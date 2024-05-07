25 Gardening Products That Have Rave Reviews For A Reason

1. A hori hori garden knife with a sharpening stone so there will never be a ~dull moment~ in your garden. Use this multipurpose tool to weed, cut roots, dig holes, and more.
2. An indoor herb garden because you don't need a yard or outdoor space to create farm-to-table dinner masterpieces with fresh mint, thyme, basil, parsley, and more of your favorite staple herbs.
3. A personalized garden tote to properly accessorize for all the hard work ahead. This has enough room to store all of your tools (three are included!) plus some of your bounty.
4. A soil moisture and pH meter that you don't have to be a botanist to read. This inconspicuous device can tell you the aforementioned pH and moisture as well as nutrient and light levels with just one easy-to-use doohickey.
5. A set of steel gardening tools to have in your arsenal for whatever problem crops up next. This is the perfect starter kit for those who are foraying into the world of gardening, but is also a great for the experienced gardener looking to replace their old rusty set.
6. A raised garden bed to bring your gardening skills to new heights. Start small or grab a large one to really watch your veggies grow.
7. A hose watering timer so you don't have to be a helicopter parent to your plants. Just set it and forget it (well, you can still check in from time to time).
8. A set of 10 plant markers that are also etched with info to help you keep track of how much sun and water each of your plant babies need to thrive.
9. A composting tumbler so you can reduce, reuse, and recycle organic waste and cardboard to keep your garden healthy and fed. This foolproof beginner-friendly composter has two compartments — one side can be in the weeks-long process while you can add new scraps to the other.
10. An indoor/outdoor self-watering window box planter that can trick your neighbors into thinking you're a plant whisperer who has lush plants with very little plant maintenance.
11. A bag of MiracleGro potting soil that absorbs more water to help prevent both over and underwatering. If only it could do the same to keep your hydration consistent throughout the day.
12. A kneeler and stool to offer support at every level of your garden. Use the bench for sitting, or if you need to get your hands dirty, lower the pad for more comfortable ground-level kneeling.
13. A pair of Fiskars pruning shears so you can keep your plants healthy by performing the necessary surgery to keep dead or diseased branches, leaves, and more from spreading their bad vibes.
14. A lightweight garden hose that saves you from wrestling with a heavy hose every time you need to water your plants. Reviewers love how light this flexible hose is to maneuver around.
15. A stand-up weed puller because keeping your garden looking neat and tidy doesn't have to be back-breaking work.
16. A seeding template for the gardener who wants perfectly spaced plants without spending hours measuring. This square has color-coded spots to show you how much space some plants need, and you can move the template around your garden as you go.
17. A 10-pack of seed-starting trays that come with adjustable vents so you can create mini greenhouses to get those buds off to a great start.
18. A pack of garden ties you can cut to whatever length works best for your growing plants. Made with Velcro, these are also reusable from season to season.
19. A two-pack of solar-powered garden lights so when your flowers are in full bloom you can still enjoy the vibes long after the sun goes down.
20. A galvanized garden bed that is a sturdy, rot-free, inexpensive option if you want your garden setup to last you decades.
21. A root growth hormone that will help propagate your plants. Snip off a piece of a mature plant and use this to help it grow new roots, making your garden the gift that keeps on giving.
22. A stackable planter if your garden has nowhere to go but up. Great for small plants like strawberries, you can really enjoy the fruits of your labor.
23. A five-pack of potato growing bags that can technically be used to grow other kinds of vegetables, but what is more elite than homemade french fries, tater tots, au gratin, potato salad, baked potatoes...do I need to go on?
24. An herb garden seed set because nothing tastes better than meals prepared with homegrown herbs. Impress all your friends with fresh muddled mint in your new signature mojito.
25. A set of stackable mini garden trellises that offers some much-needed support to indoor or young climbing plants. Start with one and start stacking as your plant grows taller.
