30 Pieces Of Decor As Practical As They Are Beautiful

1. Some LED Lights to add some extra lighting to your kitchen that can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Home. These light strips are super easy to install and have a color spectrum of over 16 million colors. They can even sync with your music!
2. A cabinet with an intricate front that'll create a focal point in whatever room you put it in. Most folks use it in their entryway or dining room, but I can see it in a living room or even bathroom if you need extra storage.
3. A durable and luxurious faux fur throw in an array of colors to drape over your furniture. And when night falls you can snuggle up under it to get nice and cozy.
4. A chic and compact floor-lamp/side table hybrid if you're short on space but need both a floor light and a side table. The combination of a marble base and brass finish gives it a timeless look that can blend in with nearly every type of home style.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic lamp for a limited space. It assembles pretty easily and looks very stylish. The gold is a gorgeous color!" —Emily van den Berg
Get it from Amazon for $83.99.
5. A set of Moscow Mule copper mugs that shows your dedication to the magical art of mixology. Not only do these keep your drinks ice-cold from first sip to last, but they look so good sitting on your shelf when not in use.
6. A pack of artificial ivy leaves so you can bring the outdoors in, minus the bugs and dirt. Hang these on your walls for a backdrop or use them as window treatments for extra privacy.
7. An upholstered storage ottoman to store stuff like candles, blankets, and more. The lid can be flipped over to create a table, which is perfect for those of us with limited storage space.
You can see it in action in this TikTok video.
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four colors).
8. A printable Wi-Fi sign so you don't have to try to remember your router name and password every time a new person comes over. It's a downloadable file, so if you ever need to update your name or password, you can edit it in Google Docs or Word and print a new sign.
9. A set of satin pillowcases that not only look great but are wonderful at preventing hair breakage. The ultra-silky material is nonabrasive, so it'll be soft against problematic skin, too.
10. A very realistic bouquet of faux red roses so you always have a "fresh" arrangement on display. Many reviewers remark that these look super real.
11. An acrylic tray table for tastefully displaying items, or just eating some McDonald's off of. Whether you want to show off your collection of beautiful coffee table books or need a big enough surface for a 20-piece McNugget meal, this tiny but mighty tray table will do either job beautifully.
12. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder that you can keep near your front door so you never forget where your keys are. Folks also use these in their bathroom to collect and store bobby pins.
See it in this TikTok from @favonlinefinds!
Promising review: "This is the cutest way to hold keys ever! And it was mad easy to install: peel and stick. I don’t know how I ever survived just using a hook instead of this cute magnet cloud. Excellent housewarming gift too. I now take it with wine as a gift for any friends/family moving." —Clemmie C.
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.
13. An LED 3D digital clock if you want to keep tabs on the time without needing to pick up your phone. We all do it: you check your phone to see what time it is, and then spend the next 20 minutes checking the 'gram and browsing TikTok. This way, you can know the time and not worry about being distracted.
Promising review: "Love this clock! We originally got it for the office but decided to hang it above the bathroom mirror, so it serves as a night light, as well! We love it (especially my wife), and we definitely recommend it to other buyers! Did we mention it tells the date and temperature, too? :)" —Kevin Miller-Smead
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
14. A wireless crystal table lamp that casts the most beautiful light patterns and shadows when it's turned on. You just tap it to turn it on, and it has three levels of brightness, and one charge provides five to seven hours of light. If you're short on electrical outlets but really need light, this is your best bet.
*Highly* recommend checking it out in this TikTok from @heartdefensor!
Promising review: "The light looks so magical. My favorite part is that you can place it anywhere without having to plug it in. Comes with a USB charger to recharge the battery. Also dimmable. Perfect night light for reading." —Jasmine
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
15. A privacy window film to turn any window into a rainbow factory. When the light hits it, your space will be covered in rainbows. And when the light isn't hitting it, it looks like ornate stained glass. This is a win-win.
Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." —J.B.
Get it from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in 10 sizes).
16. A shelf floor lamp with built-in USB charging ports and electrical outlets, perfect for those of us who love a multifunctional piece of decor. Reviewers say these are great to use as side tables and nightstands, as they provide you with shelf space, light, and a place to charge your various devices.
17. A quilted chenille floor pillow to protect your bum bum when you feel like chilling on the floor. From nurseries to media rooms, these provide comfortable, versatile seating without sacrificing style.
18. A set of fridge organization labels that have a ton of font, size, and color options. Not only are the font choices aplenty and beautiful, but now your fridge will be labeled in such a way that you'll know where everything is.
19. A soft muslin throw blanket to add a big dose of cozy to your home. Now that the days are shorter and it's getting pretty cold out, it's completely fine to basically live under a big blanket until spring 2024.
It's featured in this TikTok from @bymichellelei!
Promising review: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration but so comfortable you have to use." —Fairykisses
Get it from Amazon for $25.41+ (available in seven colors and three styles).