PSA: Candy Corn Has 12 Ingredients And 4 Of Them Are Sugar And 3 Of Them Are Dyes

In fact, according to one online bulk candy retailer that looked at 10 years worth of sales data, in 13 different states candy corn is in the top three most popular Halloween candies. And in six states (Alabama, Idaho, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and South Carolina), it's THE most popular Halloween candy.

Those six states will eat a total of 504,000 pounds of candy corn this Halloween. FIVE HUNDRED FOUR THOUSANDS POUNDS.