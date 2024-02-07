"The five-over-one is a highly profitable structure for developers, who have up to five floors of units over rented retail or commercial space," Brittany explained. "It's literally why we see so many five-over-one buildings that aren't pretty; a lot of them hire design-build firms that put together exactly what they want, and then they copy-paste that all over cities. They don't come to [architects] because it's something that costs a little bit more time and money."