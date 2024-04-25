BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    38 Essential Items You Need To Throw An Epic Dinner Party

    These picks cover all the bases.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A 100% cotton table cloth with a contemporary take on the classic checkered pattern. The perfect backdrop for all those #dinnergram pics your friends will be snapping.

    Basket with fruit on a checkered tablecloth in a cozy room with bookshelves and a fireplace
    

    Promising review: "I love the funky design on this tablecloth, but the best thing about it is that even if it's crooked as hell, no one will be able to tell!" —Geoffrey Charles Kellum 

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four colors and four sizes).


    2. A 16-piece set of white porcelain dinnerware for a simple and cohesive tablescape. You can set a minimalist table with just these and some simple flatware and glassware, or dress it up with fun, colorful textiles and serverware.

    

    Promising review: "I was just looking for some simple dinnerware, because I am tired of plating my beautiful food on plastic plates. This dinnerware is simple but will still give you a fine China feel for a decent price. Plates are microwave, oven and dishwasher safe." —Jasmin

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in two patterns).


    3. Or a more colorful 16-piece dinnerware set if you want something with a little red hot pizzazz. 🌶️🌶️🌶️

    

    Promising review: "We recently visited our son and his wife and they had this 16-piece dinnerware set. We were suitably impressed and immediately ordered a set for ourselves when we returned home. Simple lines, classic look! It will be a welcome addition for everyday use or for when hosting. Highly recommend!" —jansco

    Get it from Amazon for $56.99.


    4. A set of five acacia wooden spoons complete with speckled ceramic holder and a wooden spoon rest for durable and stylish cooking and serving. Acacia is a wonderful wood for kitchen supplies — it's dense enough to resist scratches and dents and has a deep, rich color. Placed on your kitchen counter or around your dining table, these are sure to look gorgeous.

    A set of wooden cooking utensils in a white holder with a wooden rest on a kitchen counter
    

    The set includes a salad fork, mixing spoons, soup ladle, spatula, and spoon rest, all made of solid, resistant acacia wood.

    Promising review: "For once, something reasonably priced with great quality! This set is perfect for my needs. The utensils, ceramic holder and wood base/spoon rest are made well, functional and good looking on my kitchen counter." —B. Ghannam

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95.

    5. An acrylic veggie serving plater with eight compartments that sits on a bed of ice so your crudités stay perfectly chilled and crisp. There's a central compartment for your favorite dip, too!

    

    Promising review: "I’ve used this several times now for cut veggies and dip. It’s absolutely perfect because you can keep it outside on the picnic table, it has covers on every compartment so there’s no bugs and you can put ice underneath each compartment so that it stays cold. So versatile and easy to clean too! Love it!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    6. A vintage-esque glass pitcher that'll look good on any table, whether you're hosting indoors or al fresco. It's ornate yet subtle design will compliment nearly any type of place setting.

    Anthropologie

    There are matching juice glasses and tumblers too.

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this pitcher! Bought it to match the drinking glasses. Love using it for dinners! I always get so many compliments." —Alexia KS

    Get it from Anthropologie for $58 (available in three colors).


    7. veggie chopper to cut way down on prep time so you can spend more time with your guests when they arrive. 

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors and four sizes).

    8. TableTopics game, because sometimes it's hard to get the conversation going once everyone is seated. This is a collection of 135 questions covering a wide range of topics.

    some examples of questions that are on the cards
    a group of people using the cards at a gathering
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this set after having received the 'dinner party' edition as a gift. It is a great icebreaker at any gathering. I took my 'dinner party' set to a holiday gathering to share some fun conversations. It was an instant hit. So I have purchased this original set for our hostess on that evening. The nice thing is that it isn't a game that demands scoring or a specific time. It is simply conversation starters." —Teej

    Get it from Amazon for $23.48 (check out all the editions).

    9. A set of two heart-shaped bowls to serve up love with every dish. These charming bowls are just the right size for decadent desserts or stylish starters.

    

    Promising review: "The quality is amazing. Bright white, ceramic! I loved them so much I ordered another set! Obsessed with them!" —christina lownie

    Get it from Amazon for $22.78.

    10. A complete 12-person flatware set so all your place settings match. You definitely need this if you're the type of person to have 10 or more people over for dinner.

    gif of reviewer holding up three of the forks from the silverware set
    The forks, spoons, and butter knife on top of a dinner plate
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    It includes 12 dinner forks, dinner spoons, salad forks, steak knives, butter knives, and tea/dessert spoons, along with a serving spoon, slotted serving spoon, pie server, butter spreader, and ice cream spoon.

    Promising review: "I am so impressed with this flatware set. I was worried that they would feel light or cheap due to the price, but they don’t feel that way at all. This isn’t one of those good-for-the-price moments. This is a GOOD flatware set, the price is just a bonus. We’ve been using them for over a month now and still haven’t seen any rusting. So impressed." —Allie Williams

    Get a set of 77 pieces to serve 12 people from Amazon for $50.99+ (also available in black, as well as in 29- to 65-piece sets). 

    11. Or a 49-piece gold flatware set if you want something with a little bling. This set includes enough utensils for eight people, is dishwasher-safe, and will add a some glamour to your dinner table.

    amazon.com

    The full set includes eight dinner forks, salad forks, serving spoons, teaspoons, and steak knives. And they throw in a fruit knife as a bonus.

    Promising review: "I really like the weight and size of these! I am always a little cautious buying gold because sometimes it is yellow; but not these. The shine, color, and everything is perfect." —Lauren Kendall

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (also available in silver or black).


    12. A charcuterie board set to keep guests occupied while you finish cooking. We've all been there. You give yourself ample time to finish a recipe, but the meal still isn't ready when your dinner guests arrive. Have them wait it out while noshing on delicious cheese and crackers.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It comes with an extra round tray, two slate labels (with chalk), two ceramic bowls for dipping sauces, and four slicing and serving utensils.

    Promising review: "Bought the product as a present for my partner for the holidays. The charcuterie cheese board itself is great, and the ability to store the cheese knives was an excellent addition for transportation and to 'wow' people at parties. I was able to host twice with the device, and it often was able to hold around six to eight cheeses and cracker combinations reasonably well without feeling like the device is crowded. I also like how easy it was to clean, since the drawer used to store the knives can be easily removed. Finally, I enjoyed all the additional items that came with this set." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    13. A cocktail shaker set if you're into customizing cocktails for each guest. And if, for whatever reason, you need a little inspiration, this set comes with 20 cards of the most popular cocktail recipes.

    Reviewer photo of the silver cocktail shaker set
    amazon.com

    It comes with a shaker with a built-in strainer, two pourers, a muddler, a jigger, a mixing spoon, and a velvet carrying bag, along with some cocktail recipe cards.

    Promising review: "This shaker set is great. It is of excellent quality and easy to use. My last shaker had issues with taking the cap off for pouring, but this one comes off easily, stays on, and doesn't leak while shaking. The speed pourers work, and all the extras seem good quality. Love the color and the fact that it comes with a velvet carrying sack for taking to a friend's house. Great purchase!" —Friedchicken879

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors). 

    14. A matching decanter and glass set so your whiskey has an absolutely gorgeous home of its own. And, uh, no one has to know it's the cheap stuff from the bottom shelf at the store.

    the set on a reviewer&#x27;s table
    

    Promising review: "This is an elegant, well-worth-the-money product. The packaging is so beautiful that I don't even want to throw it out. It looks like a collector's item. I would definitely recommend this as a timeless gift, too." —Shereem

    Get the five-piece set from Amazon for $35.49.

    15. A classic wooden salad bowl that is simple enough to also hold fruits, chips, you name it! Every host needs a big wood bowl, you know?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "A beautiful bowl! Give it as a gift or keep it for yourself. It can be used as your countertop veggie/fruit bowl or as your salad bowl. It's VERY well made and simply gorgeous! I plan on taking care of the wood so that it stays in the family for years." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99.

    16. A set of gorgeous yet practical stackable cups so you have matching cups that can easily be stored away when not in use. They're also acrylic, so when the inevitable happens and you drop one, you don't have to worry about it shattering. 

    clear, blue, and pink acrylic glasses spread out on a table
    The gray glasses filled with water, and two stacked behind
    West Elm

    Get a set of four from West Elm for $7+ (available in two sizes, four colors, and also sold in a pack of eight).

    17. A set of three flameless flickering candles to add a bit of mood lighting to your table without the risk of a rowdy guest accidentally tipping one over and starting a real fire. You control these with a remote, so you have the freedom to adjust the brightness and turn them on and off with the press of a button.

    a set of three flameless candles in clear glass cylinders
    gif showing the candle flickering realistically on a shelf
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles in action. 

    Promising review: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth. I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" —Tammy B.

    Get them from Amazon for $34.99.

    18. Or a dripless candle with a built-in base if you prefer the real thing but don't want to bother trying to get tapered candles to stand up straight in a candelabra.

    Person holding an unlit ribbed candle similar to the lit one standing on a surface
    Cai Cai Handmade / Etsy

    Cai Cai Handmade is a small business based in Texas making handmade soy and beeswax candles.

    Promising review: "These candles were everything I could have hoped for and more. They’re beautiful, unique and the colors are perfect. They also came in great packaging! I bought 6/7 colors.  😊 Highly recommended!!" —Jeanne Brown

    Get it from Cai Cai Handmade on Etsy for $25+ (available in 12 colors) 

    19. An automatic spice grinder for giving you the perfect amount of freshly ground spice. Just one push of a button and boom! The perfect amount of spice is delivered.

    gif of grinder grinding salt with one click of a button
    FinaMill spice grinder with two pods of spices
    Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed

    finamill is a family-owned small business in San Diego that makes electric spice grinders. 

    Promising review: "I'm so glad I ordered one of these after I read about them on Oprah's list of favorite things for 2022. As billed, it's so attractive and can sit on your counter, so easy, the charge lasts so long and the interchangeable pods rock! It's easy to add freshly ground flavor and fresh pepper is sooo much better than from the shaker. It's so easy to adjust the grind and the color selection is fantastic. What a great hostess gift for the holidays. I love mine." —Sasha

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in four colors; comes with grinder and two interchangeable pods).

    20. An electric wine bottle opener so you don't have to struggle to open a bottle. You can open 30 bottles on a single charge.

    Electric wine opener by Chefman on countertop with a glass of wine next to it
    

    Promising review: "I bought this because my daughter told me she has had one for four years and it still works great, and they do enjoy wine and use it. It is so comfortable to use; I have shoulder problems so that is important. I've used it for about a month now which is longer than the $$$ one from Williams Sonoma which died an ugly death. And it doesn't twist forcibly and hurt my shoulder like some of the other ones I've had. So I am very impressed. The accompanying foil cutter is the best I've ever had, by the way!" —Midge

    Get it from Amazon for $28.82.

    21. A wine decanter that doubles as a work of art — it's so beautiful! Wine needs time to breathe after it's been hanging out in an airtight bottle for years, and a decanter is used to help aerate wine. This one's flat-bottomed design makes for maximum aeration, which means your merlots, cabernets, and pinot noirs will be ready to drink in no time.

    Reviewer photo of the glass decanter next to a plate of cheese and meats
    reviewer pouring some wine from the decanter into a wine glass
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this decanter! Firstly, it was packaged safely in molded styrofoam, so it arrived intact and on time. Secondly, the decanter has become a focal point of our hosted dinners. It is pretty to look at and does its job in letting the wine breath. Amazon will suggest other items such as a decanter drying rack or cleaning brush, but they are not needed. It's easily cleaned with soap and water, and I use a regular bottle brush to swish away any spots needing attention. It's easily dried in the dish rack (because of the shape, you will have to rotate once to ensure all of the water is out of the bottom). Great buy, and will consider for future gifts!" —KG

    Get it from Amazon for $42.49.

    22. However, a red wine stain remover if someone (including, ahem, yourself) makes an oopsie and spills red wine all over your tablecloth.

    Reviewer&#x27;s carpet before and after photos showing a wine stain being removed
    amazon.com

    For best results, absorb the excess liquid, then saturate the spot with the stain remover. Let it sit for one to five minutes, then blot it out. This product can also be used on hard surfaces to remove latex paint and grease.

    Promising review: "I was at a friend's dinner party when someone who is not me knocked over a glass of red on her beautiful white tablecloth. Instead of panicking, she lazily sauntered into her kitchen, opened a drawer, and took out a spray bottle. 'It's okay,' she explained without a lick of concern in her voice. 'I've got Wine Away.' What happened in front of my very eyes was a friggin' miracle. With a few sprays on the menacing spot, the wine stain actually DISAPPEARED! No need to grab plates and candles and silverware and stop the party to throw in an emergency load of laundry. Wine Away saved the day and made my friend look like a total bada$$, so of course I had to get some for myself." —Houseplants & Yoga Pants

    Get a 12 oz. bottle from Amazon for $12.22.

    23. A set of four wineglasses made in the Czech Republic (the Czech are known for their glasswork!) to seriously impress your wine enthusiast dinner guests. There are two sets available — one for white wine and one for red. Good design is the details, people!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    JoyJolt is a family-owned small business in Brooklyn that makes high quality glassware.

    Promising review: "I’v always had cheaper glass wine glasses. I decided I wanted a nicer set for a reasonable price. I am BEYOND happy with this purchase!!

    These crystal glasses have a very nice, elegant look to them; it was perfect for my little dinner parties with family. They’re sturdy, don’t wobble, and have that beautiful crystal pitch when you tap the wine glass. Not only are the wine glasses perfect but the packaging was superior as well. They weren’t lying when they said the packaging looks elegant enough to give as a gift to someone. Thank you so much for selling a superior product at a reasonable cost!!! 💯💯💯" —Zach

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in two sizes (for red or white wine)).