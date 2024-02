Loss of third places , or areas for social interaction outside of the home or work (think: parks and public libraries), also comes hand in hand with the explosion of this type of architecture. "Five-over-ones are making this worse because you think about the amenities these luxury apartments are offering, and those are only for the people in those buildings," Brittany said. "They're not for the public. So you took up whatever that block space was to give it to residents privately. If you keep doing that, then you're eliminating [the potential] for an entire third space for a population, and that's why they charge $5,000 for a studio apartment, and you still don't have a washer-dryer."