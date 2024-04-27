BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    21 Things To Organize Toys That Parents Swear By

    Take it from the experts (read: the parents who own these babies).

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A bathtub toy caddy to keep those rubber duckies literally in a row, with room for anything else your child needs to stay entertained during bath time.

    Mesh organizer with various children&#x27;s bath toys hung in a bathtub. Ideal for tidy storage
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My daughter had way too many toys over crowding our tub so we needed something to organize her bathroom toys. We ordered this and it has been the absolute best! My daughter enjoys putting her toys away everyday after her bath. I wish we would've ordered this a long time ago! It has great durability holds a good amount of toys it came with two different types of hooks which I thought was awesome. One was a sticker hook the other is a suction hooks. We are currently using the sticker hooks and they stick very well and have not even attempted to fall off. Overall, we are very satisfied with this product!" —Jeffrey

    Get it from Amazon for $12.49+ (available in two sizes and with or without toys included).

    2. A Magna-Tiles storage bin and play mat so you can make sure all the pieces needed to build tomorrow's castle make it safely into the storage bin. The mat can also be taken on the go (think: extra entertainment for summer park hangs).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "A MUST-HAVE if your child likes to play with magnetic tiles! This hold so many at once. My young children can easily use this soft sided storage box to keep all of their pieces in one spot. It’s firm enough to hold its shape but soft enough that I don’t have to worry about it getting broken if they place items in the box too harshly. It also becomes a nifty little base or playing area when it’s unfolded (this 100% helps with a “he’s in my space!” Situation)" —kortney

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    3. A storage basket that quickly makes even the messiest playrooms look more put together. Store blankets, dolls, teddy bears, or panic throw in all those loose blocks before guests come over.

    Woven basket with toys and books for a child&#x27;s room decor, showcasing organization options for shoppers
    Target

    Promising review: "I was looking for something that I could use as an Easter basket that could be used as storage afterwards. This is perfect! Very well made and will work perfectly for storage in my son’s room." —MasonsMom35

    Get it from Target for $25.

    4. A stuffed animal storage hammock for when your little one refuses to be far but can't possibly fit all of her stuffies in their big kid bed.

    Wall-mounted fabric storage pockets filled with assorted plush toys, including a SpongeBob and Mickey Mouse, ideal for organizing
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the color! Holds all my daughters stuffed animals together perfectly and I really like that you can change the shape or depth by just moving around the screw/hook things! 10/10 recommend!" —Chels

    Get it from Amazon for $12.87 for a two-pack (available in six colors)

    5. A set of fabric storage cubes that work with those popular cube shelves you've had forever. Turn them from a first apartment staple to play room must-have.

    Bookshelf with children’s books and toys, including a Toy Story theme on top shelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered these for my toddlers playroom and he throws them around, yanks them off the shelf and drags them through the house! They have stood the test of time and are still holding up. It’s also super easy to just grab one filled with his toys and either bring it outside or throw it in the car and go!" —Carly Gagne

    Get it from Amazon for $19.68+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).

    6. A large polka-dot fabric storage bin for adding a funky pattern pop, but in something that's lightweight so your little one can move it, open it, close it, and jump in it, all on their own.

    Polka-dotted storage box with a plush unicorn and pink cushion inside
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this box! My son got the grey one for his birthday, so I had to get one for my baby girl! It's magnetic so easy to go on and off! My kids love to climb in it, and since there is 4 holes for holding the box, I can relax and know they will not suffocate! It's also incredibly sturdy! My daughter weighs 25 pounds and constantly climbs on it without it falling! Though I wouldn't rely on it; it is nice that it. Doesn't just fall through! Love this as a toy/dress up box! 100% recommend." —Exley

    Get it from Target for $30.

    7. A stackable toy compartment so you can build the configuration you need as the years go on. Some reviewers stop at one of these two-compartment shelves and it pulls double duty as a nightstand.

    Shelving unit with various children&#x27;s items including a lamp, books, and toys, suggesting ideas for organizing a kid&#x27;s room
    Target

    Promising review: "Holds a good amount of toys and it can also serve as a night stand, my son likes to wake up and get straight to playing so it’s really convenient to have all his favorite toys right next to him" —Mad

    Get it from Target for $40.

    8. A book rack with storage I personally own and love for our 15-month-old's ever-growing library. The smaller pouches in front are perfect for toys (see: toy remotes!) and the storage bins below are perfect for blocks, tiles, and other collections of toys you want to keep together.

    Bookshelf with assorted children&#x27;s books and a play area with storage bins
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with this kid’s bookshelf. I debated between quite a few styles, reading through reviews before making a choice. For this price point, this is a great shelf. The wood feels heavy and sturdy, and I love the color. It matched her dresser perfectly. The pockets are great for smaller board books and I’m using the drawers for puzzles. Was very easy to put together." —Samantha Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in three colors).

    9. A stackable bin set with wheels because your toddler's favorite corner of the playroom is subject to change at a moment's notice. Just wheel their favorites over, or take the bin off the stack and resume play.

    Stacked toy bins with various children&#x27;s dress-up clothes and accessories
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love these storage bins so much. It’s perfect for the space and her dress up toys (any toys really). Much easier for her to put things away and they are open in the front so she has easy access. I’ve struggled with others because the moment they are put away she forgets toys are in there and doesn’t play with them (out of sight out of mind). This is absolutely perfect. We opted to not put wheels on as we didn’t need them. The only thing I would have liked was to have the ability to mount against a wall for safety (I have an infant starting to crawl and pull himself up). We are going to use a zip tie to secure it from falling. Colors are bright and quality is decent. I will buy another set for her bedroom next!" —Angelica C

    Get it from Amazon for $59.90 for a set of four baskets (also available in sets of six in two colors).

    10. A personalized toy basket that of course can be used to store toys, but also makes a great gift for new parents. Stuff it full of everything from burp cloths to baby books.

    Two personalized fabric totes with &quot;Stephanie&quot; and &quot;Quinn&quot; embroidered on them
    StephanieJos / Etsy

    Stephanie Jos makes all-natural handmade items in Los Angeles. 

    Promising review: "Very nice bin for my granddaughter’s favorite toys." —Nicole Berkowicz 

    Get it from Stephanie Jos on Etsy for $29.45 (originally $39.27; available in five outside colors, and eight lining fabrics).

    11. A simple toy storage chest for the neutral parents who refuse to be overtaken by chaotic colorful clutter. Get the bright, stimulating toys, then hide them away when play time is over.

    White toy chest with books and abacus on top, in a child&#x27;s room with decorative items
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Loving this toy box, its pretty sturdy, holds a lot of toys, and is esthetically pleasing too. Love the feature of the lid stopping to protect little fingers too. All around a great buy, definitely recommend!" —katherine

    Get it from Wayfair for $129.99 (available in four colors).

    12. A table and chair set that comes with a smooth worktop and transforms into one ready for your building block creations. There's also a storage bag on the side to put your blocks while not in use.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for my 3-year-old daughter for Christmas. She loves Lego’s and the fact that this table has two surfaces is perfect she uses it to eat on, color and paint on. It shipped very fast and came on time and it was very easy to assemble. It also comes with a little Legos net storage bag to hold the Legos . I would definitely recommend you to buy this for your toddler." —Landra

    Get it on Amazon for $59.99 (available in two color combos).

    13. An over-the-door organizer for all the furry friends your child has collected over the years. Put it inside a closet door and you can close them away for a clutter-free play space.

    A hanging organizer on a door filled with various plush toys, useful for space-saving storage solutions
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had too many stuffed animals in baskets looking cluttered all over my daughter's room. Love the quality and how many stuffed animals will fit in the pockets! Will likely keep and use for something else when she grows out of playing with stuffies." —Horton Van Seuss

    Get it on Amazon for $28.95 (available in nine colors).

    14. A tree bookcase to help your child grow with new stories and friends. Display books and toys in your on-trend woodland nursery.

    A corner wall shelf with various children&#x27;s items, including books, toys, and stuffed animals
    Eileen / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this bookcase! It was very easy to install and holds a lot of books and toys. It goes with my woodland nursery theme perfectly!" —Sarah

    Get it from Wayfair for $183.20+ (originally $229; available in three colors).

    15. A corner storage unit so there isn't a wasted inch in your playroom. These corner shelves are a blank space for you to make work however you need; decor on top, storage bins full of toys, books on display.

    A white corner shelf filled with various children&#x27;s toys including stuffed animals and toy vehicles in a room
    Tara / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This toy organize is just want we want. It will sit in a corner and is big enough to store bulk of my kids toys. It looks expensive and the material is sturdy. The design is very stylish. I highly recommend this product." —Veena

    Get it from Wayfair for $239.99+ (available in two colors). 

    16. A set of mesh bags that will keep all those tiny toy pieces together and your sanity intact. The variety of sizes and colors allows you to create a system that works for you. And if spills happen, these can be dropped right into the wash.

    Beach essentials with mesh bags, flip-flops, sunglasses, and assorted sand toys
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are so easy to use and seem very durable. They help organize all the small pieces for the various toys my grandchildren play with. They are much nicer for storage than the various boxes the toys came in. I bought a second set." —Joan

    Get a pack of 12 on Amazon for $23.95.

    17. A set of floating bookshelves for when floor space is limited but your little voracious reader can't have too many books. Display these with covers out so that even if your child can't reach them, they can point to their bedtime story of choice.

    Acrylic wall shelves displaying a variety of children&#x27;s books and greeting cards, ideal for nursery organization
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these shelves for our baby nursery, it’s the perfect size and looks great!! I would recommend paper back books for these shelves as they are not wide enough to hold more than a few hard back books. They are also a useful way to display cards! I’m very pleased with this purchase!!" —Dleavell

    Get a set of four on Amazon for $17.99 (also available in packs of three, six, and eight). 

    18. A bookcase with a reading nook that will immediately have you searching for a matching set for you too. Teach your toddler how there's nothing better than cozying up on a rainy day with their favorite book.

    Child&#x27;s room with a white storage bench holding books and toys, with a dinosaur plush on top
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect size for my little granddaughters. They love it and it takes up little space yet holds a bunch of their favorite books and toys." —Joanne

    Get it from Wayfair for $100 (originally $124.99; also available in espresso).

    19. A toy bin organizer allowing you the flexibility to keep toys of all shapes and sizes. The bins are light enough even your child can remove them from the shelf for easy play before putting them back in before the night is over.

    A toy organizer with various bins holding toys and children&#x27;s items, in a play area
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is perfect for our playroom. I like that my kids can easily put things away in it and also see what their options are. The bins are sturdy and overall a great purchase." —Kristen

    Get it from Amazon for $52.34+ (available in 11 colors).

    20. A costume rack so your child's imagination isn't slowed down by digging through a bin. There is plenty of room to hang up their favorite dress-up costumes, plus a handy mirror on the side to make sure their crown is on straight.

    A rack with a variety of children&#x27;s costumes including a fairy princess and camouflage outfits
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is perfect for my kids costume rack. We put this in their play room so they can hang their costumes up. I think it teaches them to put their clothes away which is nice, and the bottom drawers we keep the accessories. Love it!" —Madeline

    Get it from Amazon for $76.99+ (available in two colors). 

    21. A beanbag chair cover you simply stuff full of your child's stuffed animals when they're done playing. Grab those plush friends (or laundry, we'll never tell) and make a soft chair to watch that fave movie for the 47th time... this week.

    Child filling a bean bag with stuffed animals in a playroom
    Target

    Promising review: "The black and white are super bright!!! Durable fabric!!! We had fun putting our stuffed animals in it!!!" —Iowa Mom

    Get it from Target for $26.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.