32 Tips And Tricks To Make Your Outdoor Space Look Like Something Out Of A Magazine

1. Use a small wicker couch and matching ottoman with storage to provide you and your bestie with a place to comfortably sit when it comes to enjoying a cocktail al fresco.
Promising review: "I am pleased with this product so far. The cushions are comfy, and it's a good height for sitting. Assembly was easy and didn't take long. I can't wait to enjoy more days on my porch with this set." —Kathrin Kimmons
2. Section off a special area of your backyard with some interlocking teak tiles. No tools or glue are required. The tiles just snap together. Teak is also a preferred wood for all outdoor stuff because of its ability to survive through all types of weather. It is one of the few woods around that contains a natural oil that repels water.
3. Perfectly illuminate your outdoor space with a strand of dimmable, waterproof, and shatterproof string lights. They say lighting makes the room, so I guess that applies to the outside, too!
4. Take an extremely comfortable nap outside on this quilted hammock with a detachable pillow. Each hammock can hold up to 450 pounds, so grab a loved one and get to snuggling.
5. Use a can of concrete paint to make stained, peeling, and faded concrete porches and patios a consistent, smooth color and texture with a low luster. One can covers 300–400 square feet on smooth surfaces and 200–300 square feet on rough surfaces. Talk about a glow-up!
6. Make your outdoor space the hottest lounge in town with a sectional with matching coffee table. The best part about this sectional is its flexibility — the set comes with four armless chairs and two corner chairs, so you can create a lot of different layouts depending on your needs. Oh, and the cushion covers come off and are washable!
7. Place a customized outdoor pillow in your backyard seating area so guests feel welcome from the get-go. It's made from a burlap-like material, so it'll give major farmhouse vibes.
It comes with the insert!
Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie
8. Stick a solid copper drip- and bee-proof stake hummingbird feeder in the ground so you can be the pollinator all the hummingbirds visit. In no time at all, your backyard will be a DIY aviary.
9. If you want a garden but are low on space to plant one, try installing a set of metal hanging flower pots. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant multiple types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
10. Lounge in a canopy swing that rocks and swings *and* provides you with shade. It's zero gravity, so when you're all tucked in, you'll feel weightless.
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!! And it only took my hubby and I only 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
11. Keep warm on chilly nights with a gas firepit table. It comes with a glass lid, so when the fire's not in use it can be used as a table.
12. Block harmful UV rays while providing you with the necessary shade with a triangular sail. A simple way to create a cool, relaxing area during those hot spring and summer days.
13. Keep guests entertained with a cornhole set with major retro vibes. This will be the VIP when everyone's waiting around for their burgers to come off the grill during dinner time.
Promising review: "We love our new cornhole set! We used it for the first time yesterday and were pleased with the quality and appearance of the boards. They're beautiful and I love the natural colors. We look forward to using it at my sister's wedding in a couple of weeks. Thank you!!!" —Vanessa Weseman
14. Install a hanging hammock chair so you can enjoy long, lazy days in style. It comes with everything you need to mount it to your porch ceiling or tree, and reviewers say the whole process is easy peasy.
15. Get your lawn into tip-top shape with a container of lawn repair formula that's specifically formulated to repair bald or brown spots caused by pet urine, high traffic, and damage from digging. The combination of mulch, seed, and soil will have your lawn looking as green as ever ASAP.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year, so I put more down, and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
16. Try this compact three-piece sectional and table set if you want to create a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around on while enjoying the weather. The chaise is actually a separate piece from the loveseat, so you can have it on the right or left side.
17. Use an instant stain remover spray on outdoor furniture and surfaces that have seen better days. This remover works like magic — just spray it on and watch the stains disappear before your very eyes in mere seconds, no scrubbing required.
Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain on my patio, naturally the birds in the community have come to rely upon it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away, I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." —Mark
18. Have a giant 4 Connect game on hand because A) it looks cool, and B) to keep your family and friends (and frankly, yourself) entertained for hours.
19. Keep mosquitoes away with a gorgeous backyard citronella candle. It's so pretty you may not want to burn it ... that is until you hear the first buzz of a thirsty mosquito.
Promising review: "Beautifully made. The scent is a strong but pleasant citronella, which tells me the mosquitoes won't know that I exist 🤞. The wood bowl gives it a chic rustic look and the natural decorations are lovely. I am very happy with my purchase." —19jmb77
