35 Ways To Make Your Home Cleaner And More Organized

1. Replace your single-use mop pads with some reusable microfiber ones that are thick, absorbable, large, and long-lasting. Simply throw in the washing machine after mopping and they'll be good as new.
3. Tired of your stinky trash can that looks gross? Use an automatic, odor-absorbing, sensor-activated trash can made of fingerprint-proof stainless steel. This thing does so much work for you that it should basically get a Best in Show ribbon.
4. If you always seem to misplace your smallish accessories like sunglasses, clutches, and wallets, try a hanging organizer tray. It hangs right under a shelf, so not only will your accessories have their own home, but they'll be in a space that would otherwise be unused.
5. Make sure the storage space under your sink isn't a sea of unorganized cleaning supplies with this metal under-cabinet drawer and shelf. Neatly place sponges and other tools in the drawer and stack cleaning products on top.
6. If you have a smelly garbage disposal, use a garbage-disposal cleaner that uses bright blue magical foam to get rid of unpleasant, lingering smells. I personally use these at least a couple of times a month, and it's as fun to watch them work as they are effective.
7. Love your books and want to show them off? Use these special shelves for books that literally make it look like your books are floating on the wall.
8. Put a corner tool rack in your garage to hold everything from rakes and mops to hammers and brooms. And because it holds everything upright and separated, there's no risk of an entangled mess.
9. If general stinkiness is a problem for your household, a bottle of this amazing odor-removing spray will do the trick. This is an essential item if you live with pets or smokers and want your home to smell like neither.
10. Tired of opening your drawers to grab some socks or undies, only to find a giant pile of indiscernible fabrics? Try an underwear and sock divider insert because you deserve to open a drawer and actually see what your options are.
11. If you have a gigantic shoe collection and not enough space to store it, use a set of Shoe Slotz to double your shoe storage area. Because of its clever design — it stacks one shoe on top of another — you'll save so much space *and* have a way more organized shoe collection.
12. Do you have a lot of spices but a kitchen that's lacking in countertop or drawer space? Consider a set of magnetic spice jar dispensers to show what spice is in the jar through a clear window in the front. They'll stick to any surface that's magnetic, like fridges and stoves.
13. Crammed closets are often caused by a lack of usable vertical space. A double closet rod will literally double your closet's hanging space, plus it's adjustable so you can make the bottom rod as high or low as you'd like.
14. If you want your bathroom to have the look of a swanky hotel bathroom or spa, use these stainless-steel and glass soap dispensers that look expensive but are actually quite reasonably priced. The uniform look will make your bathing experience feel so fancy.
15. Feed two birds with one scone with a bottle of delicious smelling aromatic all-purpose cleaner that only uses five ingredients to keep the grime and gross at bay. The scent is orange and clove, which will make the whole house smell like a spiced biscotti. I personally have been using this pretty much every day since I got my first bottle, and to say I'm obsessed would be an understatement!
16. Are you a person with literally no closet space for your shoe collection? Use an over-the-door shoe organizer for all the shoes that are currently in piles on your floor.
17. And if you're a person who wears large shoes, this 24-pocket hanging shoe organizer made specifically for shoes up to a men's size 16 will do the trick for you.
18. Seek out and destroy pet pee smells with a pee-finding UV flashlight that'll pinpoint the exact spot of that terrible smell. It's designed to detect food stains and pet urine stains on rugs, carpets, and clothes that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye.
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot. Found the spot and more. Would recommend. Pictured is the same spot without and then with the UV light on." —Momof3boys
19. And then use a bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator to get rid of said smell as soon as you find it. This reviewer beloved spray uses natural orange oil to remove the stink from carpet, upholstery, turf, and more.
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
20. Your cramped kitchen doesn't have to be thanks to a slide-out storage tower that's perfect for tight spaces like the awkward gap between your stove or fridge and your cabinets.
21. If your pet's hair is matted onto upholstered furniture, use this pet hair remover to get rid of it in a snap. Sofas, blankets, even clothing...this roller will make sure it all gets removed.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed without getting a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie
