Prince Charles Is In New Delhi And People Think Making Him Breathe All That Smog Is The Ultimate Revenge

You give us colonisation, we give you a lifetime of respiratory diseases.

Posted on
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Earlier today, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles landed in New Delhi for a two-day visit as part of their ongoing tour of Asia.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Unfortunately, they couldn't have picked a worse time for their trip, considering how the capital is in the midst of a full-blown environmental crisis right now.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

I mean, just one look at the first pictures of the royal couple proved how bad things were, because you could barely see them.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Delhi
ANI @ANI

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Delhi

And, while he didn't say much, the regret on Charles' face was immediately apparent even through the smog.

Twitter: @ANI

Now, you wouldn't be wrong in feeling bad for the guy. He's almost 70, and all that pollution might actually put him out of commission for a while.

Then again, his family *was* directly responsible for our oppression for very many years, so you can understand how the most of the public actually reacted...

Twitter: @_sufiyana_

By hailing this trip as our ultimate revenge for all that colonialism.

Twitter: @MaanviNarcisa

Turns out, us Indians are really into schadenfreude.

Twitter: @calamur
And, boy, did we ever rub it in.

Twitter: @SadhuMaharaj16

As minor as their inconvenience may be, people are just glad that some payback is being inflicted for all their oppression and looting.

Twitter: @internetrowdy

Of course, even amidst the jokes, there were those who did show concern and compassion for their health.

Twitter: @ChoudhurySam1

But, you know what? There's a time and place for everything – even pettiness.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

