    20 Platform Beds To Give Your Bedroom A Stylish Lift

    From vintage-inspired wrought iron beauties to sleek and modern designs, there's something for everyone on this list.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    • A solid wood platform bed with a simple headboard if you want the warmth of wood. This one is available in four different wood finishes: antique espresso, cherry, natural, or rustic pine.

    • An upholstered platform bed frame without a footboard or headboard, because sometimes less is more. This is a great option if you have limited space in your sleeping area and don't want a bulky piece of furniture taking up a lot of visual space.

    Hi! I'm Sally Elshorafa — Home and Garden Editor here at BuzzFeed — and I'm here to help you find the perfect platform bed. But before we dive into your options, let's discuss some basics.

    The difference between a platform bed and a traditional bed frame mainly lies in the structure and support for the mattress. But the gist of it is that platform beds don't require a box spring

    A platform bed has a sturdy base and slats that are close enough together that it can easily distribute the weight of a big mattress. A traditional bed normally had only a few slats across the bottom, so the boxspring was needed to even out the weight of the mattress, or else the mattress would sink into the bed frame and eventually touch the floor. Not great! 

    These days, most beds are by default platform beds, because who wants another thing to buy (a boxspring)? Not me! 

    Platform beds often have a sleek, modern design. They sit closer to the ground and may come with built-in storage options such as drawers or shelves beneath the platform. 

    Most types of mattresses are compatible with platform beds, including memory foam, latex, hybrid, and most innerspring mattresses. 

    While not exactly incompatible, traditional innerspring mattresses may not always perform as well on platform beds as they do on box springs. This is because box springs are designed to absorb shock and reduce wear on innerspring mattresses. Some older or very firm innerspring mattresses may not conform well to a solid platform base. 

    That about sums it up! Now let's check out what your options are:

    1. A reviewer-beloved metal platform bed if you want a sleek look that'll compliment whatever interior design style you're working with. Reviewers agree that its easy assembly, durability, and value make it a crowd favorite — it has over 33,000 five-star ratings for a reason.

    Metal bed frame with wooden slats on geometric patterned rug in a room
    Promising review: "This bed was easy to assemble. It's very sturdy (no creaking) and looks great. The height allows for storage under the bed which comes in handy in a college apartment. Overall, an excellent purchase!" —AmazonAddict 

    "I was a little worried about this because of the cost — I was expecting something not well built. I was surprised! Nothing was missing, all the bolts were there in a nice package. Everything was easy to assemble, and the best part was all the assembly holes lined up!! I am happy with my purchase so far." —Sylvan M. 

    Get it from Amazon for $76.99+ (comes in three finishes, three styles, and sizes Narrow Twin through King).


    2. An industrial modern-esque metal and wood platform bed with electrical and USB outlets so you can make sure your various devices are always charged up and ready to go. No more having to get out of your warm bed in the middle of the night to go charge your phone, those nights are over.

    Modern styled bed with patterned bedding and white rug
    Promising review: "Intimidating when you open the box, but it really was not difficult to put together. I assembled it myself in just over an hour. All pieces fit together perfectly and it’s soooo sturdy. Fits the mattress nicely. Really a great bed for the price. We love that it comes with the plug ins too." —Jessica Ford 

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in two wood finishes and sizes Twin - California King).


    3. An upholstered platform bed frame without a footboard or headboard, because sometimes less is more. This is a great option if you have limited space in your sleeping area and don't want a bulky piece of furniture taking up a lot of visual space.

    New mattress on a bed frame with tags attached, shown in a sunny room
    Promising review: "We have been big on Ikea bed frames like this one and were ready to by one when my son needed a new bed, but Ikea was out. I came across this frame that looks very similar to the Ikea frame but almost half the price! I was a bit skeptical because we've been so pleased with the Ikea frame's quality. This was a total game changer!! Not only was it more affordable, it is even easier to put together and just as sturdy as the Ikea frame. The construction of this product is really impressive. It took about 10 minutes to put together, the screws are already in place so you need only slip the side boards into place and tighten them with the enclosed ratchet. We were so impressed that we'll definitely be purchasing one for our bed as well." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $107.81+ (available in three colors and in sizes Full, Queen, and King).


    4. A metal four-poster platform bed so you can drape fabric and hang lights from it. This style of bed looks great on its own, but you can really enhance the look by adding texture and light. And hey, the fabric helps with insect protection and gives you extra privacy.

    A four-poster bed with drapes and decorative stars, in a cozy room with a floral arrangement and rug
    Promising review: "I ordered this bed for my daughter's room and it checked all of my boxes. I have bought metal beds in the past that usually start to squeak over time. We have had this bed for the past 10 months and it remains steady and strong. We love its modern and clean design." —Jadell Santana 

    Get it from Amazon for $152.08+ (available in three metal finishes and in Full or Queen sizes).


    5. A solid wood platform bed with a simple headboard if you want the warmth of wood. This one is available in four different wood finishes: antique espresso, cherry, natural, or rustic pine.

    A minimalist bedroom with an unassembled wooden bed frame, a small bench, and a striped rug
    Promising review: "Excellent bed frame! The frame is packaged very well to prevent damage in transit. The frame was easy to put together, it’s sturdy, real wood, and it looks great once assembled. I highly recommend this bed frame to anyone in the market for wooden bed frame!" —Ethan J. Waters 

    Get it from Amazon for $124+ (available in four wood finishes, with or with the headboard, and in sizes Twin, Full, Queen, and King).

    6. An upholstered platform bed with four storage drawers so you have a place to store all your extra stuff, especially bedding. A lot of us use heavier comforters and duvets in the winter and lighter blankets in the summer, so store the seasonal under the bed when not in use.

    Promising review: "I put it together myself and it's nice and sturdy. I was surprised how easy it was to do it alone and how nice it looks based on the price. The rolling drawers aren't super easy to open/close on carpet, so I might not use it for everyday items. But it's nice to be able to store extra blankets and sheets there and save space in the linen closet. Would absolutely buy this again!" —T. Melton

    Get it from Amazon for $204.83+ (available in five colors, two headboard styles, and Full, Queen and King sizes).


    7. A tricked out platform bed with a lot, I mean a lot, of bells and whistles. I'm talking LED lit headboard, outlets for electrical and USB, four drawers of storage under the bed, and more. You'll never want (or need to) get out of bed!

    A modern bedroom with a neatly made bed, nightstands, and a pull-out bed drawer
    Promising review: "Very solid! Lengthy assembly but well worth the effort. Absolutely solid construction and high function. Lockable drawers are a major added touch for usefulness. Solid construction beyond compare. While the instructions suggested no less than 2 people put the frame together, I had no difficulty assembling it on my own.storage is better than expected and frame is sturdy but also light weight. Definitely a win win!" —Dr. Harris 

    Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in three finishes and sizes Full and Queen).


    8. An upholstered platform bed with an adjustable tufted headboard to add a big dose of glam to your bedroom. This is the bed for you if you're going for art deco or Hollywood regency vibes.

    Elegant bedroom setup with a studded headboard and a knit throw blanket, decorated with indoor plants and wall art
    Promising review: "This bedframe is actually sturdier and lighter that the $800 bedframe I bought 10 years ago. It can be easily moved from one point to another, but does not easily move when you are getting into it. I did a lot of research before buying this and it was DEFINITELY the right decision. So easy to assemble also. This is a bedframe I would highly recommend." —Kurt J Engel 

    Get it from Amazon for $148.24+ (available in nine colors, with rivets or buttons, and in sizes Twin, Full, and Queen).


    9. A metal and wood platform bed with a tubular design that's just so stylish. Its lack of sharp corners are perfect for anyone who always finds themselves bumping into their bedroom furniture in the middle of the night. No more bruised knees and stubbed toes.

    Modern metal bed frame with a minimalist design, featuring a headboard and footboard, set in a neutrally toned bedroom
    Promising review: "I recently moved and my makeshift bed frame I’ve had for years did not make it this time. I searched for days trying to find another bed frame that I liked. Stumbled upon this one and instantly fell in love with the simple, sleek, and modern design. I have absolutely no regrets aside from not buying it sooner. This frame is gorgeous, sturdy, and everything I wanted it to be. Assembly, provided you can follow picture illustrations, was extremely easy. The pictures literally spell everything out for you. I did it myself in under two hours with “help” from my two young kids. I am 5’3” and 270 lbs and this thing doesn’t make a single peep when I climb in and out of bed. You can grab the footboard, shake it, and it’s not going to move. Very sturdy. Very sleek. Absolutely stunning. When I finally have the chance to upgrade my bed to a king again (this one is a Queen), I will be coming back to purchase this frame for that one, as well. Basically, if you love this frame, I promise it’s worth every single penny. Buy it now and save yourself the agony of wishing you did. Extra note: the box weighs over 85lbs. Bring a friend to get it inside." —Rin Hively 

    Get it from Amazon for $155.98+ (available in two wood finishes and sizes Full, Queen, and King).


    10. A platform bed with an adjustable, upholstered headboard so you always have a soft surface to lean back on. The adjustable height is an added bonus — if you have a tall mattress or add a mattress topper, you can adjust the height up so you can still see and use the headboard.

    Promising review: "This bed frame was easy to set up and looks great. I've plopped my 250 pound body onto my mattress on this bed a few times today and it didn't wobble or move from its place. I was intentionally trying to see how easily the bed would slide on my hard floors and it didn't move at all! I love it and would recommend it! As soon as I get a larger home with more bedrooms, I'm definitely going to use this in a spare bedroom and buy a navy one for myself to replace this one. I would easily furnish every bedroom in my home with these beds. AND at this price.... how is it so inexpensive?! I'm impressed with this bed altogether, from every point of view. Would recommend!!" —Derrick

    Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in five upholstery colors and sizes Full, Queen, and King).


    11. A contemporary platform bed with USB and Type-C ports in the headboard. You'll never have to worry about your battery dying when you're on hour infinity of scrolling through TikTok at 3am.

    Promising review: "When looking for a new bed frame, my partner and I were wanting something lower to the ground, minimalistic with color/design but wanted to have built-in charging port. This has been the perfect addition to our bedroom and have loved everything about it. Putting it together was honestly very easy too!" —Ashley Diekow

    Get it from Amazon for $149.97+ (available in four upholstery colors and Full, Queen, and King sizes).


    12. A walnut wood platform bed with built-in nightstands so you can avoid the chore of having to find even more furniture once you find your dream bed.

    Minimalist bedroom with a modern bed, bedside table, and round ottoman; magazine on bed
    Promising review: "Absolutely the best bed I've ever owned and the build process was super straightforward. Can't recommend this purchase enough, especially since it's absolutely stunning in how it looks — exceeded my every expectation." —Anthony V.

    Get it from Article for $1,399+ (available in Queen, King, and California King sizes).


    13. A vintage-inspired platform bed with a if you want the look of a 100-year-old antique wrought iron bed but not the squeakiness of one.

    Promising review: "This bed was easy to build alone, looks beautiful, is super sturdy, doesn't creak or squeak or shake. It's honestly amazing, especially for the price. I put a memory foam mattress directly on top and had the best night of sleep in quite a while honestly." —daniella

    Get it from Amazon for $47.88+ (available in six metal finishes and Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King sizes).


    14. A heavy-duty metal platform bed that can hold up to 3,000 pounds. And because it's so solid, you never have to worry about it moving around.

    Promising review: "I’ve always used a bed with a box spring…well no more! I was nervous about buying this frame, but so far my nervousness has been assuaged!

    This bed frame was super easy to put together, it is SO sturdy and quiet. I keep expecting to hear the “squeak” but there’s nothing, no sound, no movement….just comfort and sound sleep. This cost effective easy to assemble frame provides sturdy and quiet comfort that makes sleeping on my hybrid mattress a dream!" —T Person

    Get it from Amazon for $89.88+ (available in two heights and Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes).


    15. A fabric-covered platform bed with a massive headboard designed by Studio McGee for Target if you want to look like you're sleeping on a cloud.

    Modern upholstered bed with a minimalist design, featuring a headboard and wooden legs
    Promising review: "To be honest, I thought this would be a temporary solution for me. I have Pottery Barn nightstands + dressers, but I haven't purchased the bed frame to match the set. When I saw this bed, I took a chance, and I'm so glad I did. The bed is beautiful — it coordinates perfectly with my PB furniture, and I feel like my bedroom furniture set is finally complete. I'll keep it for years to come." —MegP 

    Get it from Target for $750+ (available in four fabric colors and sizes Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King).


    16. A tall platform bed with ample room for storage underneath. It's designed to be higher than average — most platform beds are very low to the ground — so it has over 12 inches of clearance underneath it.

    Reviewers swear you can fit four of these fabric storage containers under a Queen sized bed.

    Promising review: "I really like this bed. I wanted a platform that was high off the floor to put baskets underneath. The bed is sturdy and was easy to put together. It is a classic look and doesn't take away from the woodwork and other furniture in the bedroom." —Jeannette

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King).


    17. A simple solid wood platform bed that's the perfect material if you want to stain or paint your bed. Yes, it looks great as-is. BUT, if you want to stain it to match other finishes in your sleeping area or paint it a color you really like, solid wood is the way to go.

    Promising review: "This is a basic, no frills, unfinished bed frame. But, it is extremely sturdy (I'm a really big guy), goes to together well, and is well manufactured. Absolutely worth it." —James R. Coplin

    Get it from Amazon for $209+ (available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen and King).


    18. A wooden platform bed with a rattan headboard, because sometimes you want your bed to have the same aesthetic as a 5-star tropical resort.

    Minimalist-style bed with white bedding in a bright room
    Promising review: "I’ve had this bed for a while now and it’s held up wonderfully. I have no complaints about it. It’s so beautiful and timeless and I just love everything about it." —Reviewer 

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $1,099+ (available in three wood finishes and Full, Queen, and King sizes).


    19. A modern platform bed with a tall headboard if you want a bed that creates a focal point. This is an especially good get if you want something that helps absorb sound; a tall, upholstered piece like this will really help with acoustics.

    Modern upholstered bed with a geometric headboard and coordinated bedding set in a styled bedroom
    Promising review: "If you're looking for a new frame and don't want to break the bank this one is for you. The headboard and frame is very nice and sturdy. The instructions were clear and assembly was not very hard. I was able to put it together by myself. Super happy with my purchase!" —Domo V 

    Get it from Amazon for $99.88+ (available in three colors and sizes Full, Queen, and King).


    20. And a antique-esque platform bed that has the same energy as your favorite American Girl bedroom kit. Your friends will be calling you Samantha Parkington in no time.

    Elegant bedroom with a white wrought iron bed frame, floral bedding, and wall art
    Promising review: "Love this bed frame and headboard. It truly makes a statement in room decor. Easy to put together, parts are lettered, no problems at all. Great under the bed space to store things. Highly recommend." —Patricia 

    Get it from Walmart for $80.98+ (available in four colors and Twin, Full, and Queen sizes).


    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.