40 Home DIY Upgrades That Are As Easy As They Are Gorgeous

Work smarter not harder.

Sally Elshorafa
by Sally Elshorafa

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A plug-in wall sconce that's powered by an electrical outlet, because not all of us can or want to hire an electrician to install a more permanent light fixture. It's also got a dimmer.

Promising review: "These lamps are perfect for over the bed. They have two switches. One is on the base to dim them, and then a lower switch is needed for when you are tired and don't want to reach that high! Perfect!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in black or gold, and in packs of one, two, and three).


2. Or a plug-in wall sconce with a fabric lampshade if you're looking for something with a softer aesthetic.

Promising review: "We wanted to get rid of the large lamps we were using because the bedroom is small, and we didn't want to spend a lot of money. These are very easy to install, and the price is great. Everything arrived in perfect shape, and we love that the switch is on the base and not on the cord, that way we can use decorative cord covers. The swivel makes it nice to move into the perfect position. I might purchase another set for our guest room." —VWBugGeek

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).


3. Some peel-and-stick floor tiles if you're unhappy with the way your current bathroom or kitchen floors look. These are half an inch thick and made of vinyl, so they can withstand a lot of foot traffic. They're also water resistant and washable.

Each box has 10 12" x 12" tiles.

Promising review: "Best purchase ever, love that it brightened and give my bathroom a new fresh look. Easy to put together and only took about two hours." —Billy

Get it from Amazon for $13.90.

4. A set of metal house numbers to up your home's curb appeal. The simple yet stylish design will elevate your exterior to the next level. 

reviewer image of the number 10788 in metal pieces on the outer wall of a house
reviewer image of metal house numbers 161B on a plank of wood on a brick house
RapidArc is a small business whose products help you customize your home.

Promising review: "This house number plaque is everything I wanted it to be: bold, sturdy, modern looking, and well-crafted." —Amazon Customer

Get it from RapidArc on Amazon Handmade for $10+ (available in several sizes and colors).

5. A rainfall showerhead with a handheld attachment to replace the single showerhead you currently have. Who needs the Four Seasons when you can have a spa-like experience from the comfort of your own bathroom?

Showerhead with hose attached to tiled wall with adjustable rail for height
In the United States, nearly all shower heads have the same connection threading size, at ½”. Swapping out one type for another should be easy peasy, but please read the instructions beforehand to make sure your connection works with this model. 

Promising review: "I bought this showerhead combo to upgrade my old one and enjoy a more relaxing shower experience. I was not disappointed! This product is easy to install, has great water pressure, and offers a variety of spray modes to suit your preference. The extension arm is also a nice feature, as it allows you to adjust the height and angle of the showerhead. The handheld shower head is very convenient for rinsing off or cleaning the tub. The anti-clog nozzles are easy to clean and prevent hard water buildup. The silver chrome finish looks sleek and modern in my bathroom. Overall, I am very happy with this purchase and would recommend it to anyone looking for a high-quality showerhead combo." —JL 

Get it from Amazon for $49.98+ (available in chrome or matte black). 

6. A roll of wood grain tape if you have one of those big frameless mirrors in your bathroom and want to take it up a notch. Instead of ripping it out and replacing it with something expensive, use this tape to frame it.

Promising review: "Where do I start? I absolutely LOVE this product. I wanted to replace our bathroom mirror, but due to the size, it would have cost a lot! I came across this on Amazon and decided to give it a try. The application process was super easy and applied without bubbles as long as you go slow and rub it down as you go. I kid you not. It looks like wood and feels like it, too! You can feel and see the 'wood grain.' It’s absolutely stunning and looks like I bought a whole new mirror." —Taylor

Get it from Amazon for $9.28.

7. brick whitewash paint kit because maybe it's time for your old red brick fireplace to get a modern update. 

before image of a red brick fireplace
after image of the same fireplace now painted white
This kit comes with everything you need for your DIY project! It includes a 16-ounce can of paint, three wiping rags, a mixing container, a plastic drop cloth, painter's tape, a stir stick, a paintbrush, and detailed instructions.

Promising review: "I highly recommend this brick paint to anyone wanting a cheap, easy, and amazing upgrade to an outdated fireplace! I googled a quick YouTube video first, then just followed the instructions. It was so easy, and I'm absolutely in love with the results!!!! It completely transformed & brightened our living room." —Daniel N Mandy C

Get it from Amazon for $49.95.

8. Some antique brass cabinet pulls to make your existing cabinetry look new. One of the most dramatic ways to change the look of drawers and cabinets is to swap out the hardware, and it's soooo easy.

Promising review: "These are so nice and heavy. Such great quality for the price. They look amazing on the kitchen cabinets. I would recommend these for sure!" —Kindle Customer

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $15.35+ (available in different quantities, styles, and finishes).


9. A roll of peel-and-stick floral wallpaper for upcycling an existing piece of furniture. If you have a cabinet that's looking a little tired, consider putting something pretty on the inside to jazz it up a bit.

Before and After photos of a bookshelf upcycled with floral design, demonstrating a DIY project idea.
Promising review: "I bought this to line the inside of an old cupboard. Once I got the hang of the peel-and-stick, it went on nice and looks really nice. Love the floral pattern! Feels like good quality. Good adhesion." —Cindy W.

Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in two colors and six sizes).


10. Or a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper with a farmhouse print if you want to update a nook with something neutral. This is a great option if you're a renter, because peel-and-stick paper adheres easily to the wall and comes right off (with little to no trace) when it's time to move out.

Promising review: "This was my first time using wallpaper and I was pleasantly surprised with how easy it was to use. It did take me a minute to figure out the pattern after my first cut, but once I got it from there, I was good. Rough spots on the wall did show through, but I expected that as we live in an older house. It was easy to peel off and realign if my pattern was not level. I used as a 'backsplash' in our kitchen, and liked it so much I’m debating using it in our bathroom." —Samantha D.

Get it from Amazon for $27.49+ (available in gray or black).


11. Or a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper in a subtle black-and-white pattern that will add a bit of modern drama to wherever you install it. An easy DIY win that will instantly upgrade your space.

Promising review: "This was easy to use. I had no issues covering a small surface! It was also just as easy to re-adjust the piece I wanted to, but it remained good enough to put down. I really like the pattern. It’s very modern." —M.P.

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two roll sizes).


12. An entryway storage bench if you lack a proper foyer with storage but still need a place to stash all your outside stuff. This has nine movable hooks, shoe storage (including tall boots), and a bench with a max weight capacity of 330 pounds.

An organized entryway with a coat rack, a shelving unit with shoes, wall decor, and a door
Promising review: "I needed something not too large for my entryway, and this fit the bill perfectly. It looks great, feels sturdy, and was fairly easy to assemble. My family of seven has jackets, shoes, and bags on it regularly, and it is serving us well. I was a bit worried, given the relatively low price, that I would get low quality, but I was happy to find I was wrong. We love this coat rack!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four wood and metal finishes).


13. Or a rustic wall-mounted entry organizer if you just need a place to stash your keys and mail. There's also a little shelf if you want to keep your wallet or other essentials there too.

A wall-mounted organizational shelf with slots for mail and hooks for keys and cables
Promising review: "This is great for storing our million sets of keys and mail that usually ended up on our kitchen counter!" —Bree

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.


14. An ornately designed vent cover that's magnetized to adhere to existing metal air wall vents. Pro tip: paint them the color of your walls if you really want them to blend in.

Decorative vent cover next to a standard one on wooden floor for comparison
ReVent Covers is a small business based in Kansas City making magnetic vent covers.

Promising review: "I love my magnetic cover! It’s exactly what I wanted, and the price was on point. Super easy to use." —Liz

Get it from ReVent Covers on Etsy for $34.99+ (available in five different heights and widths).

15. A pack of 16 solar-powered outdoor lights to clip right onto your balcony's ledge. Warm nights spent out on your balcony will be so much nicer when you have proper mood lighting.

Reviewer photo of lights on a patio fence
Promising review: "Developed a garden on the apartment patio, and wanted to add some lights along the railing to give it some character. These solar lights are not too bright and were easy to install. All lights work, which is great. Better than could have hoped for. 👍" —KMF

Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in two colors and also a set of 20).

16. Or a two-pack of solar-powered outdoor lantern lights now that it's warming up and you'll be spending way more time in your backyard. Because they don't require electricity, you can hang them and then not worry about maintenance.

Promising review: "My goodness, I did not expect to love these lanterns as much as I do. They are very, very good quality and display lots of light. I hung both of them between my small patio and English garden, and they provided enough light for both areas. I received them late afternoon, so they got about four hours in the sun. At 9 p.m., both came on like clockwork. I got up at 3 a.m. to check if they were still on, and they were as bright as ever. They are so dang cute and unique in my yard. I will be buying more. Love, Love, Love them." —Dog Tailor

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three styles).

17. A belt rack that hangs right on your closet rod. Each hanger holds up to 14 belts and comes in three stylish wood finishes.

Closet organizer with shirts on hangers, wooden shoe racks with shoes, and belts hanging above
Houndsbay is a small business based in Dallas, Texas making clothing accessory organization products.

Promising review: "I’ve had plastic/resin belt hangers before, and they always bend/break after very little use. This solid mahogany belt hanger really holds up. I also like that it has a bit of a lip on each of the belt slots to help retain the belt buckle. There has been no sagging or twisting, and my belts stay contained. It’s also been great for ratchet belts, which are sometimes harder to store." —JON R.

Get it from Houndsbay on Amazon for $19.99 (available in three wood finishes).


18. A neutral rug with just a smidge of color if you have ugly carpet and want to cover it up with something pretty. This is also a great hack if your existing furniture majorly clashes with the color of your carpet.

A distressed white coffee table on a floral rug in a living room, with a sofa and blanket visible
Promising review: "We were looking for a large area rug for our living room but didn’t want to pay an outrageous price. We were just looking for a temporary one until we replace the carpet. But we like this so much we may not worry about replacing the carpet for a while. Because it is such a large rug, I was worried that I would not lay flat. But after just a week or so, it all is laying flat. We laid it on March 20th. Today is March 31st, all nice and flat. I would definitely recommend this rug." —Becki L 

Get it from Amazon for $23.45+ (available in many sizes and seven colors).


19. Or a textured, shaggy rug with Moroccan vibes if you want a rug that's really plush.

Loft living room with exposed brick walls, two sofas, a rug, and a TV
Promising review: "Product looks way way better in person. The pictures don't do it justice. Completely transformed one of my rooms simply by laying this rug out. It's softer than it looks too." —Grant

Get it from Amazon for $34.49+ (available in many sizes and nine colors).


20. A pack of six furniture markers to cover up small nicks and cuts in your wood furniture and floors. Each kit comes with the most common wood colors (cherry, mahogany, walnut, black, maple, and oak) and matching crayons for easy filling when the damaged area is a little deep.

Promising review: "I am thoroughly impressed! We have a 115-plus-year-old house, and we only have hardwood in our downstairs hall and den. We didn't want to spend tons of money because we are probably going to be replacing the flooring in a few years. I'm actually still working on this as I'm writing this, but I am so impressed that I just had to write a review right away. The only 'negative' I have is that the colors are darker than the caps show, but it's not a big deal. For the money, you can't go wrong." —Borg

Get them from Amazon for $8.99.

21. A pack of artificial ivy leaves so you can bring the outdoors in, minus the bugs and dirt. Hang these on your walls for a backdrop or use them as window treatments for extra privacy.

Promising review: "These are fantastic and look like it could be real ivy once hung. One pack of 16 vines covered the length of my wall just like I was hoping and they complimented the zen/oasis aesthetic I have in my living room perfectly." —Erica

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three quantities and with or without lights).


22. Or a pack of faux cherry blossom flower vines to drape over mirrors, furniture, and really anything else you want to add some spring flair to.

Floral archway in a bedroom with a bed and decor visible, promoting home decoration options
Promising review: "Love the colors, they make excellent decorations. They help tie the room together." —Bellamy 

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99.


23. A privacy window film for turning any window into a rainbow factory. When the light hits it, your space will be covered in rainbows. And when the light isn't hitting it, it looks like ornate stained glass. 

Gif of light shining through the film causing rainbow patterns
Reviewer's room's floor is covered in rainbows
Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." —J.B.

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 10 sizes).

24. A mold-resistant white grout pen to cover grout stains with a fresh coat of waterproof white paint. Each pen can cover up to 150 feet of grout.

Be sure to clean your grout beforehand, as this pen covers stains that will be easier to cover if the surface is clean.

There are 11 different grout colors available: white, winter gray, light gray, gray, dark gray, black, ivory, cream, beige, brown, and terracotta. You can view all the colors here.

Promising review: "I have 12-inch white tile in my whole house that is 20 years old. Even though I kept it looking nice, the grout still was getting dark. I cleaned the grout and let it dry well until the next day, then used the grout pen. It looks like it is brand-new. One thing that I found out was that if the tip of the pen starts to look worn, you can just pull it out and turn it over — it is the same tip on both ends. It will take some time to do the whole house, but it looks so great that I will just do a section at a time 'til I finish. One other thing that I did was run my finger down the grout line after I applied the grout pen, then wipe down the tile line with a paper towel so no other cleanup was necessary." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in a narrow or wide tip).

25. A set of special shelves for showing off your favorite books. These literally make it look like your books are floating on the wall.

From BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd: "I love my floating bookshelves because they save a lot of space, and since I colorized them, they look like fun decor in my room. It definitely helps me get excited about reading more since they're so cute and visible. The shelves were also super easy to hang, and, as you can see, they're very sturdy."

Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

Get it from Amazon for $15.83+ (available in small or large and in sets of three).

26. Some rechargeable motion sensor under-cabinet lights to perfectly illuminate your kitchen and bathroom. After a full charge, the these can last for about three hours if left on, or up to four weeks if they're on motion sensor mode and activated up to 10 times per day.

Reviewer&#x27;s under cabinet light is shown
These have a built-in magnet that'll stick on most metals, or you can use the included adhesive tape to tape them onto an existing surface.

Promising review: "These lights are so worth it. I have a closet with no light in it, and I installed these in maybe two minutes flat, and it has completely fixed my disdain for the previously dark and disorganized closet. If you think you need these, you probably do." —HD

Get it from Amazon for $19.96+ (available in two sizes and in warm or white light).


27. A set of Shoe Slotz that'll double your shoe storage area if you have a big shoe collection but no where to store it. Because of its clever design — it stacks one shoe on top of another — you'll save so much space *and* have a way more organized shoe collection.

A before and after photo of a organized shoe collection and an organized one
This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes. 

Promising review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!) AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer — since they aren't all scraping against each other. It also helps me remember which shoes I have — since they are all visible. :) The little heel stoppers pop out every so often when I am getting shoes, which is sort of annoying, but still a 5-star purchase." —MoniqueRamsey

Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $32.99+ (also available in a pack of 20 and 40).

28. Some floating shelves to install in your bathroom to give your pretty things a place to shine. Most bathrooms just have a few towel rods, so installing these will give you plenty of opportunities to show off your gorgeous candles, ceramics, and hand towels.

Brown floating shelves with white plant vases and green towels hanging below
Promising review: "These shelves are so beautiful! My bathroom doesn't have a counter around the sink so this is perfect. It is modern and sleek and the wood and cast-iron shelves are very well built and sturdy. I was surprised that these are such high quality considering the price." —Vincent

Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven finishes).