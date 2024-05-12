40 Home DIY Upgrades That Are As Easy As They Are Gorgeous

1. A plug-in wall sconce that's powered by an electrical outlet, because not all of us can or want to hire an electrician to install a more permanent light fixture. It's also got a dimmer.
2. Or a plug-in wall sconce with a fabric lampshade if you're looking for something with a softer aesthetic.
3. Some peel-and-stick floor tiles if you're unhappy with the way your current bathroom or kitchen floors look. These are half an inch thick and made of vinyl, so they can withstand a lot of foot traffic. They're also water resistant and washable.
4. A set of metal house numbers to up your home's curb appeal. The simple yet stylish design will elevate your exterior to the next level.
RapidArc is a small business whose products help you customize your home.
Promising review: "This house number plaque is everything I wanted it to be: bold, sturdy, modern looking, and well-crafted." —Amazon Customer
Get it from RapidArc on Amazon Handmade for $10+ (available in several sizes and colors).
5. A rainfall showerhead with a handheld attachment to replace the single showerhead you currently have. Who needs the Four Seasons when you can have a spa-like experience from the comfort of your own bathroom?
6. A roll of wood grain tape if you have one of those big frameless mirrors in your bathroom and want to take it up a notch. Instead of ripping it out and replacing it with something expensive, use this tape to frame it.
7. A brick whitewash paint kit because maybe it's time for your old red brick fireplace to get a modern update.
This kit comes with everything you need for your DIY project! It includes a 16-ounce can of paint, three wiping rags, a mixing container, a plastic drop cloth, painter's tape, a stir stick, a paintbrush, and detailed instructions.
Promising review: "I highly recommend this brick paint to anyone wanting a cheap, easy, and amazing upgrade to an outdated fireplace! I googled a quick YouTube video first, then just followed the instructions. It was so easy, and I'm absolutely in love with the results!!!! It completely transformed & brightened our living room." —Daniel N Mandy C
Get it from Amazon for $49.95.
8. Some antique brass cabinet pulls to make your existing cabinetry look new. One of the most dramatic ways to change the look of drawers and cabinets is to swap out the hardware, and it's soooo easy.
9. A roll of peel-and-stick floral wallpaper for upcycling an existing piece of furniture. If you have a cabinet that's looking a little tired, consider putting something pretty on the inside to jazz it up a bit.
10. Or a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper with a farmhouse print if you want to update a nook with something neutral. This is a great option if you're a renter, because peel-and-stick paper adheres easily to the wall and comes right off (with little to no trace) when it's time to move out.
11. Or a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper in a subtle black-and-white pattern that will add a bit of modern drama to wherever you install it. An easy DIY win that will instantly upgrade your space.
12. An entryway storage bench if you lack a proper foyer with storage but still need a place to stash all your outside stuff. This has nine movable hooks, shoe storage (including tall boots), and a bench with a max weight capacity of 330 pounds.
13. Or a rustic wall-mounted entry organizer if you just need a place to stash your keys and mail. There's also a little shelf if you want to keep your wallet or other essentials there too.
14. An ornately designed vent cover that's magnetized to adhere to existing metal air wall vents. Pro tip: paint them the color of your walls if you really want them to blend in.
15. A pack of 16 solar-powered outdoor lights to clip right onto your balcony's ledge. Warm nights spent out on your balcony will be so much nicer when you have proper mood lighting.
16. Or a two-pack of solar-powered outdoor lantern lights now that it's warming up and you'll be spending way more time in your backyard. Because they don't require electricity, you can hang them and then not worry about maintenance.
17. A belt rack that hangs right on your closet rod. Each hanger holds up to 14 belts and comes in three stylish wood finishes.
18. A neutral rug with just a smidge of color if you have ugly carpet and want to cover it up with something pretty. This is also a great hack if your existing furniture majorly clashes with the color of your carpet.
20. A pack of six furniture markers to cover up small nicks and cuts in your wood furniture and floors. Each kit comes with the most common wood colors (cherry, mahogany, walnut, black, maple, and oak) and matching crayons for easy filling when the damaged area is a little deep.
21. A pack of artificial ivy leaves so you can bring the outdoors in, minus the bugs and dirt. Hang these on your walls for a backdrop or use them as window treatments for extra privacy.
22. Or a pack of faux cherry blossom flower vines to drape over mirrors, furniture, and really anything else you want to add some spring flair to.
23. A privacy window film for turning any window into a rainbow factory. When the light hits it, your space will be covered in rainbows. And when the light isn't hitting it, it looks like ornate stained glass.
Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." —J.B.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 10 sizes).