15 Truly Amazing Gay Tweets From This Week

1. toekneepraysick: the sequel @tonypraysick when someone's asks me if i t*p: 07:03 PM - 19 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @tonypraysick 2. ✨ @heyjaeee My friends when I tell them I'm 8 minutes away but that was 20 minutes ago 01:51 AM - 19 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @heyjaeee 3. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗶𝗿𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 @lightninglegs11 He's trying at least 07:06 PM - 17 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @lightninglegs11 4. MONTERO 🦋 @LilNasX everyday is a beautiful day to bottom to montero https://t.co/lMGTrtyJrv 04:43 PM - 18 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @LilNasX 5. *screams into the void* @alexcollyard i don't even know who to be mad at 03:34 AM - 14 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @alexcollyard 6. 👼🏼 @troyesivan Filmed this on my new iPhone 13 07:57 PM - 18 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @troyesivan 7. kristofer thomas @kristoferthomas i would like zoë isabella kravitz and channing tatum to know i am bisexual. guys i am bisexual. bisexual 10:36 PM - 16 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @kristoferthomas 8. cole @juul_survivor when I'm in line at the grocery store and the baby in the stroller in front of me waves at me 05:59 PM - 16 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @juul_survivor 9. victor @VictorCarlesi Cities are for gay people to have sex in https://t.co/vwfDvPARCZ 03:32 PM - 16 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @VictorCarlesi 10. Jαson @jaesyun Profile on Grindr: "Fun couple" Me: I'll be the judge of THAT 07:48 AM - 19 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @jaesyun 11. Trixie Mattel™ @trixiemattel me hosting a party on a boat today for The Hot Gays™: 03:35 PM - 18 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @trixiemattel 12. tyler oakley @tyleroakley what in the heterosexual hell https://t.co/r7xXjHC8rc 07:04 PM - 13 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @tyleroakley 13. 𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎 @aramnotagoat thinking about when I saw oomf on grindr and they added a whole 4 inches to their height 03:13 PM - 19 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @aramnotagoat 14. Sarah York 🌈 @thesarahyork Text from my mom immediately after I posted my girlfriend's new tattoo 01:11 AM - 19 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @thesarahyork 15. ✨ Mikey ✨ @mikey_almeida gays when someone takes out a bag of ketamine 02:31 AM - 17 Sep 2021 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @mikey_almeida