If You Don’t Want Your House To Smell Like Your Pets, Check Out These 23 Things

1. A pet hair remover roller if your pet's hair always ends up on your upholstered furniture. While we love our furry friends and want to cuddle with them always, finding fur and dander all over your stuff is less than ideal. Sofas, blankets, even clothing...this roller will make sure it all gets removed, and easily.
Promising review: "I have a Maine coon and two rabbits. A Roomba and the rubber broom. Used daily. Thought maybe this would help, can’t hurt, and now I realize how little both of those things did. My house's air smells cleaner after I’ve gone over all our carpets. Gets everything!" —Brittany Atikinson
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in white or black).
2. A gentle pet stain and smell removal spray that's no match for any accident that one of your pets has. From urine to feces to vomit, this reviewer-beloved spray removes it with ease. And you know that with over 79,000 5-star ratings, it's legit.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.
Promising review: "If you have a dog more prone to accidents (who has really stinky messes, in particular), buy this and skip everything else. I’ve used many pet cleaners, but this one is easily my favorite. You want to soak up/clean up as much as you can, kinda pat dry, then spray a good amount. I like to let it set for a while, put down some carpet scent powder, and then vacuum over everything. You’ll notice a distinct lighter color over your carpet because it cleans up EVERYTHING (not just the potty stains). definitely worth the price, I’ll be buying more again soon." —Asia Chance
Get it from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in two sizes).
3. And a bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator to get rid of said smell as soon as you find it. This spray uses all-natural orange oil to remove the stink from carpet, upholstery, turf, and more.
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $16.19 + (available in two sizes).
4. Some stain-lifting pads can be used on everything from carpets to car interiors to pet beds and more. Next time a whoopsie happens, just set the pad on the stain, stomp, and dispose of it. No scrubbing or touching necessary.
Promising review: "I was skeptical of these pads being able to clean a carpet that had been peed on. However after using it according to directions, it amazingly smelled like nothing had happened! The pad soaks up the culprit and leaves a sweet fragrance that is very nice. Totally recommend if you have pets!" —shortnsweet
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.11.
5. A pocket-sized pet hair removal tool to easily and effectively remove fur and hair from carpet, upholstery, clothes, and tight corners of your home. Reviewers are shocked — shocked! — by the amount of hair this pulls up, especially on the carpet.
6. A bottle of Grandma's Secret, a nontoxic stain remover that will remove any stain, no problem, from fabrics like upholstery and clothing. Hot tip: the bottle is small — it's only two ounces — so keep a few near your pet's favorite areas in the house for easy access when an accident happens.
It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass, and blood stains for all my vampires out there. Psst, a few months ago, I recommended this to a friend who fell in a puddle of motor oil on a sidewalk, then accidentally wiped it on her camel coat. It got the stains out!
Promising review: "I used it on several oil stains and some cat vomit (which is tough to get out!). It worked perfectly! I let it sit for 15 minutes and then washed the items and they looked like new." —Dee
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover to spot clean carpet messes right after they happen. Simply spray the area to saturate it, wait a couple of seconds, and then dab with a cloth until the stain is lifted. It's really that easy!
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin!
Promising review: "Between potty training a toddler and having a dog who throws up on the carpet, we've gone through a TON of this carpet cleaner. It also removes the smell of stinky dog throw up and toddler accidents. Better to use on a new stain. It takes more work to clean a spot that has been sitting on the carpet for several hours. Honestly, sometimes it cleans so well that the spot I clean is brighter than my other carpet until the whole floor is steam cleaned. Will continue to purchase." —Jessica and TJ
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
8. A carpet cleaner machine formula that acts as a deep stain remover and odor deodorizer for carpets that are covered in stains. This is an especially amazing product if you've ever house-trained a dog and thought your carpets or rugs were unsalvageable.
This carpet cleaner formula is compatible with Bissell, Hoover, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express, and more. It also works with most rental machines from Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, and Ace.
Promising review: "I've been using Resolve for steam cleaners but after four or five passes, my old carpet still looked dirty and smelled like dog feet. I ordered this product and made a couple more passes over the carpet with better results. It seemed to remove more greasy dirt AND the smell is nicer than Resolve cleaner. It's kind of a baby powder smell and not very chemical-y. Anyway, this product lived up to the hype for cleaning old carpet with layers of dog grease in it. The carpet is still old but is back to the original color and no longer stinks!" —Popcorn Sally
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two scents).
9. An all-natural litter attractant powder to help lure your cat to their litter box. It doesn't matter if you're dealing with a kitten or an elderly cat — it'll help all feline friends get used to using their litter box in no time.
It's best to use this with unscented clumping litter, like Dr. Elsey's, since any litter that has deodorizing properties can mask the smell of this attractant, making it ineffective.
Promising review: "This product works! We took in a kitten several months back, and she would use the litter box sometimes, but she also was at least once a day peeing on my bed and pooping on the floor beside my bed. I found this, bought it, and on the first night of sprinkling it in her litter box, she used it from there on out. Even with litter changes, I’d still use some, just in case. She’s not peed or pooped anywhere else since, and I don’t really use it anymore other than here and there, so it’s not just going to waste." —Jessica Benjamin
Get it from Amazon for $10.79+ (also available in a pack of three).
10. A 2-in-1 Hoover carpet cleaning machine that does (almost) all the work for you. Push forward to clean, pull backwards to dry. There's no mixing or measuring formula — the machine does it automatically.
Promising review: "I thought my carpets were ruined for good, after using both my old Bissell and the rentals offered by the local grocery store. Our last dog, rest in peace, had not left the world before thoroughly destroying my carpets from incontinence. Our newest dog had lived her entire life before us in a kennel, where she went at will. Suffice to say, my bedroom floor was an eyesore.
The first use completely restored my aging carpet. It's still old carpet, don't get me wrong, but it's now CLEAN old carpet. The stains are gone. The odor is gone. I no longer cringe when I walk into the bedroom. Life is good.
Not only has this machine done a spectacular job of cleaning, it is also easy to clean itself. The pieces come apart intuitively, and the dog hair rinses easily away. Previous carpet cleaners I've used have been a nightmare, losing suction quickly due to debris being caught in the front with no easy way to remove it." —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $199.
11. A portable and compact carpet cleaning machine to remove any stain from nearly every soft surface in your home. Sofas, carpet, toys — you name it! And it's small enough to fit in most kitchen sinks, which makes cleaning it out after each use a breeze.
Promising review: "The only thing that took the odor off my pee accident–prone puppy’s couch accident…. Amazing on carpets!!! I do suggest you clean the vacuum after each use because then the smell sticks to it, and then you’re going to have a problem… other than that you, my friend, are good to go with accidental accidents from juices, to food to pee stains …" —leiny s.
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
12. A UV black-light flashlight if you can smell a pet accident but can't see it. Shine this on your carpet to find the source, and it doesn't matter if it's dry or wet, old or new.
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $10.79.
13. Arm & Hammer odor buster balls to eliminate ongoing odors at the source. Place these near stinky areas of your house: the litter box, where you keep your gym equipment, fridge, laundry area...and watch (smell?) the odors disappear.
You can check out a TikTok mentioning the odor busters for more deets.
Promising review: "Cute little balls. Great job eliminating odors in closets, shoe racks, near cat box." —Sherry
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.96.
14. A nontoxic and eco-friendly Pet House reed diffuser, because you deserve a house that smells amazing, stinky pets or not. These are specially formulated to freshen pet-loving homes, and come in five different scents so you have some variety.
BuzzFeed Shopping Deputy Editorial Director Elizabeth Lilly has one of these and loves it: "I have one of these in my bedroom right now! I first got obsessed with the brand's candles when I lived with a very slobbery English Bulldog. But I've continued using them long after I no longer live with a dog because they cut through weird apartment smells ASAP, like when I pan fry fish or roast Brussels sprouts in the oven. (FYI, if you don't live in an apartment, basically the whole place smells like whatever you've cooked that day if you're not careful.)"
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five scents).