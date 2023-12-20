"It Will Go Out As Quickly As It Came In": Interior Designers Are Sharing Their Honest Takes About 2024 Home Decor Trends

✅ "Yes! I am so, so obsessed with checkerboard, and it's always on my mind to find a way to propose it to a client when it could make sense for their home. It is a timeless classic, but it's definitely having a huge moment now and is everywhere in design. Consider playing with it as a kitchen backsplash, in a shower, around a fireplace, in a rug, or even as a kitchen or bathroom floor, if you're bold. I'm seeing a lot less black-and-white traditional checkerboard and more so playing with checkerboard and a variety of colors. If you want the look but you're on a budget, paint can be used on an existing floor in a checkerboard pattern; I've also seen some great decal removable options that could work in an apartment or rental."