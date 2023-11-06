Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Practical Things From Wayfair You Don't Realize You Need Until You Buy A House

    *Practical* makes perfect when it comes to outfitting your new home.

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A shoe rack that is low profile enough to fit into your mudroom or entryway but stylish enough that you don't mind it being on display. Plus, the open upper rack has enough room for bulkier winter boots.

    The shoe rack with shoes on it
    Caitlin / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great little shoe rack, especially for the price! Fits nine pairs easily, and could squeeze in quite a few more. A breeze to put together, was up in less than a couple minutes. Recommended." —Dana

    Price: $29.99 (originally $41.99)

    2. An upholstered storage ottoman so you can throw toys, blankets, pillows, board games, or any clutter that's strewn about inside before you kick up your feet.

    The ottoman
    lurie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this velvet ottoman. It’s good quality; there’s storage inside, and it’s good to sit on or easily move to another space to put your feet up. Very pretty." —Margot

    Price: $96.99+ (available in six colors)

    3. A solid wood nightstand with drawers so you can show off what you want people to see and hide away everything you don't.

    The nightstand
    Amy / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful! The wood is wonderful, beautifully made. It was one of the easiest pieces of furniture I’ve ever put together; all you have to do is turn the top upside down and screw in the legs, worth paying the extra price for the ease and quality of these night stands. 100% recommend." —Lillian

    Price: $178 (available in three finishes)

    4. A set of two table lamps with USB ports that you can pair up for a cohesive look or separate for where you need a little more illumination. The perfect reading light, just plug your Kindle into the base to charge and start tackling that TBR list.

    The lamps styled on a console table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These lamps are perfect for my spare bedroom! The USB ports will make it convenient for my guests! The color and style are just as shown on the website! The packaging was great — everything intact! Love that the light bulbs were included! Shipping and delivery were very prompt! The lamps look great with my Wayfair bedside tables and bed frame!" —Karen

    Price: $151.99 for two (originally $277; available in three colors)

    5. A blackout curtain to achieve peak winter hibernation levels. Reviewers attest to their true ability to block out light for all you sensitive and light sleepers.

    The curtains in gray on a window
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Got these as a request from my husband for a better night’s sleep. These are definitely blackout, especially in the evening. The quality is so soft, and the length was perfect. Don’t forget, these are singles so purchase what you need for your space. I only needed three and so happy with them. Lastly, delivery was early and on point. Thanks, WAYFAIR!" —Reina

    Price: $10.99+ for one panel (originally $25.99+; available in six sizes and sixteen colors)

    6. An area rug that will instantly pull together any space. It's colorful enough to fit into boho decor, but muted enough to keep things neutral at the same time. We love versatility!

    The rug in a living room
    Mallory / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Goes beautifully with our dining furniture! We have gotten a lot of compliments on it. Rolled out nicely. Bought a rug pad to add a little more substance to it. Great price. Buy this rug!" —Gina

    Price: $25.99+ (available in 18 sizes)

    7. A rolling kitchen island that can go wherever you need it. Double your counter space up top while storing appliances, extra dishes, tools, and more on the shelves underneath.

    The kitchen island
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I'm super happy with this Island. I did not have much counter space and basically have used this to extend that space so now there is more counter space for the holidays. The top is the same size as the counters, and the additional shelves make the whole kitchen more functional and beautiful. It's sturdy, and the wheels lock it in place." —Darlene

    Price: $172.99+ (originally $209.99; available in two finishes)

    8. A desk with a reversible bookshelf so you can keep your usual office clutter and book stacks off your desktop. After over two years, your WFH setup could use an upgrade.

    The desk
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very nice desk. It wasn't too difficult to assemble. It included the tools for the job. At first I assembled it to have the shelves to the left, then I changed my mind, and it was very easy to assemble with the shelves on the right side. It's a very nice looking desk for the price." —S

    Price: $91.99+ (originally $138.40; available in four sizes and nine finishes)

    9. A 16-piece stoneware dining set because those old plates you've been hoarding since college won't cut it for your first time playing host for the holidays. Plus, they're dishwasher and microwave safe!

    The dining set on a table
    Wayfair

    This set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, soup bowls, and four cereal bowls.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. It's even prettier in person and goes perfect with my decor. I have washed them, and they seem to be holding up pretty well. So happy with my purchase!" —Taylor

    Price: $53.99 (originally $79.99; available in four colors)

    10. An all-season down-alternative comforter that can keep warm sleepers cozy through winter, or be an extra blanket you keep at the end of your bed for those particularly chilly nights.

    The comforter on a bed
    Bethany / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very soft. Easy to clean. No pokey feathers. We live in upstate NY, and it's on our bed all year through all seasons. Warm enough in the winter and cool enough in the summer. Looks amazing on our bed. 10/10 recommend." —Jim

    Price: $37.99+ (originally $59.99; available in twin–California king and eight colors)

    11. A stainless steel trash can that has a motion detector for hands-free and foot-free disposal. What's a more adult way to improve your home than upgrading to a fancy trash can?

    The trash can in a kitchen
    Erika / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it. The trash can looks perfect in my kitchen with its stainless appliances. I have never had an automatic opening can before and am really enjoying the convenience. And there has been no odors so far!! I am very, very satisfied!" —Sharon

    Price: $52.06 (originally $72.95)

    12. A set of refrigerator organizer bins that will make your fridge spark joy in your life. These pieces are stackable and will help keep things under control when you need to find space for all those leftovers.

    The bins in a refrigerator with food in them
    Wayfair

    This set includes two wide bins, two narrow bins, one can dispenser, one egg tray with lid, two ice cube trays, four bin/shelf liners, and one magnetic whiteboard and marker.

    Promising review: "One of the best purchases I’ve ever made. They make organization super simple, and my fridge looks amazing now." —Ashley

    Price: $24.99 for a six-piece set

    13. A faux plant for when you want your space to feel alive, but you don't have the best track record with, well, keeping plants alive.

    The plant in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This fake plant is AMAZING!!! I’ve had so many compliments on it; everyone thinks it's real. I put gravel rocks with it to make it look more modern. I’ll definitely buy more and letting my friends know where they can trust to get quality fake plants that look real. Thanks!" —Abby

    Price: $95.99 (originally $126.99)

    14. A bathroom storage cabinet that goes above your toilet so it's easy to fit into even the smallest spaces. Store extra toiletries for guests, or use it in your bathroom to stash away that latest Sephora order.

    The cabinet in a bathroom
    Danette / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very nice! This cabinet looks good in my bathroom and was very easy to put together. I love the little windows at the top. One thing I do suggest is to mount it to the wall because if you don't, it will move and won't be sturdy to go in and out of the cabinets." —Dawn

    Price: $129.99+ (originally $260.99, available in two finishes)

    15. A set of two dome pendant lights to replace your kitchen's dated flush-mount lighting. Perfect to give your kitchen island or peninsula the proper spotlight.

    The lights hanging in a kitchen
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Bought these to hang over an island in our new house. I am in love!! They are simple and perfect to go with my farmhouse vibe. Cords straightened out immediately. They don’t put out a ton of light, but I think that’s due to the bulbs my electrician put in. These are hung on my sloped ceiling. Would buy again in a heartbeat." —Lisa

    Price: $107.99+ (originally $149.99, available in two colors)

    16. A round wall mirror for those last-minute face and hair checks as you run out the door. Additionally, if you have a narrow entryway, hanging a mirror can make your space feel bigger.

    The mirror styled above a cabinet
    Bessie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the size of this mirror. It was the perfect addition for our main entrance update. It came securely packaged and was simple to hang." —Bessie

    Price: $174.99 (originally $345.05) 

    17. A garment rack that will instantly add to the capacity of your closet. Use it for bulkier coats, or plan out the week's upcoming 'fits. The storage shelf below adds room for accessories and shoes, too.

    The rack with clothes on it
    Grechie from AB / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this garment rack! It only took about 20 minutes to assemble using the step-by-step instructions, which were easy to follow. The price is reasonable for the quality. It’s made of durable materials that are not flimsy. In the past, I purchased an inexpensive garment rack made of plastic and was disappointed when it became top-heavy and fell over after I put my clothes on it! This rack doesn’t fall over! I appreciate that it fits in a small space, while giving me extra room to store clothes. The only downside to this purchase is it only holds a small number of clothes compared to other racks. The trade-off is that it’s shorter in length and fits in a bedroom or laundry room without taking up valuable space. I would highly recommend this to anyone in need of a drying rack or extra storage space." —Sarah

    Price: $73.99+ (available in two colors)

    18. A console table that creates a rustic, winter-cabin kind of vibe. It's slim enough to go in the entryway or behind a sofa as a place to put your favorite lamps and home decor.

    The console table with decor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is so beautiful! It took a while to assemble but wasn't difficult, and the instructions were clear enough. This is so pretty in our entryway, and looks exactly like the product online." —Mary Beth

    Price: $219.99+ (originally $589; available in four finishes)

    19. A ladder bookcase to (literally) elevate your favorite decor. The bottom shelf is deep enough for a storage basket, while you can use the rest to display your books, plants, and record player.

    The bookshelf with decor and books in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this. It’s beautiful, and it was SO EASY to put together and just looks so perfect." —Destiny Lee

    Price: $79.40+ (originally $138.99; available in three colors)

    20. A tripod floor lamp that should be a fixture in every corner of your house...but I guess it's okay if you just put it in one corner. You can't go wrong with this classic shape to add filtered light to your space.

    The lamp
    IP / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sturdy, great quality, minimalistic floor lap. It goes great with my Scandinavian-style home. Creates a good amount of light in the room. Definitely recommend." —IP

    Price: $91.99 (originally $127.99)

    21. A set of 10 modern cabinet pulls to switch up the look of your kitchen in an hour. Bonus: They are renter-friendly, too. Just swap them back before you leave!

    The knobs in black on white cabinets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love these; they have looked amazing in every picture I've seen. They look amazing in person. I love them on my uppers and my drawers. I just hate them on the lower cabinets. They stick out pretty far, which in all other kitchens with countertops that have an inch or more of overhang, wouldn't be an issue. My countertops have a quarter-inch of overhang so these really stand out. Install was easy, shipping quick, each drawer pull has a bit of variation which looks authentic. Quality is 10 out of 10." —Megan

    Price: $18.99+ for a pack of 10 (available in five finishes)

    22. An end table with storage so you have room up top for lamps and plants, and to keep necessities down below. Store blankets or dog toys underneath while keeping your favorite book, candle, or remote within arm's reach.

    a reviewer photo of the gray and black end table
    Jessica / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This end table is sturdy and cute. It was very easy to assemble. The basket on the bottom is the perfect size to keep scrapbooks. Definitely recommend!" —Lauren

    Price: $75.99+ (originally $117.99; available in two colors)

    23. A microfiber sheet set because when you're looking to make quick home improvements, your bed is a great place to start. Having a cozy new sheet set will make the sun setting at 5 p.m. a little less gloomy.

    A bed with gray sheets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These sheets are so soft and breathable, so smooth against you skin. I look forward to going to bed each night laying on these sheets. I purchased two sets of these sheets in different colors." —Sharon

    Price: $23.99+ (originally $119; available in twin–California king and in sixteen colors)

    24. A sea grass wicker basket to keep your growing (but practical!) addiction to throw blankets looking organized in the corner instead of sprawled across every surface of your living room.

    The basket with a pillow inside in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great basket! Wider than I thought it would be. Fits three large blankets. Good quality. Exactly the beachy color and texture I was looking for." —Renee

    Price: $46+ (originally $97; available in three colors)

    25. A lift-top coffee table because sometimes working from home calls for a change of scenery. *And* it switches to a dining table, which is perfect for small spaces (or for those of us who prefer to eat in front of the TV and haven't dined at a proper table in ages).

    the wooden coffee table with the top extended
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Oh m'gosh! Do I love this coffee table!! It is perfect for keeping my living room uncluttered. Puzzle books, magazines, pencils and pens, laptop and power cord, and TV remotes are all securely put away at the end of the day. I chose the finish with the beachy look, and it looks really good. I love that you can lift the top without having to remove everything on it. Best of all, I put it together by myself. I was a little intimidated at first as I've never done any furniture assembly. I'm 70 years old and a widow. VOILÀ!! I called a neighbor at the very end of the assembly to hold the top for me while I attached it to the rest of the table. I love it!" —Kathy C

    Price: $286.99+ (available in four colors)

    26. A peel-and-stick wallpaper to take your walls for a walk on the wild side. Though its leopard pattern makes it feel maximalist, its neutral color palette makes it easier to pair with various decor styles than you'd think.

    A leopard print wallpaper on a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "OMG! Easy to install, and my formal dining room looks amazing!" —Joni

    Price: $33.99 per roll

    27. A free-standing arched wall mirror so you can really reflect the best of what your home has to offer. You can hang it up or lean it against the wall depending on the space!

    The mirror leaning in a bedroom
    Laura / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This mirror is a great addition to my bedroom! It arrived safely and packaged with care. The mirror is sturdy, but I think it would be better on non-carpeted flooring if you decide to not hang it (my cat brushes her face against it, and the mirror doesn’t wobble, but if I’m cleaning it with both hands, it moves slightly). Overall, very pleased!" —Juliana

    Price: $145.99+ (available in four finishes)

    28. A peel-and-stick vinyl floor tile to easily DIY upgrade any space. Perfect for homeowners on a budget or renters who want to leave no trace of changes behind when they leave.

    The tile in a kitchen
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These were SO easy to use, and my kitchen floors look brand new! This is great for anyone that wants to upgrade on a budget. No edges are coming up, and it really brightened up my space. 10/10" —Joseph

    Price: $14.90 for a box of tiles to cover 10 square feet

    29. A storage bench that will add a pop of color to your neutral decor. Put it at the foot of your bed for easy access to extra linens, or use it by the door as a place to hide your shoes!

    The storage bench at the end of the bed
    Myriam / Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE this bench! The color was exactly as it looked, and the quality was topnotch. It was super easy to build and the perfect addition to my bedroom." —Cassidy

    Price: $139.99+ (originally $231.92; available in four colors)

    30. A new shower head because bad water pressure doesn't have to be a home-buyer dealbreaker. This comes with a handheld part as well to really feel refreshed and pampered.

    A model holding up the shower head
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was worried that it wouldn’t work the way I wanted it to so I’m pleasantly surprised that it works exactly how I wanted it to! Loved it so much I bought two!!! Plus, it matches my bathroom tiles perfectly!!!" —Lissel

    Price: $52.18+ (available in three finishes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.