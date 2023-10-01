22.

"For anyone looking to change their kitchen faucet, I would highly recommend getting one with a motion sensor. It seemed so silly when my husband brought it home, but within one day, I was hooked! It turns the faucet on and off like magic, and when your hands are a mess from working in the kitchen, it is so nice to not get your faucet handle all dirty. Sometimes it truly is the little things that can make a big difference!"