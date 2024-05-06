13.

"We simply cannot find the right house that seems worth paying more for than our current rent. We’ve been in our small apartment for 16 years in a fantastic neighborhood that we love, and the rent is still very cheap. I would love to have a little more space and be able to have a garage and garden, but all the houses that become available are either way more home than we want to take care of or absolutely neglected money pits. My husband and I have construction skills and would like to be able to put some sweat equity into a house and make it the way we like it...but it seems like every house that may have been affordable is bought by a flipper whose work we don’t trust and don’t want to pay for. Now, we are looking for a piece of land to build a small house on, and we're trying to save up more money to do so."