27 Pieces Of Decor From Black-Owned Small Businesses That Would Look So Amazing In Your Home

Ready, set, redecorate.

Sally Elshorafa
by Sally Elshorafa

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A faux-sheepskin rug to add a big dose of luxury to your interior. Put this next to your bed to experience fluffy plushness underfoot as soon as you take your first step out of bed, or drape it over a chair or sofa for instant glam.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Lith Home is a Black woman-owned small business selling faux sheepskin rugs of various sizes and colors.

Promising review: "I got this for my daughter's room to put on the side of her crib. It’s a great size and super soft. My son loves to lay on it, too. It seems well made, and it doesn’t shed." —Chris C.

Get the 2x3 rug from Lith Home on Amazon for $18.99.


2. A luxurious candle with notes of roses and sandalwood that comes in a beautiful glass with a gorgeous label — perfect for all those #shelfie pics you'll be snapping. And the jar can be used as a drinking glass once the wax burns out and the vessel is cleaned.

amazon.com

Harlen Candle Company is a Black woman-owned small business founded in 2014 by Teri Johnson to help embody her love of jazz music and Harlem. The soy vegetable wax blend candles are made with one-of-a-kind fragrance oils.

Promising review: "You pay for what you get. This candle packs a lot of powerful scent, and looks great. I highly recommend it for yourself or a gift." —Julie Jackson

"Love this company and love this scent. This is literally my favorite candle company. I love how long it lasts me as well." —Tiwan Glover

Get it from Harlem Candle Company on Amazon for $48+ (available in 14 scents, sizes. and styles).


3. A concrete catchall tray with a unique floral design so you have a designated spot for your jewelry, keys, and other tiny tidbits. Each tray is hand painted, sealed with resin, and fixed with cork on the bottom to protect your surfaces.

Silver orchid-shaped jewelry set in a display case with a pen for scale. Perfect for accessorizing
Tara Jayne Designs

Tara Jayne Designs is Philadelphia-based Black woman-owned small business creating unique and functional concrete home goods.

Promising review: "The tray was as described but it was more beautiful than expected. Well made, interesting and just lovely." —Jaime Robb

Get it from Tara Jayne Designs on Etsy for $30.

4. A reed diffuser with a warm woodsy scent to elevate your favorite room's atmosphere and aesthetic. With notes of cedar, pine, sandalwood, and fir, it'll smell like summer campfires or the coziest winter nights.

A person&#x27;s hand adjusting reed diffusers in a glass bottle with a wooden base on a sunlit window sill
Amazon

Scent Décor is a small business out of Oklahoma that makes home fragrances. 

Promising review: "I purchased this for my home office which is just a spare bedroom. I love the feel that it gives the space. Not overpowering in the room, but you do notice its there. My wife came in and said she also liked the smell. Its one of those things that just help create a warm atmosphere." —jybrd

Get it from Amazon for $29.95.

5. A set of two double-walled mugs so your hot cup of coffee is never too hot to pick up. These 12-ounce cups keep your drink at the ideal temperature, so it stays hot longer without burning your hands.

Double-walled glass mugs on a kitchen counter, one filled with coffee
Amazon

Sisterly Drinkware is a Black woman-owned small business that makes handmade glassware. 

Promising review: "These beautiful mugs are as pretty as they are functional. The double-walled insulation keeps hot beverages hotter for a longer time, just what I need while browsing the news on my iPad at breakfast. But the best thing is that they are simply lovely and a joy to use. These compare well to my Bodum mugs, and are weightier and much more attractive. To top it all, this is a Black women-owned company, and I am delighted to sing their praises. Great product!" —afsmw516

Get a set of two from Sisterly Drinkware Amazon for $29.99.


6. An eye-catching Amethyst air plant mobile for showing off your air plants in the most extraordinary way possible. There are LITERALLY crystals. Crystals!!!

Air plants hanging in a geometric gold frame with purple crystals, for modern home decor
Oh So Fitting / Etsy

Oh So Fitting is a Black woman-owned small business in Atlanta specializing in handcrafted jewelry and home decor.

Get it from Oh So Fitting on Etsy for $135.


7. A gold pineapple-shaped door knocker to really up your home's curb appeal. More front doors should be adorned with a piece of jewelry, tbh.

amazon.com, Amazon

Star Rose Accents is a small business that makes unique door knockers.

This is easy to install with two pre-drilled holes on the base; hardware screws are included so you only need a screwdriver of small drill to install.

Promising review: "Bought to dress up the front door. The pineapple is a welcoming symbol and this does not disappoint." —lisa sherman

Get it from Amazon for $45.

8. A half-circle fringe mirror if you want a statement piece to take center stage. And you're able to choose from a number of different fringe colors or even request a custom color if you're working with a specific color palette. 

Decorative wall mirror with fringe detail next to a potted indoor plant
Shop Candice Luter

Shop Candice Luter is an Iowa-based, Black woman-owned small business creating unique, luxury home goods.

Promising reviews: "10/10. This is worth the price as it is high-quality and well-made. I love how it looks in my living room!" —Lauren Davis

Get it from Shop Candice Luter on Etsy for $485+ (available in six colors and a custom option).


9. A jacquard shower curtain with a geometric pattern and tassel trim to take the design of your bathroom up a notch. Created by design powerhouse Justina Blakeney for Target's Opalhouse collection, the soft neutral tones will work great in your bathroom.

Shower curtain with geometric pattern and fringe displayed in a bathroom setting for a shopping article
Target

Justina Blakeney is the queen of bohemian-inspired interior design. You can exclusively shop her Jungalow's collaboration with Opalhouse at Target, and buy Justina's The New York Times best-selling book The New Bohemians among other on Amazon or Bookshop.org.

Promising review: "Beautiful and so chic! Just as nice as more expensive curtains I’ve purchased from Anthropologie." —newport6865

Get it from Target for $20.

10. A 100% linen sheet set that comes in an array of colors because you deserve bedding that's breathable, moisture-wicking, and aesthetically pleasing. Linen fibers are strong and durable, and last longer than cotton ones if cared for properly. It also becomes softer with each wash.

Linoto

Linoto is a Black-owned luxury linen company in New York State that makes bedding, window treatments, bath towels, and other home accessories.

Promising review: "This was my sixth or seventh sheets order from Linoto, between sheets for me and gifts for others. Once again, I am delighted with the newest set of my guest room. Every color I have ordered is beautifully rich and vibrant. The linen fabric is substantial and drapes over the body in the most pleasant way. Other sheets I've owned over the years were always too short in length and not wide enough. Linoto sheets are generous in length and width. No more nightly battle about who has more top sheet! I don't splurge on too many things, but this splurge is worth every penny." —Karen K.

Get it from Linoto for $386+ (available in 11 sizes and 29 colors and patterns).

11. A hand-painted clipboard stand to hang on the wall or propped up on a table top. Use this to show off your favorite photos, calendars, or even Wi-Fi info for when guests stop by. 

Three clipboards with inspirational quote and photos on display
The Heart Department Co. / Etsy

The Heart Department Co. is a Black woman-owned small business in San Antonio specializing in handcrafted, minimalist home decor.

Promising reviews: "This stand-alone easel is beautifully made. I love the subtle cantaloupe color. It made the perfect gift!" —Marjorie

"Love this! Using it as a picture frame. I asked to have mine modified so that it sits horizontally. It arrived so quickly, exactly as requested, and it’s just perfect!!!" —rachelbrown4365

Get it from The Heart Department Co. on Etsy for $27.75.


12. A Black hair art print that'll look so good on your blank walls, especially if you're at a loss of what kind of art to put on them. Reviewers rave about how beautiful the art is, and say that the matte card it's printed on is super high quality.

A woman is touching her hair print
Nikss Art / Etsy

Nikss Art is a Black woman-owned small business in London making prints for the home.

Promising review: "Got the painting as a gift for my sister and she absolutely loves it! Quality is amazing and delivery was very quick." —Alexandria

Get the Black woman hair art from Nikss Art on Etsy for $16.66+ (available in TK sizes)

13. A 100% cotton handmade geometric throw so you look as good as you will be warm when you're snuggled up underneath it. In fact, this blanket is so cool looking that you could mount it on the wall as a tapestry to add some texture and help with sound dampening. 

A throw blanket with a checkered pattern draped over a tall stool
Emma Make Studio / Etsy

Emma Make Studio is a Black woman-owned small business in Lisbon, Portugal founded by Emma, an English and Mozambican designer, creating handcrafted artwork, accessories, and decor.

Get it from Emma Make Studio on Etsy for $248.20.

14. A historic Black press newspaper poster print for showing off your love of Black culture and history. The 36" x 24" print depicts Black owned and operated newspapers between 1881 and 1901.

A black and white poster is shown
Don't Sleep Interiors / Etsy

Don't Sleep Interiors is a Black woman-owned small business out of Atlanta making home decor items inspired by the Black experience. 

Promising review: "The poster quality is incredible, its such a unique item, and I’ve loved it from the moment I opened it!" —Cassondra

Get it from Don't Sleep Interiors on Etsy for $86.

15. A hand-poured soy wax candle with a spicy, earthy scent (thanks to cedarwood, vetiver, gingergrass, and bergamot essential oils) to bring the outdoors in, minus all the bugs. 

A scented candle with
Loam

Every candle is crafted in small batches with coconut soy wax and 100% cotton wicks. Loam candles are paraben, paraffin, petroleum, and phthalate-free.

Loam is a Black woman-owned candle company creating scents inspired by founder Jessica White's exploration of Los Angeles gardens.

Promising reviews: "Absolutely love this candle! It's a great, refreshing, clean scent that fits perfectly in any space in your home. I typically keep this in our restroom right at the entrance of our home. It's not overpowering, but you'll definitely notice it when you walk in! Second time buying this!" —Roy G.

Get it from Loam for $33.


16. An absolutely beautiful set of handblown colored wineglasses if you want your vino's vessel to have a main character moment.  

Six stemware glasses in various pastel tones arranged in two rows
Shelf displaying a collection of uniformly shaped glasses in various solid hues, arranged in a color gradient from top to bottom
Estelle Colored Glass

See them in action on TikTok here!

Estelle Colored Glass is a Black woman-owned small business offering luxury glassware that's vintage-inspired.

Get a mixed set of six from Anthropologie for $185 (available in two color schemes) or get a custom set from Estelle Colored Glass for $195 (available in 22 color options). 

17. A large storage basket handwoven by Senegalese artisans. Is it stunning? Yes! Is it practical? Uh-huh! Is it a really beautiful way to stash away toys, blankets, and pillows when not in use? Absolutely!

Expedition Subsahara

Expedition Subsahara is a Black woman-owned small business making colorful woven home goods that’ll add a pop of color to any interior. Founded by Senegal native Sofi Seck, every product is made by African artisans. Twenty percent of all sales go towards a school in Senegal for young girls that focuses on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math).

Promising review: “I am thrilled with my one-of-a-kind basket handwoven by amazing women in Senegal. I am so excited to have this in my apartment to store towels, sheets, blankets, pillows, etc. Highly recommend!” —Jennifer Boyer

Get it from Expedition Subsahara for $135+ (available in three sizes)

18. A geometric art print in neutral colors if you're looking to have a soft girl summer and want your artwork to reflect that. Use a wood frame if you want it to look even warmer or a white frame if you're going for a more contemporary look. 

Abstract art piece with geometric shapes framed on a wall
That Artist Lauren / Etsy

That Artist Lauren is a Black woman-owned small business in Los Angeles specializing in original art prints and photos.

Get it from That Artist Lauren on Etsy for $30.99+ (available in two sizes).


19. A velveteen blanket featuring Black imagery and old-school technology to casually drape over your sofa or bed. The softness will be so nice when you want to crawl under this blanket during movie night.

a technology-themed blanket with images of music, cell phones, and more
The Trinigee / Etsy

The Trinigee is a Black woman-owned small business based in Houston, Texas making home goods inspired by Black culture.

Get the AfroTech plush blanket from The Trinigee on Etsy for $54.99+ (available in two sizes).

20. A round handpainted ceramic planter so your plants are as fashionable as you are. The green, yellow, and orange hues will accent any type of foliage, but especially cacti and succulents. 

Decorative red-green vase surrounded by lush houseplants on draped fabric
Pepper Palm / Etsy

Pepper Palm is a Black woman-owned small business based in Tennessee that creates handcrafted planters and plant accessories.

Get it from Pepper Palm on Etsy for $25.

21. A 20" x 20" embroidered Beyoncé pillow cover to show your love for Queen B while adding a bit of fierceness to your living room.

Create The Culture

Create The Culture is a Black woman-owned and operated brand based in Brooklyn, NY making embroidered decorative objects for the home.

Get it from Create The Culture for $100.

22. A paper vase set that begs the question: is the bouquet the showstopper or the vase? Place this on your desk or dining table to add the perfect pop.

Three decorative face vases with floral arrangements on a neutral background, showcasing a home decor trend
Unwrp

Founded by artist Bianca Blow, Black woman-owned small business Unwrp sells super colorful wrapping paper in bold prints that are worthy of framing and hanging on your wall. And try the fabric option if you love a gift that keeps on giving.

Promising review: “Dior, Prada, Hermes, UNWRP... it’s definitely giving luxury! —Shaquira J

Get the set of three from Unwrp for