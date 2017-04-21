People Are Hilariously Dragging "DNA" Over A Report About This Badly Timed Photo Of Virat Kohli

1. Earlier this week, this standard, fairly uninteresting photo of Virat Kohli being interviewed by IPL presenter Archana Vijaya hit the internet.
2. Even though it’s pretty clear that Kohli is trying to read the card being held by the host, people soon started joking about how Kohli seems to be staring at Vijaya’s legs in the unfortunately-timed picture.
3. However, Twitter jokes are one thing… Earlier today, mainstream news publication DNA posted an entire report about the photo, suggesting that his girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, would be displeased by him.
4. Readers soon started calling them out for their frivolous insinuations…
6. Which, eventually, led to the hashtag #DNAreporting being born.
8. People have started taking photos of cricketers and posting hilariously out-of-context captions based on DNA’s headline.
10. And let’s just say that it’s led to some savage results.
13. Fans got into it so much that the hashtag started trending all over India.
14. And with the sheer number of ill-timed photographs out there, this meme looks like it won’t be done any time soon.Y
15. You can check out all the entries in this fantastic hashtag here.
Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
