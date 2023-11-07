Skip To Content
    If You Love An Organized House But Also Identify As Lazy, These 32 Products Do The Work For You

    Sit back, relax, and let these products do the hard work for you.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A practical cereal dispenser for your countertop or in your pantry if you're really into cereal and want to easily access yours. Now you'll have the perfect bowl ready to go with the twist of a knob. 

    reviewer pic of the black cereal dispenser holding two types of cereal
    Reviewer gif of someone dispensing the cereal into a bowl
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action. 

    Promising review: "No. I did not need this BUT because I saw it on TikTok… I had to have it. We don’t even eat cereal lol but I love that this cereal dispenser took my kitchen up a few points. Great as a gift!! (Believe me because someone definitely stole mine out of the mailroom the first time around) lol!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $40.98

    2. A do-it-all toothbrush holder and dispenser that keeps all your teeth cleaning essentials organized and within reach. It really goes the extra mile — the toothpaste squeeze makes sure every last drop gets pushed out of the tube, and there are ventilation holes where the cups go so they dry properly. And you'll save so much countertop space because this mounts directly to the wall.

    the white wall mounted toothbrush holder
    amazon.com

    This game changer includes a toothpaste dispenser (which means less product waste), four cups and holders, and a place to store up to five toothbrushes.

    Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, cotton swabs, or flossers." —Sariyah J

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).

    3. dishwasher magnet so you always know if the dishes in yours are clean or dirty. A must-have if you live in a home with other people!

    A person toggling between
    The magnets
    Sally Elshorafa/BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three styles). 

    4. An upholstered storage ottoman for quickly storing stuff in it when unexpected guests stop by. This little baddie does triple duty: it's an ottoman for your feet, a storage area for small items, and you can flip over the lid to convert it to a side table. Perfection. 

    A gold hairpin legged blush pink velvet ottoman with a removable lid
    BuzzFeed editor flipping the top of the ottoman to show the storage and the table top underneath
    Amazon, Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord has and looooves this ottoman:

    "I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."

    Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in three colors).

    5. A set of shelf bins so that your eggs, drinks, snacks, and fruits have their own home and are easily accessible. Trust me, I have these in my fridge and it makes finding things so much easier.

    Reviewer photo showing the inside of a fridge organized using the bins
    amazon.com

    The set includes: two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer.

    Promising review: "It's nice to be able to find things in the refrigerator and be able to pull out the whole tray container to see what's in the back of the fridge. I don't know if this happens to you, but I find my way to the back every so often, and come to find out a jar in the back expired a year ago. Now I can see everything and use it." —BookBroke

    Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $36.99 (also available in sets of four and eight).

    6. Or a set of fruit and vegetable containers for folks who love a multi-use product and a well-organized fridge. The containers are stored within their own colander, so you can drain your produce and then nestle them right in before putting them in the fridge. Oh, and they're airtight, which will prolong the life of whatever you're storing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out this TikTok by Selina to see them in use.

    Promising review: "I love this set. I've been trying to eat breakfast more and saw them all over TikTok! These make it so much easier to clean the produce and keep it crisp! Will be getting another set!" —Jane Doe

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).

    7. And these fridge organization labels that have a ton of font, size, and color options to take it a step further and make sure everything's labeled so you don't have to remember where everything is every time you open the fridge door.

    Organise Life / Etsy

    Organise Life is a small business in Australia that focuses on pantry and home labels.

    Get it from Organise Life on Etsy for $1.32+ (available in small, medium, and large with various label quantities, fonts, and colors).

    8. A double-sided and portable nail polish organizer for 48 bottles. The dividers are adjustable, so you can make room for odd-shaped bottles and nail accessories like clippers and toe separators.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this organizer for my nail polishes! No longer are they shoved in a drawer or scattered around the bathroom or bedroom! Everything in one place and easy to find! Highly recommend!" —Cynthia Ergenbright

    Get it from Amazon for $21.87.

    9. A bedside caddy to store and organize all the stuff you need when it's one of those can't-get-out-of-bed days.

    reviewer photo showing bedside caddy with remotes and a book in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had a nicer-looking, more-expensive version of this in my cart originally. This was one-third of that price and I'm so glad I went with this one. It's got a sturdy backing on both pieces (piece with pockets and a piece that goes between mattresses), one large pocket closest to the bed, and three decent-sized mesh pockets. I have it between my mattress and box spring." —Danielle

    Get it from Amazon for $5.37+ (available in brown or black).

    10. A customizable leather cable and charger rollup organizer, because no one likes a tangled mess of cords. Whether you're on the road or at home, this organizer will come in real handy when you need yet another USB cable.

    The leather organizer with several cords neatly organized is shown
    Mister Crafter / Etsy

    Mister Crafter is a small business making custom leather goods and personalized engraved items.

    Promising review: "I get compliments on my leather cord organizer all the time at work. I do home visits with my job and this case makes it so easy to quickly find what I need on the go. It's a great design and fits nicely in my travel bag and tote purse. It's great quality. I'm looking forward to getting a lot of use out it." —Marci

    Get it from Mister Crafter on Etsy for $34.12+ (available in brown or black leather in medium or large sizes; custom engraving available).

    11. An under-shelf pull-out spice organizer to make sure you're utilizing all of your cabinetry space. Each one holds up to seven standard-sized spice jars, which in turn will free up additional shelf space for other nonperishables.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a storage solution FOREVER! After seeing these on TikTok, I bought two. They have made all the difference in the world! I now have control over the entire cupboard!" —Jenn

    Get it from Amazon for $19.79.

    12. A over-the-door pocket organizer with six shelves with clear windows so you always know where everything is. These are especially great for nurseries and home offices.

    Reviewer photo of over-the-door shelves with various items inside
    Reviewer photo with over-the-door rack filled with shoes
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so happy I found this little gem of a product. I got one for myself and one for a friend who I was helping get organized. The little pockets are great and hold more than you think they will. I love that the front of the pockets is a clear view so you can see everything that is in the pocket. The product is very sturdy and really super easy to put together and hang up on the doors." —MM1986

    Get it from Amazon for $17.87 (available in 10 colors and four styles).

    13. A freestanding water bottle holder for your cabinet so your vast assortment of water bottles finally get organized. 

    before of water bottles all over in a reviewer's cabinet
    After of them stacked in the reviewer's organizer
    www.amazon.com

    Some folks also use this for wine bottles! 

    Promising review: "I got this after being influenced by others on TikTok and am so glad that I did. These worked great to organize and store all my tumblers. It even fit my 30-ounce cups, although they don't sit all the way down into the opening it still stores them. I could use one more of these in this cabinet to store the rest of my coozies and cups. I love the color, and these are made from thick, sturdy material that won't warp or break over time. So happy with this purchase!" —Heather

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in six sizes and three colors). 

    14. A slim rolling egg dispenser if you want an efficient and easy way to store your eggs. This genius product stacks one row on top of the other, so it holds a dozen (and maybe a few more, depending on egg size) eggs but takes up 50% less space. Each time you take out an egg, the row slowly rolls forward. 

    Two tiered egg dispenser holding a dozen eggs, six on each tier
    reviewer placing an egg in the dispenser, which rolls it down and slides it into the bottom tier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action. 

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. 

    Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen

    Get it from YouCopia on Amazon for $19.99

    15. A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer that stacks spices and such on top of each other thanks to two shelves. The top shelf holds short items, and the bottom shelf holds taller ones. 

    Two slim profile spice holders in a cabinet, and a second pic with a reviewer pulling one of them out and rotating it open for easy access
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double-sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B. 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99

    16. A macramé produce hammock for fruit storage that takes up zero countertop space. This is the perfect solution for folks who love citrus, bananas, and apples but don't have a place to store 'em.

    KnappsKnots / Via Etsy

    Knapps Knots is a San Diego–based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.

    Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi

    Get it from Knapps Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).

    17. A silverware sorter that fits a full 24-piece cutlery set but takes up half the space of a traditional organizer. This is a great option if your flatware is currently taking up an entire drawer and you'd really like it if you could use some of that space for other things, too.

    reviewer photo showing the silverware organizer along with several other kitchen utensils in the drawer
    amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has used the cutlery organizer to make her kitchen feel more organized. She says: "Just got this, and it has freed up SO much space in our cutlery drawer that we can now store teas, small Tupperware, etc. vs. before it was just a mess of utensils."

    Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over facedown in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro

    Get it on Amazon for $10.52.

    18. A magnetic stove shelf to turn that unused space on the top of your stove into a fully functional shelf, no installation required. It also has a small back lip, so you needn't worry about stuff slipping off behind the stove, never to be seen again.

    The stainless shelf on top of the back of a stove range holding oil, salt and pepper shakers, other spices, and a mortar and pestle
    Amazon

    StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves. 

    Promising review: "This is amazing and I have no idea why I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." —JStill

    Get it from StoveShelf  on Amazon for $37.99 (available in three colors and three sizes from 24" to 30").

    19. A magnetic paper towel holder that goes on your fridge so you don't have to ever ask yourself, "Hey, where'd I put that roll of paper towels?" ever again.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this. It’s perfect for my small kitchen. I hate having stuff on the counters since my kitchen is so small. I used it vertically instead of horizontally. Works perfectly and it is sturdy." —Laura

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    20. Or a paper towel roll holder that sticks to your wall or under the cabinet if you want your paper towels accessible but out of sight. This product uses self-adhesive to to mount to the wall, and requires no tools to install and won't damage your walls or cabinets with nails or screws. You're going to save so much countertop space, too!

    Reviewer's paper towel holder is mounted to the underside of a cabinet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just happen to see this in a TikTok video and immediately went to Amazon to order! Matches my stainless steel theme of my kitchen, super easy to install with included adhesive stickers, sturdy! Looks fabulous, great price." —Nana

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven finishes and a two-pack). 

    21. An over-the-door shoe organizer if you have no floor or shelf space for shoe storage but have at least one door that this can hang from. It can hold up to 12 pairs!

    Reviewer uses the organizer to stash their kitten heels and slip-on sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was the perfect addition to help finish off my new bedroom and closet setup! All my sneakers, heels, and flats fit in the holes perfectly and make my floor a bunch neater. I would recommend for the amazing price offered!" —Sharon

    Get it from Amazon for $8.47 (available in five colors).

    22. Or this 24-pocket hanging shoe organizer made specifically for shoes up to a men's size 16, because some folks just have bigger feet.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "It actually fits my size 13 shoes! Not a fan of the color but when something this useful comes along for me, who cares? I mean, it is behind the closet door. I recommend this for anyone who has large feet and is looking for an over-the-door shoe organizer." —C. Curate

    Get it from Amazon for $32.95 (available in white or brown).

    23. A spice rack drawer organizer in a 10-foot roll that you can cut to size if you have a lot of drawers and spices but not cabinets. The roll provides enough length to organize 30+ full-size spice bottles.

    amazon.com

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.

    Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they are so customizable allows you to cut them for any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for-sure buy!" —momonono

    Get a 10-ft roll from YouCopia on Amazon for $16.99+ (available in gray or sandstone).

    24. A battery organizer for folks who keep plenty of batteries on hand but have no place to store them all. It even comes with a battery tester to make sure one works before you jam it into your TV's remote control.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Well-designed and sturdy product. It solves the problem of searching for batteries when you need them. I see myself buying fewer batteries as now, all my batteries are neatly stored in one central location. The tester is a great feature, it takes the guesswork out of what is normally a very tedious chore of finding the right battery, making sure it's a good battery, and determining if the problem lies with the battery or the actual device. Would highly recommend this to anyone seeking to organize their battery supply. Not some cheap plastic, but a really durable and solid product. Also makes a great gift!" —Howard NY

    Get it from Amazon for $18.04+ (available in seven colors).

    25. A corner tool rack that'll hold everything from rakes and mops to hammers and brooms, all in the corner of your garage. And because it holds everything upright and separated, there's no risk of an entangled mess.