"No One Is Safe": I Hate To Break It To You, But Watermelons Are *Still* Exploding In Kitchens All Over America

If you're worried that you, like Shari, will soon wake up to find your kitchen counters and floors slicked with rotting watermelon guts, there are several things you can do to lessen your chances:

• Nutrition expert Toby Amidor told Food Network that contrary to popular belief, you should actually be storing your watermelons in the fridge to slow down the process of fermentation anyway. (The more you know!)

• Check your watermelons all over for gashes, scratches, and holes before you add them to your cart at the grocery store.



• If your watermelon starts hissing, gurgling, fizzing, or leaking fluid, carefully transfer it to a trash bag and dispose of it promptly. And even if your watermelon isn't oozing or visibly damaged, do not eat or slice into it if you notice any sort of rotten or "off" smell.