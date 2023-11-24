7. "My wife’s family decided that we would all make homemade ice cream instead of doing traditional desserts. It was fun and all of the kids enjoyed it a lot. But when we were done making the ice cream, my wife’s aunt put the ice cream aside and proceeded to pull out some shitty store-brand ice cream to serve the kids. They explained that the homemade ice cream was only for the adults, so the kids would get store-bought ice cream because they 'couldn't appreciate the good stuff' anyway. The kids were really put out, and some tears were shed. I spoke up and said to let the kids have the stuff they made — at least a little bit. I mean, in my family, the kids are the focus on holidays. My wife's aunt refused and said, 'you don’t understand, you don’t have kids,' and said no, there wasn’t enough to go around. She added, 'If you want them to have some so badly, then you can share your portion with them.' I said, alright then."

"So when I went to serve myself, I got a big ass salad bowl and filled it all the way to the top, grabbed six spoons, and then went and sat at the kids’ table and we all just pigged out on my 'portion.' Since there was hardly any left, my wife's aunt had to pull the shitty ice cream out of the fridge and eat that instead, sulking. I was worried my wife was going to be pissed and tell me off once we got in the car, but instead, she laughed her ass off and told me she loved me."



—u/moby323

