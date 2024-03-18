"Gordon Ramsay's Method Is Just Old, Inaccurate Folklore": People Are Sharing The Cooking Advice They Ignore At All Costs

7. "My cooking changed for the better when I started using Better Than Bouillon stock concentrates. It tastes SO much better than carton stock and stock cubes in terms of its flavor, the jars hardly take up any space in the fridge, and it lasts pretty much forever."

"I'm vegan, too, so I love that they have vegan versions of their chicken and beef flavors (that also taste really good). They also have some especially unique flavors, like sautéed onion and roasted garlic!"

—u/BandAidBrandBandages