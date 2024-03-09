Skip To Content
    35 Ways To Make Your Home Cleaner And More Organized

    It's time for your home to sparkle and shine.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Replace your single-use mop pads with some reusable microfiber ones that are thick, absorbable, large, and long-lasting. Simply throw in the washing machine after mopping and they'll be good as new.

    Swiffer mop with a dry sweeping cloth attached, viewed from top. Used for floor cleaning
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These work very well with our Swiffer Wet Jet. They are durable and help to clean our floors well. I love that they are environmentally friendly because they don't create more waste. They wash easily in the washing machine and I don't need to continue to purchase disposable pads." —MrsSMR

    Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (get it in quantities of one, four, or eight).


    3. Tired of your stinky trash can that looks gross? Use an automatic, odor-absorbing, sensor-activated trash can made of fingerprint-proof stainless steel. This thing does so much work for you that it should basically get a Best in Show ribbon.

    Modern kitchen with white cabinets and a sleek, touchless trash can model
    Amazon

    The trash can has two powering options: Four D size batteries (not included), or optional AC Adapter (sold separately) for battery-free power.

    Promising review: "I bought this trash can eight years ago. At the time, it was hard to find any stainless-steel trash cans for an affordable price, so the fact that this was the most reasonable and it had the automated lid seemed like a pretty easy choice. It still looks great and works great. You can wave over the sensor to open the lid, or there is a button on the front of it to open the lid and keep it open. The lid does a great job of holding any odors in while it's closed." —Somni

    Get it from Amazon for $77.99+ (available in 10 sizes).

    4. If you always seem to misplace your smallish accessories like sunglasses, clutches, and wallets, try a hanging organizer tray. It hangs right under a shelf, so not only will your accessories have their own home, but they'll be in a space that would otherwise be unused.

    Four wallets on a clear shelf organizer with a folded blanket above
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this to use to store my wallets, wristlets, and other small leather goods in their dust bags so that I can see them since I had been keeping them in boxes. and if I don't SEE things, I don't USE things. This installed super easy, it just slips over the wire shelving in the closet, and it's deep enough to where it doesn't tilt or anything. I can fit three Coach wristlets in one 'slot' without their dust bags, two with their dust bags. This is also good for flip-flops if you want to use it for that." —Michelle A

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    5. Make sure the storage space under your sink isn't a sea of unorganized cleaning supplies with this metal under-cabinet drawer and shelf. Neatly place sponges and other tools in the drawer and stack cleaning products on top.

    A reviewer pulls out their drawer to reveal three sponges, four magic erasers, two handheld scrub brushes, one dish brush, four folded dish cloths, and a folded drying pad all neatly arranged
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based on the high ratings, and they hold true." —Brad J. Leahy

    Get it from Amazon for $22.87 (available in chrome or bronze).

    6. If you have a smelly garbage disposal, use a garbage-disposal cleaner that uses bright blue magical foam to get rid of unpleasant, lingering smells. I personally use these at least a couple of times a month, and it's as fun to watch them work as they are effective.

    Amazon

    This foam is a cleaner that helps eliminate bad smells, but if your garbage disposal is clogged, it's best to call a plumber.

    Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — the only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately, it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS

    Get it from Amazon for $9.19.

    7. Love your books and want to show them off? Use these special shelves for books that literally make it look like your books are floating on the wall.

    Amazon, Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    From BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd: "I love my floating bookshelves because they save a lot of space, and since I colorized them, they look like fun decor in my room. It definitely helps me get excited about reading more since they're so cute and visible. The shelves were also super easy to hang, and, as you can see, they're very sturdy."

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in small or large and in sets of three).

    8. Put a corner tool rack in your garage to hold everything from rakes and mops to hammers and brooms. And because it holds everything upright and separated, there's no risk of an entangled mess.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This tool tower is lightweight, movable, and extremely easy to put together. Six pieces, three minutes, no tools required. Though it is light, it is sturdy and stable. I have just as many tools kept in the rack as the marketing picture on Amazon, and have no issues with entanglement or anything falling over. These tools had previously taken about 10 feet of my garage wall to store, it is much more convenient to have them all consolidated into a much smaller space." —TL

    Get it from Amazon for $34.97.

    9. If general stinkiness is a problem for your household, a bottle of this amazing odor-removing spray will do the trick. This is an essential item if you live with pets or smokers and want your home to smell like neither.

    Hand holding a bottle of Fresh Wave natural odor removing spray with lavender essence
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Man, this stuff works! Between stinky diapers, puppy accidents, and general tooting from the wife, the air in my house is quickly fresh and clean with a few sprays of Fresh Wave. Got the lavender scent for my daughter's room. Soothing, she loves it." —AmazonCustomer143

    Get it from Amazon for $8.09 (available in lavender, lemon, or unscented).

    10. Tired of opening your drawers to grab some socks or undies, only to find a giant pile of indiscernible fabrics? Try an underwear and sock divider insert because you deserve to open a drawer and actually see what your options are.

    Closet organizer bins with neatly rolled towels and t-shirts for space-saving storage solutions
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this organizer for my daughter's drawers. I was so tired of putting her clothes away and barely closing the drawer because she had so much stuff packed into it. These organizers fit in her drawers perfectly. They came ready to go. All I had to do was zip the bottom to make it stable and put it in the drawer. I used one in her underwear drawer, and the drawer looks so wonderful and organized. The compartments are a good size. I was able to get two pairs of underwear into most of the compartments. This is a sturdy organizer and a well-made product." —Kari and Kevin

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).

    11. If you have a gigantic shoe collection and not enough space to store it, use a set of Shoe Slotz to double your shoe storage area. Because of its clever design — it stacks one shoe on top of another — you'll save so much space *and* have a way more organized shoe collection.

    A before and after photo of a organized shoe collection and an organized one
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes. 

    Promising review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!) AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer — since they aren't all scraping against each other. It also helps me remember which shoes I have — since they are all visible. :) The little heel stoppers pop out every so often when I am getting shoes, which is sort of annoying, but still a 5-star purchase." —MoniqueRamsey

    Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $32.99+ (also available in a pack of 20 and 40).

    12. Do you have a lot of spices but a kitchen that's lacking in countertop or drawer space? Consider a set of magnetic spice jar dispensers to show what spice is in the jar through a clear window in the front. They'll stick to any surface that's magnetic, like fridges and stoves.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Finally!!! We searched for a long time for spice jars that would hold a nice amount of spices. These are perfect! With a pour or sprinkle option, window to see the spice level, strong magnet, and space-saving square shape! We planned to just put our 'popular' spices in them, but we love them so much we are buying another set so we can have all our spices organized!!" —JT

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sets of 3, 6, 12, or 24).

    13. Crammed closets are often caused by a lack of usable vertical space. A double closet rod will literally double your closet's hanging space, plus it's adjustable so you can make the bottom rod as high or low as you'd like.

    A closet is shown with the double hanging rod
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This is sturdy and lightweight. This closet rod doubled my available space in seconds. There is plenty of space on the top rod for longer shirts and tops, and shorter ones fit perfectly on the lower rod, without touching the floor. Plus, hangers stay in place and don't slide to one end or the other based on how heavy items are, and so far, the rod hasn't sagged or bowed at all. And I have all my sweatshirts and heavy fleece jackets on the bottom rod. Space will obviously depend on the height of the closet rod you hang this from, but I would highly recommend this for anyone with need of more closet space!!" —CCBunE

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    14. If you want your bathroom to have the look of a swanky hotel bathroom or spa, use these stainless-steel and glass soap dispensers that look expensive but are actually quite reasonably priced. The uniform look will make your bathing experience feel so fancy.

    A customer review photo of four soap dispensers in their shower.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these to use as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash dispensers. I wanted our shower to look like a spa! They are of great quality, and many people I know have copied our idea, so they are a hit! Very high quality, the plunger part is always the most important part. These are metal and not plastic, something that seems to be hard to find when looking for dispensers." —Rebecca Morea

    Get set of two from Amazon for $15.99.

    15. Feed two birds with one scone with a bottle of delicious smelling aromatic all-purpose cleaner that only uses five ingredients to keep the grime and gross at bay. The scent is orange and clove, which will make the whole house smell like a spiced biscotti. I personally have been using this pretty much every day since I got my first bottle, and to say I'm obsessed would be an understatement!

    A person holds up the all purpose cleaner in a bathroom
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Humble Suds is a small cleaning brand run by two moms — Holli Schaub and Jennifer Parnell — in Evergreen, Colorado. All of their products are made from powerful, plant-based ingredients and packaged with recyclable materials. 

    Promising review: "I love this new essential oil scent. It smells amazing, disinfects naturally, and I trust the simple, natural ingredients. I use this spray on everything — counters, toilets, cooktop — even mirrors because it doesn’t leave streaks! I have now replaced all my previous cleaning products with a couple of Humble Suds products that work on every surface of our home. I feel incredibly grateful to have found this brand for the health of my family." —Andrealaine White

    Get it from Humble Suds for $15.55.

    16. Are you a person with literally no closet space for your shoe collection? Use an over-the-door shoe organizer for all the shoes that are currently in piles on your floor.

    Reviewer uses the organizer to stash their kitten heels and slip-on sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was the perfect addition to help finish off my new bedroom and closet setup! All my sneakers, heels, and flats fit in the holes perfectly and make my floor a bunch neater. I would recommend for the amazing price offered!" —Sharon

    Get it from Amazon for $7.47+ (available in six colors).

    17. And if you're a person who wears large shoes, this 24-pocket hanging shoe organizer made specifically for shoes up to a men's size 16 will do the trick for you.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "It actually fits my size 13 shoes! Not a fan of the color but when something this useful comes along for me, who cares? I mean, it is behind the closet door. I recommend this for anyone who has large feet and is looking for an over-the-door shoe organizer." —C. Curate

    Get it from Amazon for $32.95 (available in white or brown).

    18. Seek out and destroy pet pee smells with a pee-finding UV flashlight that'll pinpoint the exact spot of that terrible smell. It's designed to detect food stains and pet urine stains on rugs, carpets, and clothes that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye. 

    A reviewer's carpet in normal light
    The same spot with the UV light, showing splotches
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot. Found the spot and more. Would recommend. Pictured is the same spot without and then with the UV light on." —Momof3boys

    Get it from Amazon for $10.79.

    19. And then use a bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator to get rid of said smell as soon as you find it. This reviewer beloved spray uses natural orange oil to remove the stink from carpet, upholstery, turf, and more. 

    reviewer holding up the spray bottle
    reviewer's before and after of a dirty carpet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.

    Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin

    Get it from Amazon for $16.19 + (available in three sizes).

    20. Your cramped kitchen doesn't have to be thanks to a slide-out storage tower that's perfect for tight spaces like the awkward gap between your stove or fridge and your cabinets.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the slide-out storage tower filled with kitchen items
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We needed some storage solutions for our tight kitchen space. I thought about building a larger slide-out pantry next to the fridge (if you google it, you will find a ton of options), or buying a much costlier wall-mounted slide-out spice rack. Then I came across this, and my wife said perfect. I was worried about the quality being flimsy, and I figured that I would end up having to replace it soon after. However, I am very pleasantly surprised and extremely happy I did not spend the time and money to go with a costlier option. This little storage rack is sturdy, well-balanced, and very easy to move around. This was a very simple, quality, and cheap solution to an otherwise complicated and expensive problem. Assembly took all of five minutes, it blends right it with our white kitchen, and I'm very pleased with this purchase." —Alex R

    Get it from Amazon for $30.96.

    21. If your pet's hair is matted onto upholstered furniture, use this pet hair remover to get rid of it in a snap. Sofas, blankets, even clothing...this roller will make sure it all gets removed. 

    Reviewer photo of a black pillow covered in white dog hair and you can clearly see which side they brushed with the fur remover because all the dog hair is gone in that section
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed without getting a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).

    22. To have a nest of electronic cables in your home is to be alive in 2024. Use a cord organizer to keep the mess hidden and make your space look more attractive and clean.

    A before and after picture: on the left, a bunch of black cords tangled on the floor, and on the right, all those cords now nicely disguised in a light brown wood box with white sides.
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I had a mess of cables on the table next to my bed, and if you pulled one too much, the chargers would fall. This keeps everything in place. It is very LARGE, I didn't expect it to be that big, but it holds a full-size surge protector, and I'm able to plug in everything in there! It's very helpful!" —Patrick Pflaumer

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).

    23. Nasty stained grout in your kitchen or bathroom got you down? Use this mold-resistant white grout pen to literally cover grout stains with a fresh coat of waterproof white paint. Each pen can cover up to 150 feet of grout.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Be sure to clean your grout beforehand, as this pen covers stains that will be easier to cover if the surface is clean.

    There are 11 different grout colors available: white, winter gray, light gray, gray, dark gray, black, ivory, cream, beige, brown, and terracotta. You can view all the colors here.

    Promising review: "I have 12-inch white tile in my whole house that is 20 years old. Even though I kept it looking nice, the grout still was getting dark. I cleaned the grout and let it dry well until the next day, then used the grout pen. It looks like it is brand-new. One thing that I found out was that if the tip of the pen starts to look worn, you can just pull it out and turn it over — it is the same tip on both ends. It will take some time to do the whole house, but it looks so great that I will just do a section at a time 'til I finish. One other thing that I did was run my finger down the grout line after I applied the grout pen, then wipe down the tile line with a paper towel so no other cleanup was necessary." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in a narrow or wide tip).

    24. If you're a watch collector you should definitely get this wooden watch organizer to make sure your collection is organized in style. You can even personalize it with custom engraving (though it costs a little extra).

    Five wristwatches displayed on wooden stands of varying heights with a wine glass in the background
    NoirDotDesign / Etsy

    For custom engraving, you can get either the front or back engraved for an additional $7.39 or the front and back both engraved for an additional $14.79. The front and back engraving can fit a maximum of 70 characters, so if you got both engraved that'd be a total of 140 characters.

    Noirdotdesign is a small business based in London started by two lifelong best friends. They specialize in modern-minimalist furniture and accessories.

    Get it from Noirdotdesign on Etsy for $133.25+ (available in oak or walnut).

    25. Fabric fuzz is a fact of life, but that doesn't mean it has to be permanent. Use a fabric defuzzer to safely remove unsightly pilling and unwanted broken and matted fibers from furniture and clothing. The tool is battery-operated and has three depth settings to quickly shave fuzz.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before-and-after image of the side of their sofa. The armrest was scratched with fabric pulled and after using the defuzzer it looks brand new.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have spent hours and hours trying to groom our sofas from millions of tiny lint balls they have acquired over four years. I hoped maybe this dufuzzer might work... and WOW! This thing works like a lint mower! It's really easy to use (our 5-year-old 'mowed' most of one sofa) and clean out. Really happy with the quality!" —Mrs.Harper

    Get it from Amazon for $11.39 (available in six colors).

    26. If your garage's floor always seems dirty, try a wall-mounted shop vac. Whether it's seasonal problems like dead leaves or just your run-of-the-mill daily dirt buildup, this vacuum and blower will make keeping your garage clean super easy.

    Amazon

    This 12-amp vacuum picks up both wet and dry messes and converts to a blower. Has a 4-gallon semi-translucent dirt tank and hose that stretches to 32 feet. Comes with seven attachments and an accessory bag.

    Promising review: "I wish I had found this years ago. I mounted it in my garage and use it all the time. From easy cleanup on woodworking projects, picking up saw dust and other lighter debris to car detailing. I use this now almost weekly to vacuum my family's cars. Long hose, good attachments, and great suction make this a must-have. Mounts easily and isn't too large. Nice that you can go from wet to dry without having to change anything. Emptying the collection bin is also very easy. Two clips and it's off and ready to dump in the garbage." —Matt Hamilton

    Get it from Amazon for $226.59.

    27. Cover up small nicks and cuts in your wood furniture and floors with a pack of six furniture markers. Each kit comes with the most common wood colors (cherry, mahogany, walnut, black, maple, and oak) and matching crayons for easy filling when the damaged area is a little deep.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am thoroughly impressed! We have a 115-plus-year-old house, and we only have hardwood in our downstairs hall and den. We didn't want to spend tons of money because we are probably going to be replacing the flooring in a few years. I'm actually still working on this as I'm writing this, but I am so impressed that I just had to write a review right away. The only 'negative' I have is that the colors are darker than the caps show, but it's not a big deal. For the money, you can't go wrong." —Borg

    Get them from Amazon for $8.99.

    28. Make sure your pans are stacked and accessible with a storage system designed specifically for them. Never again will you open your cabinet only to find that the pan you need is on the bottom of the pile, Leaning Tower of Pisa style.

    vertical rack for cooking pots and pans filled with variously sized pans
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This rack is perfect. I put my largest skillet on the bottom and my smallest at the top. I did not secure the rack with the screws that came with it, so I can easily move it if I rearrange my pots and pans area. Even without securing it to the cabinet, it works perfectly and doesn't shift when I remove a pan. I also appreciate the color: Others I have seen are shiny silver, which I did not want. I will be buying another one of these for our cabin. I have already recommended this rack to friends." —CustomerO

    Get it from Amazon for $16.03 (available in white, silver, or bronze).

    29. Because bathrooms (especially rentals!!!!) never have enough rods or hooks, try a mounted towel rack that goes on the wall. The compact design can fit in small spaces, and each rack can hold up to eight towels.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Anyone with a small bathroom knows that free space is almost nonexistent, and these have been so great. We bought two, so we had one for each bathroom, and we were able to get the majority of our towels up on them and looking nice (which means we freed up space in the linen closet)!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97 (also available in a two-pack).

    30. If you have a ton of spices in a drawer but it's not organized at all, use a spice rack drawer organizer in a 10-foot roll that you can cut to size. The roll provides enough length to organize 30+ full-size spice bottles.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they are so customizable allows you to cut them for any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for-sure buy!" —momonono

    Get a 10-ft roll from Amazon for $16.99 (available in gray or sandstone).

    31. Batteries are a fact of life, but unfortunately, there isn't a universal way of organizing them (unless you consider putting them all in the junk drawer and hoping for the best). This battery organizer is a godsend for folks who keep plenty of batteries on hand, and even comes with a battery tester to make sure one works before you jam it into your TV's remote control.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Well-designed and sturdy product. It solves the problem of searching for batteries when you need them. I see myself buying fewer batteries as now, all my batteries are neatly stored in one central location. The tester is a great feature, it takes the guesswork out of what is normally a very tedious chore of finding the right battery, making sure it's a good battery, and determining if the problem lies with the battery or the actual device. Would highly recommend this to anyone seeking to organize their battery supply. Not some cheap plastic, but a really durable and solid product. Also makes a great gift!" —Howard NY

    Get it from Amazon for $18.25+ (available in seven colors).