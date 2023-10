When it comes to cooking, everyone has their own way of doing things. Cooking practices are so unique, frankly, that even the most "standard" cooking practices aren't always broadly accepted. Recently, Redditor u/thatartistperson27 asked home cooks to share the "piece of cooking advice everyone always says that they disagree with," and while I vehemently disagree with some of these, I have to say...some of these opinions are pretty darn valid!