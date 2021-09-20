Skip To Content
15 Truly Amazing Gay Tweets From This Week

It's giving Cher.

1.

toekneepraysick: the sequel @tonypraysick

when someone’s asks me if i t*p:

2.

@heyjaeee

My friends when I tell them I’m 8 minutes away but that was 20 minutes ago

3.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗶𝗿𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 @lightninglegs11

He’s trying at least

4.

MONTERO 🦋 @LilNasX

everyday is a beautiful day to bottom to montero https://t.co/lMGTrtyJrv

5.

*screams into the void* @alexcollyard

i don’t even know who to be mad at

6.

👼🏼 @troyesivan

Filmed this on my new iPhone 13

7.

kristofer thomas @kristoferthomas

i would like zoë isabella kravitz and channing tatum to know i am bisexual. guys i am bisexual. bisexual

8.

cole @juul_survivor

when I'm in line at the grocery store and the baby in the stroller in front of me waves at me

9.

victor @VictorCarlesi

Cities are for gay people to have sex in https://t.co/vwfDvPARCZ

10.

Jαson @jaesyun

Profile on Grindr: “Fun couple” Me: I’ll be the judge of THAT

11.

Trixie Mattel™ @trixiemattel

me hosting a party on a boat today for The Hot Gays™:

12.

tyler oakley @tyleroakley

what in the heterosexual hell https://t.co/r7xXjHC8rc

13.

𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎 @aramnotagoat

thinking about when I saw oomf on grindr and they added a whole 4 inches to their height

14.

Sarah York 🌈 @thesarahyork

Text from my mom immediately after I posted my girlfriend’s new tattoo

15.

✨ Mikey ✨ @mikey_almeida

gays when someone takes out a bag of ketamine

