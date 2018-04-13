14 Burning Issues That Modi Has Found Time To Speak About Instead Of The Rape Of An 8-Year-Old Girl

1. The need for online courses in Sanskrit.
2. The quality of sleep during exams.
3. The benefits of Bhadrasana.
4. The benefits of Padahastasana.
5. The benefits of Ardha Chakrasana.
6. The benefits of Trikonasana.
7. Yoga Day (which is three months away).
8. The benefits of khadi.
9. A hackathon.
10. Birthday greetings.
11. Festive greetings.
12. Abbreviations.
13. Suggestions on how to celebrate Gandhi's 150th birthday.
14. And thanking the entire country for its faith in all the good work that his party is doing.
Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.
