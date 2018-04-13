People Are All For Ravish Kumar's Spine-Chilling Monologues About The State Of Affairs In India

This past week has seen the country reach a breaking point, as recent rape cases, from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and Kathua in Jammu, have illustrated just how broken our system and the moral compasses of our politicians are.
NDTV India's Ravish Kumar has been addressing these cases on his primetime show every night recently. On April 11, he talked about how those involved in the two cases are trying to invoke religion to get away with heinous crimes.
He also addressed the fact that those in power have groups of people on stand by, just waiting to incite riots and tear the nation apart on religious grounds.
Last night, amongst many other topics, he talked about how all the institutions meant to protect us are letting us down.
And how Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't said one word about either case (which is in stark contrast to 2012, when he took every opportunity to drag the Congress for not doing enough about Nirbhaya).
He signed off with a poignant question for Modi. A question that India's citizens deserve an answer to, but probably will never get.
Clips from his monologues have gone viral on Twitter, with people sharing it with the hope that things might finally change.
You can watch both the episodes here:
Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
