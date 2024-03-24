20 Platform Beds To Give Your Bedroom A Stylish Lift

Popular products from this list
Hi! I'm Sally Elshorafa — Home and Garden Editor here at BuzzFeed — and I'm here to help you find the perfect platform bed. But before we dive into your options, let's discuss some basics.
The difference between a platform bed and a traditional bed frame mainly lies in the structure and support for the mattress. But the gist of it is that platform beds don't require a box spring.
A platform bed has a sturdy base and slats that are close enough together that it can easily distribute the weight of a big mattress. A traditional bed normally had only a few slats across the bottom, so the boxspring was needed to even out the weight of the mattress, or else the mattress would sink into the bed frame and eventually touch the floor. Not great!
These days, most beds are by default platform beds, because who wants another thing to buy (a boxspring)? Not me!
Platform beds often have a sleek, modern design. They sit closer to the ground and may come with built-in storage options such as drawers or shelves beneath the platform.
Most types of mattresses are compatible with platform beds, including memory foam, latex, hybrid, and most innerspring mattresses.
While not exactly incompatible, traditional innerspring mattresses may not always perform as well on platform beds as they do on box springs. This is because box springs are designed to absorb shock and reduce wear on innerspring mattresses. Some older or very firm innerspring mattresses may not conform well to a solid platform base.
That about sums it up! Now let's check out what your options are:
1. A reviewer-beloved metal platform bed if you want a sleek look that'll compliment whatever interior design style you're working with. Reviewers agree that its easy assembly, durability, and value make it a crowd favorite — it has over 33,000 five-star ratings for a reason.
2. An industrial modern-esque metal and wood platform bed with electrical and USB outlets so you can make sure your various devices are always charged up and ready to go. No more having to get out of your warm bed in the middle of the night to go charge your phone, those nights are over.
3. An upholstered platform bed frame without a footboard or headboard, because sometimes less is more. This is a great option if you have limited space in your sleeping area and don't want a bulky piece of furniture taking up a lot of visual space.
4. A metal four-poster platform bed so you can drape fabric and hang lights from it. This style of bed looks great on its own, but you can really enhance the look by adding texture and light. And hey, the fabric helps with insect protection and gives you extra privacy.
5. A solid wood platform bed with a simple headboard if you want the warmth of wood. This one is available in four different wood finishes: antique espresso, cherry, natural, or rustic pine.
6. An upholstered platform bed with four storage drawers so you have a place to store all your extra stuff, especially bedding. A lot of us use heavier comforters and duvets in the winter and lighter blankets in the summer, so store the seasonal under the bed when not in use.
7. A tricked out platform bed with a lot, I mean a lot, of bells and whistles. I'm talking LED lit headboard, outlets for electrical and USB, four drawers of storage under the bed, and more. You'll never want (or need to) get out of bed!
8. An upholstered platform bed with an adjustable tufted headboard to add a big dose of glam to your bedroom. This is the bed for you if you're going for art deco or Hollywood regency vibes.
9. A metal and wood platform bed with a tubular design that's just so stylish. Its lack of sharp corners are perfect for anyone who always finds themselves bumping into their bedroom furniture in the middle of the night. No more bruised knees and stubbed toes.
10. A platform bed with an adjustable, upholstered headboard so you always have a soft surface to lean back on. The adjustable height is an added bonus — if you have a tall mattress or add a mattress topper, you can adjust the height up so you can still see and use the headboard.
11. A contemporary platform bed with USB and Type-C ports in the headboard. You'll never have to worry about your battery dying when you're on hour infinity of scrolling through TikTok at 3am.
12. A walnut wood platform bed with built-in nightstands so you can avoid the chore of having to find even more furniture once you find your dream bed.
13. A vintage-inspired platform bed with a if you want the look of a 100-year-old antique wrought iron bed but not the squeakiness of one.
14. A heavy-duty metal platform bed that can hold up to 3,000 pounds. And because it's so solid, you never have to worry about it moving around.
15. A fabric-covered platform bed with a massive headboard designed by Studio McGee for Target if you want to look like you're sleeping on a cloud.
16. A tall platform bed with ample room for storage underneath. It's designed to be higher than average — most platform beds are very low to the ground — so it has over 12 inches of clearance underneath it.
17. A simple solid wood platform bed that's the perfect material if you want to stain or paint your bed. Yes, it looks great as-is. BUT, if you want to stain it to match other finishes in your sleeping area or paint it a color you really like, solid wood is the way to go.
18. A wooden platform bed with a rattan headboard, because sometimes you want your bed to have the same aesthetic as a 5-star tropical resort.
19. A modern platform bed with a tall headboard if you want a bed that creates a focal point. This is an especially good get if you want something that helps absorb sound; a tall, upholstered piece like this will really help with acoustics.
20. And a antique-esque platform bed that has the same energy as your favorite American Girl bedroom kit. Your friends will be calling you Samantha Parkington in no time.
