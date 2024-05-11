BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    32 Tips And Tricks To Make Your Outdoor Space Look Like Something Out Of A Magazine

    The best room in your house is about to be your backyard.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Use a small wicker couch and matching ottoman with storage to provide you and your bestie with a place to comfortably sit when it comes to enjoying a cocktail al fresco. 

    Reviewer pic of the dark wicker couch and ottoman
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am pleased with this product so far. The cushions are comfy, and it's a good height for sitting. Assembly was easy and didn't take long. I can't wait to enjoy more days on my porch with this set." —Kathrin Kimmons

    Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in four cushion colors).

    2. Section off a special area of your backyard with some interlocking teak tiles. No tools or glue are required. The tiles just snap together. Teak is also a preferred wood for all outdoor stuff because of its ability to survive through all types of weather. It is one of the few woods around that contains a natural oil that repels water.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total, I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle

    Get 10 sq. ft from Amazon for $82.93.

    3. Perfectly illuminate your outdoor space with a strand of dimmable, waterproof, and shatterproof string lights. They say lighting makes the room, so I guess that applies to the outside, too!

    backyard patio with stringlights
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These LED string lights are easy to install, and make any outdoor area feel special. The wire and fixtures are well made. Remember to put up your lights without the bulbs, this makes accidental damage less likely. Once you are happy with the positioning then add the bulbs." —Jo Robinson

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five lengths and four colors).

    4. Take an extremely comfortable nap outside on this quilted hammock with a detachable pillow. Each hammock can hold up to 450 pounds, so grab a loved one and get to snuggling.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You can get the canopy here!

    What's included: One pillow, two chains, and two S-shaped hooks.

    Promising review: "There is nothing more comfortable than being cradled and rocked in a hammock that is comfortable with its padded quilted canvas, built-in pillow, and the size built for two. The craftsmanship and anchors give you a secure feeling." —Just.Rob.Stone

    Get it from Amazon for $67.40+ (available in seven colors).

    5. Use a can of concrete paint to make stained, peeling, and faded concrete porches and patios a consistent, smooth color and texture with a low luster. One can covers 300–400 square feet on smooth surfaces and 200–300 square feet on rough surfaces. Talk about a glow-up! 

    Reviewer's concrete patio before and after using the paint
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Excellent! Easy to use and clean up. My outdoor patio is a little rough, and it took a full gallon to cover 200 square feet." —RLB

    Get a gallon from Amazon for $31.43.

    6. Make your outdoor space the hottest lounge in town with a sectional with matching coffee table. The best part about this sectional is its flexibility — the set comes with four armless chairs and two corner chairs, so you can create a lot of different layouts depending on your needs. Oh, and the cushion covers come off and are washable!

    An outdoor sectional and matching coffee table are shown on a deck
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was so nervous to buy this set online because ones like it normally go for double/triple the price! However, this was in my budget, and I had to see it to believe it! This set is beautiful! I really think it’s a STEAL!!!! I looked at a ton in this price range by different makers but settled on this one because of the positive reviews! First off I put this together myself (female mom with two small kids climbing all over me) it took me about an hour. But the instructions were clear, everything was organized and easy to find! All the holes matched up, and really a breeze! I set it outside, and I have to say I’m impressed!!!! Looks like we spent a fortune on it and comfy for casual lounging on nice days! We absolutely love it!!!!! And looks great with our new table and chairs we were able to afford since we didn’t break the bank!" —Stephanie Bracken 

    Get it from Amazon for $389.99+ (available with either a black or gray base and six cushion color options).

    7. Place a customized outdoor pillow in your backyard seating area so guests feel welcome from the get-go. It's made from a burlap-like material, so it'll give major farmhouse vibes. 

    White rectangular pillow inside brown wicker basket that reads
    Gift A Pillow/Etsy

    It comes with the insert! 

    Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion. 

    Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie

    Get it from Gift A Pillow on Etsy for $38.95.

    8. Stick a solid copper drip- and bee-proof stake hummingbird feeder in the ground so you can be the pollinator all the hummingbirds visit. In no time at all, your backyard will be a DIY aviary.

    Copper Hummingbird / Etsy

    Copper Hummingbird is a small business run by Nancy Higgins. In 2006, she invented a bee-proof, drip-free hummingbird feeder for use in the hummingbird aviary at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona, where she was a zookeeper for 22 years! After receiving so many non-zookeeper requests for her feeders she decided to open up a public-facing shop.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these hummingbird feeders. The cup is smaller — about 2–3 days worth of feedings. This is perfect to keep the food from going bad by being outside in the heat, which is necessary to keep hummingbirds safe. I have two of the hanging-style feeders I bought last year. They are still in perfect condition. My most recent purchase was the flower stake feeder, and I am loving it also." —haleygymcoach

    Get it from Copper Hummingbird on Etsy for $34.

    9. If you want a garden but are low on space to plant one, try installing a set of metal hanging flower pots. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant multiple types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact. 

    a reviewer photo of the flower pots hanging from a fence
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white). 

    10. Lounge in a canopy swing that rocks and swings *and* provides you with shade. It's zero gravity, so when you're all tucked in, you'll feel weightless. 

    a reviewer sitting in a blue swing using a laptop
    the blue swing in a different reviewer's yard
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!! And it only took my hubby and I only 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash

    Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (available in seven colors).

    11. Keep warm on chilly nights with a gas firepit table. It comes with a glass lid, so when the fire's not in use it can be used as a table.

    reviewer&#x27;s fire pit lit up on their patio
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My favorite purchase for our deck. I LOVE this fire table. Good size, great value compared to what is out there. Packaged nicely. My husband put it together alone in 30–45 minutes with no frustration and easy-to-follow directions. Puts out a decent amount of heat. Enough rocks to adequately cover. Just add your propane tank. I love that it has a lid as well. You will find sturdier fire tables, but not at this price. Excellent value." —Bellium

    Get it from Amazon for $136.99.

    12. Block harmful UV rays while providing you with the necessary shade with a triangular sail. A simple way to create a cool, relaxing area during those hot spring and summer days.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The corners of the sails have D rings so you can attach them to whatever you'd like with your choice of hardware or rope.

    Promising review: "Purchased this to increase privacy and provide some shade. The color is vibrant, hasn't faded, and the loops are well stitched. The sail has also fared well in winds, thunderstorms, monsoon rain, and the brutal heat of Vegas. Shade is wonderful and one can definitely feel the temperature difference from full sun to being under this sail. The look and feel compliments our pool area and will certainly be purchasing an additional one." —VHC Media

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 78 sizes and eight colors/patterns).

    13. Keep guests entertained with a cornhole set with major retro vibes. This will be the VIP when everyone's waiting around for their burgers to come off the grill during dinner time. 

    Two identical retro wooden painted cornhole sets on grass
    Shop Cornhole / Etsy

    Shop Cornhole is a small business specializing in unique and personalized cornhole sets. 

    Promising review: "We love our new cornhole set! We used it for the first time yesterday and were pleased with the quality and appearance of the boards. They're beautiful and I love the natural colors. We look forward to using it at my sister's wedding in a couple of weeks. Thank you!!!" —Vanessa Weseman

    Get it from Shop Cornhole on Etsy for $195.49 (available in 19 bag colors).

    14. Install a hanging hammock chair so you can enjoy long, lazy days in style. It comes with everything you need to mount it to your porch ceiling or tree, and reviewers say the whole process is easy peasy.

    reviewer&#x27;s hammock hangs from a tree
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This hammock has been the perfect solution for reading books with my kiddos, plus they love to just sit in it and play! Even though install instructions weren’t included it was surprisingly easy to install and definitely feels sturdy enough to hold me and my two babies. I would definitely consider buying another one for bedrooms and our outdoor patio. It easily detached from the hook so it can be taken down in a jiffy and stored away in the included storage bag." —Kaylie O.

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in three colors and with or without fringe).

    15. Get your lawn into tip-top shape with a container of lawn repair formula that's specifically formulated to repair bald or brown spots caused by pet urine, high traffic, and damage from digging. The combination of mulch, seed, and soil will have your lawn looking as green as ever ASAP. 

    A reviewer's patchy lawn before using the product / A reviewer's lush lawn after using the product
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year, so I put more down, and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom

    Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five quantities).

    16. Try this compact three-piece sectional and table set if you want to create a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around on while enjoying the weather. The chaise is actually a separate piece from the loveseat, so you can have it on the right or left side.

    A sofa chase sectional and small table are shown on a balcony
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m shocked by how comfortable this is. It has more cushion to it than my couch. I’m someone who will spend hours on my patio for meetings and such. I put it together by myself. The trick is to put the screws all in before tightening them, otherwise it will seem like they don’t fit. Put the screws in and twist a few times. Once you have them all in, then go back and tighten them. Trust me, it’ll save you doing extra work. This set is actually bigger than I expected, table included. Very pleased with this purchase." —Brooke D

    Get it from Amazon for $399+ (available in three frame colors and four cushion colors).

    17. Use an instant stain remover spray on outdoor furniture and surfaces that have seen better days. This remover works like magic — just spray it on and watch the stains disappear before your very eyes in mere seconds, no scrubbing required. 

    Reviewer's mold-covered white patio chair before using the stain remover spray
    Reviewer's same patio chair free from mold stains after using the instant mold and mildew stain remover spray
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain on my patio, naturally the birds in the community have come to rely upon it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away, I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." —Mark

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and packs of one or two).

    18. Have a giant 4 Connect game on hand because A) it looks cool, and B) to keep your family and friends (and frankly, yourself) entertained for hours.

    Models play with a giant 4 Connect game in their backyard
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This game has provided many hours of fun for family. The first day I received this, my son and husband played for four hours straight. It is a super competition and makes you think several moves ahead. Best money I have spent in a long time. The game is constructed well." —D McCormick

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in two sizes).

    19. Keep mosquitoes away with a gorgeous backyard citronella candle. It's so pretty you may not want to burn it ... that is until you hear the first buzz of a thirsty mosquito. 

    Handcrafted soap with embedded flowers and citrus slices displayed in wooden trays
    Sage Moon Soaps / Etsy

    Sage Moon Soaps is a woman-owned small business that creates handcrafted all-natural soaps and candles.

    Promising review: "Beautifully made. The scent is a strong but pleasant citronella, which tells me the mosquitoes won't know that I exist 🤞. The wood bowl gives it a chic rustic look and the natural decorations are lovely. I am very happy with my purchase." —19jmb77

    Get it from Sage Moon Soaps on Etsy for $38.99+ (available with or without the flowers).