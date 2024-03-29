34 Things To Basically Transform Your Backyard Into A 5-Star Resort

Popular products from this list
A pack of garden lights to beautifully light up your outdoor space when nighttime hits. Use these for practical purposes like illuminating a walkway or just spread them throughout the garden to create a whimsical environment that looks like something out of a Tolkien novel.
A sleek three-piece rocking chair set so you can spend lazy days rocking it out on your porch. Soon, you'll be spending more time outdoors than in, so it's essential to have a nice place to sit back and relax.
A gas firepit table so you can keep warm on chilly nights. It comes with a glass lid, so when the fire's not in use it can be used as a table.
1. A pack of solar-powered path lights that stick right into the ground so your pathways are always beautifully lit once the sun sets. Because they're powered by the sun, you never need to worry about running out of battery or turning them on at night. It all happens automatically!
2. A black and white outdoor rug so chic it'll instantly transform your backyard into a scene straight out of The White Lotus. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.
3. An outdoor furniture set that includes a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans because your backyard should be just as inviting and stylish as your living room. The sofa and chairs offer ample seating for guests, while the ottomans serve double duty as extra seating or a spot to kick up your feet.
4. A two-burner griddle grill so you can make sure you have a delicious spread of food every time you host meals al fresco. No need to hurry into the house to get to cooking — with this you can stay outside with your pals and enjoy what's going on.
5. A very pretty garden bench, because folks need a beautiful place to sit. Whether it's strategically placed on your porch or plopped down in the middle of your garden, it's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors.
6. Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights so enchanting they'll turn your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space, they create an intimate setting that's both magical and inviting.
7. A compact three-piece sectional and table set if you want to create a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around on while enjoying the weather. The chaise is reversible, so you can have it on the right or left side.
8. A bottle of grass seed specifically designed to repair damages to your lawn caused by pets and sun. Using a combination of mulch, seed, and soil, you simply sprinkle this over your problem areas and let it do its thing. Within weeks, those bald spots will be gone.
9. A set of metal hanging flower pots so you can have fresh flowers or herbs whenever you want. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant different types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white).
10. Some color-changing inflatable pool balls so your pool is always the place to party. They're solar-powered and will last about eight hours on a single charge.
Each light cycles through red, blue, white, and green.
Promising review: "My pool is so old school and boring that I bought these to liven it up, and what a difference!! My pool went from 'meh' to WOW! The balls are easily inflated by mouth like a beach ball. Once inflated, a few hours in the sun, they are charged and ready to go. They light up after dusk ( it has to be rather dark). There is no manual way to power them on or off; they glow all night long. The changing colors are vibrant and very beautiful. They have a loop at the top if you would like to hang them. They would be magical, hanging in a tree or from a pergola. I really liked how easy these were to fill and charge, and I like the solar power and the amazing color display. They make my inner child happy." —J. Matheson
Get a set of four from Amazon for $69.99.
11. A colorful three-piece patio set when you're dealing with limited space but want a cozy place to enjoy your morning cup of joe or a meal outside. The bright color can create a nice focal point in an otherwise drab area of your outdoor space.
Promising review: "Perfect size for our quaint balcony space in our condo building. The vibrant chartreuse color couples perfectly with our retro robin egg door. Lightweight, already assembled, and super easy to clean. The price makes this set a no-brainer. (It's cheaper than Target and CB2, but it is equal in quality.) Awesome summer buy." —Nouvelle Mere
Get the set from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in eight colors and with or without cushions).
12. A pack of waterproof playing cards to keep yourself occupied during those lazy spring days. No need to worry about drink spills or sudden spring showers. Just wipe down, and voila! They're like new.
13. A customized outdoor pillow so guests feel welcome when they come over to enjoy your beautiful backyard. It's made from a burlap-like material, so it has major farmhouse vibes.
It comes with the insert!
Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion.
Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie
Get it from Gift A Pillow on Etsy for $38.95.
14. A pack of garden lights to beautifully light up your outdoor space when nighttime hits. Use these for practical purposes like illuminating a walkway or just spread them throughout the garden to create a whimsical environment that looks like something out of a Tolkien novel.
15. A hanging hammock chair, because sometimes you just need a main character moment and this is the chair that'll give it to you.
This swinging hammock chair comes with two cushions and installation hardware.
Promising review: "Back to basics — simple, chic, and comfortable. Perfect addition for the backyard, porch, or anywhere you'd like to lounge. There were no installation directions, but they do provide a number of options to work with based on your needs." —afytasuki
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).
16. A sleek three-piece rocking chair set so you can spend lazy days rocking it out on your porch. Soon, you'll be spending more time outdoors than in, so it's essential to have a nice place to sit back and relax.
17. A portable 100-inch movie screen for hosting an outdoor movie night. Now that a lot of movies are premiering on streaming services instead of exclusively in theaters, you can have your own red carpet opening night (ball gowns and tuxedos optional).
18. A canopy swing that rocks and swings *and* provides you with shade on extra sunny days. It's zero gravity, so when you're all tucked in you'll feel weightless.
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable and made very well!! It only took my hubby and I 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
Get it from Amazon for $179.98+ (available in nine colors).