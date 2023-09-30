If you've ever rented an "ugly apartment" — you know, the ones with questionable wall-to-wall carpeting, appliances that feel like they were manufactured in the Roman Empire, and finishes that disgust you to the soul level — you know how painful it can be to make it truly feel like home.
Truth be told, successfully decorating a rental with less-than-ideal finishes can seem altogether impossible. I know from personal experience living in New York City, the capital of questionable apartments, that most home decor tips and strategies tend to focus on blank-slate spaces instead of the ones that feel like they're stuck in the 1900s. Although converting these spaces into aesthetically pleasing abodes can feel hopeless, it actually might be more attainable than you'd imagine.
Recently, interior designer Tommy Landen Huerter went viral on TikTok for this exact reason. In his video, which has now been viewed close to one million times, Tommy offers design tips for people with, as one commenter specifies, "ugly" apartments, featuring everything from '80s-core oak cabinets to white appliances and beige carpeting.
"I get it, not all apartments are cute," Tommy says in the video, "but there's always things you can do to improve." These are some of the ugly-turned-stunning apartment tips that commenters most resonated with, along with a few that Tommy shared with BuzzFeed directly.
Just to reiterate: these are all renter-friendly! (And even though they're geared toward a very particular type of apartment, these tips can be applied broadly in most homes.)