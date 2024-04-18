37 Cozy Bedroom Finds That’ll Help You Get The Best Sleep Ever

1. A memory foam topper that's beloved by reviewers (there are over 22,000 5-star reviews!). There are three styles to choose from: cooling, enhanced support, or enhanced plushness. Add this to the top of your mattress to give it a like-new feel.
2. An Egyptian cotton sheet set with a sateen weave because you can't go wrong with the reigning champ of the bedding world. Egyptian cotton has superior softness and durability due to its long fibers — a great choice for most sleepers because of the comfort and ease of care. (It's less prone to pilling, too.)
3. A European linen sheet set for a naturally breezy, laid-back vibe. Linen is great in hot climates due to its unmatched breathability and moisture-wicking properties. And over time, linen becomes softer with each wash, making it a great long-term investment.
4. A jersey sheet set if you want to feel like you're sleeping in your favorite soft T-shirt. Jersey is knit, not woven, giving it a stretchy, cozy feel.
5. A reviewer-loved microfiber sheet set for those seeking a budget-friendly alternative to more luxurious fabrics. This set is exceptionally soft, wrinkle-resistant, and durable, making it a practical choice for busy people. Oh, and microfiber's ability to retain warmth makes it especially popular in cooler climates.
6. And a 400-thread count sheet set designed to specifically fit mattresses up to 18" tall. If you have a mattress (and possibly a mattress pad) that makes fitting traditional-size bedding onto it nearly impossible, this is the set for you.
7. A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows to replace your old pillows. These are big, fluffy, and soft, and everyone says it feels like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel when you use them. Yes, please!
8. A body pillow filled with shredded foam if you're a side sleeper or just want something to cuddle. Folks who sleep on their side often like a little extra support, and that comes in the form of a body pillow that contours to your neck, back, hips, and legs.
9. A "bed wedge" pillow so your pillow doesn't end up in the space between your mattress and your headboard or bedroom wall. Plus, it gives you a little extra support if you like to sit up in bed.
Bonus: There's a small side pocket for your phone, glasses, or other nighttime accessories.
Bonus: There's a small side pocket for your phone, glasses, or other nighttime accessories.

Promising review: "I did not realize that these were out there until I watched a TikTok about one. This has saved my pillows. I do have a headboard, but there was about a three-inch gap between it and my mattress. This has stopped my pillows from sliding down in between. I have had no issues at all with it. I did let it sit for almost 72 hours while it was getting its shape back from being in a shipping container, but after that, it was perfect!!! I highly recommend." —Miss_Beck
10. A satin pillowcase so smooth, it makes friction between your hair and pillow a thing of the past, turning every night into a beauty treatment for your locks and your skin. Its luxurious feel not only pampers you to sleep but also helps keep bedhead and sleep creases at bay.
11. A set of velvet pillowcases that are under $20 a pop. These look way more luxurious than the price would indicate.
12. A down alternative duvet if you want the feeling of a plush hotel duvet but without the hefty price tag. It has box stitching so the fill never gets unevenly distributed and has four corner tabs that make it easy to put on any duvet cover and secure the comforter in place.
13. A boho duvet set that'll upgrade your bedroom to a shabby chic paradise. It's the perfect way to infuse your space with a laid-back, eclectic vibe while snuggling up in dreamy, soft bed set.
14. A microfiber duvet cover that comes with matching pillow shams because you need something soft and wonderful to cover your insert. This one is 100% microfiber that's double brushed, which means it's super, super, super soft. And there are 40 colors to choose from, so you're sure to find the color color to match whatever color scheme you have in your sleeping area.
15. A double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set, because you deserve to feel pampered when you lay your head down at night.
16. A waffle weave blanket if you want to wrap yourself in your favorite cozy sweater, but better. Its unique texture not only adds a touch of chic, minimalist style to your bedroom but also traps warmth in its delightful little pockets, ensuring you're snug without breaking a sweat.
17. A chunky hand knit blanket for curling up under when you're ready to take a nap or fall asleep for the night. It's so soft and cozy, so if you're not in the mood to get under all your bedding, just drape this over yourself instead.
18. A double-sided blanket so thick and warm you're basically guaranteed to fall into a peaceful slumber. One side features a soft, wool-like touch, while the other is a smooth, comforting fleece.
19. A microfiber comforter set filled with goose down alternative so you get the most bang for your buck. And with 37 color and pattern options, you're sure to find something that works perfectly with your current bedding setup.
20. A cool and warm two-temperature comforter if you share a bed with someone who has a different warmth preference when it comes to sleeping. There's more fill on one side than the other, so now you can share a blanket instead of having two on the bed to meet both of your comfort levels.
21. A cotton chenille bedspread that covers all of your bed for easy bed-making. And if it reminds you of the bedspread your grandma had growing up, that's because it definitely mimics that pattern. Ah, memories!
22. A 100% Mulberry silk weighted sleep stone mask to block out light so you can get some deep sleep. Amethyst or rose quartz crystals are sewn into the lining, which helps hold it down onto your face so light doesn't get in. And because it's pure silk it sits soft and cool on your face.
23. A washable 100% Mulberry silk hair turban to protect your hair against hair breakage, frizz, and damage while sleeping. It's like a magic trick for your hair that works while you dream.
24. A dimmable, portable, remote-controlled touch lamp for those who want a warm glow to illuminate their space while they wind down for bed. This is a great thing to have if you need to get up in the middle of the night for a glass of water or a bathroom break but don't want to put the big lights on to wake you up fully.
25. Some blackout velvet curtains so you can get your room ultra dark when when the sun is still out. And the texture and color options make them look very luxurious.
Promising review: "These curtains are beautiful! They're even more beautiful in person. Love the velvet touch, plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advise you to steam them to get the wrinkles out. I can't wait to get another color! You'll be happy with your purchase." —Alex
26. A heated mattress pad so your bed is nice and toasty when you slip into it every night. With 12 levels of warmth and a 12-hour auto shutoff function, it's really the greatest thing ever if you want to have a warm bed. And the queen and king sizes have separate controllers for each side, so if you share a bed with someone who prefers a different level of warmth (or no warmth at all), they can change their own settings without impacting yours.
27. An all-natural sleep spray to mist your pillow with before bedtime. Made from 100% pure essential oils, the notes of lavender, cedar-wood, and sweet marjoram may help you fall into a deeper, more pureposeful rest.
28. A wireless headphones headband so you can transform your pillow into a private concert for one, serenading you to sleep with your favorite chill playlist or ambient noise. I actually pull mine down over my eyes to block out light while I doze off.
Promising reviews: "I've been using this for a few weeks now, and it has truly transformed my sleeping experience. As a side sleeper, traditional headphones were always uncomfortable and fell out during the night. This headband's soft fabric and flat speakers make it incredibly comfortable to wear, even for extended periods. The HD speakers deliver surprisingly clear sound without disturbing my partner, thanks to the noise-canceling feature. Whether I'm listening to calming music, white noise, or guided meditation, the sound quality remains consistently excellent. The Bluetooth connectivity is seamless, and the battery life is impressive, lasting through several nights of use before needing a recharge." —GRod
29. A microwaveable weighted plushie filled with all-natural grain and dried French Lavender so that you have something warm to hold if you need some heat or just a hug. A perfect sleeping companion, especially during those Sunday scaries.
Promising reviews: "I bought this for my college-aged daughter, and she just loves it. It's great for cramps and those lonely, sad, and stressful times. It's a great bed buddy. One of her friends saw it and wanted one for herself, so my daughter bought her one." —Barbara Marriott
