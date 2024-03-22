8.

"When my husband and I bought our first home in our late twenties, we purposely chose a place that was way below what we could afford with our dual income; that was a really fun conversation with our mortgage lender, who kept trying to push us toward more and more expensive properties just to line their own pockets with more cash. For a while, it was amazing, and we had so much money left to save and invest and use for fun things, like trips and gifts and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Then, my husband got sick, and he's been on disability for a while now. He'll be OK, but on my income alone, we couldn't afford our already low mortgage. We had to sell ASAP. At the time, the market in our area was non-existent, and we struggled to find an actual interested buyer for over a year. We were getting so close to foreclosure, too, before we finally found the buyer who bought our place — and we went back to renting a smaller place month-to-month."