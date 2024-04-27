21 Things To Organize Toys That Parents Swear By

1. A bathtub toy caddy to keep those rubber duckies literally in a row, with room for anything else your child needs to stay entertained during bath time.
2. A Magna-Tiles storage bin and play mat so you can make sure all the pieces needed to build tomorrow's castle make it safely into the storage bin. The mat can also be taken on the go (think: extra entertainment for summer park hangs).
3. A storage basket that quickly makes even the messiest playrooms look more put together. Store blankets, dolls, teddy bears, or panic throw in all those loose blocks before guests come over.
4. A stuffed animal storage hammock for when your little one refuses to be far but can't possibly fit all of her stuffies in their big kid bed.
5. A set of fabric storage cubes that work with those popular cube shelves you've had forever. Turn them from a first apartment staple to play room must-have.
6. A large polka-dot fabric storage bin for adding a funky pattern pop, but in something that's lightweight so your little one can move it, open it, close it, and jump in it, all on their own.
7. A stackable toy compartment so you can build the configuration you need as the years go on. Some reviewers stop at one of these two-compartment shelves and it pulls double duty as a nightstand.
8. A book rack with storage I personally own and love for our 15-month-old's ever-growing library. The smaller pouches in front are perfect for toys (see: toy remotes!) and the storage bins below are perfect for blocks, tiles, and other collections of toys you want to keep together.
9. A stackable bin set with wheels because your toddler's favorite corner of the playroom is subject to change at a moment's notice. Just wheel their favorites over, or take the bin off the stack and resume play.
10. A personalized toy basket that of course can be used to store toys, but also makes a great gift for new parents. Stuff it full of everything from burp cloths to baby books.
11. A simple toy storage chest for the neutral parents who refuse to be overtaken by chaotic colorful clutter. Get the bright, stimulating toys, then hide them away when play time is over.
12. A table and chair set that comes with a smooth worktop and transforms into one ready for your building block creations. There's also a storage bag on the side to put your blocks while not in use.
13. An over-the-door organizer for all the furry friends your child has collected over the years. Put it inside a closet door and you can close them away for a clutter-free play space.
14. A tree bookcase to help your child grow with new stories and friends. Display books and toys in your on-trend woodland nursery.
15. A corner storage unit so there isn't a wasted inch in your playroom. These corner shelves are a blank space for you to make work however you need; decor on top, storage bins full of toys, books on display.
16. A set of mesh bags that will keep all those tiny toy pieces together and your sanity intact. The variety of sizes and colors allows you to create a system that works for you. And if spills happen, these can be dropped right into the wash.
17. A set of floating bookshelves for when floor space is limited but your little voracious reader can't have too many books. Display these with covers out so that even if your child can't reach them, they can point to their bedtime story of choice.
18. A bookcase with a reading nook that will immediately have you searching for a matching set for you too. Teach your toddler how there's nothing better than cozying up on a rainy day with their favorite book.
19. A toy bin organizer allowing you the flexibility to keep toys of all shapes and sizes. The bins are light enough even your child can remove them from the shelf for easy play before putting them back in before the night is over.
20. A costume rack so your child's imagination isn't slowed down by digging through a bin. There is plenty of room to hang up their favorite dress-up costumes, plus a handy mirror on the side to make sure their crown is on straight.
21. A beanbag chair cover you simply stuff full of your child's stuffed animals when they're done playing. Grab those plush friends (or laundry, we'll never tell) and make a soft chair to watch that fave movie for the 47th time... this week.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.