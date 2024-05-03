BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Reliable Garden Essentials: 30 Products That Get The Job Done

    These picks will be the perfect assistants on your gardening journey.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A weed puller tool to easily remove weeds from your outdoor space. It's the best-selling weeding tool on Amazon, and for good reason! The same family-owned small business has been making these since 1913, and 35,000+ reviewers have given the product 5 stars.

    gif of using the tool to pull out a weed
    www.amazon.com

    Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon that makes gardening tools.

    Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG

    Get it on Amazon for $44.99.

    2. A pair of stainless-steel gardening shears for clipping cuttings and deadheading. Folks say they're lightweight and easy to use, and despite their size, can cut through really thick, tough stems. 

    A person holding orange and black gardening shears near purple flowers, possibly for pruning or gardening tasks
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed something sharp and small enough for deadheading smaller blooms, but that would also do well with any size of bloom. These are my new favorite pair. They're sharp and easy to use. The small push lock that keeps the blades closed is very easy to unlock and relock. I would highly recommend these to any gardener professional or hobbyist like me." —JoJo

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in orange, black, or blue).

    3. A smart sprinkler controller that lets you control your garden's watering through a handy app. Run sprinklers, set and view upcoming schedules, and see your estimated outdoor water usage.

    Smartphone controlling an irrigation system, displaying lawn zones and schedules
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this Rachio 3 because I need remote control of my irrigation system. I did research, and Rachio 3 came to the top of the list. My old one is Hunter, which is ok but not Wi-Fi controllable. Plus, it is hard to schedule different watering schedules at the same time. The Rachio 3 is really smart and very user-friendly. It will skip the water day if rainfall is in the forecast. I wish I bought this unit years ago." —Turning Point 

    Get it from Amazon for $99+ (available with different settings).


    4. A pair of breathable and absorbent bamboo gloves for keeping hands cool in hot weather. These have a textured rubber coating on the palm and fingers for easily grabbing things — even thorny plants — without fear of hurting yourself.

    Person pruning a tree wearing green gardening gloves
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Snug fit, and they preserve my dexterity. I feel very protected from wet soil and yard debris (probably not thorns — I haven't pushed it). I love these gloves for gardening and even for light construction, like sanding wood. Grip's really good and helps me get my hands dirty when I don't really feel like it. No need for a nail brush after gardening with these gloves." —Delayed Gratification

    Get it on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes). 

    5. Or a pair of very pretty gardening gloves adorned with purple and green lavender blossoms if you want to wear something beautiful. These have a dotted grip pattern on the back to help grab the most noxious of weeds.

    My Little Belleville / Etsy

    My Little Belleville is a woman-owned small business based in Salt Lake City making home goods with a focus on textiles and ceramics.

    Promising review: "The item was a gift for my mother, and she loved it!! It was perfect, and I am truly blown away by it. Highly recommend!" —Melissa Howell

    Get it from My Little Belleville on Etsy for $17.25.


    6. A garden hose nozzle sprayer with up to eight patterns that fits all standard garden hoses. Reviewers love (there's over 13,800 5-star reviews!) the 100% heavy duty metal handle, and that it can take on jobs as simple as lawn watering all the way up to dog washing.

    Hand holding a garden hose nozzle, ready to spray water
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this nozzle watering plants in my garden a nd container gardens on my deck. I like that the trigger allows me to save water between locations without having to turn off the water at the spigot. Water conservation!!" —lakelady

    Get it from Amazon for $21.80+ (available with three pattern quantities).


    7. An extremely flexible, kink-free garden hose that can stretch up to 75 feet. This is the bestselling hose on Amazon for a reason (60,700+ reviewers give it 5 stars). It's also way lighter than other hoses — perfect for maneuvering around your yard trying to water your yard.

    A green garden hose coiled around a decorative wall-mounted holder with fallen leaves on the ground
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have three of these coupled with three 25 versions. This gives us maximum flexibility and reliability. I got very tired of spending money on the flexible hoses only to have them fail within a year. These hoses keep on doing their job. Very good buy." —Duffy 

    Get it from Amazon for $14.85+ (available in seven lengths and with or without a nozzle).


    8. A pack of five heavy-duty fabric grow bags so you can grow big plants with ease. These grow bags use a breathable material, which keeps roots and soil oxygenated and cool throughout the year. Great for developing robust, fibrous root systems that stay healthy without needing regular root pruning.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So I'm no plant pot-biologist, but these are awesome. They're durable and strong. The handles are stitched on super well. They also are solid enough to hold the soil and plant with no problem while letting enough oxygen to the roots to create a bigger root ball leading to bigger plants/yields. Best mesh flower pots by far." —Avraham C

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in tan or black and in 10 sizes).


    9. A bottle of organic Joyful Dirt concentrated plant food and fertilizer for indoor or outdoor plants that you mix into either soil or the plant's water. Within a few weeks, your plants will look noticeably healthier and taller.

    Review showing a plant doubling in size, one photo on March 20, one on April 10, and the last on May 14
    amazon.com

    Joyful Dirt is a small business based in Portland, Oregon making organic, all-purpose plant food since 2013.

    Promising review: "I never write reviews, but I had to share what a great find this was! I have routinely killed every living plant I've ever brought home. Joyful Dirt has completely changed that. All my plants look full and healthy with little to no effort on my part! I am so amazed that for teacher gifts this year, I am giving terrariums and will include a shaker of Joyful Dirt to go with each. If you have any trouble keeping plants alive, this is the solution." —KB13

    Get it from Amazon for $17.96.

    10. A battery-powered 3-in-1 soil test tool to check the moisture, pH value, and sunlight level of your garden's soil. This will help you understand when and how much water your plants will need to thrive.

    Soil moisture and pH meter inserted in soil for garden maintenance
    amazon.com

    This gadget has two needles to ensure accuracy and doesn't require batteries. Just push it two to four inches into the ground and select what you want to test for.

    Promising review: "This device is amazing. I bought it after my gardenia plant wasn't blooming. I realized that I was overwatering, and my plant never recovered. Since then, I’ve taken home two amaryllis plants from work that never grew. I replanted them and used this device to ensure I was watering properly and my plants were thriving! It’s a real plant saver. I even got a monstera as well. And I should note, I usually don’t have a green thumb and kill plants easily!" —Roselle

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99.

    11. A garden tool set complete with a storage tote for the newbie gardeners. This kit covers all the bases to start gardening as a hobby, from pruners and a hand trowel to gloves and a mister.

    Gardening tool set with floral tote, gloves, spray bottle, and various tools. Perfect for garden enthusiasts
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought it as a gift for my mother as she started putting together her greenhouse. She loves it and is still using it. Definitely recommend this one as a gift." —kabaka

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in green or black).


    12. Or a seven-piece garden tool kit if you're new to gardening and want a one-stop shop for all your needs. This kit has a folding stool so you can sit comfortably while you work, and all the tools you'll need for basic gardening tasks.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The seven-piece kit includes a weeding fork, cultivator, weeder, transplanter, trowel, folding stool, and tool bag.

    Promising review: "When I saw this product, I needed to purchase it for myself. I have been into gardening lately, and spend a lot of time outside. My back always hurts from bending over, or my knees ache. So having this chair low enough to the ground is so convenient! I also love that it comes with the tools and the tool bag attached to the chair. It folds flat for easy storage. I love it! —sheena bostick

    Get it from Amazon for $34.62.

    13. A removable wheelbarrow tray that helps organize all your garden tools in one place. It has a spot for everything you need — it even has a drink holder and a water-resistant compartment to keep your cellphone safe from the elements.

    The white and green tray on top of a wheelbarrow
    Walmart

    This tray includes long-handle tool holders, short-handle tool holders, a drink holder, and a water-resistant compartment to keep your cellphone safe from the elements. It fits most four, five, six, and seven cubic-foot wheelbarrows and stays securely attached at angles up to 90 degrees. 

    Promising review: "Love this!!! A great idea turned into a functional product. It's awesome. Keeps everything together and clean, out of the mulch and mud. No more running back and forth to the shed. It's a shed on wheels. Transformed my wheelbarrow. Highly recommend, you won't regret buying this cool new product." —Kelly

    Get it from Walmart for $41.88.

    14. A small watering can so your houseplants never get too thirsty. This one is a hit with reviewers because it's aesthetically pleasing, so no need to hide it out of view when not in use.

    A light green watering can on a concrete surface near various potted plants
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect design! It makes watering the plants in difficult-to-reach places very easy. It makes me feel confident making blind or overhead pours without spilling. The taper of the spout, along with the handle shape and angle, provide me with optimal flow control, so overwatering is never a worry. This has saved the lives of many of my indoor plants." —Anthony M.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in seven colors).


    15. A pair of supportive, waterproof clogs if you're always tracking mud into the house after spending time in the garden. When you're done outside, you can just wipe 'em down or hose 'em off.

    Reviewer's black clogs with green leaves and red flowers are shown on a deck
    Reviewer's yellow clogs with orange flowers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The insoles are removable, so you can use your own insoles in these. It's an added bonus. Also, the heel area underneath the 'factory' insole is built up to provide extra cushion in that area.

    "I bought these to use outside in the garden when it is a little too wet, so I don't mess up my better shoes. They are a smooth design that should keep my feet clean for quick times outside, yet are a solid design to not allow my feet to get dirty and need a foot bath before coming in the house. As well, these shoes will spray off easily when dirty."jamieLeigh

    Get them from Amazon for $27.35+ (available in women's sizes 6–11 and 25 different colors/patterns).

    16. A pack of Miracle-Gro water-storing crystals for making sure you don't over or underwater your plants. You mix it in with your regular soil, and the crystals swell to absorb water and then release it later.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these crystals. The heat is here, and this product keeps my plants in containers from drying out so fast and dying. With these moisture control crystals, I can even leave home for a couple of days with no worry." —Peggy Ryan

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    17. A heavy-duty metal wagon so you can haul your gear all over the yard. Gone are the days of having to run back to the garage or shed every time you need a different tool. This will also make transporting plants from your vehicle to your backyard WAY easier.

    Reviewer&#x27;s black with yellow handle wagon in grass
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I couldn’t be happier with this cart. It’s really study, good quality, and it holds soo much weight! I have used it to carry XL ceramic pots, pathway stones of 250+ pounds, and more. It’s a bit of a pain to put together, and we ended up needing power tools. Love it and recommend it 100%." —c davila

    Get it from Amazon for $109.19+ (available in 10 colors).

    18. A pack of bamboo garden stakes to support your plants and veggies in many different ways! The sticks even come in a wide range of thickness levels depending on how much support is needed.

    a reviewer's photo of the bamboo stakes being used to grow beans
    a different reviewer's photo of the stakes
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These arrived just in time! I over-planted with tomatoes (beefy, roma, and cherry) this year in the garden, and with the way they were still growing, I splurged on the 6-foot stakes — and boy, did we need them! Strong and sturdy, these fit the bill well. The thicknesses differ slightly within the bundles, too, which is perfect for using them with different plants/stages of growth, too, as the plants need more or less support. They also provided excellent perches for the birds that flew in to enjoy the sunflowers I'd planted nearby — so from both the human and animal worlds. We give these bamboo stakes an A+!! After using them for a season, they are also still very strong and have little if any signs of weakening in the bottom foot that I'd pushed into the ground, which means I will be able to get many years out of them, even though my soil isn't the best draining — one of the best garden investments I have made in a long time for sure!" —JJ

    Get a 25-pack from Amazon for $32.74.

    19. An extra-thick foam kneeling pad so days spent tending to your garden won't result in excruciating knee pain.

    A person kneeling on the green mat while gardening
    Walmart

    This mat measures 17.75 inches long x 11.75 inches wide x 1.5 inches thick.

    Promising review: "I'm not getting any younger. Scrubbing the floor/floorboards behind the toilet, bottom of tub, refrigerator, lower cabinets, gardening on my hands and knees kills me these days. I was skeptical that this wouldn't be thick/sturdy enough to use for all of the aforementioned tasks. Boy, am I glad I was wrong! If you're looking for a great 'kneezy,' this one is it. It's supportive, cushioned, wipes clean, and has a carrying handle. Definitely worth your time and money." —Aiko

    Get it from Walmart for $16.88.

    20. Or a pair of knee pads if you need support but are on the move a lot. Never again will you have to cut your time outside short because your knees, hips, or back is throbbing. 

    person strapping on knee pad over pants
    a reviewer smiling while wearing the knee pads and gardening
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best knee pads I have ever used, for sure. Nice and soft feeling. They allow me to stay on my knees for an extended period of time without getting uncomfortable. I have worn them for nine-hour working days without any issues with fit, adjustment, or comfort. If you put them in place, they will stay in place. They have great cushioning and are very comfortable, but in my opinion, what really makes them better than most other knee pads on the market is the fact that they have two adjustable straps with slip buckles instead of one of the straps being Velcro. You can attach them very easily, and because you’re able to tighten them better than Velcro, they will stay in place. The straps are of good elasticity, so they won’t start hurting you even when they are really tight." —Shannon Huett

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two styles).

    21. A pack of three rolling plant caddies to make sure you can move your heaviest plants without much effort. Each caddy can hold up to 80 pounds, too, so we're talking about some pretty big plants!

    Reviewer's plant caddies holding potted geraniums
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are great for plants! I have three five-gallon geranium plants that don't like to get wet. For the last couple of years, I was lugging them around back and forth on the patio. What a relief for my back that I don't have to do that anymore. The trays are sturdy and deep enough that water doesn't come out all over the ground, either. I like the wheel locking feature in case I want them to stay in place, and the maneuverability of them is great." —Cheryl

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).

    22. A pack of four plant supporters, because some plants just need a little extra help staying upright. Bonus points because the metal is powder-coated green, so they camouflage really well. 

    Reviewer's exterior plant before and after product use
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These plant supports each consist of two semi-circles that fit together to encircle the plant. I have two snake plants that are getting taller and need support. These plant stakes are working perfectly. They can easily be inserted into the soil to the desired height, and the green color obscures their appearance. My plants look prettier and stronger now that they are standing tall." —A.Consumer

    Get a 4-pack from Amazon for $16.99.

    23. A bottle or bag of grass seed that's specifically formulated to repair dog urine spots. Using a combination of mulch, seed, and soil amendment will grow grass again where pet pee burned off whatever grass was growing there before.