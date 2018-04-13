 back to top
People Are All For Ravish Kumar's Spine-Chilling Monologues About The State Of Affairs In India

"When the prime minister, the man in charge of all our institutions, stays silent in public, what is left?"

Posted on
Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

This past week has seen the country reach a breaking point, as recent rape cases, from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and Kathua in Jammu, have illustrated just how broken our system and the moral compasses of our politicians are.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

NDTV India's Ravish Kumar has been addressing these cases on his primetime show every night recently. On April 11, he talked about how those involved in the two cases are trying to invoke religion to get away with heinous crimes.

NDTV India

He also addressed the fact that those in power have groups of people on stand by, just waiting to incite riots and tear the nation apart on religious grounds.

NDTV India
Last night, amongst many other topics, he talked about how all the institutions meant to protect us are letting us down.

NDTV India

And how Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't said one word about either case (which is in stark contrast to 2012, when he took every opportunity to drag the Congress for not doing enough about Nirbhaya).

NDTV India

He signed off with a poignant question for Modi. A question that India's citizens deserve an answer to, but probably will never get.

NDTV India

Clips from his monologues have gone viral on Twitter, with people sharing it with the hope that things might finally change.

#Kathua : Kidnap,Sedated,Gang raped, Held captive in Temple, Performed rituals 2 avoid suspicion, Took her 2 Forest 2 eliminate, Policeman reaches spot &amp; asks them 2 wait as 'he wanted to rape her before she's killed'. She's later killed by hitting twice with a stone on her head. https://t.co/CZ3MB634D9
Unofficial Sususwamy @swamv39

Rapes in Kashmir &amp; Uttar Pradesh and How the ruling BJP Govts are trying to protect the culprits. Why is the PM silent? Why is he not speaking on this issue? #JusticeforAsifa https://t.co/XYP7I4h8Ki
ravish kumar @Sirravishndtv

You can watch both the episodes here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

