For many — myself included — the post-holiday January slump is real. Days feel exhaustingly short (even though they're technically getting longer), time seems like a construct, and getting meals on the table for your family, or just yourself, often feels like a massive undertaking.
This January, my goal is to not let myself enter my usual cooking rut, and the 31 cozy, seasonal recipes I've rounded up here are the only motivation I need. From crowd-pleasing breakfasts to cleanup-friendly weeknight dinners, these are the recipes that you'll find me cooking all month long to combat the winter blues.