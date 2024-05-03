Reliable Garden Essentials: 30 Products That Get The Job Done

Popular products from this list
An extremely flexible, kink-free garden hose that can stretch up to 75 feet. This is the bestselling hose on Amazon for a reason (60,700+ reviewers give it 5 stars). It's also way lighter than other hoses — perfect for maneuvering around your yard trying to water your yard.
A bottle of organic Joyful Dirt concentrated plant food and fertilizer for indoor or outdoor plants that you mix into either soil or the plant's water. Within a few weeks, your plants will look noticeably healthier and taller.
A garden hose nozzle sprayer with up to eight patterns that fits all standard garden hoses. Reviewers love (there's over 13,800 5-star reviews!) the 100% heavy duty metal handle, and that it can take on jobs as simple as lawn watering all the way up to dog washing.
1. A weed puller tool to easily remove weeds from your outdoor space. It's the best-selling weeding tool on Amazon, and for good reason! The same family-owned small business has been making these since 1913, and 35,000+ reviewers have given the product 5 stars.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon that makes gardening tools.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it on Amazon for $44.99.
2. A pair of stainless-steel gardening shears for clipping cuttings and deadheading. Folks say they're lightweight and easy to use, and despite their size, can cut through really thick, tough stems.
Promising review: "I needed something sharp and small enough for deadheading smaller blooms, but that would also do well with any size of bloom. These are my new favorite pair. They're sharp and easy to use. The small push lock that keeps the blades closed is very easy to unlock and relock. I would highly recommend these to any gardener professional or hobbyist like me." —JoJo
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in orange, black, or blue).
3. A smart sprinkler controller that lets you control your garden's watering through a handy app. Run sprinklers, set and view upcoming schedules, and see your estimated outdoor water usage.
4. A pair of breathable and absorbent bamboo gloves for keeping hands cool in hot weather. These have a textured rubber coating on the palm and fingers for easily grabbing things — even thorny plants — without fear of hurting yourself.
Promising review: "Snug fit, and they preserve my dexterity. I feel very protected from wet soil and yard debris (probably not thorns — I haven't pushed it). I love these gloves for gardening and even for light construction, like sanding wood. Grip's really good and helps me get my hands dirty when I don't really feel like it. No need for a nail brush after gardening with these gloves." —Delayed Gratification
Get it on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes).
5. Or a pair of very pretty gardening gloves adorned with purple and green lavender blossoms if you want to wear something beautiful. These have a dotted grip pattern on the back to help grab the most noxious of weeds.
6. A garden hose nozzle sprayer with up to eight patterns that fits all standard garden hoses. Reviewers love (there's over 13,800 5-star reviews!) the 100% heavy duty metal handle, and that it can take on jobs as simple as lawn watering all the way up to dog washing.
7. An extremely flexible, kink-free garden hose that can stretch up to 75 feet. This is the bestselling hose on Amazon for a reason (60,700+ reviewers give it 5 stars). It's also way lighter than other hoses — perfect for maneuvering around your yard trying to water your yard.
8. A pack of five heavy-duty fabric grow bags so you can grow big plants with ease. These grow bags use a breathable material, which keeps roots and soil oxygenated and cool throughout the year. Great for developing robust, fibrous root systems that stay healthy without needing regular root pruning.
9. A bottle of organic Joyful Dirt concentrated plant food and fertilizer for indoor or outdoor plants that you mix into either soil or the plant's water. Within a few weeks, your plants will look noticeably healthier and taller.
10. A battery-powered 3-in-1 soil test tool to check the moisture, pH value, and sunlight level of your garden's soil. This will help you understand when and how much water your plants will need to thrive.
11. A garden tool set complete with a storage tote for the newbie gardeners. This kit covers all the bases to start gardening as a hobby, from pruners and a hand trowel to gloves and a mister.
12. Or a seven-piece garden tool kit if you're new to gardening and want a one-stop shop for all your needs. This kit has a folding stool so you can sit comfortably while you work, and all the tools you'll need for basic gardening tasks.
13. A removable wheelbarrow tray that helps organize all your garden tools in one place. It has a spot for everything you need — it even has a drink holder and a water-resistant compartment to keep your cellphone safe from the elements.
14. A small watering can so your houseplants never get too thirsty. This one is a hit with reviewers because it's aesthetically pleasing, so no need to hide it out of view when not in use.
15. A pair of supportive, waterproof clogs if you're always tracking mud into the house after spending time in the garden. When you're done outside, you can just wipe 'em down or hose 'em off.
Promising review: "The insoles are removable, so you can use your own insoles in these. It's an added bonus. Also, the heel area underneath the 'factory' insole is built up to provide extra cushion in that area.
"I bought these to use outside in the garden when it is a little too wet, so I don't mess up my better shoes. They are a smooth design that should keep my feet clean for quick times outside, yet are a solid design to not allow my feet to get dirty and need a foot bath before coming in the house. As well, these shoes will spray off easily when dirty." —jamieLeigh
Get them from Amazon for $27.35+ (available in women's sizes 6–11 and 25 different colors/patterns).
16. A pack of Miracle-Gro water-storing crystals for making sure you don't over or underwater your plants. You mix it in with your regular soil, and the crystals swell to absorb water and then release it later.
17. A heavy-duty metal wagon so you can haul your gear all over the yard. Gone are the days of having to run back to the garage or shed every time you need a different tool. This will also make transporting plants from your vehicle to your backyard WAY easier.
18. A pack of bamboo garden stakes to support your plants and veggies in many different ways! The sticks even come in a wide range of thickness levels depending on how much support is needed.
Promising review: "These arrived just in time! I over-planted with tomatoes (beefy, roma, and cherry) this year in the garden, and with the way they were still growing, I splurged on the 6-foot stakes — and boy, did we need them! Strong and sturdy, these fit the bill well. The thicknesses differ slightly within the bundles, too, which is perfect for using them with different plants/stages of growth, too, as the plants need more or less support. They also provided excellent perches for the birds that flew in to enjoy the sunflowers I'd planted nearby — so from both the human and animal worlds. We give these bamboo stakes an A+!! After using them for a season, they are also still very strong and have little if any signs of weakening in the bottom foot that I'd pushed into the ground, which means I will be able to get many years out of them, even though my soil isn't the best draining — one of the best garden investments I have made in a long time for sure!" —JJ
Get a 25-pack from Amazon for $32.74.
19. An extra-thick foam kneeling pad so days spent tending to your garden won't result in excruciating knee pain.
20. Or a pair of knee pads if you need support but are on the move a lot. Never again will you have to cut your time outside short because your knees, hips, or back is throbbing.
Promising review: "These are the best knee pads I have ever used, for sure. Nice and soft feeling. They allow me to stay on my knees for an extended period of time without getting uncomfortable. I have worn them for nine-hour working days without any issues with fit, adjustment, or comfort. If you put them in place, they will stay in place. They have great cushioning and are very comfortable, but in my opinion, what really makes them better than most other knee pads on the market is the fact that they have two adjustable straps with slip buckles instead of one of the straps being Velcro. You can attach them very easily, and because you’re able to tighten them better than Velcro, they will stay in place. The straps are of good elasticity, so they won’t start hurting you even when they are really tight." —Shannon Huett
Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two styles).
21. A pack of three rolling plant caddies to make sure you can move your heaviest plants without much effort. Each caddy can hold up to 80 pounds, too, so we're talking about some pretty big plants!
Promising review: "These are great for plants! I have three five-gallon geranium plants that don't like to get wet. For the last couple of years, I was lugging them around back and forth on the patio. What a relief for my back that I don't have to do that anymore. The trays are sturdy and deep enough that water doesn't come out all over the ground, either. I like the wheel locking feature in case I want them to stay in place, and the maneuverability of them is great." —Cheryl
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).
22. A pack of four plant supporters, because some plants just need a little extra help staying upright. Bonus points because the metal is powder-coated green, so they camouflage really well.
Promising review: "These plant supports each consist of two semi-circles that fit together to encircle the plant. I have two snake plants that are getting taller and need support. These plant stakes are working perfectly. They can easily be inserted into the soil to the desired height, and the green color obscures their appearance. My plants look prettier and stronger now that they are standing tall." —A.Consumer
Get a 4-pack from Amazon for $16.99.