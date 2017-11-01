 back to top
Finally Some Good News: It’s Actually Pretty Hard To Eat So Much Sugar That You Die

Don't worry, you're probably not even close.

Sally Tamarkin
Toxicologists have a saying: The dose makes the poison.

Basically, there are plenty of substances that are perfectly A-OK in certain amounts, but if you ingest way (way) too much of them, they can harm and maybe kill you. In fact, some of the best things in life — caffeine, salt, alcohol — all become toxic at a certain level of ingestion. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
To determine the amount of a given thing that will kill you if you eat it all at once, scientists calculate that thing's median lethal dose, or LD50.

LD50 is the amount of an ingested substance that kills half (50%) of an animal test population. It's measured in milligrams per kilogram of body weight. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The LD50 of sucrose (aka table sugar) is about 30g per kilogram of body weight, according to the American Chemical Society.

This means that when animals in a test sample eat 30g of sugar per kilogram of their body weight, 50% of them will die.

So, a 150-pound person would have to eat 2,040g of sugar — that's 4.5 pounds — all at once to ingest a lethal dose.

Let's do a quick conversion so we can examine what a lethal dose of sugar might be for, say, a 150-pound person.150 lbs. = 68kgHere's the rest of the math:30g sugar X 68kg = 2,040g2,040g = 4.5 lbs
Now let's break down how much that would be in popular Halloween candy.

And here's a sample Halloween haul that might just kill a 150-pound adult if they ate it all in one sitting:

Good news: Thanks to the human body, if you tucked into this 4.5-pound helping of sugar, you'd probably get sick before you died by candy.

If you're curious about the numbers in this post, here's how much sugar is in single pieces/packages of candy.

1 fun size Butterfinger: 8.5g

1 fun size package of Skittles: 11g

1 Jolly Rancher: 4g

1 Twix Mini: 5g

1 Reese's Pieces snack size bag has 10g

1 piece of candy corn: 1.5g

1 Hershey's Kiss: 3g

1 Milky Way Original Mini: 4g

1 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Mini: 2g

1 Kit-Kat Mini (two bars): 8.5g

1 Twizzler: 5g

