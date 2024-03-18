Skip To Content
    If Your Aesthetic Is "Grown-Up," You Need These 30 Essential Home Purchases

    It's time to retire that futon from college.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of satin pillowcases that not only look great but are wonderful at preventing hair breakage. The ultra-silky material is nonabrasive, so it'll be soft against problematic skin, too.

    A pair of emerald green pillowcases
    Amazon

    Promising review: "LOVE THESE! They are a beautiful shade of gray, well-made, and a perfect price! I ordered these to help protect against hair breakage and I've already noticed a huge difference!!!" —shawnellnewberry

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes and 36 colors).

    2. And a set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows to replace your old pillows. These are big, fluffy, and soft, and everyone says it feels like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel when you use them. Yes, please!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See them in action in TikTok user Aprill Mae's video.

    Promising review: "Due to packaging they are quite flat at first. Laid them flat for a few hours. Shook and fluffed them up and was able to sleep like a baby last night. These pillows are heavenly. I say that because it feels as though you're sleeping on a cloud. I slept with both. One under my head and one to hug. They stayed a comfortable temp all night long. First morning I didn't wake up with neck, shoulder and back pain in over a week and a half. I feel rested and refreshed." —Amazon Customer

    "These are THE BEST pillows! I'm a side/stomach sleeper and these provide the perfect amount of support for me. Exactly what I was looking for. I was a bit skeptical given how inexpensive they are — I'm used to spending a lot on bedding — but decided to trust the over 200,000 reviews and I'm so glad I did. Highly, highly recommend." —Irene Pope

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in Queen or King sizes and four material types).

    3. A fanciful cabinet that'll create a focal point in whatever room you put it in. Most folks use it in their entryway or dining room, but I can see it in a living room or even bathroom if you need extra storage.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am impressed with this cabinet. It looks more substantial in person than in the product photos. The quality is very good, and it was easy for me to put together by myself." —Niki

    Get it from Amazon for $195.99+ (available in 12 styles).

    4. A printable Wi-Fi sign so you don't have to try to remember your router name and password every time a new person comes over. You download the file, so if you ever need to change your network's name or password you just edit the original copy and print a new sign.

    A sign that reads &quot;welcome the wifi password is inmyhouse974&quot; is shown
    Pastel Design Studio / Etsy

    Pastel Design Studio is a woman-owned small business based in North Carolina making original printable art and graphic resources.

    Promising review: "The cutest Wi-Fi sign! Can’t wait to put it up for our guests this weekend! Love that I can change the details when we move and change passwords! So cute!" —Hannah

    Get it from Pastel Design Studio on Etsy for $5.19 (originally $7.99).

    5. A pair of Louis XVI-style dining chairs for ultimate Parisian vibes. Several reviewers remarked that they "look way more expensive than they are," which is awesome because this style of chair usually goes for thousands of dollars.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ordered six of these chairs for my dining room. I thought assembly would be difficult, but it was quite easy and goes quickly once you get the hang of it. I’m impressed with the sturdiness, comfort, and design." —DC

    Get it from Amazon for $165.19+ (available in five colors and sets of two or four).

    6. A set of stainless-steel and glass soap dispensers that look expensive but are actually quite reasonably priced. The uniform look will make your showering experience feel like you're at a 5-star resort.

    A customer review photo of four soap dispensers in their shower.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these to use as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash dispensers. I wanted our shower to look like a spa! They are great quality and many people I know have copied our idea, so they are a hit! Very high quality, the plunger part is always the most important part. These are metal and not plastic, something that seems to be hard to find when looking for dispensers." —Rebecca Morea

    Get set of two from Amazon for $15.99.

    7. Some gold and velvet barstools for adding instant glam to any kitchen. The foot rail is a nice touch — how many times have you sat at a barstool and awkwardly had your feet dangle off a foot from the floor?

    Reviewer&#x27;s navy blue and gold bar stools are shown in the kitchen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking for chairs similar to these for a few years now. They are the perfect size and match my decor beautifully. Came in excellent condition and very easy to assemble. Great value for the cost. They look high-end. Very pleased with my purchase."" —Krissy

    Get it from Amazon for $149.88+ (available in five colors and either gold or chrome finishes).

    8. A bundle of faux jasmine flowers to give yourself a beautiful bouquet that won't die after a day or two. Because these are beige flowers with brown stems, they're neutral enough to compliment any room in your home.

    A bundle of the faux Jasmine flowers in white
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have never used artificial flowers but these changed my mind — they are blow-you-away gorgeous! Every client comments on these. I combined these with some other silk flowers from Amazon and it's really stunning." —Lisa B

    Get a 10-piece bundle from Amazon for $17.99.

    9. A 100% jute rug for giving any room a farmhouse look. Natural rugs like this are super soft underfoot and are easy to spot clean, so they last a really long time.

    Reviewer&#x27;s circular rug is shown in the dining room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this rug! I wanted a farmhouse look and so I ordered this rug for my dining area. I am pleased that it is softer than I imagined it would be. I thought it would be course and itchy, but it's not! Love love love it! I got the 6-foot round rug which will eventually sit under my new dining table. It has been down for two days now and the rug has almost completely relaxed too, which none of my other rugs have done so quickly." —Vicky Barboza

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 16 sizes, five shapes and 11 colors).

    10. A set of fridge organization labels that have a ton of font, size, and color options. Imagine opening your fridge and everything is exactly where it's supposed to be — the dream!

    Organise Life / Etsy

    Organise Life is a small business in Australia that focuses on pantry and home labels.

    Get it from Organise Life on Etsy for $1.03+ (originally $1.37, available in small, medium, and large).

    11. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper if you want to upgrade your bathroom in a big way but don't necessarily want it to be permanent. Because it's peel-and-stick, simply peel it off when you want to remove it and it'll literally leave no trace behind.

    A bathroom&#x27;s walls are covered in the Novogratz Constellations Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper in Frost
    amazon.com

    Check out our comprehensive guide to buying wallpaper online.

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this wall paper!!! It is beautiful and unique, refined and elegant, and heavy-duty quality. I found it super easy to install, though I opted to use it for a room border versus full wall coverage. I also found it very forgiving, allowing me to pull it back off and adjust areas without leaving permanent dents in the design. It gave my son’s bedroom a whole new look and I have gotten lots of compliments on this wallpaper!" —MB

    Get it from Amazon for $27.49 (available in frost, navy, and powder).

    12. A three-lamp wall sconce has major farmhouse vibes, which is the most popular interior design style right now. Swapping out lighting is one of the easiest ways to make a huge visual impact in any room.

    Reviewer&#x27;s lighting is hung above a mirror in the bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really wanted a black light fixture for my bathroom remodel, but most of them are high dollar. I found this for half the price of most fixtures and it’s perfect! It looks better in person and ties the room together perfectly. I love it! Don’t look anywhere else!" —Jayme

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+.

    13. A vinyl mat that looks like tile if your bathroom floors are currently bumming you out. It's also antifungal, hypoallergenic, thermal insulated, and 100% recyclable.

    A person walking into their shower next to the mat
    Art Maison Canada / Etsy

    Art Maison Canada is a small Canadian business in that makes vinyl art mats.

    Get it from Art Maison Canada on Etsy for $42.45+ (available in five sizes).

    14. Some floating shelves to install in your bathroom to give your pretty things a place to shine. Most bathrooms just have a few towel rods, so installing these will give you plenty of opportunities to show off your gorgeous candles, ceramics, and hand towels.

    Brown floating shelves with white plant vases and green towels hanging below
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shelves are so beautiful! My bathroom doesn't have a counter around the sink so this is perfect. It is modern and sleek and the wood and cast-iron shelves are very well built and sturdy. I was surprised that these are such high quality considering the price." —Vincent

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors).

    15. A gold end table with a charcoal-gray top that's big enough for storing all your bedside essentials. The tabletop has a lip that curves upward around the edge, so if you ever spill snacks or liquids it won't make a mess on the floor.

    The circular table in a gold metallic tone holding a small flower pot, glasses, and a photo frame
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This table is FANTASTIC. Putting it together literally took three minutes. It's sturdy, attractive, and the perfect size for decor and some books. HIGHLY recommend." —KayKay

    Get it from Amazon for $37.88+ (available in eight color combos).

    16. A tufted headboard for adding a soft touch to your bedroom without investing in a completely upholstered (and therefore more expensive) bed frame. Because relaxing in bed isn't quite as comfy when your back is literally against the wall.

    Reviewer&#x27;s headboard in white is shown
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I wish there was more than 5 STARS. This headboard is beautiful, very well made, the legs are easy to put on, comes with everything you need. The color, fabric, and button tufting is magnificent!!! When I finish building my home I will be purchasing more for the guest rooms. I bought a king size and it fits perfectly. A+ on quality and got it four days before estimated delivery.” —D.B.

    Get it from Amazon for $120.56+ (available in twin, full, queen, and king and nine colors)

    17. A minimalist-meets-industrial bookshelf to show off your collection of books or artfully display your favorite plants, tiny sculptures, and other important knickknacks.

    The bookshelf in gold and white
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this shelf! I needed something tall to fill empty space and store books and plants. Each shelf is very heavy duty, so I can't imagine any bowing would occur in the future, unless it's got too much humidity. Before we put weight on the shelves, it had gaps between itself the wall, but it balanced itself out after adding books. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this shelf. It's definitely going to last longer than anything you could buy at Ikea and it has VERY little wasted/unusable space. Just do it! I put it together myself, but I had to hold it steady/leveled while hubby secured it to the wall. It's not impossible to do alone, but get a second person to at least hold it still for you." —Mrs K3NNYB0Y

    Get it from Amazon for $125.15+ (available in 23 colors).

    18. A luxurious robe that looks and feels as good on as it does casually hanging from a hook in your bathroom. Waffle weave is all the rage right now, so embrace the trend with a fancy robe that's lined with plush terry (so soft!).

    Two people wearing the robes stand outside on a balcony
    Cozy Earth

    Get it from Cozy Earth for $136 (available in sizes XS, XL, XXL and in light gray, white, and charcoal).

    19. A wireless library light you can position over your impressive book collection or favorite piece of art. It's battery-powered and has both cool and warm light options.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The portrait lights are battery-operated and wireless so you don't have to worry about hiring an electrician or doing any installation your self. Each unit runs off of three AAAs (get a 36-pack here before you forget!) and an included remote lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.

    Promising review: "For the price, you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in three colors).

    20. A super thin electric fireplace that's designed to mount directly on the wall, no construction required. It comes with a remote control that lets you adjust the flame colors and speed, and set a timer.

    Reviewer&#x27;s faux fireplace is placed on a living room wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Installation was quick and easy, it's very very slim to the wall profile-wise. The heat output is great and it's quiet, it's heating an approximately 1,000-square foot basement to comfortable levels. I was frozen down here, now I just set the fireplace on low and it's 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus it looks awesome, the remote is easy enough to use. I've had tons of compliments on it." —m.code

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in six sizes).

    21. A three-drawer accent dresser with mirrored fronts for a touch of drama. Sooooo many nightstands are just a table with a small drawer, but what if you have actual stuff you need to store? Here's your solution, people!

    The wooden three-drawer table with mirrored drawers geometric accents
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Buy it!!!!! Absolutely stunning little dresser/night table. I am blown away by how well it's made and how well it was packaged. You can see that the particleboard that it was packaged with on top is sturdier than most Ikea furniture! I love this style and have not been able to find anything like this in stores. Each piece is unique since it's real wood! The drawers are soft closing and deep. It comes ready to go, aside from the legs which you must attach. I had some issues and customer service was quick and solved my issue! I will be purchasing additional furniture from this company and have already recommended them to my sister. I can't stop staring at it ❤️.” —Carmen Petru Tudosa 

    Get it from Amazon for $182.99+ (available with drawers or as a cabinet).

    22. A panel of velvet blackout curtains that prove you don't have to sacrifice aesthetic for practicality. These window treatments will block out 75% of sunlight and help reduce your electricity bill because you won't need to blast the air conditioning as much. Plus, they're machine washable (you never know!).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These curtains are beautiful! They’re even more beautiful in person. Love the velvet touch, plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advise you steam them to get the wrinkle out. I can’t wait to get another color! You’ll be happy with your purchase." —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in five sizes and 24 colors).

    23. And an adjustable gold curtain rod to elevate your window game even further. Reviewers comment on how sturdy they are — perfect for heavier-than-usual window treatments.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I think this curtain rod is a great product. It is well-made, has good hardware, and is a good price for this quality. I have purchased a total of three now. I love the matte gold in my modern farmhouse style home. It is a nice dark matte gold, rather than some products that are more yellow gold. I have a big window in my dining room that has quite a bit of weight on the curtain rod from velvet drapes, and it is not sagging at all. This will be my go-to curtain rod for my entire (new) home." —Aerus

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in five widths and three colors).

    24. A floor lamp with super cool LED rings, because lighting is an easy way to jazz up a space and set the mood. It also has a dimmer!

    Reviewer's floor lamp is shown in a bedroom
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy

    Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in four finishes).

    25. Some LED Lights to add some extra lighting to your kitchen that can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Home. These light strips are super easy to install and have a color spectrum of over 16 million colors. They can even sync with your music!

    A customer review photo of their cabinets with lighting above and below
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We love our new strip lights so much that I decided to buy a second set. The first one was installed above the kitchen cabinets where we placed some artwork and vases. The second set was placed under the kitchen island top. Grandkids love speaking to Alexa to change the colors of the lights. Set up was extremely easy and it works with the Alexa app." —junin07

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four lengths).

    26. Some pleated fabric shades that will provide you with privacy but still allow the light in. Perfect for those with a room that gets awesome natural light but has a less than stellar view.

    A kitchen with the light filtering pleated fabric shades on all the windows
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I live in California really close to the beach. The house I'm renting doesn't have air-conditioning and it gets hot! I bought a window air-conditioner for my basement window (slides horizontally instead of up and down), which doesn't let me lower the blinds over the AC unit. I was trying to figure out a way to close the gap next to the air-conditioner and these work perfectly! You can trim them to size and simply stick them to the bottom of your installed blinds. They keep the sun and heat out and give me privacy. Very happy!" —Shelley R

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).

    27. A faux-leather-wrapped table lamp to add a pop of color to any neutral interior. Its simple shape will look good almost anywhere.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This lamp is extremely pleasing to look at (I just ordered a second one). It is also equally easy to assemble. Make sure you place the lamp shade the correct side up or it will appear as if it doesn't cover the top of the bulb itself. The cord is a little short, so don't plan to place it too high up on a shelf. Overall, it really is an attractive lamp, and with the right bulb, it lights up a very good portion of the room. I'd like one in each room if I could." —Johanna K. E.

    Get it from Amazon for $33.68+ (available in 20 colors).

    28. A floor lamp that can light up any area of any room thanks to its bright light but won't make too much of a visual impact thanks to its minimalist design. The white lampshade will also diffuse the light so it's nice and soft.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Beyond easy to put together, I didn’t even look at the instructions. You have to clip on the shade to assemble — I didn’t expect that but it was super easy (you can’t tell by looking at it). The whole thing took me about five minutes. Looks great in my room." —NTP

    Get it from Amazon for $65.99+ (available in brass and black)

    29. A microfiber quilt set to give your bed an instant upgrade. You spend so much time sleeping — and let's be frank, lounging — in your bed, so make sure it's a wonderful place for you to be.

    Multiple colors of the quilt set laid around a bed
    Amazon

    The set comes with a coverlet and shams.

    Promising review: "I bought this for a vacation home we own. I wanted something lightweight and inexpensive that would do the job. My husband and I visited for a week and we’re so pleasantly surprised. We love this bedding! I’ve always been a big comfy comforter person. Now I’m not, because of this awesome quilt." —J. Dermody

    Get the set from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four sizes and 23 colors).

    30. And a decorative ladder for taking your pile of throws off that one chair in the corner and instead display them beautifully on this.

    Reviewer&#x27;s display ladder leans against a wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is so great to store baby blankets in my son's nursery. The ladder has rubber tips on each end so it doesn't damage the wall, and it came assembled. I'm so glad I got this!" —The Johnsons

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in three finishes).

    You to yourself when you look around and see all these amazing finds living their best life in your house:

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.