9 Totally Believable Conspiracy Theories About Salman Khan's Conviction From His Heartbroken Fans

TL:DR – it's all thanks to JNU.

Sahil Rizwan
ICYMI Salman Khan was found guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case earlier today, and has been sentenced to five years imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000.

But even as Bhai was convicted, similar charges against his co-defendants and Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre, were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

The news has taken Khan's fans by shock, who immediately stepped forward with messages of support for their beloved Bhai.

But, as always, there are some fans who still refuse to believe his guilt and are going out of their way to make sense of things.

I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work: Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP on #SalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase https://t.co/VUEM0RIweE
Just how out of their way, you ask? Here's presenting the best conspiracy theories Bhai fans have come up with instead of just accepting that he shot animals dead and committed a serious crime:

1. Saif is the actual killer, but has somehow convinced the courts that it was Bhai:

(Possibly because Bhai got Saif kicked out from the Race franchise?)

KARMA He took Race3 from Saif Saif put him in 5years Jail
KARMA He took Race3 from Saif Saif put him in 5years Jail

2. Bhai took the blame upon himself to protect his behens:

3. It was a JNU conspiracy (like most issues ailing this country):

4. Journalists are blowing things out of proportion because they're too scared to address the "real issues":

5. It's a political move to appease the local community:

6. Bhai is just too famous for his own good:

7. Everyone is jealous of Bhai and they're entrapping him:

8. His heart is just too good for this cruel world:

9. Or maybe the government is just trying to get a win after its inability to shut down other high profile cases:

#BlackBuckPoachingCase (pic 1 &amp; 2 ) : Nirab modi aur Vijay mallya INDIA ko Barbaad kar ke bhag giya. No case Against them. (Pic 3 &amp; 4) : The God Salman Khan who still help million poor Ppl in INDIA. The Black day of Humanity #WeSupportSalmankhan @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan https://t.co/ncABfGLHVU
#BlackBuckPoachingCase (pic 1 &amp; 2 ) : Nirab modi aur Vijay mallya INDIA ko Barbaad kar ke bhag giya. No case Against them. (Pic 3 &amp; 4) : The God Salman Khan who still help million poor Ppl in INDIA. The Black day of Humanity #WeSupportSalmankhan @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan https://t.co/ncABfGLHVU

K.

