Irontrybex / Getty Images

According to Dr. Holly Lofton, director of the Medical Weight Management Program at NYU Langone Medical Center, most people would get sick way before they could finish all this candy. "I would say that the rapid glucose increase, subsequent insulin response, and thus relative hypoglycemia would cause a pretty bad sugar crash," Lofton says.

So, basically, before you'd even made your entire way through your candy haul, sugar would flood your bloodstream and, in response, your pancreas would release insulin to try to keep your blood sugar level. This uncommonly rapid rise in insulin would cause the mother of all sugar crashes. You'd still be making your way through the candy when you started to feel tired, lethargic, maybe even hungover.

On top of that, eating this much candy at once could possibly make you sick enough to vomit, which wouldn't be pleasant but might just prevent you from eating a lethal dose.