    25 Gardening Products That Have Rave Reviews For A Reason

    Two green thumbs up to a little personal ~growth~ this summer.

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A hori hori garden knife with a sharpening stone so there will never be a ~dull moment~ in your garden. Use this multipurpose tool to weed, cut roots, dig holes, and more.

    A reviewer holding the knife
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I rarely leave a review unless I think something is truly an excellent product. This is the BEST hori hori I've ever owned! I've owned several during the last 20 years, and this one stands the test of time. I'm not always easy on some of my gardening tools; this knife has routinely been left outside in the dirt, rain or shine. It's still in excellent shape after seven long years. I decided to buy a second one for my greenhouse. It's comfortable in the hand, strong enough to cut roots with the serrated edge, and long enough to use for planting bulbs, prying up weeds, and digging holes for 6-inch pots. If you only buy one tool, this is it." —nancy thompson

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95.

    2. An indoor herb garden because you don't need a yard or outdoor space to create farm-to-table dinner masterpieces with fresh mint, thyme, basil, parsley, and more of your favorite staple herbs.

    Reviewer photo of the herb garden on a countertop
    amazon.com

    This set includes seed pods for Genovese Basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, mint, and a 3-ounce bottle of plant nutrients.

    Promising review: "I’ve done traditional gardening and hydroponic gardening outside and hated both. The heat, the bugs, ugh! This little thing is awesome! My produce grows easily on my countertop and I don’t have to do anything but watch them. Wish I would have found this before investing $500 in a lettuce grow system. I’m going to be ordering a second one of these to grow tomatoes and cucumbers." —A. Corbett

    Get it from Amazon for $116.29+ (available in two styles and six colors).

    3. A personalized garden tote to properly accessorize for all the hard work ahead. This has enough room to store all of your tools (three are included!) plus some of your bounty.

    The bag on a table with the tools in front of it
    PersonalizationMall / Etsy

    This set includes a tote bag with two lines of text (you choose the thread color and font!) plus a digging trowel, planting trowel, and garden cultivator.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love it. I highly recommend it for anyone who's looking for something a little different. The color and my name is awesome." —Virginia

    Get it from PersonalizationMall on Etsy for $46.99 (available in different fonts and personalized thread colors).

    4. A soil moisture and pH meter that you don't have to be a botanist to read. This inconspicuous device can tell you the aforementioned pH and moisture as well as nutrient and light levels with just one easy-to-use doohickey.

    Soil tester inserted in a potted plant indicating moisture, light, and pH levels for gardening enthusiasts
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Are you still wondering what the soil pH is in your garden? I discovered this handy little tool that gauges the soil pH. I love how easy it is to use. And easy to read. There’s no guessing — the screen is completely clear and tells me what the pH level of my tomatoes are so I can up the acidity level if needed. Also, good for hydrangeas, which need to be pretty alkaline, which is lower. This stands out from all the other testers because this one is the most accurate to me. Ain’t nobody have time for soil to be off in my garden. Happy planting!!" —AE

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    5. A set of steel gardening tools to have in your arsenal for whatever problem crops up next. This is the perfect starter kit for those who are foraying into the world of gardening, but is also a great for the experienced gardener looking to replace their old rusty set.

    The set of four tools
    Lowe's

    Kit features four carbon steel hand tools: trowel, transplanter, cultivator, and weeder

    Promising review: "Strong, carbon steel doesn't bend out of shape. No plastic foam to wear out. My favorite capabilities are the sharp points on the trowels; so easy to dig into harder soils. The narrow trowel is super handy for tight spaces. Weeder is narrow and strong. It pops weeds out neatly. After three years, I sanded and oiled the handles. Beautiful. Haven't really found a use for the 3-prong, but oh well!" —GyanGnu

    Get it from Lowe's for $11.98.

    6. A raised garden bed to bring your gardening skills to new heights. Start small or grab a large one to really watch your veggies grow.

    Reviewer photo of plants in the garden bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought two of these elevated wooden planters and like them so much I may add another. They arrived well-packaged, with all the necessary components and a clear assembly guide. The only tool I needed was a Phillips screwdriver. I treated the fir wood with a penetrating wood sealer for added protection, installed a drip irrigation system, and look forward to harvesting lots of basil, lettuces, herbs, etc. for years to come." —Robert Borson

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three sizes and three finishes).

    7. A hose watering timer so you don't have to be a helicopter parent to your plants. Just set it and forget it (well, you can still check in from time to time).

    The timer on a hose
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I use mine for several gardens, and in two years of owning it I haven’t had any breaks or leaks. I don’t abuse mine but it’s still pretty awesome. Despite full sun and rain exposure I haven’t had a battery change or a fault. I would recommend it." —Bjørn

    Get it from Amazon for $39.47.

    8. A set of 10 plant markers that are also etched with info to help you keep track of how much sun and water each of your plant babies need to thrive.

    The markers laying on a surface
    DrinkingModern / Etsy

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these garden stakes! I’m new to gardening and each stake was marked 'sun' and 'moist' which lets me know where to plant it and to water frequently so my vegetables/fruit don’t dry out. I needed a couple of stakes for fruits and vegetables that were not shown in the picture. I messaged the seller with a list of about 13 or 14 vegetables/fruits that I’m planting in my garden and they provided me with a stake for each of those items. Customer service was beyond my expectations and the stakes arrived about five days sooner than I expected. The stakes measure anywhere from 2 inches in length to 5 inches in length (my stake for corn is 2 inches and my stake for watermelon is 5 inches). If I could give these 10 stars I would. I will be buying more!" —Kathleen

    Get them from DrinkingModern on Etsy for $30+ (also available in other sets).

    9. A composting tumbler so you can reduce, reuse, and recycle organic waste and cardboard to keep your garden healthy and fed. This foolproof beginner-friendly composter has two compartments — one side can be in the weeks-long process while you can add new scraps to the other.

    The composting in a backyard
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a good sturdy composter. We're heavily into reusing our used organic material. We were using a local composting company, but they got too picky about what material we could give them, so we struck out on our own and compost all our organic leftovers. We have a large garden and can now put this organic material back into the soil. The garden is just thriving!" —S Bradbury

    Get it from Amazon for $79.97.

    10. An indoor/outdoor self-watering window box planter that can trick your neighbors into thinking you're a plant whisperer who has lush plants with very little plant maintenance.

    The pot with plants inside
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought the larger size and used it to plant basil, parsley, and thyme, and it works great for that. The self-watering concept makes it really easy for me, as I’m a total newbie when it comes to plant care. Just add water in the hole and the soil drinks it right up!" —Momma Elf

    Get it from Target for $8+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    11. A bag of MiracleGro potting soil that absorbs more water to help prevent both over and underwatering. If only it could do the same to keep your hydration consistent throughout the day.

    The potting mix on a countertop with plants around it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My newest house plant/tree needed to be replanted in a bigger pot since it was getting a wee bit big for the pot so I was excited Amazon had this stocked! After opening I noticed how nice and moist the soil was inside the bag which was huge points because I’ve noticed most times when purchasing online it’s usually bone dry. Will continue to order! Price point is perfect for the amount you get!" —DesiDinks

    Get it from Amazon for $20.65+ (available in five sizes).

    12. A kneeler and stool to offer support at every level of your garden. Use the bench for sitting, or if you need to get your hands dirty, lower the pad for more comfortable ground-level kneeling.

    Reviewer photo of the stool in a garden
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a gift for my wife who started gardening this spring. She loves it! Says it's a real back saver. Serves as a bench for sitting or lower for kneeling while working at ground level. The gloves are also very useful for digging and loosening dirt around plants." —Bruce

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99.

    13. A pair of Fiskars pruning shears so you can keep your plants healthy by performing the necessary surgery to keep dead or diseased branches, leaves, and more from spreading their bad vibes.

    Hand holding Fiskars pruning shears near a plant for gardening work
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It comes good and sharp and ready to kick....um, cut wood, right out of the package. I would get a good sharpener for it, as it will become your go-to tool in the garden. Mine was used to cut ALL the small branches from a huge downed eucalyptus tree and was still sharp enough to delicately snip off some flowers from mom's bush without bruising the stem. Still, I have a sharpener on the side if/when I will eventually need it. As always, Fiskar is a sturdy quality tool. I look for it when getting garden or hobby/craft tools every time!" —Chrystal Kay

    Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in two types).

    14. A lightweight garden hose that saves you from wrestling with a heavy hose every time you need to water your plants. Reviewers love how light this flexible hose is to maneuver around.

    Bright neon garden hose coiled on a decorative holder attached to a wooden wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had to replace my heavy duty hoses (that came with the home we bought) and get far lighter hoses. Dragging and maneuvering a hose around flowers etc. without mashing or breaking them, is a trick. I couldn't take it anymore. I love these hoses. They crank up into the hose storage easily and though light, do not hamper water flow. I love them." —artgirl

    Get it from Amazon for $14.85+ (available in nine sizes).

    15. A stand-up weed puller because keeping your garden looking neat and tidy doesn't have to be back-breaking work.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don't ever write reviews, but I felt compelled to give credit where credit is due. I am no gardener. Just a simple working mom, with little time or knowledge about how to upkeep my landscaping. This product made it a no brainer! We get TONS of little weeds all over our (already desert landscape) front yard. Getting down on my hands and knees every week or so was just getting to be too much. Saw this product and decided to give it a try. You don't know what you're missing until you try it. Worth every penny — super easy to use, REALLY WORKS! Fast and easy. Would totally recommend this product to anyone interested in fast and easy weeding." —Brett K

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99.

    16. A seeding template for the gardener who wants perfectly spaced plants without spending hours measuring. This square has color-coded spots to show you how much space some plants need, and you can move the template around your garden as you go.

    Reviewer photo of the template in dirt
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I almost didn't purchase this item because it seemed pricey as a measuring tool. However, I'm so glad I gave it a shot. This tool has saved me countless headaches trying to plant my spring garden. Not only is it study, but the color coding system is super easy and foolproof. My beans are growing in perfectly spaced straight rows. My broccoli has just the right amount of elbow room. It thrills me to look out at my garden plants and visually see the organization. The attached tools are handy, especially the poking tool with depth measurement. Again, so easy. This would make a perfect gift for the gardener in your life! I know I will be gifting it since I've enjoyed mine so much." —Dana Ellis

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95.

    17. A 10-pack of seed-starting trays that come with adjustable vents so you can create mini greenhouses to get those buds off to a great start.

    Reviewer photo of the trays with plants
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Everyone knows how it feel to buy a product that is exactly what it says it is. Such is the case with this seed starter kit. Well made and sturdy, they will last a few seasons at least. Easy to manage smaller size compared to the larger, longer sized trays I've used in past seasons. I'm glad I found them and the vent on the top is useful." —Mrs. Mukhan

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).

    18. A pack of garden ties you can cut to whatever length works best for your growing plants. Made with Velcro, these are also reusable from season to season.

    Reviewer photo of the tape on a plant
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this several times last year for all my tomato plants. It's very useful to keep sprawling sun golds in check. I really like that you can cut your own length and it is reusable. I ended up relocating the lower pieces to the upper pieces as the plants grew. I saved all my snips for this year. Does not cause plan damage like twine, zip ties, and other methods do." —Scott

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in five sizes).

    19. A two-pack of solar-powered garden lights so when your flowers are in full bloom you can still enjoy the vibes long after the sun goes down.

    Reviewer photo of the lights in a garden
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am totally obsessed with these lights. I bought my first set and had them for about a week and couldn’t get over how lovely they were. So I have now purchased two more sets. They have a lovely orange cloud, and they light up my flowers and azalea bushes beautifully. They have a lovely orange glow like little fireflies." —A Lombardo

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available as a two-, four- or six-pack).

    20. A galvanized garden bed that is a sturdy, rot-free, inexpensive option if you want your garden setup to last you decades.

    Reviewer photo of garden beds in grass
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These came in exactly as ordered! They were a little tedious to put together, but we got it done and we’re pleased with their size (4x8) and the way they look. Our summer garden is under way!" —CB2325

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors).

    21. A root growth hormone that will help propagate your plants. Snip off a piece of a mature plant and use this to help it grow new roots, making your garden the gift that keeps on giving.

    A model puts a plant with the TakeRoot powder into a planter
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. Allowed me to propagate all my plants that were on the brink of death. I’m excited to grow and propagate tons of stuff now! 😍 Works so fast, these started rooting in just a week under my grow lights." —Christina

    Get it from Amazon for $11.49+ for a two-pack (also available in a 12-pack).

    22. A stackable planter if your garden has nowhere to go but up. Great for small plants like strawberries, you can really enjoy the fruits of your labor.

    Reviewer photo of the stackable garden in pink with plants in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I have used it to plant strawberries, lemon balm, English ivy, creeping Jenny, cauliflower on top, lavender, oregano, and parsley. It hooks together easily, and it can be taken apart if you have to move it. It normally stays outside, however we are having a winter freeze right now so I had to bring it in. I am constantly sending the link to my friends and family because they love it also." —Cynthia Stoker

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in five colors).

    23. A five-pack of potato growing bags that can technically be used to grow other kinds of vegetables, but what is more elite than homemade french fries, tater tots, au gratin, potato salad, baked potatoes...do I need to go on?

    Reviewer photo of three bags with plants growing in them
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought the bags to try growing vegetables, herbs and fruit (tomatoes). We travel full time so the ease of transportation is terrific. Using new potting soil and so far all the plants have grown and produced well. The bags are holding up and we plan on using them next year." —Paula

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and multi-packs).

    24. An herb garden seed set because nothing tastes better than meals prepared with homegrown herbs. Impress all your friends with fresh muddled mint in your new signature mojito.

    The seeds
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love the fact that I could order seeds I needed instead of buying large packages from retail stores and throwing away unused seeds. One can only plant so many herbs. There are plenty of seeds for a season with this order. Great job!" —jn

    Get a 10-variety pack from Amazon for $9.99.

    25. A set of stackable mini garden trellises that offers some much-needed support to indoor or young climbing plants. Start with one and start stacking as your plant grows taller.

    Reviewer photo of the trellis in a plant
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sturdy but lightweight trellis! Extension works great. Narrow enough base for small pots but it widens to provide a good area for climbing. Wouldn’t be a good choice for mature large plants — not what this is intended for. I think my young plants will do quite well with these." —kelly

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ for four (also available in a six-pack and 12-pack).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.