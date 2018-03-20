This Guy Shared A Story About Catching A Thief After Months Of Torment, And Best. Twist. Ever.

From folk tales to films, Indians have a long history of being regaled by stories of cunning thieves and daring heists.
Anyway, Chennai resident and Twitter user @St_Hill has been the victim of a series of thefts over the past six months, and he recently uploaded a WhatsApp conversation in which he laid out an unbelievable story for a friend.
After repeated incidents of finding his doormat and cleaning supplies missing from outside his house, he installed a CCTV hoping to catch the repeat offender red-handed.
And you know what? He did! After months of being burgled and remaining helpless, he finally caught the shameless criminal on camera last week, clear as day.
Only, the thing was, the criminal wasn't a shameless criminal at all...
Well, not a human one anyway.
As one would expect, it didn't take long for the saga to go viral, especially once people got to the hilariously cute and anticlimactic ending.
From sympathy for the homeowners at the beginning of the narration, the prevailing sentiment was nothing but one of love and admiration for the stray doggo by the end of it.
"My wife and I were watching the recording at 6 a.m. And we literally laughed out loud when we saw it," @St_Hill told BuzzFeed.
"We're hoping to take a selfie with the dog soon, though."
So, you know, if you see any guilty-looking dogs roaming around Chennai, possibly with a large stash of doormats, don't be alarmed. It's only the cutest cat burglar of all time.
