    Transform Your Balcony WIth These 31 Small Updates That Make A Big Visual Impact

    A little work on your part can bring in big returns.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of 16 solar-powered outdoor lights that clip right onto your balcony's ledge. Warm nights spent out on your balcony will be so much nicer when you have proper mood lighting.

    Reviewer photo of lights on a patio fence
    Promising review: "Developed a garden on the apartment patio, and wanted to add some lights along the railing to give it some character. These solar lights are not too bright and were easy to install. All lights work, which is great. Better than could have hoped for. 👍" —KMF

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in two colors and also a set of 20).

    2. A two-piece patio lounge set, because you deserve to be able to stretch out your legs on a pretty piece of furniture, no matter how small or narrow a space you're working with.

    Reviewer photo of the lounger on a balcony
    Promising review: "Pretty easy to put together. I carried the box up to my third-floor apt and assembled myself. Great quality and comfortable. Perfect for my tiny balcony." —Christine E. Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in four colors).

    3. A black and white outdoor rug so chic it'll instantly transform your patio into the "after" shot on an HGTV backyard makeover show. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.

    Outdoor furniture set on a patterned rug with a sofa, chairs, and a coffee table
    Hauteloom is a small business that started by importing area rugs from Turkey under its own brand. Now it sells its own designs in addition to thousands of others by different brands. 

    Promising review: "Delivered exactly as described. This is a really beautiful outdoor rug that adds coziness and a pop to my deck. I put heavy items around the rug's perimeter for a day to help flatten the edges. Great price for a great quality rug." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $53+ (available in 13 sizes and two colors).


    4. A waterproof outdoor curtain to either partition off space in your outdoor space or provide you with some privacy, like if your balcony looks directly onto someone else's balcony or something unsightly. 

    An outdoor patio with a seating area, curtains, and a view of trees, set for a shopping feature
    Pick up a sturdy rust-resistant curtain rod while you're at it! 

    Promising review: "These curtains are AMAZING! Beautiful and elegant. Hangs beautiful, very light blocking, keeps rain out of our Tiki bar, we can sit out there in the rain, and keeps the heat in on a cool fall evening when we have the fireplace on!" —Sara Bushendorf

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in eight sizes and 15 colors). 

    5. Some interlocking teak tiles if you want to easily upgrade your balcony's flooring. No tools or glue are required, the tiles just snap together. Teak is also a preferred wood for all outdoor stuff because of its ability to survive through all types of weather. It is one of the few woods around that contains a natural oil that repels water.

    Before and after comparison of a balcony upgrade from a single grill to a cozy sitting area with a new floor and furniture
    Promising review: "Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total, I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle

    Get 10 sq. ft from Amazon for $82.98.

    6. A panel of faux-ivy vines to create some privacy if you love your balcony but not necessarily how exposed it is. They'll also provide necessary shade, which you will be very grateful for when those hot summer days hit in a few months. 

    Cat lounging on cushioned patio chair with decorative rug and plants on a balcony
    Artificial green leafy plants hang in front of a window inside a room, giving a decorative natural look for interior design
    Snag some green zip ties, and you're ready for easy, tool-free installation! 

    Promising review: "This product exceeded my expectations! It wasn’t flimsy at all. It’s very high quality and gives me all the privacy I want for my balcony! It’s easy to install and looks great. I would recommend this to everyone!" — Victoria Escobedo

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes). 

    7. A dining set that's tiny enough for small balconies but can still sit two comfortably. When not in use, the chairs push under the table completely.

    View of a small balcony with a wicker table and two chairs overlooking a parking area
    Promising review: "This set is so cute! The chairs go completely under the table for storage when the cushions are removed. The dark-tempered glass top is beautiful. It's quite small so look at the measurements before you buy. I absolutely love it!!" —Teresa Delatorre

    Get it from Amazon for $199.99+ (available in two colors).

    8. A potting bench so you can keep your thumb green even if you have very limited outdoor space. The tabletop can hold up to 220 pounds, and the bottom shelf and cabinet can handle up to 176 pounds. There are also three metal hooks on the right side for hanging gardening tools. This bench really is a one-stop shop.

    Wooden balcony plant station with herbs and blooming plants, artificial grass flooring, and gardening supplies
    Promising review: "Great value for the $$ and attractive! Looks great on my back porch area and is a nice place to store all my planting supplies. The metal countertop is a nice touch, as it’s easy to wipe down and gives it a bit of a rustic look. I would highly recommend and buy it again!" —Staci Evans 

    Get it from Amazon for $139.79 (available in three wood finishes).


    9. wicker loveseat and matching ottoman with storage to provide you and your bestie with a place to comfortably sit when it comes to enjoying a cocktail at sunset.  The ottoman slides right under the loveseat when not in use.

    Outdoor patio furniture setup featuring a sofa, cushioned chairs, and a coffee table with decorative items. Perfect for balcony shopping ideas
    Outdoor patio setting with a loveseat and hanging plants, ambiently lit by string lights, for cozy home decor inspiration
    Promising review: "I am pleased with this product so far. The cushions are comfy, and it's a good height for sitting. Assembly was easy and didn't take long. I can't wait to enjoy more days on my porch with this set." —Kathrin Kimmons

    Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in four cushion colors).

    10. A fade-resistant outdoor umbrella so you can relax on your balcony without worrying about harmful UV rays (but remember to always wear sunscreen when your skin's exposed to the sun!). It's got a diameter of 7.5 feet, which can provide shade for a small table and three or four chairs.

    Note: The umbrella stand is not included, but this is a good one if you need one.

    Promising review: "This umbrella was perfect and met my needs. I live in a condo and needed a way to shade the balcony from the intense morning sun. This worked really well. The set up was easy. The crank works well and the tilt is easy to do." —Danielle

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in 15 colors and patterns).


    11. And a clip-on light for your umbrella, because sometimes a great day on your balcony turns into a great night, and you want to make sure you have the proper illumination. 

    a reviewer's image of a clip on umbrella light
    Note: It has three different brightness settings and requires AA batteries.

    Promising review: "This light is great!!! It has three settings, to adjust the amount of brightness you need. Lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple of drinks with friends. Brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. We decided to try and play outside. There are two 70+-year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see. So, works great in my book! 😁" —Mandie Jordan

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    12. An outdoor wicker rocking chair with plush cushions so you can sit back and relax for hours on end. Only thing that's missing is a glass of something cold and refreshing.

    Wicker chair with white cushions and striped throw on a porch, suggesting a cozy outdoor furniture option for shopping
    Promising review: "I absolutely love these rockers, they are very comfortable with deep and wide seats. Also very easy to assemble." —Sherry 

    Get it from Lowe's for $175.20.


    13. A three-piece folding wood bistro set that comes with cushions. This is such a timeless look; you can put it anywhere, and it's sure to look amazing.

    Promising review: "I recently moved and have a small front patio. The rules of the complex are neutral as far as furniture is concerned. And so I spent forever looking for something that would fit the color scheme, be cute, plus be comfortable. I am so so happy with this purchase. The table and chairs are not only a good size, but they are tall! I myself am almost 6 foot tall, and to not have to lean over with a patio set is really cool. The cushions are very comfortable, and the setup was extremely easy. Highly recommend." —Ashley k

    Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in three colors).

    14. A folding table that snaps right onto your balcony's railing, so no matter how small your space is you can still dine al fresco.

    Small balcony with a black folding table, two wooden stools, and a potted plant, overlooking a cityscape
    Promising review: "I have two balconies for my building, one of which I rarely ever use because it's so small. I wanted to maximize the space, and this table was the perfect fit! It didn't fit around the railings as much as I'd hoped just due to the spacing of the balcony rails — easy fix, I just used a few zip ties to lock it in. I live on a highrise in Chicago, and it gets very windy. I leave the table open instead of folding it up at all times. I have never had an issue with it folding in or handling the wind. Great purchase, and I may buy another for my second balcony!" —Taylor Hazel Braun

    Get it from Amazon for $57.99.

    15. Or a longer balcony bar top if you have ample space and want to host your very own happy hour. This hooks onto your railing in seconds and comes in three different lengths, so you can go really big if you have the opportunity!

    Balcony with a high wooden bar table and stools with urban backdrop, ideal for outdoor shopping inspiration
    Romero Woodshop is a small business based in California making bar tops for balconies.

    Promising review: "Everyone loves this piece and it’s so nice that we could add space to our small balcony area." —Rolo Tomassi

    Get it from Romero Woodshop on Etsy for $240+ (available in three lengths).  


    16. A set of eight solar-powered jar lanterns filled with string lights to create a whimsical outdoor experience every time the sun goes down. The battery life can be maintained for more than 500 cycles of charging, so these will be the stars of the show for at least a few summers. 

    Decorative glass jars with string lights inside on an outdoor table at dusk, providing ambient lighting
    Promising review: "Very fun for garden decor. Have held up nicely through summer rain storms and continue to shine bright. Worked really well for a garden party." —Melissa 

    Get a nine-pack from Amazon for $26.99.

    17. A powder-coated steel accent table that comes in a plethora of colors to add a pop of color to your balcony's setup. Powder-coated steel can withstand the elements way better than steel that is not, so this is a great get if you're looking for longevity. 

    the green table next to a reviewer's chaise lounge
    the pink table next to a reviewer's wicker egg-shaped chair
    Promising review: "OMG this is cute and super easy to assemble. I got the red and kinda wish I had gotten the blue... oh but all the colors are so cute!! Debating buying a second one so each porch chair has its own table. This really is so incredibly versatile. I could see it on a porch, as a minimalist side table, in a kid's room, a place to keep plants... I wouldn't put anything tremendously heavy on it, but as far as tables at this price go, this is the best!" —Meghan McD

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in 39 styles and colors).

    18. A Bluetooth speaker for keeping the tunes going while you enjoy your outdoor space. No need to drag your laptop or a lengthy electrical cord out onto your balcony anymore.

    The speaker in front of a beach
    Promising review: "The sound quality is amazing. It has excellent bass and on max volume, it can easily fill up a huge room. I used it for around 8 hours, and it still had about 25% of charge, so the battery life is great as well. It charges fast. The bass can be heard even in low volumes, and pretty much every genre sounds great with these. It is lightweight and can be used horizontally or vertically. I highly recommend if you are looking for a speaker with great sound quality that isn't too expensive." —Johnny Rajan

    Get it from Amazon for $99.95 (available in eight colors).

    19. A three-piece wicker chair and table set that's versatile enough to fit in with nearly any type of outdoor decor. And at less than $100 for the whole set, this is a great budget buy. 

    a reviewer photo of two rattan arm chairs with a matching side table with a glass top
    Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. 😍 I cannot believe the price of it. It shipped fast, and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit; I get so many compliments by anyone who rings the doorbell." —Mrs.Mathews

    Get it from Amazon for $92.99+ (available in five colors).

    20. A set of metal hanging flower pots so you can have fresh flowers or herbs, regardless of whether you have a plot of dirt to grow them in. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant different types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact. 

    Assorted colorful planters hung on balcony railing, offering apartment gardening ideas
    Balcony railing with hanging planters, adjacent to a potted plant on a stand, overlooking residential area. Ideal for small-space gardening
    Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white). 

    21. Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights to turn your patio into a whimsical nighttime oasis. Because they're powered by the sun, no need for an electrical outlet.