    15 Truly Amazing Gay Tweets From This Week

    "With Elvira coming out, this legally means that Halloween is an LGBT holiday."

    1.

    sheetz app sampler @dulce_muse

    2.

    ✨ᴛʀᴜᴠᴀᴅᴀ 🧊 ʙʟᴏᴏᴅ✨ @MalikHaelstrom

    now what the HELL…………

    3.

    Only Gay For Pay 🏳️‍🌈🤑 @_BlowMyJoe

    I'm horrible at edging. As soon as I feel the nut coming I be in my room like:

    4.

    tiktok comments @commentsooc

    5.

    caleb in nyc 10/9 @calebsaysthings

    life after lockdown has me acting extra gay. telling my friends “it’s so special we were able to see each other tonight” and shit.

    6.

    matt @mattxiv

    olivia rodrigo looking into the crowd at her concerts

    7.

    The Most Beautiful Woman in Puppetland @Giraffelimbs

    With Elvira coming out, this legally means that Halloween is an LGBT holiday.

    8.

    ☆ dallas ☆ @cowgirlprozac

    kim petras:

    9.

    Jill Gutowitz @jillboard

    good evening LGBTs

    10.

    Tom Zohar @TomZohar

    11.

    misterunitedface @mrunitedface

    hung out with a str8 guy from reddit who posted an ad looking for friendship, we got high &amp; watched super troopers 2 in his basement

    12.

    @heyjaeee

    The trees in San Francisco watching the Folsom street fair

    13.

    Justin Randall @imjustinrandall

    When he doesn’t eat ass

    14.

    Dylan Hafer @thedylanhafer

    my brain is fucking breaking

    15.

    $22 kale salad @rawkalesalad

    This was so bad for me

