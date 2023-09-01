Here's her dilemma: Hi, Ross! I am pretty much a brand-new cook, and though I've mastered the art of cooking meals for my husband and me, I've yet to host any sort of small gathering or dinner party. Well, I'm now in quite a pickle, because the other week I foolishly agreed to host a 25 to 30-person cookout, and I don't even know how to begin the planning process, let alone cook the actual meal! I know that I can make a delicious dinner and feel pretty confident in my cooking abilities, but time management isn't my strong suit in the kitchen...and that's when I'm cooking for two people only. So, am I screwed? Do you think there's a way I can pull this off, or should I cut my losses and cancel? I don't want to, but I could...