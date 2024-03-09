20 Target Kitchen Products That Are So Good, You May Never Order Delivery Again

1. A 12-piece knife set with a built-in sharpener to let everyone know you're serious about sharpening your culinary skills. There won't be a ~dull~ moment as you slice, dice, and chop your way into being all your friends' favorite dinner party locale.
2. A stoneware dinner bowl so you can finally ditch those old plates you've been holding on to since college and upgrade to these trendy low bowls.
3. A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine that'll help you practice your barista skills. Plus, you can start exploring new flavors and finding out which fancy pod is your favorite.
4. A Crock-Pot to finally make one of those stress-free set-it-and-forget-it TikTok recipes. Block of cream cheese not included.
5. An electric griddle for when you're craving pancakes and eggs, but don't have access to a whole kitchen. Or just don't want to use several pans on your stove top.
6. A set of two bamboo cutting boards that doubles as a place to show off your butcher skills or to serve your favorite apps at your next dinner party.
7. A KitchenAid mixer because you don't have to wait for a major holiday to get one. The best reason to invest? Baking season + the aesthetics, obvi. We see pumpkin pies and sugar cookies in your future.
8. A Vitamix blender so you can keep your smoothie routine going. Or, keep things hot by making blended soups instead. (Yes, it blends so fast that your soup will come out piping hot!)
9. A compact kitchen island with a granite top that offers extra surface, storage, a wine rack, and a place to store that Instapot you used that one time.
10. A FoodSaver vacuum sealer that will help you keep things fresh in the kitchen — from saving extra ingredients to preserving bulk meats and cheeses. If you have a sous vide machine, you can use this to bag the meat before cooking.
11. An expandable spice rack so your collection can grow with your ever-expanding cooking skills. The tiered setup also makes sure those in the back are still easily visible and accessible.
12. A seven-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set that'll elevate your culinary skills whether you're a top chef or novice. These pans give you even heat distribution and quality construction to make sure your guests are impressed with every meal you serve.
13. A set of storage canisters to give your baking and dry goods a real adulting kitchen aesthetic. (Not to mention, the airtight seal will keep things fresh!)
14. An electric tea kettle because it's always tea and season, and you deserve better than your mug-in-a-microwave method. This kettle is cordless and has programmable settings so your tea is exactly how you like it (and it'll keep it hot for 30 minutes!)
15. A set of four coupe glasses to show off your at-home Cosmo-making skills. Cheers to budget-friendly happy hours with these hard-to-break glasses.
16. A drying mat that can be rolled away when it's not in use so you don't always have a giant plastic rack taking up precious counter space.
17. A Ninja food chopper because cutting vegetables is the worst part of cooking, but you can't avoid them forever. Put a little less effort into healthy eating with this easy-to-use meal prep tool.
18. A set of utensils that takes the guesswork out of finding all the right tools. Plus, the spatulas offer a great pop of color in an otherwise neutral aesthetic.
19. A drawer organizer so even your cutlery drawer can remain clutter-free. The bamboo also keeps things on-trend and eco-friendly.
20. A counter-height barstool with cushions that will turn your kitchen into your favorite cocktail bar. With coveted backs and footrests, these stools will immediately win over your guests.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.