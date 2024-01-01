Skip To Content
    Give Your Winter Cooking A Serious Upgrade With These 31 Wintery Recipes To Cook All January Long

    New year, new recipes.

    Ross Yoder
    by Ross Yoder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For many — myself included — the post-holiday January slump is real. Days feel exhaustingly short (even though they're technically getting longer), time seems like a construct, and getting meals on the table for your family, or just yourself, often feels like a massive undertaking.

    This January, my goal is to not let myself enter my usual cooking rut, and the 31 cozy, seasonal recipes I've rounded up here are the only motivation I need. From crowd-pleasing breakfasts to cleanup-friendly weeknight dinners, these are the recipes that you'll find me cooking all month long to combat the winter blues.

    a january seasonal produce list
    BuzzFeed

    1. Spanakopita Egg Muffins

    The Mediterranean Dish / Via themediterraneandish.com

    Packed with spinach, feta, garlic, and herbs, these egg muffins are the perfect make-ahead breakfast. Just toss them in the fridge or freezer and reheat throughout the week.

    Recipe: Spanakopita Egg Muffins

    2. Gingerbread Pancakes with Spiced Syrup

    a stack of gingerbread pancakes dusted with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream
    The Original Dish / Via theoriginaldish.com

    Full of those classic, warm gingerbread spices, these pancakes are basically like eating a cookie for breakfast. Do not skip the spiced maple syrup if you want to start your morning right.

    Recipe: Gingerbread Pancakes with Spiced Syrup

    3. Sheet Pan Harissa Chicken with Leeks, Potatoes, and Yogurt

    sheet pan chicken dish with potatoes and yogurt drizzle
    Eric Wolfinger / Food52 / Via food52.com

    A dinner that comes together on one sheet pan is a magical thing, especially when it's as vibrant and flavorful as this one. The garlicky yogurt sauce that's drizzled on top is the star of the show, and leftover sauce is an ideal topping for anything else you might cook — from burgers to salads to grain bowls.

    Recipe: Sheet Pan Harissa Chicken with Leeks, Potatoes, and Yogurt

    4. Oven Risotto with Garlic Roasted Mushrooms and Arugula

    mushroom risotto with arugula
    Pinch of Yum / Via pinchofyum.com

    With this far more hands-off, weeknight-friendly version of risotto, your oven will do most of the work for you — from helping your risotto to reach peak creaminess (minimal stirring required!) to roasting the garlicky mushrooms that you'll use as the topping.

    Recipe: Oven Risotto with Garlic Roasted Mushrooms and Arugula

    5. Enchilada Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

    Two Peas and Their Pod / Via twopeasandtheirpod.com

    Not only is this a satisfying vegetarian meal, but it's also incredibly easy to put together. Use your favorite winter squash if sweet potatoes aren't your thing, and fill it with the toppings of your choice.

    Recipe: Enchilada Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

    6. Three-Ingredient Ginger Lemon Water

    Minimalist Baker / Via minimalistbaker.com

    This minimal-ingredient beverage is the best reason to keep fresh ginger in your home at all times. Slice some up, add in the juice of half a lemon and a scoop of turmeric, then let everything steep together with boiling water (and some honey, if you'd like). It's the perfect warm beverage for cooler weather, especially if you're feeling the post-holiday blues.

    Recipe: Three-Ingredient Ginger Lemon Water

    7. Cabbage Rolls

    three cabbage rolls on a plate with a strip of bacon
    The Modern Proper / Via themodernproper.com

    It may be simple, but this classic cabbage roll recipe is anything but boring. Plus, they're perfect to feed a crowd by making a double (or triple) batch.

    Recipe: Cabbage Rolls

    8. Roasted Carrots with Farro, Chickpeas, and Herbed Crème Fraîche

    roasted rainbow carrots on a bed of farro and chickpeas
    Cookie and Kate / Via cookieandkate.com

    This vegetarian main hits all the notes of an exceptional dinner, and the addition of chickpeas offers a necessary protein boost. You can even substitute the crème fraîche for a tahini sauce if you want to make this dish 100% vegan.

    Recipe: Roasted Carrots with Farro, Chickpeas, and Herbed Crème Fraîche

    9. Potato Leek Soup

    Two Peas and Their Pod / Via twopeasandtheirpod.com

    Potato leek soup is synonymous with winter cooking. The directions call for blending until velvety smooth, but if you're more of a chunky soup person, you can even omit the blending and opt for a rustic version.

    Recipe: Potato Leek Soup

    10. Lemony Calabrian Chili Pasta

    calabrian chilii pasta on a plate topped with parmesan and herbs
    The Modern Proper / Via themodernproper.com

    Easy pasta dishes are a must during the winter. This one requires very minimal prep, and it also packs a punch thanks to a generous helping of Calabrian chiles.

    Recipe: Lemony Calabrian Chili Pasta

    Gimme Some Oven / Via gimmesomeoven.com

    Yes, this recipe calls for making your own gnocchi, but don't be scared off! Ricotta gnocchi is actually pretty foolproof and you can still have dinner on the table in just 30 minutes. But if you want to buy the packaged stuff, I won't judge.

    Recipe: Gnocchi with Lemony Sage Brown Butter Sauce

    Cookie & Kate / Via cookieandkate.com

    Frittatas are the unsung hero of feel-good breakfasts, especially when they're as delectable and seasonal as this one. The fried sage topping makes this dish feel exceptionally fancy for something that's actually very simple, and leftovers reheat nicely in the microwave, making it meal prep-friendly.

    Recipe: Butternut Squash Frittata with Fried Sage

    13. Pomegranate Skirt Steak with Whipped Feta

    thinly sliced skirt steak on top of a bed of whipped feta and topped with pomegranate and scallions
    The Original Dish / Via theoriginaldish.com

    The sweetness of the pomegranates mixed with the saltiness of the feta makes this dish extra special. Serve it with some fresh pita or roasted vegetables to really round everything out.

    Recipe: Pomegranate Skirt Steak with Whipped Feta

    14. Citrus Rosemary Chicken

    citrus rosemary chicken
    The Mediterranean Dish / Via themediterraneandish.com

    The addition of freshly squeezed juice from oranges and limes makes this succulent chicken dish a real showstopper. If you're hesitant to use a whole (or split) chicken, opt for skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs.

    Recipe: Citrus Rosemary Chicken

    15. Maple Walnut Tassies

    Sally's Baking Addiction / Via sallysbakingaddiction.com

    If, like me, you've never heard of tassies, let me be the first to introduce you to this adorable two-bite dessert. These are somewhat of a cross between a pie and a cookie, with the key ingredient being cream cheese to yield a super soft dough.

    Recipe: Maple Walnut Tassies

    16. Citrus Olive Oil Cake

    a slice of citrus olive oil cake dusted with sugar and topped with a lemon slice
    Gimme Some Oven / Via gimmesomeoven.com

    Time to put all that incredible winter citrus to good use with this super easy one-bowl cake (that's also gluten-free!). Seriously, even the most baking-averse can make this.

    Recipe: Citrus Olive Oil Cake

    17. Spiced Apple Margaritas

    two glasses of spiced apple margaritas garnished with an apple slice and star anise pod
    Cookie and Kate / Via cookieandkate.com

    This twist on a margarita will give you the refreshing taste of the classic with a cozy, seasonal upgrade. Make sure to grab reposado tequila for extra depth of flavor, and if you're celebrating Dry January, swap out the tequila for an extra splash of cider or apple juice.

    Recipe: Spiced Apple Margaritas

    Minimalist Baker / Via minimalistbaker.com

    If you've never tried a vegan bolognese before, believe me when I tell you that it just works. The flavor, texture, and coziness factor are all there — just with none of the meat.

    Recipe: Vegan Bolognese with Mushrooms and Red Lentils

    19. Brussels Sprouts Slaw

    brussel sprouts slaw in a serving bowl
    How Sweet Eats / Via howsweeteats.com

    With a tangy dressing and a subtle pop of sweetness from dried fruit, this "slaw" is more like the main event. Top with your protein of choice for a complete meal, or use it to add some crunch to a sandwich or wrap. Bonus: it gets better and better the longer it sits in the fridge.

    Recipe: Brussels Sprouts Slaw

    20. Coconut Butter Cauliflower

    Butter cauliflower in a bowl
    Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

    This cozy, comforting dish is the vegetarian-friendly answer to butter chicken. It's also dairy-free thanks to the addition of coconut milk, so go ahead and cook up this creamy meal for just about anyone this month.

    Recipe: Coconut Butter Cauliflower

    21. French Onion Grilled Cheese

    Feasting At Home / Via feastingathome.com

    On a chilly winter day, nothing tastes quite as good as a melty, ooey-gooey grilled cheese — except for this version of grilled cheese. Velvety soft caramelized onions add tons of flavor and texture to a classic grilled cheese, and the longer you cook 'em, the better they'll be.

    Recipe: French Onion Grilled Cheese

    22. Beet Salad with Citrus and Goat Cheese

    beet saladhttps
    Two Peas and their Pod / Via twopeasandtheirpod.com

    When you're sick and tired of the same old salads, give this beet salad a spot on your weekly rotation. If beets aren't your thing, try golden beets instead; they're milder, a bit sweeter, and less earthy tasting. (And as a bonus, they won't stain your hands and cutting board red.)

    Recipe: Beet Salad with Citrus and Goat Cheese

    23. Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

    chicken noodle soup
    Jo Cooks / Via jocooks.com

    Cooking these ingredients together in an Instant Pot supercharges your broth with a seriously impressive amount of chicken flavor. If you don't have an Instant Pot, you can easily recreate this recipe in a slow cooker or on the stovetop, so long as you're careful to cook the chicken until it easily falls off the bone.

    Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

    24. Winter Citrus Smoothie

    winter citrus smoothie in glasses
    Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

    Citrus is A+ this time of year, so there's never been a better time to load a whole bunch of it into a tangy, creamy smoothie. Come for the taste, stay for the serious (and necessary) hit of vitamin C.

    Recipe: Winter Citrus Smoothie

    25. Cranberry Orange Muffins

    cranberry orange muffins before and after
    Sally's Baking Addiction / Via sallysbakingaddiction.com

    These muffins are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast as you dash out the door and into the winter chill — or an unfussy snack (or dessert) when you're stuck inside. The pops of tartness from burst cranberries complement the subtle sweetness of these muffins, and an easy orange glaze makes them simply unforgettable.

    Recipe: Cranberry Orange Muffins

    26. Cabbage Steaks

    cabbage steaks in a sheet pan
    Well Plated By Erin / Via wellplated.com

    IMO, roasted cabbage is one of the most underrated foods out there, and these cabbage steaks prove it. After a visit to the oven with some olive oil and spices, thickly sliced wedges of cabbage become crisp on the outside and tender on the inside, all while retaining their substantial bite. 

    Recipe: Cabbage Steaks

    27. Stuffed Butternut Squash with Wild Rice and Sausage

    stuffed butternut squash
    Skinnytaste / Via skinnytaste.com

    To make this wintery dish vegetarian, swap the sausage out for the meat-free protein of your choosing — tempeh or chickpeas would both work very nicely.

    Recipe: Stuffed Butternut Squash with Wild Rice and Sausage

    28. Winter Grain Bowl with Balsamic Dressing

    grain bowl with various veggie toppings
    Pinch of Yum / Via pinchofyum.com

    Calling all people who (like me!) struggle to find quick lunches that won't make you feel blah after: this winter-inspired grain bowl is the perfect dish to prep over the weekend and devour all week long. Store the various accompaniments separately, then pile high over your grain of choice when lunchtime rolls around.

    Recipe: Winter Grain Bowl with Balsamic Dressing

    29. Rosemary Garlic Parsnip Fries

    Running to the Kitchen / Via runningtothekitchen.com

    You know what seriously underrated ingredient we don't talk about enough?! Parsnips. On your next burger night, switch things up by cooking up a batch of these crispy parsnip fries in your oven or air fryer, and you may never go back to potato fries again.

    Recipe: Rosemary Garlic Parsnip Fries

    30. Farro Salad with Arugula and Apple

    farro salad
    Love & Lemons / Via loveandlemons.com

    Quick-cooking farro (I love the 10-minute Trader Joe's version, just FYI) is the perfect hearty base for this seasonal salad. If you find radicchio too bitter, just double up on the arugula instead — and either way, don't skimp on the parm shavings.

    Recipe: Farro Salad with Arugula and Apple

    31. Chocolate Dipped Clementines with Sea Salt

    chocolate clementines
    The Comfort of Cooking / Via thecomfortofcooking.com

    This sweet and juicy dessert is as easy as it gets, and it really gives chocolate-covered strawberries a run for their money. They're also a great dessert for entertaining since you can make them ahead, and they're best straight out of the fridge.

    Recipe: Chocolate Dipped Clementines with Sea Salt