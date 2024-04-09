BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Don’t Want Your House To Smell Like Your Pets, Check Out These 23 Things

    Because some homes have a signature scent, and you don't wants yours to be litter box or wet dog.

    Sally Elshorafa
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Elizabeth Lilly
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. pet hair remover roller if your pet's hair always ends up on your upholstered furniture. While we love our furry friends and want to cuddle with them always, finding fur and dander all over your stuff is less than ideal. Sofas, blankets, even clothing...this roller will make sure it all gets removed, and easily.

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    Promising review: "I have a Maine coon and two rabbits. A Roomba and the rubber broom. Used daily. Thought maybe this would help, can’t hurt, and now I realize how little both of those things did. My house's air smells cleaner after I’ve gone over all our carpets. Gets everything!" —Brittany Atikinson

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in white or black). 

    2. A gentle pet stain and smell removal spray that's no match for any accident that one of your pets has. From urine to feces to vomit, this reviewer-beloved spray removes it with ease. And you know that with over 79,000 5-star ratings, it's legit. 

    Reviewer image of a stained carpet
    Reviewer image of same carpet now clean
    Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.

    Promising review: "If you have a dog more prone to accidents (who has really stinky messes, in particular), buy this and skip everything else. I’ve used many pet cleaners, but this one is easily my favorite. You want to soak up/clean up as much as you can, kinda pat dry, then spray a good amount. I like to let it set for a while, put down some carpet scent powder, and then vacuum over everything. You’ll notice a distinct lighter color over your carpet because it cleans up EVERYTHING (not just the potty stains). definitely worth the price, I’ll be buying more again soon." —Asia Chance

    Get it from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in two sizes).

    3. And a bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator to get rid of said smell as soon as you find it. This spray uses all-natural orange oil to remove the stink from carpet, upholstery, turf, and more. 

    reviewer holding up the spray bottle
    reviewer's before and after of a dirty carpet
    Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.

    Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin

    Get it from Amazon for $16.19 + (available in three sizes).

    4. Some stain-lifting pads can be used on everything from carpets to car interiors to pet beds and more. Next time a whoopsie happens, just set the pad on the stain, stomp, and dispose of it. No scrubbing or touching necessary. 

    reviewer pic of brown pet stain on beige carpet
    reviewer's pic of the stain fading after two hours of treating it with the pad
    reviewer's pic of the stain now gone thanks to leaving the pad on overnight
    Promising review: "I was skeptical of these pads being able to clean a carpet that had been peed on. However after using it according to directions, it amazingly smelled like nothing had happened! The pad soaks up the culprit and leaves a sweet fragrance that is very nice. Totally recommend if you have pets!" —shortnsweet

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.11.

    5. A pocket-sized pet hair removal tool to easily and effectively remove fur and hair from carpet, upholstery, clothes, and tight corners of your home. Reviewers are shocked — shocked! — by the amount of hair this pulls up, especially on the carpet.

    Promising review: "This product works wonders and does exactly what you need it to do. I’ve been able to clean all of the carpets, area rugs, couches, and chairs in my home as well as the carpeted stairs with ease. Very easy to use and very efficient. I have yet to come across a better pet hair removal product. You won’t have to vacuum or lint roll pet hair off of anything ever again!" —jorgesqtpie

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    6. A bottle of Grandma's Secret, a nontoxic stain remover that will remove any stain, no problem, from fabrics like upholstery and clothing. Hot tip: the bottle is small — it's only two ounces — so keep a few near your pet's favorite areas in the house for easy access when an accident happens. 

    white leather couch with tons of pen scribbles on it
    the same couch without the pen scribbles
    It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass, and blood stains for all my vampires out there. Psst, a few months ago, I recommended this to a friend who fell in a puddle of motor oil on a sidewalk, then accidentally wiped it on her camel coat. It got the stains out!

    Promising review: "I used it on several oil stains and some cat vomit (which is tough to get out!). It worked perfectly! I let it sit for 15 minutes and then washed the items and they looked like new." —Dee

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    7. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover to spot clean carpet messes right after they happen. Simply spray the area to saturate it, wait a couple of seconds, and then dab with a cloth until the stain is lifted. It's really that easy! 

    white carpet with stain, then the carpet completely clean
    To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin!

    Promising review: "Between potty training a toddler and having a dog who throws up on the carpet, we've gone through a TON of this carpet cleaner. It also removes the smell of stinky dog throw up and toddler accidents. Better to use on a new stain. It takes more work to clean a spot that has been sitting on the carpet for several hours. Honestly, sometimes it cleans so well that the spot I clean is brighter than my other carpet until the whole floor is steam cleaned. Will continue to purchase." —Jessica and TJ

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    8. carpet cleaner machine formula that acts as a deep stain remover and odor deodorizer for carpets that are covered in stains. This is an especially amazing product if you've ever house-trained a dog and thought your carpets or rugs were unsalvageable.

    reviewer pic of carpet being cleaned with a vacuum revealing a much lighter carpet color underneath
    This carpet cleaner formula is compatible with Bissell, Hoover, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express, and more. It also works with most rental machines from Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, and Ace.

    Promising review: "I've been using Resolve for steam cleaners but after four or five passes, my old carpet still looked dirty and smelled like dog feet. I ordered this product and made a couple more passes over the carpet with better results. It seemed to remove more greasy dirt AND the smell is nicer than Resolve cleaner. It's kind of a baby powder smell and not very chemical-y. Anyway, this product lived up to the hype for cleaning old carpet with layers of dog grease in it. The carpet is still old but is back to the original color and no longer stinks!" —Popcorn Sally

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three scents).

    9. An all-natural litter attractant powder to help lure your cat to their litter box. It doesn't matter if you're dealing with a kitten or an elderly cat — it'll help all feline friends get used to using their litter box in no time. 

    kitten sitting in a litter box
    reviewer holding the container of litter box attractant
    It's best to use this with unscented clumping litter, like Dr. Elsey's, since any litter that has deodorizing properties can mask the smell of this attractant, making it ineffective.

    Promising review: "This product works! We took in a kitten several months back, and she would use the litter box sometimes, but she also was at least once a day peeing on my bed and pooping on the floor beside my bed. I found this, bought it, and on the first night of sprinkling it in her litter box, she used it from there on out. Even with litter changes, I’d still use some, just in case. She’s not peed or pooped anywhere else since, and I don’t really use it anymore other than here and there, so it’s not just going to waste." —Jessica Benjamin

    Get it from Amazon for $10.79+ (also available in a pack of three). 

    10. A 2-in-1 Hoover carpet cleaning machine that does (almost) all the work for you. Push forward to clean, pull backwards to dry. There's no mixing or measuring formula — the machine does it automatically. 

    Reviewer photo of a huge pile or fur and dirt that the vacuum sucked up next to another big pile of fur that was removed after using the washing feature
    Reviewer using the Hoover on their carpet and you can clearly see the clean line of the carpet next to the mess it's cleaning up
    Promising review: "I thought my carpets were ruined for good, after using both my old Bissell and the rentals offered by the local grocery store. Our last dog, rest in peace, had not left the world before thoroughly destroying my carpets from incontinence. Our newest dog had lived her entire life before us in a kennel, where she went at will. Suffice to say, my bedroom floor was an eyesore.

    The first use completely restored my aging carpet. It's still old carpet, don't get me wrong, but it's now CLEAN old carpet. The stains are gone. The odor is gone. I no longer cringe when I walk into the bedroom. Life is good.

    Not only has this machine done a spectacular job of cleaning, it is also easy to clean itself. The pieces come apart intuitively, and the dog hair rinses easily away. Previous carpet cleaners I've used have been a nightmare, losing suction quickly due to debris being caught in the front with no easy way to remove it." —Erica

    Get it from Amazon for $199.

    11. A portable and compact carpet cleaning machine to remove any stain from nearly every soft surface in your home. Sofas, carpet, toys — you name it! And it's small enough to fit in most kitchen sinks, which makes cleaning it out after each use a breeze. 

    A reviewer's before and after photo of their couch which was once stained and splotched and is now free of marks after using the machine
    A reviewer's photo of a stuffed shark toy which is half dirty and half clean after using the carpet cleaner
    Promising review: "The only thing that took the odor off my pee accident–prone puppy’s couch accident…. Amazing on carpets!!! I do suggest you clean the vacuum after each use because then the smell sticks to it, and then you’re going to have a problem… other than that you, my friend, are good to go with accidental accidents from juices, to food to pee stains …" —leiny s.

    Get it from Amazon for $123.59.

    12. A UV black-light flashlight if you can smell a pet accident but can't see it. Shine this on your carpet to find the source, and it doesn't matter if it's dry or wet, old or new. 

    A carpet in a house
    A carpet shined with a UV black light
    Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys

    Get it from Amazon for $10.79.

    13. Arm & Hammer odor buster balls to eliminate ongoing odors at the source. Place these near stinky areas of your house: the litter box, where you keep your gym equipment, fridge, laundry area...and watch (smell?) the odors disappear. 

    Close-up of a hand holding an Arm & Hammer laundry scent booster ball
    Package of Odor Busterz odor-eliminating balls for laundry, travel, and gear, with baking soda
    You can check out a