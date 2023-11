For most of us who host an annual Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving dinner, getting the biggest meal of the year on the table in one crowd-pleasing piece is a matter of turning to old favorites. Don't get me wrong — I've added several "new classics" to my Thanksgiving rotation over the past few years, but for the rest of my menu, I want my tried-and-true, nostalgic faves. That's why I feel all kinds of chaotic trying to turn you and your taste buds on to my all-time MVP, kind of nontraditional, but wildly delicious Thanksgiving side for your celebrations this year.