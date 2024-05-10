27 Pieces Of Decor From Black-Owned Small Businesses That Would Look So Amazing In Your Home

1. A faux-sheepskin rug to add a big dose of luxury to your interior. Put this next to your bed to experience fluffy plushness underfoot as soon as you take your first step out of bed, or drape it over a chair or sofa for instant glam.
2. A luxurious candle with notes of roses and sandalwood that comes in a beautiful glass with a gorgeous label — perfect for all those #shelfie pics you'll be snapping. And the jar can be used as a drinking glass once the wax burns out and the vessel is cleaned.
3. A concrete catchall tray with a unique floral design so you have a designated spot for your jewelry, keys, and other tiny tidbits. Each tray is hand painted, sealed with resin, and fixed with cork on the bottom to protect your surfaces.
Tara Jayne Designs is Philadelphia-based Black woman-owned small business creating unique and functional concrete home goods.
Promising review: "The tray was as described but it was more beautiful than expected. Well made, interesting and just lovely." —Jaime Robb
Get it from Tara Jayne Designs on Etsy for $30.
4. A reed diffuser with a warm woodsy scent to elevate your favorite room's atmosphere and aesthetic. With notes of cedar, pine, sandalwood, and fir, it'll smell like summer campfires or the coziest winter nights.
5. A set of two double-walled mugs so your hot cup of coffee is never too hot to pick up. These 12-ounce cups keep your drink at the ideal temperature, so it stays hot longer without burning your hands.
6. An eye-catching Amethyst air plant mobile for showing off your air plants in the most extraordinary way possible. There are LITERALLY crystals. Crystals!!!
Oh So Fitting is a Black woman-owned small business in Atlanta specializing in handcrafted jewelry and home decor.
Get it from Oh So Fitting on Etsy for $135.
7. A gold pineapple-shaped door knocker to really up your home's curb appeal. More front doors should be adorned with a piece of jewelry, tbh.
8. A half-circle fringe mirror if you want a statement piece to take center stage. And you're able to choose from a number of different fringe colors or even request a custom color if you're working with a specific color palette.
Shop Candice Luter is an Iowa-based, Black woman-owned small business creating unique, luxury home goods.
Promising reviews: "10/10. This is worth the price as it is high-quality and well-made. I love how it looks in my living room!" —Lauren Davis
Get it from Shop Candice Luter on Etsy for $485+ (available in six colors and a custom option).
9. A jacquard shower curtain with a geometric pattern and tassel trim to take the design of your bathroom up a notch. Created by design powerhouse Justina Blakeney for Target's Opalhouse collection, the soft neutral tones will work great in your bathroom.
10. A 100% linen sheet set that comes in an array of colors because you deserve bedding that's breathable, moisture-wicking, and aesthetically pleasing. Linen fibers are strong and durable, and last longer than cotton ones if cared for properly. It also becomes softer with each wash.
11. A hand-painted clipboard stand to hang on the wall or propped up on a table top. Use this to show off your favorite photos, calendars, or even Wi-Fi info for when guests stop by.
The Heart Department Co. is a Black woman-owned small business in San Antonio specializing in handcrafted, minimalist home decor.
Promising reviews: "This stand-alone easel is beautifully made. I love the subtle cantaloupe color. It made the perfect gift!" —Marjorie
"Love this! Using it as a picture frame. I asked to have mine modified so that it sits horizontally. It arrived so quickly, exactly as requested, and it’s just perfect!!!" —rachelbrown4365
Get it from The Heart Department Co. on Etsy for $27.75.
12. A Black hair art print that'll look so good on your blank walls, especially if you're at a loss of what kind of art to put on them. Reviewers rave about how beautiful the art is, and say that the matte card it's printed on is super high quality.
13. A 100% cotton handmade geometric throw so you look as good as you will be warm when you're snuggled up underneath it. In fact, this blanket is so cool looking that you could mount it on the wall as a tapestry to add some texture and help with sound dampening.
Emma Make Studio is a Black woman-owned small business in Lisbon, Portugal founded by Emma, an English and Mozambican designer, creating handcrafted artwork, accessories, and decor.
Get it from Emma Make Studio on Etsy for $248.20.
14. A historic Black press newspaper poster print for showing off your love of Black culture and history. The 36" x 24" print depicts Black owned and operated newspapers between 1881 and 1901.
15. A hand-poured soy wax candle with a spicy, earthy scent (thanks to cedarwood, vetiver, gingergrass, and bergamot essential oils) to bring the outdoors in, minus all the bugs.
Every candle is crafted in small batches with coconut soy wax and 100% cotton wicks. Loam candles are paraben, paraffin, petroleum, and phthalate-free.
Loam is a Black woman-owned candle company creating scents inspired by founder Jessica White's exploration of Los Angeles gardens.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely love this candle! It's a great, refreshing, clean scent that fits perfectly in any space in your home. I typically keep this in our restroom right at the entrance of our home. It's not overpowering, but you'll definitely notice it when you walk in! Second time buying this!" —Roy G.
Get it from Loam for $33.
16. An absolutely beautiful set of handblown colored wineglasses if you want your vino's vessel to have a main character moment.
See them in action on TikTok here!
Estelle Colored Glass is a Black woman-owned small business offering luxury glassware that's vintage-inspired.
Get a mixed set of six from Anthropologie for $185 (available in two color schemes) or get a custom set from Estelle Colored Glass for $195 (available in 22 color options).
17. A large storage basket handwoven by Senegalese artisans. Is it stunning? Yes! Is it practical? Uh-huh! Is it a really beautiful way to stash away toys, blankets, and pillows when not in use? Absolutely!
18. A geometric art print in neutral colors if you're looking to have a soft girl summer and want your artwork to reflect that. Use a wood frame if you want it to look even warmer or a white frame if you're going for a more contemporary look.
That Artist Lauren is a Black woman-owned small business in Los Angeles specializing in original art prints and photos.
Get it from That Artist Lauren on Etsy for $30.99+ (available in two sizes).
19. A velveteen blanket featuring Black imagery and old-school technology to casually drape over your sofa or bed. The softness will be so nice when you want to crawl under this blanket during movie night.
20. A round handpainted ceramic planter so your plants are as fashionable as you are. The green, yellow, and orange hues will accent any type of foliage, but especially cacti and succulents.
Pepper Palm is a Black woman-owned small business based in Tennessee that creates handcrafted planters and plant accessories.
Get it from Pepper Palm on Etsy for $25.