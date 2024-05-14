39 Backyard Investments That Turn Every Weekend Into A Staycation

1. An app-controlled outdoor nebula cloud projector to light up your outdoor space in the coolest, most colorful way possible. The hottest club in your town will be your backyard whenever you turn on this thing.
2. An aesthetically pleasing giant four-in-a-row game for keeping you and your guests entertained for hours. It's all-weather, designed to be quiet, and has a carrying case for storing when not in use.
3. A bottle of grass seed specifically designed to repair damages to your lawn caused by pets and the sun. Using a combination of mulch, seed, and soil, you simply sprinkle this over your problem areas and let it do its thing. Within weeks, those bald spots will be gone.
4. A canopy swing that rocks and swings *and* provides you with shade on extra sunny days. It's zero gravity, so when you're all tucked in, you'll feel weightless.
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable and made very well!! It only took my hubby and me 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
5. A portable, Bluetooth-enabled outdoor speaker with all the bells and whistles you could possibly ever need. Can it play music nonstop for 24 hours on a single charge? Totes. Is it waterproof? Yes. Floatable? Uh-huh. Does it have a racetrack subwoofer with a max output of 80W? Heck yeah, it does!
6. A chic black and white outdoor rug to instantly transform your outdoor space into a scene right out of The White Lotus. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.
7. An outdoor furniture set with a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans so you can make sure your backyard is as inviting as your living room. The sofa and chairs offer ample seating for guests, while the ottomans serve double duty as extra seating or a spot to kick up your feet.
8. A colorful tree swing for you and the tiny tots in your life to create Hallmark movie–level memories. It's waterproof AND has a weight capacity of 900 pounds, so the whole gang can comfortably and safely use it together.
9. An outdoor pizza oven to create custom, homemade pizza whenever you want. It'll be way cheaper than pricey room service, that's for sure!
10. A wicker egg chair that demands everyone's attention so you can be the star of your backyard. Just make sure you're camera-ready because you will absolutely be the main character once you're sitting in this.
11. A two-burner griddle grill to make sure you have a delicious spread of food every time you host meals al fresco. No need to hurry into the house to get to cooking — with this you can stay outside with your pals and enjoy what's going on.
12. Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights for turning your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space, they create an intimate setting that's both magical and inviting.
13. A chic cooler that doubles as a side table to keep your drinks cool. Now you can kick back and relax instead of having to run into the house every time you want to crack open a cold one.
14. A pack of solar-powered path lights to stick into the ground so your pathways are always beautifully lit once the sun sets. Because they're powered by the sun, you never need to worry about running out of battery or turning them on at night. It all happens automatically!
15. An inflatable dinosaur water play center for transforming your backyard into a miniature waterpark. It has a slide with a landing pad and a movable dinosaur arch water sprayer to keep everyone cool.
16. A pack of waterproof playing cards to keep yourself occupied during those long lazy days. No need to worry about drink spills or sudden spring showers. Oh, and they can double as drink coasters if you're in a pinch.
17. A compact three-piece sectional and table set for creating a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around on. The chaise is reversible so that you can have it on the right or left side.
Some color-changing inflatable pool balls to illuminate your pool all night. They're solar-powered and will last about eight hours on a single charge.
Each light cycles through red, blue, white, and green.
Promising review: "My pool is so old school and boring that I bought these to liven it up, and what a difference!! My pool went from 'meh' to WOW! The balls are easily inflated by mouth like a beach ball. Once inflated, a few hours in the sun, they are charged and ready to go. They light up after dusk (it has to be rather dark). There is no manual way to power them on or off; they glow all night. The changing colors are vibrant and very beautiful. They have a loop at the top if you want to hang them. They would be magical, hanging in a tree or from a pergola. I really liked how easy these were to fill and charge, and I like the solar power and the amazing color display. They make my inner child happy." —J. Matheson
Get a set of four from Amazon for $69.99.
19. A colorful three-piece patio set when you're dealing with limited space but want a cozy place to enjoy your morning cup of joe or a meal outside. The bright color can create a nice focal point in an otherwise drab area of your outdoor space.
Promising review: "Perfect size for our quaint balcony space in our condo building. The vibrant chartreuse color couples perfectly with our retro robin egg door. Lightweight, already assembled, and super easy to clean. The price makes this set a no-brainer. (It's cheaper than Target and CB2, but it is equal in quality.) Awesome summer buy." —Nouvelle Mere
Get the set from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in six colors).