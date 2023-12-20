"It Will Go Out As Quickly As It Came In": Interior Designers Are Sharing Their Honest Takes About 2024 Home Decor Trends

As we approach the end of one year and the kickoff to the next, I know I'm always looking forward to a whole lot — like my [lofty] New Year's resolutions or milestone life moments. But for designers, the approach of a new year is synonymous with one thing in particular: a brand-new slate of predicted trends. Sometimes they're a welcome shake-up to the same old, tired aesthetics. But oftentimes, they come with some pretty major caveats.
Toward the end of every year, I glue my eyeballs to my screens to see what other outlets and experts are predicting as the "it" trends for the new year — and then I ask other experts how they actually feel about them. Every year, I'm surprised by just how divisive some of them can be. To get to the bottom of the trends earmarked for 2024, I focused on the 11 that were generating the most conversation online and ran them by a panel of professionals for their honest takes:
• Sharon Blaustein — founder and principal designer of NY-based firm B Interior (Website)
• Julianne Daly — NYC-based interior designer, Soyka Smith Design Studios (Website)
• Michael Graham-Smith — LA-based interior designer, founder of Graham-Smith Designs (TikTok, Instagram, Website)
• Tommy Landen Huerter — NYC-based interior designer and content creator (Instagram, TikTok)
• Jordan Samson — Vancouver-based interior designer and content creator (Instagram, TikTok)
• Cliff Tan – London-based architect and author (Website, YouTube, Instagram)
Here's what they thought about these hotly debated 2024 design trends. Not to spoil anything...but they didn't always agree. 👀
We also want to hear what you think, so feel free to share your honest takes and opinions via the polls throughout this post!
1. Brown as a Statement Color
🤷 "Darker browns will definitely be huge in 2024 for walls, furniture, and accents! But as a statement color? No. Brown is neutral, and its connection to nature will make for a soothing, grounded space — not quite a 'statement.'"
—Jordan Samson
✅ "As someone who loves a moody room, I'm all about this trend. I think the trick to successfully pulling this off is to find the correct hue of brown. The secret to finding that 'perfect' brown, in my humble opinion, is to focus on where the brown is leaning, color-wise. We've been seeing a lot of mauve, taupe, and purple lately, so I've been really enjoying a brown hue leaning toward purple. My recent favorite (and color of my bedroom) is London Clay from Farrow & Ball. Don't be afraid of brown! I would just stay away from the browns that lean yellow or green."
—Julianne Daly
❌ "Brown makes a wonderful anchoring color, but it is in no way a statement! In feng shui, brown represents the color of earth; you use earth as your foundation, not as your identity!"
—Cliff Tan
2. Herringbone
🤷 "I'm loving herringbone in flooring! It feels fresh but with an old-school vibe. I've seen it popping up more in both wood and tile flooring, but as far as backsplashes go, I don't think we're there quite yet. If you are considering herringbone installation for a tile backsplash, I definitely recommend smaller scale tiles rather than bigger subway tiles to get a more tailored look."
—Tommy Landen Huerter
✅ "We chose to feature white oak wood flooring throughout the model apartments at The Harper, an NYC luxury building I designed interiors for. The entry foyer in each apartment features a herringbone pattern, framed with planks around it to create a sense of entry. This pattern continues into the living rooms to create a timeless and sophisticated look."
—Sharon Blaustein
🤷 "It takes lots of effort to lay herringbone tiles one by one, so they are often associated with wealth. Use them if you want your home to look rich, which is good if you live in a stately home or luxury apartment, but not quite the right finish if yours is a cottage with character or an industrial loft."
—Cliff Tan
✅ "Herringbone can be hit or miss with clients, though it's a classic that has been around for centuries and will always be relevant. I find that clients have an instant gut reaction — they either LOVE herringbone or don't right off the bat. It can be used in so many ways: Adding a small herringbone pattern to a shower floor tile can make a fun yet classic statement, and wood floors are another great way to bring this pattern in."
—Michael Graham-Smith
3. Bouclé in the Bedroom
✅ "Bouclé fabrics are soft and textured, which adds a luxurious and warm touch to furniture. In a recent model guest bedroom I designed, we wanted to keep earthy tones while creating interest by choosing a boucle bed frame that sits against a smooth wallpaper and rug."
—Sharon Blaustein
✅ "I love bouclé in the bedroom! It adds a layer of texture that makes things feel super cozy. Just remember: It is not the only option (despite big-box retailers making us think it is). I would recommend mixing it up or layering it with other fabrics, like tweed, wool, sherpa, and linen."
—Jordan Samson
✅ "I'm into the bouclé! It adds a luxurious feel to a room and obviously has that extreme comfort for the sitter. I would not use it in high-traffic areas, though. Save it for that cozy corner in your bedroom; if you put it in your living room, you're about to give the furniture steam cleaners some nice business real quick."
—Julianne Daly
✅ "I am personally very much here for bouclé! But for clients with kids and pets, consider a performance bouclé. I just did a project where the client has two young kids and wanted to do a bouclé sofa in her bedroom, but was worried about wear and tear, so this was a great solve. I'm seeing bouclé show up in bedrooms in headboards (or entire beds), and there are a lot of great bouclé accent chairs out there you could do in a bedroom as well. Bouclé isn't going anywhere — but that said, in the long term, I expect it to cycle out again from peak popularity, like most styles and trends."
—Michael Graham-Smith
4. Bold Kitchen Colors
🤷 "This one I am fully here for, personally! But for clients, it can be hit or miss. I find that some want to take the risk but aren't sure where to consider doing so. In my own house, I have white cabinets and want to do a dark green, bold zellige backsplash to add a ton of visual interest. For clients who want color in the kitchen but are worried about doing so with cabinets, consider bold paint or wallpaper for the kitchen walls, which can be really cool."
—Michael Graham-Smith
✅ "Colors in kitchens are always good — after all, a kitchen is a place of variety and spice, and your colors should mirror your wonderful fresh ingredients. Just avoid black and dark blue, as these colors are not the most appetizing, and in feng shui, they represent water, which would quickly put out any fire that you may have!"
—Cliff Tan
🤷 "Yes to this! I love a small kitchen with a bold cabinet color. More than just color, I’m seeing more interest in bold stones, tile, lighting, and dark kitchens. But a light and bright, neutral kitchen is equally as beautiful! Kitchens are a huge investment, so figure out what speaks to you and look to your home's architecture to guide you. Color and funk can always be added with accents."
—Jordan Samson
✅ "Bold kitchen colors will definitely stick around in 2024, as we all have gotten tired of colorless kitchens. But beware whenever picking a bold, trending color; it could look dated quickly."
—Tommy Landen Huerter
5. Return of the Accent Wall
❌ "Please god, no. Let the accent wall die. At least most of them. There are so many other things that can bring visual interest to a space than painting one wall a different color, like herringbone. I will say that an accent wall using a wall covering, within a bedroom niche, or something similar, can 100% work — but if you're going to accent a wall, accent it. Just painting it a different color isn't going to take it all the way there."
—Julianne Daly
🤷 "There is nothing wrong with an accent wall, so long as you are using it to create a focal point or create visual separation in a space, like a designated office space in a bedroom. A randomly painted wall just looks like a commitment issue. I think we will see the opposite in 2024: color drenching the entire room, or painting the walls, trim, and ceiling all the same color. Without the contrast of a white ceiling or trim, this can create a calm or even dramatic cocooning effect depending on your color choice."
—Jordan Samson
✅ "Accent walls allow for the introduction of bold colors, patterns, or textured materials without overwhelming the entire room. This can create a focal point and add visual interest."
—Sharon Blaustein
🤷 "The accent wall is great if used in the right places, but do not utilize accent walls randomly. Rather, only place them where they anchor a room, which is often the wall opposite the entrance, known as the command wall — the wall behind the bed, couch, or desk."
—Cliff Tan
6. Calming Blues
✅ "Yes to all the blues! Earth tones will continue to reign supreme. But I think, more specifically, dusty blues and earthy reds will come out in front. I’m excited for 2024 and the revival of colorful spaces; I think we will see a wider range of colors in general!"
—Jordan Samson
❌ "I disagree that we will be seeing calming blues, as I think the trends are leaning more toward warmer colors, like Pantone's color of the year, peach fuzz. There's nothing wrong with blues, it's just not where I see the trends going."
—Tommy Landen Huerter
✅ "Blue is certainly a magical color because it has one of the largest spectrums. Closing up to green, it becomes fresh and revitalizing; taking it toward black, it becomes deep and soothing. Use it anywhere except the kitchen, which is a place for warmth and fire."
—Cliff Tan
7. Ruffled Accents
❌ "We're seeing it, and I'm not happy about it. It's giving me flashbacks to the country chic era, and there was nothing 'chic' about that."
—Tommy Landen Huerter
✅ "There's a time and a place, so choose wisely. Moderation is key. In contrast, try to keep the fabric selection modern and fresh to offset the traditional feel that ruffles can sometimes give."
—Julianne Daly
8. "Dopamine Decor"
✅ "This is all over TikTok — why not use your favorite elements or places and use them to guide how you create your sanctuary and living space at home? If you love the greenery outside your window, why not add some green touches inside that pull your favorite colors in? If you love the beach, why not create some subtle, tasteful nods to the beach in your space? I try to avoid anything that is overly literal and on the nose, but go for what makes you happy. That said, avoid making HUGE renovations or costly decisions that you can imagine you'd get sick of, and instead play with smaller decor items, like blankets, pillows, artwork, accent details, and paint to achieve 'dopamine decor.'"
—Michael Graham-Smith
✅ "I would hope anything you are doing to your home is making you happy. This shouldn't be a trend, but rather the standard!"
—Jordan Samson
✅ "Putting objects you love in a room is the key to you enjoying your space. What's the point if the things in the room are not going to give you joy? Tip: If you are a person who gets your joy from a lot of different objects, think about getting a cabinet with glass doors — that way you can see all the objects but display them within a controlled space, so it doesn't feel cluttered."
—Julianne Daly
9. Checkerboard
✅ "I do love a classic checkerboard pattern and its versatility. It works with so many different styles and spaces, like a traditional home with a marble tile in a diamond checkerboard, or a colorful checkerboard tile in a kids’ bathroom. I do think we have gone overboard with the high-contrast checkerboard blankets, rugs, mugs, and vases, though."
—Jordan Samson
🤷 "Checkerboard has been having a moment, and the moment isn't over yet. I like it as a pattern, but I have a feeling it will go out as quickly as it came in."
—Tommy Landen Huerter
✅ "Yes! I am so, so obsessed with checkerboard, and it's always on my mind to find a way to propose it to a client when it could make sense for their home. It is a timeless classic, but it's definitely having a huge moment now and is everywhere in design. Consider playing with it as a kitchen backsplash, in a shower, around a fireplace, in a rug, or even as a kitchen or bathroom floor, if you're bold. I'm seeing a lot less black-and-white traditional checkerboard and more so playing with checkerboard and a variety of colors. If you want the look but you're on a budget, paint can be used on an existing floor in a checkerboard pattern; I've also seen some great decal removable options that could work in an apartment or rental."
—Michael Graham-Smith
10. Chrome Is Cool Again
✅ "Combining chrome finishes with other metals creates a balanced and visually interesting design, and the contrast can enhance the overall appeal of the space. Beyond bathrooms, I've previously incorporated furnishing pieces with chrome accents, such as table legs, mirror frame accessories, and light to contribute to the space's aesthetic."
—Sharon Blaustein
✅ "I'm a chrome apologist, and love chrome accents — especially in Bauhaus-style furniture! Just make sure to pair it with warmer tones to keep things from getting too cold."
—Tommy Landen Huerter
✅ "Chrome adds life and sparkle where things may be too dull and flat otherwise. Like mirrors, chrome can create movement and fire while staying largely neutral. Though, like all precious things, use it sparingly."
—Cliff Tan
11. Fluted Everything
✅ "Fluted everything is everywhere. Almost every project I'm working on has fluted millwork, furniture, or both. It adds a great level of dimension, but be careful not to overdo it!"
—Tommy Landen Huerter
✅ "My clients and I are very, very into fluting details! I am doing a custom bath vanity right now, and we're playing with fluted details in the wood. I also like fluted looks in molding details and have a cool storage dresser in my own home with fluted detailing. Detailing and wavy, curvy furniture and accents are definitely in, both now and in 2024!"
—Michael Graham-Smith
✅ "Fluting has been around for centuries, and it's a beautiful way to add detail, texture, and rhythm to something otherwise boring and mundane. Pay attention to the scale of the fluting, since it's not one size fits all. I prefer when you can see the detail from about five to seven feet away; nothing so itty-bitty that it just looks like close lines. Use your best judgment and try not to buy fluted panels online. Quality in fluting is quite obvious, so seeing it in person before purchasing will save you the headache and sorrow of getting something you didn't expect."
—Julianne Daly
✅ "Fluted finishes can hide lines, which are particularly useful for things like hidden doors and secret storage. These are, in turn, especially useful for doors and openings leading to less desirable places, such as bathrooms, which are better hidden than shown. A versatile element if used right!"
—Cliff Tan