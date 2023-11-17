I can proudly say that I've cooked Ina's risotto as a Thanksgiving side dish every year since. Fun fact: I've made it so often for basically everyone that it's become colloquially known in my circles as...ross-otto. Don't worry, I cringed as I wrote that too. It's also become the mac 'n' cheese replacement I never knew I needed, as wild as that is to say. It hits all the same savory, creamy, cheesy notes that a good mac 'n' cheese would, but it doesn't turn into pasta mush when made ahead; it's innately fall-forward (squash!), and it's just way more interesting, flavor-wise, IMO.