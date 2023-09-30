"I get it, not all apartments are cute," Tommy says in the video, "but there's always things you can do to improve." These are some of the ugly-turned-stunning apartment tips that commenters most resonated with, along with a few that Tommy shared with BuzzFeed directly.

Just to reiterate: these are all renter-friendly! (And even though they're geared toward a very particular type of apartment, these tips can be applied broadly in most homes.)

