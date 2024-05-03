Transform Your Balcony WIth These 31 Small Updates That Make A Big Visual Impact

1. A pack of 16 solar-powered outdoor lights that clip right onto your balcony's ledge. Warm nights spent out on your balcony will be so much nicer when you have proper mood lighting.
2. A two-piece patio lounge set, because you deserve to be able to stretch out your legs on a pretty piece of furniture, no matter how small or narrow a space you're working with.
3. A black and white outdoor rug so chic it'll instantly transform your patio into the "after" shot on an HGTV backyard makeover show. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.
4. A waterproof outdoor curtain to either partition off space in your outdoor space or provide you with some privacy, like if your balcony looks directly onto someone else's balcony or something unsightly.
Pick up a sturdy rust-resistant curtain rod while you're at it!
Promising review: "These curtains are AMAZING! Beautiful and elegant. Hangs beautiful, very light blocking, keeps rain out of our Tiki bar, we can sit out there in the rain, and keeps the heat in on a cool fall evening when we have the fireplace on!" —Sara Bushendorf
Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in eight sizes and 15 colors).
5. Some interlocking teak tiles if you want to easily upgrade your balcony's flooring. No tools or glue are required, the tiles just snap together. Teak is also a preferred wood for all outdoor stuff because of its ability to survive through all types of weather. It is one of the few woods around that contains a natural oil that repels water.
6. A panel of faux-ivy vines to create some privacy if you love your balcony but not necessarily how exposed it is. They'll also provide necessary shade, which you will be very grateful for when those hot summer days hit in a few months.
Snag some green zip ties, and you're ready for easy, tool-free installation!
Promising review: "This product exceeded my expectations! It wasn’t flimsy at all. It’s very high quality and gives me all the privacy I want for my balcony! It’s easy to install and looks great. I would recommend this to everyone!" — Victoria Escobedo
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes).
7. A dining set that's tiny enough for small balconies but can still sit two comfortably. When not in use, the chairs push under the table completely.
8. A potting bench so you can keep your thumb green even if you have very limited outdoor space. The tabletop can hold up to 220 pounds, and the bottom shelf and cabinet can handle up to 176 pounds. There are also three metal hooks on the right side for hanging gardening tools. This bench really is a one-stop shop.
9. A wicker loveseat and matching ottoman with storage to provide you and your bestie with a place to comfortably sit when it comes to enjoying a cocktail at sunset. The ottoman slides right under the loveseat when not in use.
Promising review: "I am pleased with this product so far. The cushions are comfy, and it's a good height for sitting. Assembly was easy and didn't take long. I can't wait to enjoy more days on my porch with this set." —Kathrin Kimmons
Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in four cushion colors).
10. A fade-resistant outdoor umbrella so you can relax on your balcony without worrying about harmful UV rays (but remember to always wear sunscreen when your skin's exposed to the sun!). It's got a diameter of 7.5 feet, which can provide shade for a small table and three or four chairs.
11. And a clip-on light for your umbrella, because sometimes a great day on your balcony turns into a great night, and you want to make sure you have the proper illumination.
Note: It has three different brightness settings and requires AA batteries.
Promising review: "This light is great!!! It has three settings, to adjust the amount of brightness you need. Lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple of drinks with friends. Brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. We decided to try and play outside. There are two 70+-year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see. So, works great in my book! 😁" —Mandie Jordan
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. An outdoor wicker rocking chair with plush cushions so you can sit back and relax for hours on end. Only thing that's missing is a glass of something cold and refreshing.
13. A three-piece folding wood bistro set that comes with cushions. This is such a timeless look; you can put it anywhere, and it's sure to look amazing.
14. A folding table that snaps right onto your balcony's railing, so no matter how small your space is you can still dine al fresco.
15. Or a longer balcony bar top if you have ample space and want to host your very own happy hour. This hooks onto your railing in seconds and comes in three different lengths, so you can go really big if you have the opportunity!
16. A set of eight solar-powered jar lanterns filled with string lights to create a whimsical outdoor experience every time the sun goes down. The battery life can be maintained for more than 500 cycles of charging, so these will be the stars of the show for at least a few summers.
17. A powder-coated steel accent table that comes in a plethora of colors to add a pop of color to your balcony's setup. Powder-coated steel can withstand the elements way better than steel that is not, so this is a great get if you're looking for longevity.
Promising review: "OMG this is cute and super easy to assemble. I got the red and kinda wish I had gotten the blue... oh but all the colors are so cute!! Debating buying a second one so each porch chair has its own table. This really is so incredibly versatile. I could see it on a porch, as a minimalist side table, in a kid's room, a place to keep plants... I wouldn't put anything tremendously heavy on it, but as far as tables at this price go, this is the best!" —Meghan McD
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in 39 styles and colors).
18. A Bluetooth speaker for keeping the tunes going while you enjoy your outdoor space. No need to drag your laptop or a lengthy electrical cord out onto your balcony anymore.
19. A three-piece wicker chair and table set that's versatile enough to fit in with nearly any type of outdoor decor. And at less than $100 for the whole set, this is a great budget buy.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. 😍 I cannot believe the price of it. It shipped fast, and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit; I get so many compliments by anyone who rings the doorbell." —Mrs.Mathews
Get it from Amazon for $92.99+ (available in five colors).
20. A set of metal hanging flower pots so you can have fresh flowers or herbs, regardless of whether you have a plot of dirt to grow them in. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant different types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white).