    37 Cozy Bedroom Finds That’ll Help You Get The Best Sleep Ever

    We spend one-third of our life sleeping, so it's time to take it seriously.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A memory foam topper that's beloved by reviewers (there are over 22,000 5-star reviews!). There are three styles to choose from: cooling, enhanced support, or enhanced plushness. Add this to the top of your mattress to give it a like-new feel.

    Promising review: "I normally don’t get excited to write a review. But I needed people to know that this mattress topper is the BEST! It didn’t have a smell when I opened it up from the box; it took about 24 hours to expand. The cover that goes over the foam is so nice and soft. This thing is everything I could have hoped for!!!!! I bought a king-size mattress, and it was so hard. I would wake up crying because my hips and back hurt so bad. I couldn’t take it anymore. After reading literally HUNDREDS of reviews for about two months, I settled on this one. I am so thankful I made this choice. Thank you to all who wrote reviews. It helped to change my life! ♥️♥️♥️ And thank you to the company who made this. It’s amazing." —Cindy P.

    Get it from Amazon for $93.99+ (available in three styles and in sizes twin, full, queen, king, and California king).

    2. An Egyptian cotton sheet set with a sateen weave because you can't go wrong with the reigning champ of the bedding world. Egyptian cotton has superior softness and durability due to its long fibers — a great choice for most sleepers because of the comfort and ease of care. (It's less prone to pilling, too.)

    A neatly made bed with plump pillows and a thick, quilted comforter
    Promising review: "Absolutely love these sheets — highly recommend! I bought one set to try them, and WOW! They are everything I wanted and expected in  1,000-thread count sheets: soft, luxurious, sheen, thick, crisp but not rough, embroidered stitching, very well made!" —Lora T. 

    "I was surprised by the quality, considering I have spent three times as much on Egyptian cotton high thread count sheets that were not nearly as soft and sturdy. This will be the set I always order from now on." —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $62.99+ (available in seven sizes and 18 colors; you can also just buy pillowcases).

    3. A European linen sheet set for a naturally breezy, laid-back vibe. Linen is great in hot climates due to its unmatched breathability and moisture-wicking properties. And over time, linen becomes softer with each wash, making it a great long-term investment.

    Folded beige bedding set beside an image of a bed with the same set in a neutrally styled room
    Quince

    I have these sheets and absolutely ADORE them. The colors available are so timeless yet on trend (I have the Bordeaux and love how deeply rich the color is), which always makes my bed look like something out of a magazine. And they're sooooo soft, relaxed, and luxurious. I love the way they look just as much as I love how they feel against my skin. Each time I wash them, they get a little bit softer, though right out of the package, they already were perfect. I've tested A LOT of linen sheets, and these are by far my favorite. 

    Get it from Quince for $79.90+ (available in five sizes, 18 sizes, and with or without a flat sheet).

    4. A jersey sheet set if you want to feel like you're sleeping in your favorite soft T-shirt. Jersey is knit, not woven, giving it a stretchy, cozy feel.

    Promising review: "I recently purchased this, and I'm impressed with the quality and comfort. The sheets are soft, breathable, and feel luxurious against the skin. The deep pockets ensure a snug fit on my mattress, and the set includes everything needed for a well-dressed bed. Plus, they held up well after washing. Overall, a fantastic value for the price, providing a cozy and stylish addition to my bedroom." —Harry

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in seven sizes and 45 colors and patterns).

    5. A reviewer-loved microfiber sheet set for those seeking a budget-friendly alternative to more luxurious fabrics. This set is exceptionally soft, wrinkle-resistant, and durable, making it a practical choice for busy people. Oh, and microfiber's ability to retain warmth makes it especially popular in cooler climates.

    Unmade bed with a prominent headboard and pillows, in a room with a nightstand and lamp
    Mellanni is a family-owned and operated small business in New Jersey that's been making bedding since 2014.

    This sheet set has over 256,000 5-star reviews.

    Promising review: "Feel like expensive high-end hotel sheets. I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like, but these are my new favorites. Very soft and cooling. Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." —Anna Greenlun 

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in 15 sizes and 41 colors).

    6. And a 400-thread count sheet set designed to specifically fit mattresses up to 18" tall. If you have a mattress (and possibly a mattress pad) that makes fitting traditional-size bedding onto it nearly impossible, this is the set for you.

    Target

    Promising review: "These are by far the best sheets I’ve ever slept on. I’m 64 and was fortunate to travel and stay in many high-end hotels. These sheets are better than any. They have a certain thickness that is perfect. They get better with time. Fit incredibly. You won’t be sorry if you get a set. Just incredible." —Like to sleepzzzzz

    Get it from Target for $29+ (available in five sizes and 12 colors).

    7. A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows to replace your old pillows. These are big, fluffy, and soft, and everyone says it feels like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel when you use them. Yes, please!

    See them in action in TikTok user Aprill Mae's video.

    Promising review: "Due to packaging, they are quite flat at first. Laid them flat for a few hours. Shook and fluffed them up and was able to sleep like a baby last night. These pillows are heavenly. I say that because it feels as though you're sleeping on a cloud. I slept with both. One under my head and one to hug. They stayed a comfortable temp all night long. The first morning I didn't wake up with neck, shoulder, and back pain in over a week and a half. I feel rested and refreshed." —Amazon Customer

    "These are THE BEST pillows! I'm a side/stomach sleeper and these provide the perfect amount of support for me. Exactly what I was looking for. I was a bit skeptical given how inexpensive they are — I'm used to spending a lot on bedding — but decided to trust the over 200,000 reviews and I'm so glad I did. Highly, highly recommend." —Irene Pope

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in Queen or King sizes and three material types).

    8. A body pillow filled with shredded foam if you're a side sleeper or just want something to cuddle. Folks who sleep on their side often like a little extra support, and that comes in the form of a body pillow that contours to your neck, back, hips, and legs.

    A person resting on a bed with a pillow between their knees, demonstrating a sleeping aid for better comfort
    Note: This pillow ships in a vacuum-sealed bag and needs to be fluffed out before use, so either put it in the dryer for 20 minutes or let it naturally expand for 24 hours.

    Snuggle-Pedic is a small business based in Southern California making memory foam bamboo pillows and breathable mattresses.

    Promising review: "I expected this pillow to take getting used to, but from the first night, my innate response was, "Oooh, yes!" After four ankle surgeries where I had to be careful about laying on my ankle, I wanted something that, when I lay on my side, would not only support my spine but also my foot. It's quite heavy, which is nice because then it's not sliding around, and its weight feels secure and comforting, something to cuddle against. I thought it would be too long, but by putting it right up a little below my chin, it's the perfect length for both my knees and arms. On my bed, it looks very thick, but it isn’t too thick." —Brenda Cobb Murphy 

    Get it from Amazon for $48.98+ (available in four colors). Here's a beloved body pillow cover from Amazon that you can buy for $9.99.

    9. A "bed wedge" pillow so your pillow doesn't end up in the space between your mattress and your headboard or bedroom wall. Plus, it gives you a little extra support if you like to sit up in bed.

    Wedge-shaped memory foam pillow with a removable white cover and Vekkia brand label on the side
    Bonus: There's a small side pocket for your phone, glasses, or other nighttime accessories. 

    Promising review: "I did not realize that these were out there until I watched a TikTok about one. This has saved my pillows. I do have a headboard, but there was about a three-inch gap between it and my mattress. This has stopped my pillows from sliding down in between. I have had no issues at all with it. I did let it sit for almost 72 hours while it was getting its shape back from being in a shipping container, but after that, it was perfect!!! I highly recommend." —Miss_Beck

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in three colors and twin–California king). 

    10. A satin pillowcase so smooth, it makes friction between your hair and pillow a thing of the past, turning every night into a beauty treatment for your locks and your skin. Its luxurious feel not only pampers you to sleep but also helps keep bedhead and sleep creases at bay.

    Satin pillowcase packaging highlighting 600 thread count for hair and skin benefits
    Promising review: "I am blown away by the high quality of these affordable satin pillowcases. This is the third brand I’ve tried, and these are hands down the winners. The material is high quality and feels silky and durable (yet soft and supple). The stitching and zipper feel like they will last. (I will update if that is not the case.) They fit beautifully and look great. I am so impressed." —Cathy H. 

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 34 colors/patterns, standard/queen and king sizes, and in singles or packs of two).

    11. A set of velvet pillowcases that are under $20 a pop. These look way more luxurious than the price would indicate.

    Promising reviews: "Very plush! So cozy for cold nights when cuddling up on the couch or bed is all you want to do...The packaging they came in was a sealed pouch that you can put them back in when they aren't in use during summer months. Very happy with my inexpensive purchase." —Wendy W

    "I will never buy a normal pillow case again. These are so great and soft, and they zip just a bonus." —Donald Cauthan

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in nine sizes and nine colors).

    12. A down alternative duvet if you want the feeling of a plush hotel duvet but without the hefty price tag. It has box stitching so the fill never gets unevenly distributed and has four corner tabs that make it easy to put on any duvet cover and secure the comforter in place.

    A plush white comforter set displayed on a neat bed with matching pillows in a bright bedroom setting
    Promising review: "This is a great insert! It beats a way more expensive feather one that I bought! This is great weight and comfort. It also has four ties on the sides, which I love, perfect softness and warmth, and the best part is that there are no feathers flying around! So glad I got this, and I wish I didn’t spend money on an expensive insert before" —RAWAN 

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in six sizes and 11 colors).

    13. boho duvet set that'll upgrade your bedroom to a shabby chic paradise. It's the perfect way to infuse your space with a laid-back, eclectic vibe while snuggling up in dreamy, soft bed set. 

    White textured bedding set with floral patterns on a bed in a room, ideal for a cozy bedroom upgrade
    Promising review: "OMG I love this duvet! It’s so freaking pretty! It’s a little bit larger than the comforters I use but that’s fine. Buy one, you will not be disappointed." —lupe

    Get the queen set from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and eight colors). 

    14. A microfiber duvet cover that comes with matching pillow shams because you need something soft and wonderful to cover your insert. This one is 100% microfiber that's double brushed, which means it's super, super, super soft. And there are 40 colors to choose from, so you're sure to find the color color to match whatever color scheme you have in your sleeping area.

    This duvet cover has eight ties that keep the duvet securely attached and has a practical, clear button closure for a seamless look. The pillow shams have a 2” flange and back overlap closure.

    Promising review: "This duvet cover is great! I have now purchased it in two colors. Great value for the price — it is incredibly soft, easy to clean, wrinkle-free, and great quality. It's breathable and not too warm — it actually feels on the cooler side, which is wonderful because you can get warm but never too hot. I ordered a few duvet covers, thinking this would be my least favorite as it was the cheapest, but instead, I sent back the others to keep this one and bought a new color once the seasons switched over. Would definitely recommend!" —Leah

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five sizes and 40 colors).

    15. A double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set, because you deserve to feel pampered when you lay your head down at night.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK

    Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).

    16. A waffle weave blanket if you want to wrap yourself in your favorite cozy sweater, but better. Its unique texture not only adds a touch of chic, minimalist style to your bedroom but also traps warmth in its delightful little pockets, ensuring you're snug without breaking a sweat.

    Promising review: "I love fuzzy blankets but tend to get too sticky and warm if directly under one. I purchased this blanket to use in between myself and my cozy blanket, and I'm so glad I did! The material is smooth, and soft, and doesn't pill when washed. It regulates temperature very well and is huge." —Kitkat

    "I absolutely love this blanket. I need a blanket covering my head while I sleep, but I run super hot, and fluffy blankets would have me waking up sweating, which is the worst. I wasn’t sure I would like the waffle weave, but I gave it a chance, and I’m so glad I did because this blanket is the stuff dreams are made of, pun intended. It’s soft and lightweight, and I never wake up sweaty anymore." —MK

    Get it from Amazon for $25.49+ (available in five sizes and 19 colors).

    17. A chunky hand knit blanket for curling up under when you're ready to take a nap or fall asleep for the night. It's so soft and cozy, so if you're not in the mood to get under all your bedding, just drape this over yourself instead.

    Promising reviews: "This is so soft and cozy and literally will fall right asleep with it. Perfect addition to my living room couch with the homey feel." —Missie N

    "Just received the throw today and it is so beautiful! The cream white color is exactly as shown in the image. It is sooo soft and thick—the size of the 'holes' in the knit pattern gives the throw so much texture and character! I placed it on the back of a brown leather coach in my family room and it has definitely elevated the space, The plan is to purchase another one—in a different color—for my living room. It is by far the most beautiful throw that I own!!! I love it so much!!" —Michelle Griffin

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four sizes and 15 colors).

    18. A double-sided blanket so thick and warm you're basically guaranteed to fall into a peaceful slumber. One side features a soft, wool-like touch, while the other is a smooth, comforting fleece.

    Plush gray blanket on a neatly made bed with decorative pillows
    Promising review: "I bought this for my fiance for Christmas. She loved it, and says it's the best blanket she ever had. It's a very nice size, nice color but most of all it's incredibly soft and cozy. Once you put this over yourself, you find yourself drifting off to sleep. It's heaven in a blanket. When it's not on her, I use it myself. I highly recommend this blanket. You won't regret it!" —Vince 

    Get it from Amazon for $18.39+ (available in four sizes and 21 colors).

    19. A microfiber comforter set filled with goose down alternative so you get the most bang for your buck. And with 37 color and pattern options, you're sure to find something that works perfectly with your current bedding setup.

    A neatly made bed with a blue comforter, white and blue pillows, flanked by two nightstands and decorative lamps, with wall art above
    Promising review: "Much nicer than expected, reasonably priced, and very warm for its weight. Although synthetic, it has the smooth feel and appearance of cotton, not polyester-y looking at all. The stitching is nice; it appears well-made, and it washed up nicely. I feel really good about this purchase." —keep it simple 

    Get it from Amazon for $29.74+ (available in six sizes and 37 colors/patterns).

    20. A cool and warm two-temperature comforter if you share a bed with someone who has a different warmth preference when it comes to sleeping. There's more fill on one side than the other, so now you can share a blanket instead of having two on the bed to meet both of your comfort levels.

    Dual-zone comforter with one side labeled &#x27;COOL&#x27; and the other &#x27;WARM&#x27; on a bed, ideal for different temperature preferences
    Promising review: "My husband stays cool while my furnace self is warm and happy. I wish I could keep my heat up to keep me warm, but as a furnace, this insulates it so I don't lose my body heat. My husband is happy and cool. I'm happy and warm. It actually does what it says it can do. It's wild how effective this is." —Shannon 

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in queen or king and in four colors).

    21. A cotton chenille bedspread that covers all of your bed for easy bed-making. And if it reminds you of the bedspread your grandma had growing up, that's because it definitely mimics that pattern. Ah, memories!

    Bedroom with a bed featuring an intricate white bedspread, wooden floor, and a plant in the corner
    Promising review: "I’ve wanted one of these since I was a girl! My grandmother and my great-aunt had these, and I always thought they were so beautiful. When I found this one and read the reviews, coupled with the price, I had to try it. Y’all.....this is GORGEOUS!!!!!! I’ve had it for a couple of weeks now, and I am so in love. First off, it took me back in time when I put it on my bed. When I showed my mom (my grandmother and aunt were her mother and aunt), she almost cried. She said, 'Wow, that brings back a lot of memories.' And said it looked exactly like theirs. 

    It’s wonderfully made. I have not had any issues with lint whatsoever, and honestly, I wouldn’t care if I did because it’s that beautiful. It is very thin like it should be, so underneath this, I have a light quilt and, under that, a flat sheet. I just pull back the bedspread when I sleep and sleep with the quilt and sheet. It’s perfect." —mamazonbear 

    Get it from Amazon for $41.90+ (available in four sizes and 14 colors. Pillow shams are also available).

    22. A 100% Mulberry silk weighted sleep stone mask to block out light so you can get some deep sleep. Amethyst or rose quartz crystals are sewn into the lining, which helps hold it down onto your face so light doesn't get in. And because it's pure silk it sits soft and cool on your face.

    I have this sleep mask, and I can't get over how wonderful it is. I am a person who has a complicated relationship with sleep, so I try a lot of new products and techniques to help me sleep better. This mask has really helped! It's so soft on my skin, and the weight feels great against my face. It completely blocks out light — something I've found a lot of sleep masks aren't great at. Sometimes I put it in the fridge for a little while so it's extra cool when I put it on, which makes me feel like I'm doing an eye depuffing treatment while I rest. This thing is such a game-changer!

    Get it from baloo for $74 (available in rose or gray).

    23. A washable 100% Mulberry silk hair turban to protect your hair against hair breakage, frizz, and damage while sleeping. It's like a magic trick for your hair that works while you dream.

    Person with curly hair wearing a silk turban and hoop earrings, eyes closed, head tilted upwards
    Damiano Collection is a woman-owned small business in Lancaster, Pennsylvania making artisan silk loungewear and accessories. 

    Promising review: "This has totally saved my hair. I was amazed by the difference. It does sometimes come off before I wake up, but I'm a very active sleeper. It's comfortable, well made, protective, easy to care for, and very pretty." —Joy

    Get it from Damiano Collection on Etsy for $48 (available in three colors).

    24. A dimmable, portable, remote-controlled touch lamp for those who want a warm glow to illuminate their space while they wind down for bed. This is a great thing to have if you need to get up in the middle of the night for a glass of water or a bathroom break but don't want to put the big lights on to wake you up fully.

    Hand touching a modern lamp with color control remote beside it, suitable for home ambience
    Promising review: "I absolutely love this little light. It has a simple remote that allows you to adjust the color and brightness of it. It also has a timer for 1, 2, 4, or 6 hours. I have sleeping problems, and this light has helped me quite a bit." —Sarah J

    Get it from Amazon for $21.88+ (available with a white or wooden base).

    25. Some blackout velvet curtains so you can get your room ultra dark when when the sun is still out. And the texture and color options make them look very luxurious. 

    reviewer's blue velvet blackout curtains
    Promising review: "These curtains are beautiful! They’re even more beautiful in person. Love the velvet touch, plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advise you to steam them to get the wrinkles out. I can’t wait to get another color! You’ll be happy with your purchase." —Alex

    Get them on Amazon for $33.99+ per panel (available in five lengths, 24 colors, and with grommets or rod pockets).

    26. A heated mattress pad so your bed is nice and toasty when you slip into it every night. With 12 levels of warmth and a 12-hour auto shutoff function, it's really the greatest thing ever if you want to have a warm bed. And the queen and king sizes have separate controllers for each side, so if you share a bed with someone who prefers a different level of warmth (or no warmth at all), they can change their own settings without impacting yours.

    When I say I'm obsessed...I think it's actually an understatement. I get GIDDY when I get to use my heated mattress pad — it's that good! I'm a person who is always a little cold, and I actually become more alert when I get into a bed that's cold. Not great if it's late and you just want to sleep! This mattress pad has changed my life. I get so excited about 10 minutes before bedtime because I get to turn it on. It feels very similar to laying down on a massage table that's been warmed up. Pure luxury! I don't know how I slept comfortably before I started using this one.

    I really like the timer (it goes from 1 to 12 hours) because as the night goes on I do get a little warm to the point where it can be uncomfortable. With the timer, the heater shuts off automatically so I don't wake up at 4 a.m. in a hot sweat. There are 12 levels of heat so you can customize it to your likely. Oh, and the queen and king sizes have two independent controls so you and your sleeping partner can pick your own levels of warmth. J'adore.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.28+ (available in two sizes).

    27. An all-natural sleep spray to mist your pillow with before bedtime. Made from 100% pure essential oils, the notes of lavender, cedar-wood, and sweet marjoram may help you fall into a deeper, more pureposeful rest.

    Product image of &#x27;Sleep Spray&#x27; with a pipette, placed next to a crystalline decor piece and fluffy fronds
    Ethereal Mountain is a small business based in Denver making unique items for the home.

    Promising review: "This Sleep Spray is everything I hoped it would be. The fragrance is light and helps lull me into a relaxing sleep!" —Babs

    Get it from Ethereal Mountain on Etsy for $11.82 (originally $12.77). 

    28. wireless headphones headband so you can transform your pillow into a private concert for one, serenading you to sleep with your favorite chill playlist or ambient noise. I actually pull mine down over my eyes to block out light while I doze off. 

    a reviewer with the headband on while lounging in bed
    Promising reviews: "I've been using this for a few weeks now, and it has truly transformed my sleeping experience. As a side sleeper, traditional headphones were always uncomfortable and fell out during the night. This headband's soft fabric and flat speakers make it incredibly comfortable to wear, even for extended periods. The HD speakers deliver surprisingly clear sound without disturbing my partner, thanks to the noise-canceling feature. Whether I'm listening to calming music, white noise, or guided meditation, the sound quality remains consistently excellent. The Bluetooth connectivity is seamless, and the battery life is impressive, lasting through several nights of use before needing a recharge." —GRod

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 25 colors). 

    29. A microwaveable weighted plushie filled with all-natural grain and dried French Lavender so that you have something warm to hold if you need some heat or just a hug. A perfect sleeping companion, especially during those Sunday scaries.

    A person's hand holding a plush toy resembling a manatee
    Promising reviews: "I bought this for my college-aged daughter, and she just loves it. It's great for cramps and those lonely, sad, and stressful times. It's a great bed buddy. One of her friends saw it and wanted one for herself, so my daughter bought her one." —Barbara Marriott

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99

    30. A pack of light-dimming stickers to apply over all the pesky small lights that are on necessary electronics near your bed, like chargers, monitors, and gaming accessories. The goal here is to get your room as dark as possible so you can fall into a deep, deep sleep.

    Graphic showing before and after of a gaming console with easy-to-apply removable covers. Hands demonstrate peeling and sticking process
    Promising review: "My wife hates all my gadgets in our room and how they do an excellent job at lighting it up. Between the constantly flashing red, blue, and green LEDs, it was hard for her to fall asleep and stay asleep, causing some not-so-nice mornings, if you know what I mean. LightDims were an inexpensive impulse purchase because, hey why not? It may compel my wife to stop complaining and actually get some peaceful sleep. Well, I'm glad to announce, LightDims did the trick! I'm still able to monitor device activity at a glance, without putting on a personal light show in the room. The LightDims adhere strongly, comes in various shapes and sizes for convenience. It seem like they'd remove easily although who would want to? I'd definitely recommend LightDims to anyone for use on all their devices!" —A. Williams

    Get a sheet of more than 100 stickers of varying shapes and sizes Amazon for $1.49. These larger dimming sheets from Amazon are $9.99 for two 6-by-3-inch stickers and work wonders if you're trying to cover a larger surface area, like a clock face.