14 Burning Issues That Modi Has Found Time To Speak About Instead Of The Rape Of An 8-Year-Old Girl

Yoga - 5, Kathua - 0.

Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

1. The need for online courses in Sanskrit.

I read a post on MyGov by Komal Thakkar ji, where she referred to starting on-line courses for Sanskrit. Alongwith being IT professional, your love for Sanskrit has gladdened me. I have instructed the concerned department to convey to you efforts being made in this direction: PM
2. The quality of sleep during exams.

During exams, sleeping is vital but more important is the quality of sleep: PM @narendramodi during #ParikshaPeCharcha
3. The benefits of Bhadrasana.

Sharing a video on Bhadrasana. You may want to practice it and make it a part of your morning routine. #4thYogaDay #FitIndia https://t.co/QiJe8GGAgn
4. The benefits of Padahastasana.

Making Padahastasana a regular part of your lives will make your body healthier and your mind calmer. What more can one ask for! https://t.co/eOe5SxybHV
5. The benefits of Ardha Chakrasana.

Ardha Chakrasana brings immense joy and advantages, which you can best experience by regularly practising it. #4thYogaDay #FitIndia https://t.co/uWeRB3IoOv
6. The benefits of Trikonasana.

Amazed at the creativity of a few youngsters, who made 3D animated videos of me practising Yoga! Sharing one such video, of Trikonasana. Keep practising Yoga for a #FitIndia! https://t.co/exjI4elQih
7. Yoga Day (which is three months away).

In less than a hundred days, the world will mark the #4thYogaDay. I urge you all to think about ways to make this year’s Yoga Day memorable and one that inspires maximum people to embrace Yoga. #FitIndia #MannKiBaat
8. The benefits of khadi.

Making Khadi a part of our lives and encouraging others to do so is a great tribute to Bapu. It also empowers lakhs of weavers. #Bapu150 https://t.co/uzEBdMelST
9. A hackathon.

PM @narendramodi will be joining the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2018 this evening.
10. Birthday greetings.

Birthday wishes to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Ji. As the Speaker, Sumitra Ji has taken extremely innovative initiatives that are adding vibrancy to our Parliamentary democracy. I pray for her long and healthy life. @S_MahajanLS
Greetings to Union Minister @smritiirani Ji on her birthday. Smriti Ji is at the forefront of transforming India’s crucial textiles sector. May she lead a long life, filled with good health.
11. Festive greetings.

12. Abbreviations.

In the 21st century, IPPP will be a strong force. By IPPP I mean Innovation, Patenting, Productivity and Prosperity. Let us focus on innovation, patenting that innovation, working on productivity that will lead to prosperity.
13. Suggestions on how to celebrate Gandhi's 150th birthday.

This year marks the start of #Bapu150. I want to hear from you all, on how we can mark Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary. Share your ideas, attractive taglines, logo designs and more. #MannKiBaat https://t.co/Unm1SFHCw6
14. And thanking the entire country for its faith in all the good work that his party is doing.

I thank my sisters and brothers of India for their unwavering faith in @BJP4India. It is our commitment that we will continue to devote ourselves towards India’s transformation. #IndiaTrustsBJP https://t.co/bc2YmtMg7F
Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

