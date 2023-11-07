Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    26 Simple Decor Items For People Who Have Literally No Sense Of Interior Design

    Let this list guide you to versatile pieces that will fit any style.

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A peel-and-stick herringbone wallpaper that will fit in anywhere you want to add more texture and interest. Change up a whole room, or just pick a corner or in between cabinets.

    Reviewer photo of the wallpaper in a kitchen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It was very easy to install, I did my entire backsplash in an hour and a half. It is sheer, luckily my backsplash was painted white, so no issues. I only needed one roll, cheapest makeover ever!" —Maaike

    Get it from Amazon for $7.19+ (available in four colors and up to six sizes).

    2. A set of four velvet pillow covers so you can improve your home's seating without having to buy any furniture. Get new inserts for the covers, or use existing pillows that could use an update.

    Reviewer photo of pillows on a sofa
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these covers! They fit right over my old pillows, were easy to put on, and are snug. They look great on my sofa, and are very soft. They feel like new pillows! Very happy with this purchase.

    Two-week update: These have held up nicely, even with my kids and their sticky, cheesy snack fingers. Messes wipe off easily with a baby wipe or something gentle. Super happy with this purchase." —Rosie Aponte

    Get it from Amazon for $30.50+ (available in up to 10 color combinations and eight sizes).

    3. A round mirror for an easy upgrade to a bathroom...or hallway, living room, bedroom, nursery...the list is endless!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the mirror in a bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect size and great price, in comparison to other ones we’ve looked at. So far it’s held up great in our newly renovated bathroom. I highly recommend." —Trixie

    Get it from Amazon for $75.99 for a 30" round mirror (also available in a gold color and two other sizes).

    4. A set of two storage baskets with faux leather handles so you can hide away your clutter in neutral, fashionable style. It can hold shoes in your entryway, or help you organize toys, blankets, and more.

    The baskets under a bench
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are very easy to set up. The metal pops into place and there are little white Velcro straps that keep the metal support in place. They look really clean and the canvas seems to be good quality. The leather handles are fake and kind of a soft texture, but I prefer that they’re matte and soft and not shiny and fake looking. Definitely worth the price! Couldn’t find anything else in comparison for this price." —Anthony

    Get it from Amazon for $20.39+ (available in three sizes and six colors). 

    5. A mirror, THE mirror, that is often duplicated but never truly replicated. The smaller version can fit on your wall as a vanity piece, or get the floor-length size for a real home decor show stopper.

    The mirror on a dresser
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "So gorgeous I got the smallest size and it’s still pretty big. I’ve been dreaming about this mirror for ever finally said it’s time and omg. Gorgeous darling! Gorgeous!" —Ivy555

    Get it from Anthropologie for $548+ (available in four colors and four sizes). 

    6. A set of outdoor lights to extend patio season year-round by creating your own backyard bistro.

    A reviewer photo of lights on a patio
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Such a fan of these lights that I’ve ordered them three times. No, nothing has been wrong with them to have had to order more — in fact they’ve held up really well. The only issue I have is that when I saw everyone loves them I mean everyone, including squirrels. Do yourself a favor and add some critter repellent to your order too. Otherwise, they’re perfect." —K Richey

    Get it from Amazon for $15.21+ (available in five sizes and four colors).

    7. An area rug that can bring a little bit of color (but not too much!) to any neutral room.

    The rug in a dining room
    Gina / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Goes beautiful with our dining furniture! We have gotten a lot of compliments on it. Rolled out nicely. Bought a rug pad to add a little more substance to it. Great price. Buy this rug!" —Gina

    Get it from Wayfair for $42.99+ (available in 21 sizes).

    8. A set of blackout curtains for the night owl who doesn't want to wake up with the sun. Plus, with more than a dozen colors to choose from, these will easily fit into any decor.

    four blackout curtains slightly covering a living room window
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These curtains are beautiful. Bought to cover a large window in my living room and seems to block out light just fine. Very minimal wrinkles nothing I don’t think a wrinkle release spray won’t fix. Not sure about thermal quality it’s a nice spring day so no extreme temperatures right now. I will probably order the navy to switch things up in the fall." —New Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in nine sizes and up to 24 colors). 

    9. A set of six self-watering pots so you don't need to have a green thumb to keep your house plants alive. (Or add some life to your balcony or outdoor space!) With varying sizes, you can grow everything from herbs to larger patio plants.

    Reviewer photo of the pots with plants in them
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pots are great for your young plants just starting out. The self-watering feature is a great touch. Look great and they don't feel cheaply made, so definitely recommend." —R. Phillips

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ for a set of six pots (available in three colors).

    10. A set of three tapered candle holders because candlesticks are back and these are a trendy, modern update on your grandma's. They can live year-round on a mantle or bring them out for a sleek holiday centerpiece.

    Reviewer photo of candlesticks on a mantle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Arrived on time and in perfect condition! These were exactly what I was looking for! The perfect candle holders for an elegant and dramatic effect! I really love them!" —Juan

    Get it from Amazon for $15.19+ (also available in a set of six).

    11. An extra large basket for those of us with a throw blanket addiction who need a nice storage place to keep them all.

    Reviewer photo of basket with yoga mats inside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So pleased with this basket! I was a little worried at first because it was even bigger than I expected. But it holds all my equipment perfectly, leaving room for a full-sized roller and weights to come. I followed the instructions with pillows and then steamed, too. Worth the time and effort for the end result!

    I was persuaded to give this basket a chance when another review said it looks high end. They were right! It feels sturdy and does not feel cheap at all. Very happy and look forward to having it for years to come." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in nine colors).

    12. A set of floating shelves with a towel bar so even the smallest bathrooms can stay organized. The shelves are big enough to fit extra toiletries, toilet paper, or even your favorite decor.

    Reviewer photo of the shelves in a bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used these for short term rentals in an older structure. It gave the bathrooms a clean, neat space for amenities and simple decor. You can hang hand towels and washcloths. Super easy to install (well, my husband made it look easy). I bought a set for each bathroom — they come is different colors, but are all pretty." —Jane Churchill

    Get it from Amazon for $19.79+ (available in eight colors).

    13. A ceramic white vase to show off your favorite fresh flowers, dried pampas grass, or faux greenery. At 11.5" tall, it can take center stage on a table or decorate your mantle.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a vase on a mantle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This quality ceramic vase is sturdy and tall, and it has the right amount of brownish earth tones that give it a creamy white color that looks stunning with the white molding of my mantle, and the white marbling in my surround. I bought two and absolutely love them." —Roni Kay

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 for an 11.5" tall vase.

    14. A gallery wall frame set because surrounding yourself with photos from your European summer vacation might be the only thing to get you through winter.

    The frames on a wall behind a sofa
    Amazon

    The set includes one 11x14", two 8x10", and four 5x7" frames.

    Promising review: "I’m very pleased with this purchase. These frames are great quality, sturdy, well-made, and they have glass rather than plastic like some others I’ve purchased. I will definitely be buying more." —rhyan davis

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in four colors).

    15. A set of two refillable 16-ounce soap dispenser bottles for those who know keeping things sanitary can also be incredibly aesthetic. Use the amber glass as-is or buy fancy labels to really elevate your hand soap.

    two refillable hand soap bottles on side of kitchen sink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Search no more (I searched enough). These 16-ounce amber glass bottles with a pump dispenser are the best! So pleased to have bought these. The amber glass is of great quality and beautiful. Dispenses my dish and hand soap easily and looks great on my kitchen counter. Loved it so much that I also bought the 8-ounce set for my bathroom — used it for hand soap, hand lotion, and mouthwash. Looks so sleek!" —Chanteline Chaljub

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    16. A nightstand with room to keep all your nighttime necessities within reach. And a trendy cane drawer for all the ones you want to keep hidden away.

    Reviewer photo of the nightstand in a room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it. It’s pretty tall and is super easy to put together. It’s also sturdy." —Gabrielle

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in two styles and thirteen colors).

    17. A rattan pendant light to replace that dated flush mount so you can properly spotlight your newly acquired charcuterie skills at your next holiday gathering.

    Reviewer photo of the light over a table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love, love, love! It was everything I wanted at a great price!" —Sarinna Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99.

    18. A rustic bookshelf that is low-profile enough for even small spaces, but has enough room for your favorite decor.

    Reviewer photo of the bookshelf in a room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect! I have never ordered furniture off of Amazon, but decided to take a chance. We were not disappointed. These shelves are exactly as pictured. Easy to assemble, and very sturdy! We are using them in our dinette, but they would work great in any room. I’m going to order more for my son's room. Would definitely recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $95.99+ (available in three sizes).

    19. A pack of cabinet knobs for an incredibly easy way to give a new look to an existing piece. Make a dresser look totally different with some drawer pull swaps, or go wild and re-do all of your kitchen cabinets.

    Reviewer photos of the knobs on a dresser
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used these pulls for our entryway table that I recently finished and I absolutely love them! The finished is brushed gold, exactly like I wanted. And the color matches the rest of the gold pulls in our house." —Chelsea Houston

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ for six knobs (available in up to seven quantities and three colors).

    20. A neutral piece of art to give your guests something to talk about. Choose framed or unframed, and pick whatever art style speaks to you and your space.

    The art on a wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It is printed on a sturdy paper, is well packaged, and is colored exactly like it appears in the preview. It didn't appear even remotely washed out. The price is also phenomenal for this print. Normally you are better off printing yourself and framing, but this is well worth the price if you like the style of art." —Christian

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 12 styles and nine sizes).

    21. A boho shower curtain that can be a pop of personality in your otherwise neutral white bathroom.

    The shower curtain
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Good quality, beautiful design. I get compliments on this shower curtain every time someone goes in my bathroom." —Danielle Hofer

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and three designs).

    22. A set of chairs to add some mid-century modern curves to your dining room.

    Reviewer photo of the chairs in a dining room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I loved these chairs! They go perfect with my table. Very easy to assemble. The gray color is refreshing. After searching a lot they have an unbeatable price!" —Maria Rosa

    Get it from Amazon for $127.53+ (available in sets of two or four in five colors).

    23. A faux 5' Bird of Paradise plant that'll really make those dark corners come alive. You can place and move the leaves around based on your space.

    Reviewer photo of the plant
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Based on its reviews, I thought this would look good, but I had no idea it would be so much fun to arrange! It comes with helpful instructions (included with the packing slip taped to the outside of the box). The leaves come in several sizes, and are easy to move around to shape the entire plant just the way you want. I placed it in a tall planter with some live plants and I’m VERY happy with the natural appearance!" —V

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99.

    24. A linen table runner so you can really impress during your first time holiday hosting. Table runners are also great ways to dress up side tables, TV stands, and well, any surface really.

    Reviewer photo of the table runner on a table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow!!! The high quality of this product blew me away especially for the price!!! It has a natural feel and is well-made. It's a delicate fabric so not sure how easy it would to remove stains. I just received mine and cannot be more satisfied. Came in wrinkle-free. Color and the details are exactly as described. In love with my new dining room table runner." —Shawn

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 11 colors and five sizes).

    25. A cotton duvet cover and sham set that I can personally say is the best (and least expensive!) one I've ever owned. The fabric is so soft, and with 20 solid colors to choose from, you can reinvent your room whenever your tastes demand.

    The duvet cover and shams on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with duvets. I have my fair share from Pottery Barn and West Elm. Recently, I started to hunt to find a good one on Amazon. Three duvets later and I’ve finally found the one!!! I’ve already bought it in white, olive green, and tannish grey. The white is slightly softer, but they are all soft considering the price. The material in white is on the thinner side, compared to the Olive Green and Tannish Grey — still great quality though. I still can’t believe I got them for this price. I’ve washed each on delicate cycle and dried on low. Held up very well. The white has slightly more wrinkles, I’m assuming because it’s slightly thinner in material, but the wrinkly look doesn’t bother be at all. I love that loved-in feel. Get it! You won’t regret it!" —John Ortiz

    Get it from Amazon for $26.38+ (available in Twin–California King and 26 colors).

    26. And a glass table lamp with a frosty glass shade for when you don't need full brightness, but want to create a vibe. Perfect on a nightstand or as smaller decor on a bookshelf.

    oliviaann01/Urban Outfitters, Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "It’s the perfect little lamp for my desk!! I highly recommend if you love soft lighting and want a cute vibe for your space!!" —Hails E

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $49 (available in seven colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.