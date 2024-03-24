20 Platform Beds To Give Your Bedroom A Stylish Lift

Hi! I'm Sally Elshorafa — Home and Garden Editor here at BuzzFeed — and I'm here to help you find the perfect platform bed. But before we dive into your options, let's discuss some basics.

The difference between a platform bed and a traditional bed frame mainly lies in the structure and support for the mattress. But the gist of it is that platform beds don't require a box spring.



A platform bed has a sturdy base and slats that are close enough together that it can easily distribute the weight of a big mattress. A traditional bed normally had only a few slats across the bottom, so the boxspring was needed to even out the weight of the mattress, or else the mattress would sink into the bed frame and eventually touch the floor. Not great!

These days, most beds are by default platform beds, because who wants another thing to buy (a boxspring)? Not me!

Platform beds often have a sleek, modern design. They sit closer to the ground and may come with built-in storage options such as drawers or shelves beneath the platform.

Most types of mattresses are compatible with platform beds, including memory foam, latex, hybrid, and most innerspring mattresses.

While not exactly incompatible, traditional innerspring mattresses may not always perform as well on platform beds as they do on box springs. This is because box springs are designed to absorb shock and reduce wear on innerspring mattresses. Some older or very firm innerspring mattresses may not conform well to a solid platform base.