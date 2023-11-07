If You Love An Organized House But Also Identify As Lazy, These 32 Products Do The Work For You

1. A practical cereal dispenser for your countertop or in your pantry if you're really into cereal and want to easily access yours. Now you'll have the perfect bowl ready to go with the twist of a knob.
Promising review: "No. I did not need this BUT because I saw it on TikTok… I had to have it. We don’t even eat cereal lol but I love that this cereal dispenser took my kitchen up a few points. Great as a gift!! (Believe me because someone definitely stole mine out of the mailroom the first time around) lol!" —Amazon Customer
2. A do-it-all toothbrush holder and dispenser that keeps all your teeth cleaning essentials organized and within reach. It really goes the extra mile — the toothpaste squeeze makes sure every last drop gets pushed out of the tube, and there are ventilation holes where the cups go so they dry properly. And you'll save so much countertop space because this mounts directly to the wall.
3. A dishwasher magnet so you always know if the dishes in yours are clean or dirty. A must-have if you live in a home with other people!
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
4. An upholstered storage ottoman for quickly storing stuff in it when unexpected guests stop by. This little baddie does triple duty: it's an ottoman for your feet, a storage area for small items, and you can flip over the lid to convert it to a side table. Perfection.
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord has and looooves this ottoman:
"I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
5. A set of shelf bins so that your eggs, drinks, snacks, and fruits have their own home and are easily accessible. Trust me, I have these in my fridge and it makes finding things so much easier.
6. Or a set of fruit and vegetable containers for folks who love a multi-use product and a well-organized fridge. The containers are stored within their own colander, so you can drain your produce and then nestle them right in before putting them in the fridge. Oh, and they're airtight, which will prolong the life of whatever you're storing.
7. And these fridge organization labels that have a ton of font, size, and color options to take it a step further and make sure everything's labeled so you don't have to remember where everything is every time you open the fridge door.
8. A double-sided and portable nail polish organizer for 48 bottles. The dividers are adjustable, so you can make room for odd-shaped bottles and nail accessories like clippers and toe separators.
9. A bedside caddy to store and organize all the stuff you need when it's one of those can't-get-out-of-bed days.
10. A customizable leather cable and charger rollup organizer, because no one likes a tangled mess of cords. Whether you're on the road or at home, this organizer will come in real handy when you need yet another USB cable.
Mister Crafter is a small business making custom leather goods and personalized engraved items.
Promising review: "I get compliments on my leather cord organizer all the time at work. I do home visits with my job and this case makes it so easy to quickly find what I need on the go. It's a great design and fits nicely in my travel bag and tote purse. It's great quality. I'm looking forward to getting a lot of use out it." —Marci
11. An under-shelf pull-out spice organizer to make sure you're utilizing all of your cabinetry space. Each one holds up to seven standard-sized spice jars, which in turn will free up additional shelf space for other nonperishables.
12. A over-the-door pocket organizer with six shelves with clear windows so you always know where everything is. These are especially great for nurseries and home offices.
Promising review: "I am so happy I found this little gem of a product. I got one for myself and one for a friend who I was helping get organized. The little pockets are great and hold more than you think they will. I love that the front of the pockets is a clear view so you can see everything that is in the pocket. The product is very sturdy and really super easy to put together and hang up on the doors." —MM1986
13. A freestanding water bottle holder for your cabinet so your vast assortment of water bottles finally get organized.
Some folks also use this for wine bottles!
Promising review: "I got this after being influenced by others on TikTok and am so glad that I did. These worked great to organize and store all my tumblers. It even fit my 30-ounce cups, although they don't sit all the way down into the opening it still stores them. I could use one more of these in this cabinet to store the rest of my coozies and cups. I love the color, and these are made from thick, sturdy material that won't warp or break over time. So happy with this purchase!" —Heather
14. A slim rolling egg dispenser if you want an efficient and easy way to store your eggs. This genius product stacks one row on top of the other, so it holds a dozen (and maybe a few more, depending on egg size) eggs but takes up 50% less space. Each time you take out an egg, the row slowly rolls forward.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen
15. A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer that stacks spices and such on top of each other thanks to two shelves. The top shelf holds short items, and the bottom shelf holds taller ones.
Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double-sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B.
16. A macramé produce hammock for fruit storage that takes up zero countertop space. This is the perfect solution for folks who love citrus, bananas, and apples but don't have a place to store 'em.
17. A silverware sorter that fits a full 24-piece cutlery set but takes up half the space of a traditional organizer. This is a great option if your flatware is currently taking up an entire drawer and you'd really like it if you could use some of that space for other things, too.
18. A magnetic stove shelf to turn that unused space on the top of your stove into a fully functional shelf, no installation required. It also has a small back lip, so you needn't worry about stuff slipping off behind the stove, never to be seen again.
19. A magnetic paper towel holder that goes on your fridge so you don't have to ever ask yourself, "Hey, where'd I put that roll of paper towels?" ever again.
20. Or a paper towel roll holder that sticks to your wall or under the cabinet if you want your paper towels accessible but out of sight. This product uses self-adhesive to to mount to the wall, and requires no tools to install and won't damage your walls or cabinets with nails or screws. You're going to save so much countertop space, too!
Promising review: "I just happen to see this in a TikTok video and immediately went to Amazon to order! Matches my stainless steel theme of my kitchen, super easy to install with included adhesive stickers, sturdy! Looks fabulous, great price." —Nana
