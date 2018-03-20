 back to top
This Guy Shared A Story About Catching A Thief After Months Of Torment, And Best. Twist. Ever.

Only in India.

Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

From folk tales to films, Indians have a long history of being regaled by stories of cunning thieves and daring heists.

YRF

Not all these stories are good, or even sensible. But hey...

Anyway, Chennai resident and Twitter user @St_Hill has been the victim of a series of thefts over the past six months, and he recently uploaded a WhatsApp conversation in which he laid out an unbelievable story for a friend.

Twitter: @St_Hill

After repeated incidents of finding his doormat and cleaning supplies missing from outside his house, he installed a CCTV hoping to catch the repeat offender red-handed.

Twitter: @St_Hill
And you know what? He did! After months of being burgled and remaining helpless, he finally caught the shameless criminal on camera last week, clear as day.

Twitter: @St_Hill

Only, the thing was, the criminal wasn't a shameless criminal at all...

Twitter: @St_Hill

Well, not a human one anyway.

Twitter: @St_Hill

As one would expect, it didn't take long for the saga to go viral, especially once people got to the hilariously cute and anticlimactic ending.

The story has been retweeted over 1,000 times and elicited a looooot of passionate reactions.

From sympathy for the homeowners at the beginning of the narration, the prevailing sentiment was nothing but one of love and admiration for the stray doggo by the end of it.

"My wife and I were watching the recording at 6 a.m. And we literally laughed out loud when we saw it," @St_Hill told BuzzFeed.

"We didn't bother looking for our mats, but maybe we will find a place full of such stuff from the neighbourhood one day," he added.

"We're hoping to take a selfie with the dog soon, though."

So, you know, if you see any guilty-looking dogs roaming around Chennai, possibly with a large stash of doormats, don't be alarmed. It's only the cutest cat burglar of all time.

