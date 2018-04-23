 back to top
Rational Indians Have Cancelled A Hateful Tweet About A Muslim Olacabs Driver With A New Joke Format

That's one way to deal with bigots – make fun of their bigotry.

Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Earlier this weekend, Olacabs user Abhishek Mishra tweeted about how he had cancelled a ride when he found out that the driver was a "Jihadi" Muslim.

The tweet got a lot of attention from his fellow prejudiced followers, as well as those who were appalled by it.
The tweet got a lot of attention from his fellow prejudiced followers, as well as those who were appalled by it.

Olacabs took over two days to post a response, but when they did, they urged "customers and driver partners to treat each other with respect".

While many lauded the company, a bunch of people figured out a better way to deal with the hate in the original tweet – turn it into a joke format.

Cancelled an Ola cab because driver was a guy named Vikas and uske aane ki umeed thi nhi mujhe.
Cancelled an Ola cab because driver was a guy named Vikas and uske aane ki umeed thi nhi mujhe.

They started coming up with absurd reasons to cancel rides based on just the driver's name.

Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because driver’s name was L K Advani and waiting time was infinite.
Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because driver's name was L K Advani and waiting time was infinite.

Cancelled Ola Cab booking today because driver's surname was Jaitley. So who knows- final bill par kon kon cess &amp; kon kon Service charge laga de 😭
Cancelled Ola Cab booking today because driver's surname was Jaitley. So who knows- final bill par kon kon cess &amp; kon kon Service charge laga de 😭

And let's just say that a lot of potential rides were cancelled.

Cancelled Ola cab today, because the driver's surname was Modi, and he had brought a bullock cart after promising to bring a Jaguar to drive me home.
Cancelled Ola cab today, because the driver's surname was Modi, and he had brought a bullock cart after promising to bring a Jaguar to drive me home.

Cancelled an Ola cab because driver was a guy named Kejriwal as he would take a U Turn just before reaching the destination and drop me back home.
Cancelled an Ola cab because driver was a guy named Kejriwal as he would take a U Turn just before reaching the destination and drop me back home.

Cancelled Ola Cab booking today because driver's name was Ravi Shankar Prasad, pta nhi aadhe Raste me Istifa Mang Leta Istifa Prasad 😜
Cancelled Ola Cab booking today because driver's name was Ravi Shankar Prasad, pta nhi aadhe Raste me Istifa Mang Leta Istifa Prasad 😜

Of course, as absurd as some of these hilarious reasons got, none of them came close to the absurdity of the existence of the original tweet.

Cancelled the ola cab booking because driver's name was Tulsidas Khan. Can't tolerate to ride with a person whose name represent such unity in present scenario. https://t.co/KYKg7KHMpF
Cancelled the ola cab booking because driver's name was Tulsidas Khan. Can't tolerate to ride with a person whose name represent such unity in present scenario.

As is the case with most of these joke formats.

Perhaps the most ridiculous part is that this wasn't even the first time Olacabs has had to deal with a religiously charged complaint, and things are only getting worse, evidently.

But as long as some Indians remain above the hatred, maybe things aren't totally hopeless yet.

Cancelled my Ola ride because my driver was called Yamraj
Cancelled my Ola ride because my driver was called Yamraj

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

