Pornhub Is Giving Free Premium Access To Places With Double Meaning Names, Including One Indian City

*Moves to Tamil Nadu now*

Sahil Rizwan
Over the years, the world's most popular adult website, Pornhub, has come to be known for its tongue-in-cheek sense of humour, and marketing stunts that look out for the little guy.

This includes Valentine's Day every year, when the site gives all users free access to its premium section for the entire day.

Good guy, Pornhub.
Well, after lonely singles, Pornhub has decided to play saviour to another unfortunate group – residents of towns with unintentionally double-meaning names.

Pornhub
Because, as it turns out, there are a lot of these innuendo-filled places around the world...

Pornhub

And being the ballers that they are, the site is now offering residents of these towns FREE access to its premium section for life. You know, just to make up for the unnecessary trolling and ridicule they've faced from the world over the years.

Pornhub

The site has shortlisted 50 locations around the world for its initial offering, including exactly one Indian city. *Drumroll please*

Pornhub

Congrats, residents of Cumbum in Tamil Nadu! You now have access to the world's largest database of adult entertainment... at absolutely no cost.

Cumbum in Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, isn't on the list yet. *Sadface*
exploringforever.wordpress.com

Cumbum in Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, isn't on the list yet. *Sadface*

It might not make up for a lifetime of puns and jokes about your hometown, but hey... This really is the next best thing.

pornhub.com

BRB, folks. I need to sort some travel plans.

(PSA – if you think your city has a name that qualifies for this program and isn't on it, just post a picture with the hashtag #PremiumPlaces on Twitter or Instagram, and Pornhub will consider your application.)

Godspeed.
Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

