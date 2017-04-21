Get Our App!
People Are Hilariously Dragging "DNA" Over A Report About This Badly Timed Photo Of Virat Kohli

This meme is unlikely to please them.

Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

1. Earlier this week, this standard, fairly uninteresting photo of Virat Kohli being interviewed by IPL presenter Archana Vijaya hit the internet.

View this image ›

instagram.com

2. Even though it’s pretty clear that Kohli is trying to read the card being held by the host, people soon started joking about how Kohli seems to be staring at Vijaya’s legs in the unfortunately-timed picture.

3. However, Twitter jokes are one thing… Earlier today, mainstream news publication DNA posted an entire report about the photo, suggesting that his girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, would be displeased by him.

View this image ›

Twitter: @dna

4. Readers soon started calling them out for their frivolous insinuations…

View this image ›

Twitter: @sandygrains

View this image ›

Twitter: @SahilBulla

6. Which, eventually, led to the hashtag #DNAreporting being born.

#DNAreporting MS Dhoni waving towards a hot girl after the game is unlikely to please Sakshi Singh Dhoni

— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket)

Kohli leaves for a road trip with his friends without Anushka unlikely to please her. #DNAreporting

— Tabrez Shaikh (@its_tabrez_4u)

8. People have started taking photos of cricketers and posting hilariously out-of-context captions based on DNA’s headline.

#DNAreporting...virat kohli kissing zaheer khan..,unlikely to please anushka sharma and zaheer's would be wifeee

— SONU BAGRECHA (@SonuBagrecha)

Virat going shirtless unlikely to please Alok Nath 😂 #DNAreporting

— Tamanna👑 (@cutytamanna)

10. And let’s just say that it’s led to some savage results.

#DNAreporting Harbhajan holding Raina inappropriately, won't please Geeta Basra.

— Sumedha (@DesiQuinzel)

#Dnareporting- Sonu Nigam new haircut might not please Dr.Batra

— Uzair Lakdawala (@LakdawalaUzair)

@HitmanCricket #DNAreporting Dhoni found giving Rs 100 as a loan to Mallaya! SBI and other banks will not be please… https://t.co/hUNufQxZ6k

— Main Teja Hoon (@Main_Teja_hoon)

13. Fans got into it so much that the hashtag started trending all over India.

View this image ›

twitter.com

14. And with the sheer number of ill-timed photographs out there, this meme looks like it won’t be done any time soon.Y

#DNAreporting Wriddhiman Saha and Steven Smith caught in an awkward position. Their wives won't be happy.

— Devdutt (@ApratimKheladu)

15. You can check out all the entries in this fantastic hashtag here.

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
More
 
