    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Target Kitchen Products That Are So Good, You May Never Order Delivery Again

    Yes, chef. 🫡

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A 12-piece knife set with a built-in sharpener to let everyone know you're serious about sharpening your culinary skills. There won't be a ~dull~ moment as you slice, dice, and chop your way into being all your friends' favorite dinner party locale.

    the knife set with knives laid out on a cutting board next to veggies
    Target

    This knife set includes an 8" chef's knife, 5" Santoku knife, 5" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, 4.5" steak knife (x6), kitchen shears, and a storage block with a built-in sharpener.

    Promising review: ""These are the sharpest knives I have ever owned! Love them! I don’t put them in the dishwasher at all (oxidize like lots of metals) just hand wash. I’m buying a second set for another family member because I love them so much!' —Megan

    Price: $149.99 

    2. A stoneware dinner bowl so you can finally ditch those old plates you've been holding on to since college and upgrade to these trendy low bowls.

    The white bowl with glasses around it
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these bowls!! They are my favorite. I’ve had them for over two years now and I almost never use my plates and only use regular bowls, when necessary, for cereal, soup." —wildcatdean

    Price: $4 (available in three colors)

    3. A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine that'll help you practice your barista skills. Plus, you can start exploring new flavors and finding out which fancy pod is your favorite.

    The black espresso machine with a cup and pods next to it
    Target

    Promising review: "I have had this coffee maker for four years and love it! My biggest recommendation is to register it as soon as you get it. Nespresso customer service is great! The coffee is amazing and helps me enjoy coffee at home!" —hknth

    Price: $129.99 (originally $199.99)

    4. A Crock-Pot to finally make one of those stress-free set-it-and-forget-it TikTok recipes. Block of cream cheese not included.

    A model holding the Crockpot
    Target

    Promising review: "It’s the perfect size for roasts and turkey breasts. I love that you can set it to cook for either 4, 6, 8, or 10 hours and then it automatically puts it on keep warm. The top locks, making for easy transport. This is a great value." —Lee

    Price: $49.99

    5. An electric griddle for when you're craving pancakes and eggs, but don't have access to a whole kitchen. Or just don't want to use several pans on your stove top.

    The black griddle
    Target

    Promising review: "Great family size griddle. Perfect for home and travel. We used this griddle to cook in our motel room while on vacation. It was a quick and easy way to cook breakfast. It was affordable and appears well-built. Hopefully, it will last a few years. I was surprised at how well the griddle evenly heated." —Nich D

    Price: $25.99

    6. A set of two bamboo cutting boards that doubles as a place to show off your butcher skills or to serve your favorite apps at your next dinner party.

    The cutting board with desserts on them
    Target

    Promising review: "Great affordable cutting boards. I switched from plastic to bamboo and have had these for about a month. They look well when used as [a] charcuterie board. Make sure you only hand wash because if you put them in the dishwasher I’m sure they will be destroyed." —Anna S

    Price: $15

    7. A KitchenAid mixer because you don't have to wait for a major holiday to get one. The best reason to invest? Baking season + the aesthetics, obvi. We see pumpkin pies and sugar cookies in your future.

    Green KitchenAid stand mixer on kitchen counter with pie
    Target

    Promising review: "A tried-and-true fixture of anyone who enjoys baking! So great to find a matte black to match other appliances, but the BEST thing about this artisan model is the larger bowl which also has the more comfortable rounded edge handle. The larger size bowl is perfect for big batches of course, and it's nice to stir without stuff spilling over, too. Just a side note — have used my Mom's old white KitchenAid mixer for many years, which served our huge family very well, not to mention my own family. YES ithe old white mixer is STILL going strong, but I wanted the black and honestly, it's handy to have two mixers of such elite quality to depend on if I'm baking several recipes." —Amy

    Price: $379.99 (originally $449.99; available in seven colors)

    8. A Vitamix blender so you can keep your smoothie routine going. Or, keep things hot by making blended soups instead. (Yes, it blends so fast that your soup will come out piping hot!)

    The Vitamix on a counter with smoothie ingredients
    Target

    Promising review: "Finally something that actually crushes ice! I got this mainly for açaí bowls and smoothies, but man does this make an amazing margarita! so happy with my purchase." —Dida

    Price: $349.95 (available in two colors)

    9. A compact kitchen island with a granite top that offers extra surface, storage, a wine rack, and a place to store that Instapot you used that one time.

    The kitchen island in natural
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this cart! It was exactly what we were looking for in our new apartment. Extra space to free up our kitchen counter. What’s great is we can also take out the tray and store larger appliances underneath like a blender. Didn’t take long to put together. Great for the price." —AD

    Price: $85.99+ (available in four colors)

    10. A FoodSaver vacuum sealer that will help you keep things fresh in the kitchen — from saving extra ingredients to preserving bulk meats and cheeses. If you have a sous vide machine, you can use this to bag the meat before cooking.

    The food saver
    Target

    Promising review: "This vacuum sealer is my favorite! The ability to use rolls and cut my own bags is so handy. It's easy to clean and lightweight so it's not a hassle to store and move around when needed. We've already saved so much food using this thing from dried herbs to raw meats. The moist function makes it easy to package marinated items without a huge mess and it's so easy to operate."—Holly A

    Price: $149.99

    11. An expandable spice rack so your collection can grow with your ever-expanding cooking skills. The tiered setup also makes sure those in the back are still easily visible and accessible.

    The spice rack with spices
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfectly matches the spice bottles. Because of the way our cabinets are set up, it’s a little hard to access things on the third row back, but we tend to keep the less frequently used spices in the back. It is expandable, but there is a step down from where it expands, so a spice bottle can’t sit in the middle of the expansion. I really love how this rack has kept our spice cabinet organized." —Katie

    Price: $18

    12. A seven-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set that'll elevate your culinary skills whether you're a top chef or novice. These pans give you even heat distribution and quality construction to make sure your guests are impressed with every meal you serve.

    The white ceramic cookware set on a counter with food in it
    Target

    Promising review: "I love these pots! They’re so easy to clean after use and nothin sticks to them as long as you follow the instructions on how to care for them! I also don’t deep fry anything in them nor do I cook anything at the highest heat level (max 7/10 heat on my electric stove top). Nothing but good things to say about this set!" —Julie

    Price: $100 (also available in blue)

    13. A set of storage canisters to give your baking and dry goods a real adulting kitchen aesthetic. (Not to mention, the airtight seal will keep things fresh!)

    The storage canisters with food in them
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these storage containers! I recently had to deal with pantry moths and it was a total nightmare. We had to throw away everything and worked on getting rid of them. Once they were gone we started restocking our pantry and have been using these containers to store all of our grains and flour and they have worked very well." —vane

    Price: $39.49 for five canisters

    14. An electric tea kettle because it's always tea and season, and you deserve better than your mug-in-a-microwave method. This kettle is cordless and has programmable settings so your tea is exactly how you like it (and it'll keep it hot for 30 minutes!)

    Stainless steel electric kettle on kitchen counter beside two mugs and a sliced lemon
    Target

    Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases I’ve made for myself in a long time! No longer do I have to wait for a pot of water to boil on the stove to enjoy teas, coffee, and hot cereals — I have it instantly. I also enjoy the guide/recipe book and the sleekness of the kettle. It’s definitely become my daily go-to. 🤓🫶🏽" —K Dee

    Price: $99.99

    15. A set of four coupe glasses to show off your at-home Cosmo-making skills. Cheers to budget-friendly happy hours with these hard-to-break glasses.

    One glass with a drink in it on a table
    Target

    Promising review: "These are classy and actually pretty durable for how thin the glass is! I’ve accidentally dropped them while washing and they didn’t break. Feels very elegant to use these glasses. Love!" —Froglover

    Price: $25

    16. A drying mat that can be rolled away when it's not in use so you don't always have a giant plastic rack taking up precious counter space.

    The brown drying mat on a counter with dishes on it
    Target

    Promising review: "We got rid of our old dish drying rack and this is perfect! It fits on my counter and is easy to clean! I have not had any issues with it staying too wet and I figure if needed I can hang it off my oven door for extended drying. This is a really great item for the cost." —Targetmama88

    Price: $3 (available in three colors)

    17. A Ninja food chopper because cutting vegetables is the worst part of cooking, but you can't avoid them forever. Put a little less effort into healthy eating with this easy-to-use meal prep tool.

    The gray chopper on a counter with food inside
    Target

    Promising review: "Works fast and well! Even cleanup is super quick, just rinse and pop in the dishwasher. We liked it so much we bought one as a white elephant gift and it was a big hit." —Corgimom

    Price: $19.99

    18. A set of utensils that takes the guesswork out of finding all the right tools. Plus, the spatulas offer a great pop of color in an otherwise neutral aesthetic.

    The colorful utensils in a holder
    Target

    This set comes with one spoon, one serving spoon, one slotted spoon, one turner, one slotted turner, one spoonula, and three spatulas.

    Promising review: "Bought for my daughter’s college apartment and the quality was great so I bought for home too! Really well-made, both the wooden and silicon materials are high quality." —Bethechange

    Price: $10

    19. A drawer organizer so even your cutlery drawer can remain clutter-free. The bamboo also keeps things on-trend and eco-friendly.

    The bamboo organizer with silverware
    Target

    Promising review: "I was looking for a compartment for my silverware, and this one fits perfectly on my cabinet!! I’m so happy I bought it, the quality is amazing and it add a nice flare to my kitchen. Would definitely recommend." —Valeria

    Price: $12

    20. A counter-height barstool with cushions that will turn your kitchen into your favorite cocktail bar. With coveted backs and footrests, these stools will immediately win over your guests.

    Two brown counter-height barstools in kitchen
    Target

    Promising review: "If you like to sit higher up at the counter, just know with these stools, a 36” high counter sits just below my chest (I’m 5’7” for reference). The height doesn’t bother me, but I know some people prefer the table surface be at waist level. They were extremely easy to assemble. They’re more comfortable than I thought they would be. So easy to wipe down/clean when kids get them all messy. Lightweight so I’m not so worried about them falling on the toddler as he climbs them." —Cayt

    Price: $95 for one stool (available in four colors and also in a set of three stools)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.