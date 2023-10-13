30 Simple Decor Items For People Who Have Literally No Sense Of Interior Design

Popular products from this list
A cotton duvet cover and sham set that I can personally say is the best (and least expensive!) one I've ever owned. The fabric is so soft, and with 20 solid colors to choose from, you can reinvent your room whenever your tastes demand.
A set of outdoor lights to extend patio season year-round by creating your own backyard bistro.
An extra large basket for those of us with a throw blanket addiction who need a nice storage place to keep them all.
1. A peel-and-stick herringbone wallpaper that will fit in anywhere you want to add more texture and interest. Change up a whole room, or just pick a corner or in between cabinets.
2. A classic tripod floor lamp to bring light to any dark corner of your space. Use it as a reading light next to your bed or sofa.
3. A set of four velvet pillow covers so you can improve your home's seating without having to buy any furniture. Get new inserts for the covers, or use existing pillows that could use an update.
4. A coveted Barefoot Dreams throw blanket that you've probably seen that celebrity, or influencer, or mother, or sister raving about. Drape it over a sofa for a cozy night in aesthetic. Also makes a great holiday gift!
5. A round mirror for an easy upgrade to a bathroom...or hallway, living room, bedroom, nursery...the list is endless!
6. A set of two storage baskets with faux leather handles so you can hide away your clutter in neutral, fashionable style. It can hold shoes in your entryway, or help you organize toys, blankets, and more.
7. A mirror, THE mirror, that is often duplicated but never truly replicated. The smaller version can fit on your wall as a vanity piece, or get the floor-length size for a real home decor show stopper.
10. A set of blackout curtains for the night owl who doesn't want to wake up with the sun. Plus, with more than a dozen colors to choose from, these will easily fit into any decor.
11. A set of six self-watering pots so you don't need to have a green thumb to keep your house plants alive. (Or add some life to your balcony or outdoor space!) With varying sizes, you can grow everything from herbs to larger patio plants.
12. A set of three tapered candle holders because candlesticks are back and these are a trendy, modern update on your grandma's. They can live year-round on a mantle or bring them out for a sleek holiday centerpiece.
14. A set of floating shelves with a towel bar so even the smallest bathrooms can stay organized. The shelves are big enough to fit extra toiletries, toilet paper, or even your favorite decor.
15. A ceramic white vase to show off your favorite fresh flowers, dried pampas grass, or faux greenery. At 11.5" tall, it can take center stage on a table or decorate your mantle.
16. A gallery wall frame set because surrounding yourself with photos from your European summer vacation might be the only thing to get you through winter.
17. A set of two refillable 16-ounce soap dispenser bottles for those who know keeping things sanitary can also be incredibly aesthetic. Use the amber glass as-is or buy fancy labels to really elevate your hand soap.
18. A nightstand with room to keep all your nighttime necessities within reach. And a trendy cane drawer for all the ones you want to keep hidden away.
19. A rattan pendant light to replace that dated flush mount so you can properly spotlight your newly acquired charcuterie skills at your next holiday gathering.
20. A rustic bookshelf that is low-profile enough for even small spaces, but has enough room for your favorite decor.
21. A wingback chair that adds a classic silhouette that will fit in regardless of your style. The chair comes in a variety of fabrics and colors, including velvet and faux leathers.
22. A pack of cabinet knobs for an incredibly easy way to give a new look to an existing piece. Make a dresser look totally different with some drawer pull swaps, or go wild and re-do all of your kitchen cabinets.
23. A bar cart that can help you host an at-home happy hour or act as a bookcart for a more sophisticated way to showcase your TBR.
24. A neutral piece of art to give your guests something to talk about. Choose framed or unframed, and pick whatever art style speaks to you and your space.
25. A boho shower curtain that can be a pop of personality in your otherwise neutral white bathroom.
27. A faux 5' Bird of Paradise plant that'll really make those dark corners come alive. You can place and move the leaves around based on your space.
28. A linen table runner so you can really impress during your first time holiday hosting. Table runners are also great ways to dress up side tables, TV stands, and well, any surface really.
30. And a glass table lamp with a frosty glass shade for when you don't need full brightness, but want to create a vibe. Perfect on a nightstand or as smaller decor on a bookshelf.
