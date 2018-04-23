Rational Indians Have Cancelled A Hateful Tweet About A Muslim Olacabs Driver With A New Joke Format

Earlier this weekend, Olacabs user Abhishek Mishra tweeted about how he had cancelled a ride when he found out that the driver was a "Jihadi" Muslim.
Olacabs took over two days to post a response, but when they did, they urged "customers and driver partners to treat each other with respect".
While many lauded the company, a bunch of people figured out a better way to deal with the hate in the original tweet – turn it into a joke format.
They started coming up with absurd reasons to cancel rides based on just the driver's name.
And let's just say that a lot of potential rides were cancelled.
Of course, as absurd as some of these hilarious reasons got, none of them came close to the absurdity of the existence of the original tweet.
Perhaps the most ridiculous part is that this wasn't even the first time Olacabs has had to deal with a religiously charged complaint, and things are only getting worse, evidently.
But as long as some Indians remain above the hatred, maybe things aren't totally hopeless yet.
