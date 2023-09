"No One Is Safe": I Hate To Break It To You, But Watermelons Are *Still* Exploding In Kitchens All Over America

Basically, here's what happens. Let's say your watermelon has been growing big, strong, and juicy in Texas, where many cities have seen their hottest summers on record . It's picked off the vine, cleaned, and then shipped to wherever you're buying it — let's say New York, in my case. It could feasibly take more than a week to get that watermelon all the way from the vine to my grocery store and, ultimately, my counter. For most of that journey, it's sitting in this ungodly heat which speeds up the fermentation process considerably.