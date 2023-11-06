30 Practical Things From Wayfair You Don't Realize You Need Until You Buy A House

1. A shoe rack that is low profile enough to fit into your mudroom or entryway but stylish enough that you don't mind it being on display. Plus, the open upper rack has enough room for bulkier winter boots.
2. An upholstered storage ottoman so you can throw toys, blankets, pillows, board games, or any clutter that's strewn about inside before you kick up your feet.
3. A solid wood nightstand with drawers so you can show off what you want people to see and hide away everything you don't.
4. A set of two table lamps with USB ports that you can pair up for a cohesive look or separate for where you need a little more illumination. The perfect reading light, just plug your Kindle into the base to charge and start tackling that TBR list.
5. A blackout curtain to achieve peak winter hibernation levels. Reviewers attest to their true ability to block out light for all you sensitive and light sleepers.
6. An area rug that will instantly pull together any space. It's colorful enough to fit into boho decor, but muted enough to keep things neutral at the same time. We love versatility!
7. A rolling kitchen island that can go wherever you need it. Double your counter space up top while storing appliances, extra dishes, tools, and more on the shelves underneath.
8. A desk with a reversible bookshelf so you can keep your usual office clutter and book stacks off your desktop. After over two years, your WFH setup could use an upgrade.
9. A 16-piece stoneware dining set because those old plates you've been hoarding since college won't cut it for your first time playing host for the holidays. Plus, they're dishwasher and microwave safe!
10. An all-season down-alternative comforter that can keep warm sleepers cozy through winter, or be an extra blanket you keep at the end of your bed for those particularly chilly nights.
11. A stainless steel trash can that has a motion detector for hands-free and foot-free disposal. What's a more adult way to improve your home than upgrading to a fancy trash can?
12. A set of refrigerator organizer bins that will make your fridge spark joy in your life. These pieces are stackable and will help keep things under control when you need to find space for all those leftovers.
13. A faux plant for when you want your space to feel alive, but you don't have the best track record with, well, keeping plants alive.
14. A bathroom storage cabinet that goes above your toilet so it's easy to fit into even the smallest spaces. Store extra toiletries for guests, or use it in your bathroom to stash away that latest Sephora order.
15. A set of two dome pendant lights to replace your kitchen's dated flush-mount lighting. Perfect to give your kitchen island or peninsula the proper spotlight.
16. A round wall mirror for those last-minute face and hair checks as you run out the door. Additionally, if you have a narrow entryway, hanging a mirror can make your space feel bigger.
17. A garment rack that will instantly add to the capacity of your closet. Use it for bulkier coats, or plan out the week's upcoming 'fits. The storage shelf below adds room for accessories and shoes, too.
18. A console table that creates a rustic, winter-cabin kind of vibe. It's slim enough to go in the entryway or behind a sofa as a place to put your favorite lamps and home decor.
19. A ladder bookcase to (literally) elevate your favorite decor. The bottom shelf is deep enough for a storage basket, while you can use the rest to display your books, plants, and record player.
20. A tripod floor lamp that should be a fixture in every corner of your house...but I guess it's okay if you just put it in one corner. You can't go wrong with this classic shape to add filtered light to your space.
21. A set of 10 modern cabinet pulls to switch up the look of your kitchen in an hour. Bonus: They are renter-friendly, too. Just swap them back before you leave!
22. An end table with storage so you have room up top for lamps and plants, and to keep necessities down below. Store blankets or dog toys underneath while keeping your favorite book, candle, or remote within arm's reach.
23. A microfiber sheet set because when you're looking to make quick home improvements, your bed is a great place to start. Having a cozy new sheet set will make the sun setting at 5 p.m. a little less gloomy.
24. A sea grass wicker basket to keep your growing (but practical!) addiction to throw blankets looking organized in the corner instead of sprawled across every surface of your living room.
25. A lift-top coffee table because sometimes working from home calls for a change of scenery. *And* it switches to a dining table, which is perfect for small spaces (or for those of us who prefer to eat in front of the TV and haven't dined at a proper table in ages).
26. A peel-and-stick wallpaper to take your walls for a walk on the wild side. Though its leopard pattern makes it feel maximalist, its neutral color palette makes it easier to pair with various decor styles than you'd think.
27. A free-standing arched wall mirror so you can really reflect the best of what your home has to offer. You can hang it up or lean it against the wall depending on the space!
28. A peel-and-stick vinyl floor tile to easily DIY upgrade any space. Perfect for homeowners on a budget or renters who want to leave no trace of changes behind when they leave.
29. A storage bench that will add a pop of color to your neutral decor. Put it at the foot of your bed for easy access to extra linens, or use it by the door as a place to hide your shoes!
30. A new shower head because bad water pressure doesn't have to be a home-buyer dealbreaker. This comes with a handheld part as well to really feel refreshed and pampered.
