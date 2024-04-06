BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Pieces Of Decor As Practical As They Are Beautiful

    These sensible picks crank up the glam.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Some LED Lights to add some extra lighting to your kitchen that can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Home. These light strips are super easy to install and have a color spectrum of over 16 million colors. They can even sync with your music!

    A customer review photo of their cabinets with lighting above and below
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We love our new strip lights so much that I decided to buy a second set. The first one was installed above the kitchen cabinets where we placed some artwork and vases. The second set was placed under the kitchen island top. Grandkids love speaking to Alexa to change the colors of the lights. Set up was extremely easy and it works with the Alexa app." —junin07

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four lengths).

    2. A cabinet with an intricate front that'll create a focal point in whatever room you put it in. Most folks use it in their entryway or dining room, but I can see it in a living room or even bathroom if you need extra storage.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am impressed with this cabinet. It looks more substantial in person than in the product photos. The quality is very good, and it was easy for me to put together by myself." —Niki

    Get it from Amazon for $195.99.

    3. A durable and luxurious faux fur throw in an array of colors to drape over your furniture. And when night falls you can snuggle up under it to get nice and cozy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this throw a year ago. We have it on the couch and we are a pet friendly home. This throw gets washed once a week in very hot water and dried in a hot dryer. It looks as good as the day I received it. I would highly recommend. You will not be disappointed." —Happy Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in 18 colors).


    4. A chic and compact floor-lamp/side table hybrid if you're short on space but need both a floor light and a side table. The combination of a marble base and brass finish gives it a timeless look that can blend in with nearly every type of home style. 

    the lamp next to a couch
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a fantastic lamp for a limited space. It assembles pretty easily and looks very stylish. The gold is a gorgeous color!" —Emily van den Berg

    Get it from Amazon for $83.99.

    5. A set of Moscow Mule copper mugs that shows your dedication to the magical art of mixology. Not only do these keep your drinks ice-cold from first sip to last, but they look so good sitting on your shelf when not in use.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I like Moscow Mules but have never owned copper cups for them. I never saw the need for them until a coworker recommended them. These mugs are so nice! And they keep your drinks so cold!!! These are a great value for the money. I also like how they even include recipes for several different drinks. These mugs can be used for any adult beverage that you want to keep cold." —ebola3

    Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in sets of two or four and textured or smooth).


    6. A pack of artificial ivy leaves so you can bring the outdoors in, minus the bugs and dirt. Hang these on your walls for a backdrop or use them as window treatments for extra privacy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are fantastic and looks like it could be real ivy once hung. One pack of 16 vines covered the length of my wall just like I was hoping and they complimented the zen/oasis aesthetic I have in my living room perfectly." —Erica

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three quantities and with or without lights).


    7. An upholstered storage ottoman to store stuff like candles, blankets, and more. The lid can be flipped over to create a table, which is perfect for those of us with limited storage space.

    A gold hairpin legged blush pink velvet ottoman with a removable lid
    BuzzFeed editor flipping the top of the ottoman to show the storage and the table top underneath
    Amazon, Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    You can see it in action in this TikTok video.

    Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four colors).

    8. A printable Wi-Fi sign so you don't have to try to remember your router name and password every time a new person comes over. It's a downloadable file, so if you ever need to update your name or password, you can edit it in Google Docs or Word and print a new sign.

    A sign that reads &quot;welcome the wifi password is inmyhouse974&quot; is shown
    Pastel Design Studio / Etsy

    Pastel Design Studio is a woman-owned small business based in North Carolina making original printable art and graphic resources.

    Promising review: "The cutest Wi-Fi sign! Can’t wait to put it up for our guests this weekend! Love that I can change the details when we move and change passwords! So cute!" —Hannah

    Get it from Pastel Design Studio on Etsy for $4.79.

    9. A set of satin pillowcases that not only look great but are wonderful at preventing hair breakage. The ultra-silky material is nonabrasive, so it'll be soft against problematic skin, too.

    A pair of emerald green pillowcases
    Amazon

    Promising Review: "LOVE THESE! They are a beautiful shade of gray, well-made, and a perfect price! I ordered these to help protect against hair breakage and I've already noticed a huge difference!!!" —shawnellnewberry

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).

    10. A very realistic bouquet of faux red roses so you always have a "fresh" arrangement on display. Many reviewers remark that these look super real.

    Reviewer&#x27;s bouquet of faux red roses are arranged in a silver vase
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband sent me roses for my birthday from a florist. The flowers died so I decided to keep the vase and the delivery wrapping to fill with artificial flowers. The added greenery really made the artificial arrangement look authentic. Reliving the beautiful surprise delivery forever :-)" —Kim

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven colors).

    11. An acrylic tray table for tastefully displaying items, or just eating some McDonald's off of. Whether you want to show off your collection of beautiful coffee table books or need a big enough surface for a 20-piece McNugget meal, this tiny but mighty tray table will do either job beautifully.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really love this item so much!! It’s so beautiful and at a good price point for the material and quality. Came in less than a week, I recommend this 10/10. Loved that you didn’t need to put together, it came already assembled." —Michael Hebner

    Get it from Amazon for $108.99+ (available in five styles and in black or clear).

    12. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder that you can keep near your front door so you never forget where your keys are. Folks also use these in their bathroom to collect and store bobby pins. 

    A minimalist cloud magnet tacked to a wall holding two sets of car keys
    two of the little clouds hung at an angle, holding two different sets of keys
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    See it in this TikTok from @favonlinefinds!

    Promising review: "This is the cutest way to hold keys ever! And it was mad easy to install: peel and stick. I don’t know how I ever survived just using a hook instead of this cute magnet cloud. Excellent housewarming gift too. I now take it with wine as a gift for any friends/family moving." —Clemmie C.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.48.

    13. An LED 3D digital clock if you want to keep tabs on the time without needing to pick up your phone. We all do it: you check your phone to see what time it is, and then spend the next 20 minutes checking the 'gram and browsing TikTok. This way, you can know the time and not worry about being distracted. 

    reviewer holding the 9.5-inch version with the 15-inch version hanging on the wall in the background
    reviewer image of digital clock on shelf
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this clock! We originally got it for the office but decided to hang it above the bathroom mirror, so it serves as a night light, as well! We love it (especially my wife), and we definitely recommend it to other buyers! Did we mention it tells the date and temperature, too? :)" —Kevin Miller-Smead

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    14. A wireless crystal table lamp that casts the most beautiful light patterns and shadows when it's turned on. You just tap it to turn it on, and it has three levels of brightness, and one charge provides five to seven hours of light. If you're short on electrical outlets but really need light, this is your best bet.

    a gif from the seller showing how this lamp sparkles as light hits it
    a little crystal table lamp turned on, casting prisms of light on the table
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    *Highly* recommend checking it out in this TikTok from @heartdefensor!

    Promising review: "The light looks so magical. My favorite part is that you can place it anywhere without having to plug it in. Comes with a USB charger to recharge the battery. Also dimmable. Perfect night light for reading." —Jasmine

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    15. A privacy window film to turn any window into a rainbow factory. When the light hits it, your space will be covered in rainbows. And when the light isn't hitting it, it looks like ornate stained glass. This is a win-win. 

    Gif of light shining through the film causing rainbow patterns
    Reviewer's room's floor is covered in rainbows
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." —J.B.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in 10 sizes).

    16. A shelf floor lamp with built-in USB charging ports and electrical outlets, perfect for those of us who love a multifunctional piece of decor. Reviewers say these are great to use as side tables and nightstands, as they provide you with shelf space, light, and a place to charge your various devices.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out this TikTok on how to style it!

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this lamp! It was so easy to put together and it adds such a nice warm ambience to the room! I love it." —Beatrice

    Get it from Amazon for $53.99 (available in four colors).

    17. A quilted chenille floor pillow to protect your bum bum when you feel like chilling on the floor. From nurseries to media rooms, these provide comfortable, versatile seating without sacrificing style.

    four square tufted floor pillows stacked on top of each other
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My husband and daughter made fun of me for purchasing a 'floor pillow'…but guess who uses it all the time? They do! It’s a great pillow — comfortable, wears well, and easy to store (I just slide it between our bookcase and couch)." —Brittany 

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven colors). 

    18. A set of fridge organization labels that have a ton of font, size, and color options. Not only are the font choices aplenty and beautiful, but now your fridge will be labeled in such a way that you'll know where everything is.

    Organise Life / Etsy

    Organise Life is a small business in Australia that focuses on pantry and home labels.

    Get it from Organise Life on Etsy for $1.02+ (available in small, medium, and large).

    19. soft muslin throw blanket to add a big dose of cozy to your home. Now that the days are shorter and it's getting pretty cold out, it's completely fine to basically live under a big blanket until spring 2024. 

    a soft white muslin throw blanket close up, showing the texture
    the muslin throw tossed across the end of a bed
    Amazon

    It's featured in this TikTok from @bymichellelei!

    Promising review: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration but so comfortable you have to use." —Fairykisses

    Get it from Amazon for $25.41+ (available in seven colors and three styles).

    20. A gold end table with a charcoal-gray top that's big enough for storing all your bedside essentials. The tabletop has a lip that curves upward around the edge, so if you ever spill snacks or liquids it won't make a mess on the floor.

    The circular table in a gold metallic tone holding a small flower pot, glasses, and a photo frame
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This table is FANTASTIC. Putting it together literally took three minutes. It's sturdy, attractive, and the perfect size for decor and some books. HIGHLY recommend." —KayKay

    Get it from Amazon for $29.42+ (available in nine color combos).

    21. Some floating shelves to install in your bathroom to give your pretty things a place to shine. Most bathrooms just have a few towel rods, so installing these will give you plenty of opportunities to show off your gorgeous candles, ceramics, and hand towels.