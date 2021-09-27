15 Truly Amazing Gay Tweets From This Week

LGBTQ·Posted 1 hour ago15 Truly Amazing Gay Tweets From This Week"With Elvira coming out, this legally means that Halloween is an LGBT holiday."by Ryan SchocketBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. sheetz app sampler @dulce_muse 06:12 PM - 24 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @dulce_muse 2. ✨ᴛʀᴜᴠᴀᴅᴀ 🧊 ʙʟᴏᴏᴅ✨ @MalikHaelstrom now what the HELL………… 02:07 PM - 25 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @MalikHaelstrom @MalikHaelstrom / Via Twitter: @MalikHaelstrom 3. Only Gay For Pay 🏳️🌈🤑 @_BlowMyJoe I'm horrible at edging. As soon as I feel the nut coming I be in my room like: 05:52 PM - 24 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @_BlowMyJoe 4. tiktok comments @commentsooc 03:30 PM - 21 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @commentsooc 5. caleb in nyc 10/9 @calebsaysthings life after lockdown has me acting extra gay. telling my friends “it’s so special we were able to see each other tonight” and shit. 08:34 AM - 26 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @calebsaysthings 6. matt @mattxiv olivia rodrigo looking into the crowd at her concerts 08:21 PM - 22 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @mattxiv 7. The Most Beautiful Woman in Puppetland @Giraffelimbs With Elvira coming out, this legally means that Halloween is an LGBT holiday. 03:23 AM - 22 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @Giraffelimbs 8. ☆ dallas ☆ @cowgirlprozac kim petras: 03:05 PM - 22 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @cowgirlprozac 9. Jill Gutowitz @jillboard good evening LGBTs 02:27 AM - 22 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @jillboard 10. Tom Zohar @TomZohar 02:08 AM - 19 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @TomZohar 11. misterunitedface @mrunitedface hung out with a str8 guy from reddit who posted an ad looking for friendship, we got high & watched super troopers 2 in his basement 03:08 AM - 27 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @mrunitedface 12. ✨ @heyjaeee The trees in San Francisco watching the Folsom street fair 02:40 PM - 27 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @heyjaeee 13. Justin Randall @imjustinrandall When he doesn’t eat ass 03:16 AM - 26 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @imjustinrandall 14. Dylan Hafer @thedylanhafer my brain is fucking breaking 04:16 PM - 19 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @thedylanhafer 15. $22 kale salad @rawkalesalad This was so bad for me 09:01 PM - 26 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @rawkalesalad Love reading gay tweets? We've got plenty of those here!