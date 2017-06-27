Sections

10 Things That Happened When Narendra Modi Met Donald Trump And You Were Fast Asleep

Jab Modi met Trump.

Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

In case you slept through it – and you probably did – two of the world's most powerful leaders, Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, hung out at the White House earlier today.

The meeting is part of Modi's three-nation tour of Portugal, USA, and the Netherlands.
Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

The meeting is part of Modi's three-nation tour of Portugal, USA, and the Netherlands.

1. This was the first time the two were meeting, but you wouldn't know it looking at how instantly they connected.

Welcome to the @WhiteHouse Prime Minister Modi!
Melania Trump @FLOTUS

Welcome to the @WhiteHouse Prime Minister Modi!

2. The PM came bearing gifts, including Kashmiri shawls and a silver bracelet for First Lady Melania Trump.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

3. Modi also presented Trump a postal stamp that was issued by India in 1965 to commemorate the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln.

PM presented @POTUS a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp that had been issued by India in 1965.
PMO India @PMOIndia

PM presented @POTUS a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp that had been issued by India in 1965.

4. After a brief one-on-one meeting, the duo headed to the Cabinet Room for delegation level talks, during which Trump thanked Modi with a humblebrag.

Trump was referring to the recent deal between Tata and Lockheed Martin to produce F-16 fighter jets in India.
Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Trump was referring to the recent deal between Tata and Lockheed Martin to produce F-16 fighter jets in India.

5. The duo then addressed the media, at which point Trump decided to double down on the humblebragging.

Trump also reiterated that "India has a true friend in the White House".
Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Trump also reiterated that "India has a true friend in the White House".

6. Finally, over an hour after they first met, Modi went in for his trademark hug at the end of Trump's statement.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

7. However, things got a ~little~ intense when Modi refused to let go of Trump...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @TomNamako

A move that many hailed as a tactical masterstroke, considering Trump's penchant for making handshakes very awkward.

@TomNamako He just trumped Trump. Awesome.
Susan Breen @Susan_Breen_Art

@TomNamako He just trumped Trump. Awesome.

8. He then read out his statement, asserting that the fight against terror was their main priority, and ended it on a typically polite note.

youtube.com / Via your

9. And to cap off the successful meeting, he became the first foreign dignitary to be hosted for dinner by Trump at the White House.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

10. PS – in case you were wondering, yes, there was a second hug.

Twitter: @ndtv
Twitter: @ndtv

👋

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

