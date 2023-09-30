    This Interior Designer's Brilliant Hacks For Fixing "Ugly Apartments" Are Going Viral, And They're Game-Changing For Anyone With Beige Carpets

    "Not all apartments are cute, but there's always things you can do to improve..."

    Ross Yoder
    by Ross Yoder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've ever rented an "ugly apartment" — you know, the ones with questionable wall-to-wall carpeting, appliances that feel like they were manufactured in the Roman Empire, and finishes that disgust you to the soul level — you know how painful it can be to make it truly feel like home.

    ugly apartment with dark carpets, white appliances, flush mount ceiling lights
    u/Gooch_Grabber / Via reddit.com

    Truth be told, successfully decorating a rental with less-than-ideal finishes can seem altogether impossible. I know from personal experience living in New York City, the capital of questionable apartments, that most home decor tips and strategies tend to focus on blank-slate spaces instead of the ones that feel like they're stuck in the 1900s. Although converting these spaces into aesthetically pleasing abodes can feel hopeless, it actually might be more attainable than you'd imagine.

    Recently, interior designer Tommy Landen Huerter went viral on TikTok for this exact reason. In his video, which has now been viewed close to one million times, Tommy offers design tips for people with, as one commenter specifies, "ugly" apartments, featuring everything from '80s-core oak cabinets to white appliances and beige carpeting.

    Tommy in front of a comment asking for tips for people with ugly apartments.
    Tommy Landen Huerter / Via tiktok.com

    "I get it, not all apartments are cute," Tommy says in the video, "but there's always things you can do to improve." These are some of the ugly-turned-stunning apartment tips that commenters most resonated with, along with a few that Tommy shared with BuzzFeed directly.

    Just to reiterate: these are all renter-friendly! (And even though they're geared toward a very particular type of apartment, these tips can be applied broadly in most homes.)

    ROOM #1: The kitchen.

    outdated kitchen with oak cabinets, white appliances, no backsplash, and outdated vinyl floors
    Oneillbro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    If your kitchen is shrouded in oak cabinets and outdated vinyl and boasts a white refrigerator (*shudders*), as Tommy says, "you may think there's no hope here, there's nothing I can do." However, there are actually numerous tricks and tips at your disposal for lightening things up, modernizing your aesthetic, and making your kitchen space feel inviting and cozy.

    1. Plain and simple: layering. Layer in lots of decor. As Tommy says, you'll make it "more of a canvas" by incorporating objects you might not expect in a kitchen.

    Tommy points to various layered elements in a kitchen with plants, open cabinets, artwork, etc.
    Tommy Landen Huerter / Via tiktok.com

    Think of artwork, plants, unexpected textures, and interesting objects. Tommy's example even shows cabinets with the doors removed by simply unscrewing them, which reveals layers of color and visual intrigue.

    2. Swap out the hardware on your kitchen cabinets for pulls and handles with more modern finishes.

    missing cabinet handle with text saying modern handle goes here
    u/dotdotd0t / Via reddit.com

    It takes all of several minutes and a handful of budget-friendly handles of your choosing. It couldn't be more renter-friendly, either. "Just switch it back to the old hardware before you move out," Tommy adds.

    3. If your kitchen is backsplash-less, Tommy suggests investing in a peel-and-stick backsplash, which can be easily installed without any specialty equipment or expertise and produce "very convincing" results.

    Tommy green-screened on TikTok in front of a kitchen with peel and stick tile backsplash
    Tommy Landen Huerter / Via tiktok.com

    "I recommend making sure you are getting a thick, gel backsplash," Tommy told BuzzFeed, "rather than one that is essentially just wallpaper with tile printed on it." The former will hold up better over time and will also look deceptively close to real tile.

    But before you go overboard with peel-and-stick everything, Tommy does caution viewers against peel-and-stick countertops and flooring, which are readily available and certainly popular. "First off, they can be very difficult to install without any bubbles or imperfections, and secondly, they just don't hold up very well and can start looking beat up very quickly," he explained.

    ROOM #2: The living room.

    tommy in front or an unfortunate beige carpeted living room
    Tommy Landen Huerter / Via tiktok.com

    "Unfortunate beige carpet," or really any unappealing wall-to-wall carpeting, is almost always the culprit when dealing with an "ugly" living room, but there are several easy fixes that don't involve anything that would risk your security deposit.

    4. Contrary to popular belief, you can (and should!) put a rug over carpeting. "It can make a big difference, especially if the carpet is bad," Tommy says.

    Tommy in front of a carpet with a white rug placed on top of it in a living room
    Tommy Landen Huerter / Via tiktok.com

    In order to add as much dimension as possible to your living space, he recommends using a rug that's texturally different than the carpet that's underneath it. It'll further define the space and help the eye become naturally drawn to the nicer-looking element of the two.

    5. And since lighting can make all the difference in how we perceive a room, both in the quality of the fixture and the light it produces, don't be afraid to switch out your ceiling light fixtures.

    u/anchen47 / Via reddit.com

    "We do not need any more boob flush-mounts like this," Tommy points out in the video. He adds that it's not as difficult as it might seem; he's done it multiple times before. And if it does seem too daunting or dangerous, it's usually easy and cost-effective to hire someone handy, like a TaskRabbit, to get it done quickly and confidently.

    But importantly: choose your fixtures wisely, and hang onto the old ones so you can swap them back on move-out day.

    Tommy standing in front of three gold pendant lights in a living room
    Tommy Landen Huerter / Via tiktok.com

    "For most hallways and living areas with standard ceiling lights, a flush-mount or semi-flush-mount will likely work best," Tommy told BuzzFeed. "If the light is going above a dining table, kitchen island, or bed, a chandelier or hanging pendant can be a great option."

    6. Beyond ceiling lights, it's important to layer and diversify the other lighting elements you have in your room. In other words: yes, you need light fixtures beyond your ceiling lights to give the room dimension and character.

    hanging string lights on a wooden ladder and a tripod floor lamp in a living room
    u/commonvanilla / Via reddit.com

    When asked if there's any particular combination of lamps and lights that can help to make a room feel more inviting, Tommy told BuzzFeed that there "aren't any hard or fast rules," just that there is a combination. "You always want to make sure you are layering in multiple sources of light," he added.

    In his video, he recommends a pair of budget-friendly spotlights as uplights, since "you can stick them anywhere and they make a huge difference." But your other light fixtures should be a combination of floor lights, table lamps, or other light sources for the most decorative touch.

    spotlight illuminating a beige curtain in a living room
    Tommy Landen Huerter / Via tiktok.com

    ROOM #3: The bathroom.

    funky lights, bland walls, outdated cabinetry, old school flooring
    Oneillbro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Older bathrooms tend to show their age really quickly, especially if you're dealing with a funky tile situation or plumbing fixtures that are downright appalling. Tommy shared several of his best tips with BuzzFeed for improving unsightly bathrooms, and I will be implementing every last one of these changes in my own, thank you very much!

    7. Pay attention to the smaller details that might not change a space on their own, but can make a massive difference when paired with all the other small elements.

    DIY ladder in bathroom for hanging towels against the wall
    u/truedef / Via reddit.com

    Don't settle for the cheapest stuff just because your bathroom is "meh." Instead, invest in a great shower curtain, a high-quality bath mat, and even luxurious-feeling towels — plus a sightly way of organizing them.

    8. Hang art in your bathroom, "especially if you have pieces that might feel too bold for other spaces in your home," Tommy added.

    toilet paper patent art hung on bathroom wall
    u/BallsMcCall / Via reddit.com

    Pro tip: To save aggravation on move-out day, buy frames that can be easily displayed on the wall via command strips.

    9. And finally: Optimize the items you'll use to store and organize your stuff for the most "spa-like" results.

    neatly organized toiletries and accessories in a bathroom
    u/all_homo_no_sapien / Via reddit.com

    Items like teak or wicker towel baskets, stylish canisters for holding cotton pads and Q-tips, and even glass bottles for dispensing soaps and skincare products can add a whole lot of luxury for a lot less money than you'd think.

    For more renter-friendly home decor advice, you can follow Tommy on TikTok and Instagram.

    If you try any of these design hacks in your own home, let me know how it turns out! And if you're a renter, what are the most game-changing, renter-friendly upgrades you've made to your space? Tell me all about them in the comments below.