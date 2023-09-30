People Are Sharing Things Normalized As Deemed "Healthy" Currently, But Won't Be In Future Generations

Have you ever thought about a certain trend a wondered why it's something universally deemed "healthy"? Well, on Friday, Reddit user u/Spiritual-Ad-8523 asked, "What’s something most people think is healthy today that future people will shake their heads at?"
People came through with some examples that will definitely get ya thinking. Here's what they said:
1. "Social media. I'm being super hypocritical, but we're gonna look back on social media today the same way our parents looked back on the time they smoked and said, 'Yeah, everybody smoked back then — it really wasn't a big deal.'"
2. "The amount of our lives we share with strangers online, thinking we’re 'anonymous.'"
3. "Supplements. What’s in them? They aren’t regulated, so anything could be. Some reports have shown a lot of them contain unhealthy ingredients."
7. "Letting children have unlimited access to the internet and using the internet as a babysitter."
8. "Playing football as a kid as some 'healthy' growing up thing. As someone who suffered from three severe concussions before I was 20, let me tell you: head injuries are no joke. On a serious matter: I'm not yet 40 but my wife and I have already had an "end of life" talk about what to do with me when my memory, which is already deteriorating, goes completely."
9. "K cups. The inventor of K cups already laments what his invention has wrought. He's talked about how they're not recyclable, expensive, and not good quality coffee."
11. "Using all these household cleaning products in bathrooms to get a clean look, but you're inhaling all that crap."
12. "Not vaccinating your children. Where the hell did this trend come from? It's so dangerous and re-inviting deadly diseases like measles back into our society."
13. "Distance running. Consistent impact wreaks havoc on your joints and tendons, especially if you’re a heel striker or flat footed, which is most of us."
And lastly:
Responses edited for length/clarity/context.