40 Home DIY Upgrades That Are As Easy As They Are Gorgeous

This kit comes with everything you need for your DIY project! It includes a 16-ounce can of paint, three wiping rags, a mixing container, a plastic drop cloth, painter's tape, a stir stick, a paintbrush, and detailed instructions.

Promising review: "I highly recommend this brick paint to anyone wanting a cheap, easy, and amazing upgrade to an outdated fireplace! I googled a quick YouTube video first, then just followed the instructions. It was so easy, and I'm absolutely in love with the results!!!! It completely transformed & brightened our living room." —Daniel N Mandy C

Get it from Amazon for $49.95.