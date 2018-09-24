 back to top
Someone Drew Bowser From "Mario" As A Sexy Girl And Now Everyone's Horny For Bowser

Look, you clicked on this article, OK? You knew what you were getting into.

Ryan Broderick
Alright, so this all started about two weeks ago during Nintendo Direct.

The presentation included new footage of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. In the video, Toadette — who is like a female counterpart to Toad — is seen getting a gold crown and turning into a character called Peachette.The Peachette character basically looks like Princess Peach but with a mushroom crown.
This sparked some very serious conversations about what kind of transmutational properties gold crowns have within the Mario universe.

And, as is almost always the case with these sorts of things, the discussion got very horny very fast.

Things really went off the rails after a Twitter user named @ayyk92 drew this comic.

Turns out sexy Princess Bowser — or Bowsette — has really struck a chord with people.

In the five or so days since Bowsette was first drawn, the amount of (mostly erotic) fan art of her has been actually staggering.

Bowsette has become particularly popular with Japanese Twitter users.

Some of these drawings have been retweeted thousands of times.

It gets a lot hornier than this.

Basically, if you're on Twitter right now, this is what it feels like.

There have been a few arguments about how Bowsette would look if she was princess-ified.

But for the most part, she's been depicted as a blonde princess with fangs and Bowser horns.

There is, of course, a vocal minority of Bowsette fans who are arguing that Bowsette should actually have red hair and more tan skin, which would aesthetically put her closer to Bowser. Sadly, though, it seems like they are on the losing side of history with this and everyone's just decided that Bowsette is blonde.

Basically, everyone has forgotten about Peach.

There's even cosplay of it. (Once again, it's important to repeat here, this character has only existed for a few days at this point.)

Like, there's so much Bowsette fan art being posted right now.

It's a thing.

The metaphysical nature of whether or not the gold crown makes anyone into a princess has opened the door for some extremely interesting ideas.

Hmmm.

It's also inspired fans to start questioning other facets of the Mario universe. Like what would happen if Princess Peach got a Bowser shell?

Yeah, I ship it.

Nintendo has yet to address the Bowsette madness, but it might eventually. It's responded to weirder things from fans over the years.

And like, this isn't even close to the weirdest thing Mario fans have done.

It's not even the weirdest thing they've done involving Bowser tbh.

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

